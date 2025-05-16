BL00P ලාංඡනය

BL00P මිල (BL00P)

USD

BL00P (BL00P) සජීවී මිල සටහන

--
----
-1.30%(1D)

BL00P (BL00P) හි අද මිල

BL00P (BL00P) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00001641 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 12.00K USD වේ. BL00P සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන BL00P වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- BL00P දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස -1.36%වේ
- එයට 731.76M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත BL00Pහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි BL00Pමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි BL00P (BL00P) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, BL00Pහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, BL00Pහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0000066649 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, BL00Pහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0000013076 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, BL00Pහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.000007210903483092635 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-1.36%
දින 30 යි$ +0.0000066649+40.62%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0000013076+7.97%
දින 90 යි$ -0.000007210903483092635-30.52%

BL00P (BL00P) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

BL00Pහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.0000163
$ 0.0000163$ 0.0000163

$ 0.00001682
$ 0.00001682$ 0.00001682

$ 0.00686626
$ 0.00686626$ 0.00686626

--

-1.36%

+27.65%

BL00P (BL00P) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 12.00K
$ 12.00K$ 12.00K

--
----

731.76M
731.76M 731.76M

BL00P (BL00P) යනු කුමක්ද

Eth's first chaos agent with a heart of gold and a brain full of glitter. Bloop isn't your average crypto mascot. He's a quantum anomaly of joy, a walking paradox of financial wisdom and adorable confusion. Join the lovable troublemaker on his mission to decentralize happiness. As a meme, there is lore and backstory behind BLOOP: In the annals of crypto lore, few tales are as improbable — or as consequential — as the Genesis of Bloop. Our story begins not with a whitepaper, but with a woeful misunderstanding of wallet security. Bloop, a creature of insatiable curiosity and questionable judgment, encountered a hardware wallet. Mistaking it for some avant-garde confectionery, he promptly swallowed it whole. What followed was not indigestion, but innovation. For seven days, Bloop became an unwitting oracle, his hiccups sending ripples through the blockchain. Each involuntary spasm broadcasted a transaction, a random redistribution of digital wealth that would make even the most zealous DeFi protocols blush. Obscure altcoins found themselves in long-dormant wallets. Smart contracts executed in patterns that looked suspiciously like dance choreography. In one particularly absurd instance, a DAO accidentally voted to rename itself 'Bloop's Benevolent Blockchain Bonanza. This chaos caught the eye of the enigmatic 'Crypto Spirits,' the supposed architects of digital serendipity. In Bloop's digestive dilemma, they saw potential—a means to inject whimsy into the often-sterile world of cryptocurrency. They anointed Bloop as their agent of joyous disruption, tasking him with a mission both grand and absurd: to trigger 'The Bloopening,' a prophesied event that would synchronize every blockchain in a harmonic convergence of happiness. And so, Bloop set forth, armed with boundless enthusiasm and a comically inaccurate understanding of blockchain basics. His ability to 'bloop'—spontaneously teleport in excitement—often lands him in the right place at the wrong time, or the wrong place at the right time. Will Bloop successfully create his giant, invisible chain of joy? Can he navigate the complexities of crypto without accidentally upending the entire system? Join the $BLOOP community and witness the most delightfully disruptive force in crypto.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

BL00P (BL00P) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: BL00P (BL00P) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

BL00P දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

1BL00P සිට VNDවෙත
0.42076881
1BL00P සිට AUDවෙත
A$0.0000255996
1BL00P සිට GBPවෙත
0.0000123075
1BL00P සිට EURවෙත
0.0000146049
1BL00P සිට USDවෙත
$0.00001641
1BL00P සිට MYRවෙත
RM0.0000699066
1BL00P සිට TRYවෙත
0.0006373644
1BL00P සිට JPYවෙත
¥0.0023837166
1BL00P සිට RUBවෙත
0.0013128
1BL00P සිට INRවෙත
0.0014010858
1BL00P සිට IDRවෙත
Rp0.2690163504
1BL00P සිට KRWවෙත
0.0229188624
1BL00P සිට PHPවෙත
0.000912396
1BL00P සිට EGPවෙත
￡E.0.0008229615
1BL00P සිට BRLවෙත
R$0.0000932088
1BL00P සිට CADවෙත
C$0.0000228099
1BL00P සිට BDTවෙත
0.0019951278
1BL00P සිට NGNවෙත
0.0262980096
1BL00P සිට UAHවෙත
0.000681015
1BL00P සිට VESවෙත
Bs0.00154254
1BL00P සිට PKRවෙත
Rs0.0046236816
1BL00P සිට KZTවෙත
0.0083851818
1BL00P සිට THBවෙත
฿0.0005438274
1BL00P සිට TWDවෙත
NT$0.0004941051
1BL00P සිට AEDවෙත
د.إ0.0000602247
1BL00P සිට CHFවෙත
Fr0.0000136203
1BL00P සිට HKDවෙත
HK$0.000127998
1BL00P සිට MADවෙත
.د.م0.0001522848
1BL00P සිට MXNවෙත
$0.000319995