BEATER (BEATR) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
BEATER (BEATR) තොරතුරු
BEATR is a token on the Avalanche blockchain that captures the spirit of every scraped-together, duct-taped chapter in our lives. It’s a meme token—but not just for laughs. BEATR celebrates the beater car: that rattling, wheezing ride you prayed would start each morning. The kind of vehicle held together by rust, zip ties, and hope. It’s unreliable, unsightly, and undeniably necessary—just like some of the choices we make in the crypto space.
In a market obsessed with speed, polish, and flashy “Lambo” dreams, BEATR is a reminder that not everyone starts with a clean wallet or pristine portfolio. Sometimes, you limp through the bear market in a dented hatchback with three functioning gears—and that’s okay. BEATR leans into that chaos and honors the hustle. It’s the token you pick up when you’ve been rugged, rekt, and road-worn, but still show up for another day of degenerate trading.
Built on Avalanche for its low fees and fast transactions (because no one driving a beater can afford high gas), BEATR is fueled by a community that’s been through it. It memes the madness and jokes about the journey, but under the hood is a project that values resilience, authenticity, and survival.
Whether you’re cruising or broken down on the side of the road, BEATR is the token that rides with you. It might not get you far fast—but it’ll get you there eventually. Probably. Just check the oil.
BEATER (BEATR) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
BEATER (BEATR) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
BEATER (BEATR) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා BEATERBEATR හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම BEATR ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු BEATR ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට BEATR ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, BEATR ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.