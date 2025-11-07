හුවමාරුවDEX+
සජීවී Bitcoin Limited Edition සඳහා අද මිල 126.9 USD කි. BTCLE සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි BTCLE මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

BTCLE ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

BTCLE මිල තොරතුරු

BTCLE යනු කුමක්ද

BTCLE ධවල පත්‍රිකාව

BTCLE නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

BTCLE ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

BTCLE මිල පුරෝකථනය

Bitcoin Limited Edition ලාංඡනය

Bitcoin Limited Edition මිල (BTCLE)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 BTCLE සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

$126.26
$126.26$126.26
-1.10%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 15:40:58 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 126.29
$ 126.29$ 126.29
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 128.24
$ 128.24$ 128.24
24H ඉහළ

$ 126.29
$ 126.29$ 126.29

$ 128.24
$ 128.24$ 128.24

$ 137.88
$ 137.88$ 137.88

$ 125.09
$ 125.09$ 125.09

+0.35%

-0.22%

-2.44%

-2.44%

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $126.9. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 126.29 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 128.24 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර BTCLE වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. BTCLEහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 137.88 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 125.09 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව BTCLE පසුගිය පැය තුල, +0.35% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -0.22% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ -2.44% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 25.42M
$ 25.42M$ 25.42M

--
----

$ 26.65M
$ 26.65M$ 26.65M

200.28K
200.28K 200.28K

210,000.0
210,000.0 210,000.0

Bitcoin Limited Edition හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 25.42M සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 200.28K සමඟින් BTCLE හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 210000.0 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 26.65M කි.

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.2809798595816 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.3438863100 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.9601000200 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Bitcoin Limited Editionහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ -0.2809798595816-0.22%
දින 30 යි$ +0.3438863100+0.27%
දින 60 යි$ -0.9601000200-0.75%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) යනු කුමක්ද

About BTCLE

What is Bitcoin Limited Edition? Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance. At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence. With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.

Supply Details Max Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Total Supply: 210,000 BTCLE Circulating Supply: 21,000 BTCLE

Locked & Vested: 189,000 BTCLE Vesting Timeline: 10 years

Tokenomics & Liquidity

BTCLE follows strict security and decentralization policies to ensure long-term sustainability and trust: Token Lock: Tokens vested gradually over 10 years, preventing sudden supply shocks.

Liquidity Lock: Liquidity is permanently locked, ensuring price stability and community trust.

Fair Distribution: No single entity holds disproportionate control, guaranteeing a balanced market structure.

Contract Renouncement: Smart contract ownership is renounced, ensuring full decentralization and eliminating central control.

This framework provides the foundation for a sustainable, community-driven cryptocurrency designed to grow securely and transparently for the long term.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි. එය පුළුල්ම ටෝකන තේරීම, වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම් සහ වෙළඳපොලේ පහළම වෙළඳ ගාස්තු සහිත හුවමාරුව ලෙස ප්‍රසිද්ධය. ඉහළ මට්ටමේ ද්‍රවශීලතාවය සහ වෙළඳපොලේ වඩාත්ම තරඟකාරී ගාස්තු අත්විඳීමට දැන් MEXC හා සම්බන්ධ වන්න!

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) සම්පත්

සුදු කඩදාසි
නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

Bitcoin Limited Edition මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? Bitcoin Limited Edition සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් Bitcoin Limited Edition මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

BTCLE දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

Bitcoin Limited EditionBTCLE හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් BTCLE ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද BTCLE හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 126.9 USD වේ.
BTCLE සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
BTCLE සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 126.9 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
Bitcoin Limited Edition හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
BTCLE සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 25.42M USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
BTCLE හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
BTCLE හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 200.28K USD වේ.
BTCLE හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
137.88 USD ක ATH මිලක් BTCLE අත්කර ගති.
BTCLE හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
125.09 USD ක ATL මිලක් BTCLE අත්කර ගති.
BTCLE හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
BTCLE සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී BTCLE වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව BTCLE මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා BTCLE මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 15:40:58 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

