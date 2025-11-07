හුවමාරුවDEX+
සජීවී FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU සඳහා අද මිල 0.00001034 USD කි. FUUU සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි FUUU මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

FUUU ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

FUUU මිල තොරතුරු

FUUU යනු කුමක්ද

FUUU නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

FUUU ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

FUUU මිල පුරෝකථනය

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU ලාංඡනය

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU මිල (FUUU)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 FUUU සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

--
----
-5.90%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:33:23 (UTC+8)

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0.00001024
$ 0.00001024$ 0.00001024
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0.00001112
$ 0.00001112$ 0.00001112
24H ඉහළ

$ 0.00001024
$ 0.00001024$ 0.00001024

$ 0.00001112
$ 0.00001112$ 0.00001112

$ 0.00028517
$ 0.00028517$ 0.00028517

$ 0.00000964
$ 0.00000964$ 0.00000964

-0.13%

-5.94%

-17.54%

-17.54%

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.00001034. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0.00001024 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0.00001112 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර FUUU වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. FUUUහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00028517 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.00000964 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව FUUU පසුගිය පැය තුල, -0.13% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -5.94% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -17.54% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 10.32K
$ 10.32K$ 10.32K

--
----

$ 10.32K
$ 10.32K$ 10.32K

997.89M
997.89M 997.89M

997,889,270.389981
997,889,270.389981 997,889,270.389981

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 10.32K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 997.89M සමඟින් FUUU හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 997889270.389981 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 10.32K කි.

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000063137 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000088940 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-5.94%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0000063137-61.06%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0000088940-86.01%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) යනු කුමක්ද

$FUUU is a Solana-based memecoin that was launched on http://Pump.fun in March 2024. The project is themed around the Rage Guy character, a figure that originated in the rage comic era of the late 2000s and became widely recognized across internet culture. Following the launch, the original developer discontinued involvement with the token. At that point, the CTO team assumed responsibility for coordinating ongoing community efforts around the project.

The stated purpose of $FUUU is cultural rather than financial. It is designed as a “culture coin” that highlights Rage Guy as a symbolic and relatable figure. The character’s expression of frustration, commonly represented by the text “FFFFUUUU,” reflects emotions that are often tied to both cryptocurrency markets and everyday experiences. By building a token around this meme, the project aims to preserve a recognizable piece of internet history within a blockchain context.

Unlike projects that emphasize detailed roadmaps, technical milestones, or defined utility, $FUUU positions itself as a lighthearted and entertainment-driven token. There are no team allocations, no taxes, and no embedded promises of profit or financial return. The coin is intended solely for cultural engagement, community participation, and meme creation. Holders and community members are encouraged to contribute through content, discussion, and the continued use of Rage Guy imagery, but there are no obligations or formal expectations tied to the token.

The CTO team provides organizational support, and back end support such as hiring an artist and creatin websites, the community drives activity associated with the project. This includes creating and sharing memes, maintaining discussion channels, and ensuring the Rage Guy character remains present in contemporary internet culture. The project does not claim utility beyond its role as a culture coin, and its sustainability depends entirely on voluntary participation and ongoing community interest.

From a transparency standpoint, the on-chain parameters of the token are publicly visible. These include the mint authority status, freeze authority, liquidity details (whether burned or locked), and circulating supply information. Any locked or burn addresses are disclosed for the purpose of supporting accurate supply tracking on external platforms.

Rage Guy ($FUUU) should not be viewed as an investment. The token has no intrinsic value and provides no rights, revenue, or guarantees to holders. As with all cryptoassets, trading is highly risky, and participants are advised to conduct their own research and fully understand the risks involved. The project’s focus remains cultural preservation and community expression rather than financial

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

FUUU දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUFUUU හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් FUUU ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU (FUUU) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද FUUU හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.00001034 USD වේ.
FUUU සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
FUUU සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.00001034 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
FUUU සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 10.32K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
FUUU හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
FUUU හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 997.89M USD වේ.
FUUU හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00028517 USD ක ATH මිලක් FUUU අත්කර ගති.
FUUU හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.00000964 USD ක ATL මිලක් FUUU අත්කර ගති.
FUUU හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
FUUU සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී FUUU වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව FUUU මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා FUUU මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:33:23 (UTC+8)

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

