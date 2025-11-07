Bitcoin Limited Edition මිල (BTCLE)
+0.35%
-0.22%
-2.44%
-2.44%
Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) තත්ය කාලීන මිල $126.9. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 126.29 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 128.24 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර BTCLE වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. BTCLEහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 137.88 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 125.09 වේ.
කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව BTCLE පසුගිය පැය තුල, +0.35% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -0.22% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -2.44% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.
Bitcoin Limited Edition හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 25.42M සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 200.28K සමඟින් BTCLE හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 210000.0 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 26.65M කි.
අද දිනය තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.2809798595816 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.3438863100 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.9601000200 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
|කාල සීමාව
|වෙනස (USD)
|වෙනස (%)
|අද
|$ -0.2809798595816
|-0.22%
|දින 30 යි
|$ +0.3438863100
|+0.27%
|දින 60 යි
|$ -0.9601000200
|-0.75%
|දින 90 යි
|$ 0
|--
About BTCLE
What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.
Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE
Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years
Tokenomics & Liquidity
BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks.
Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust.
Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure.
Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control.
This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.
Bitcoin Limited EditionBTCLE හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ව්යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් BTCLE ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!
|කාලය (UTC+8)
|වර්ගය
|තොරතුරු
|11-07 01:12:41
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
|11-06 14:15:13
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
|11-06 11:42:30
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
|11-05 17:18:00
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
ක්රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.
