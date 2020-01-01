BLOOD ($BLOOD) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
BLOODcoin ($BLOOD) is a new meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, aiming to restore trust and integrity in the meme coin space. Addressing issues like rug pulls and abandoned projects, $BLOOD prioritizes transparency, community-driven development, and long-term value. Key features include zero allocation to founders or influencers, innovative staking and reward systems, and regular token burns to maintain scarcity. With a focus on organic growth and fair distribution, $BLOOD empowers its community through governance rights and exclusive access to real-world events.
$BLOOD also incorporates unique philanthropic initiatives, rewarding blood donors with tokens purchased from the market, thereby promoting public health while creating consistent market demand. Built on principles of transparency, community-first initiatives, and continuous innovation, $BLOOD sets itself apart by fostering genuine community engagement and leveraging strategic partnerships without the pressure of traditional financial returns. Through its robust roadmap and commitment to organic growth, $BLOOD aims to redefine the meme coin landscape by creating a trusted and engaged community of holders.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
BLOOD ($BLOOD) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
BLOOD ($BLOOD) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා BLOOD$BLOOD හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම $BLOOD ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු $BLOOD ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට $BLOOD ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, $BLOOD ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.