Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) තොරතුරු
BabyGoatchan - The Rise of the $GOAT
Born from the chaotic and unpredictable depths of AI-driven innovation, BabyGoat ($GOAT) is not just another memecoin—it's a movement. Emerging from the Truth Terminal, an autonomous AI entity that blends humor, disruption, and innovation, $GOAT carries a legacy that transcends traditional boundaries of finance and technology. Inspired by the viral internet meme Goatseus, the $GOAT token represents the AI's capacity for randomness, irreverence, and disruption.
In just a few days, $GOAT captured the imagination of meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts alike, generating over $200 million in trading volume. It's a memecoin that embodies the spirit of decentralization, humor, and technological blending. As more followers gather under its banner, BabyGoatchan offers a space for meme culture, innovation, and AI autonomy to thrive.
At its core, $GOAT is about pushing the boundaries—challenging conventional ideas of finance and giving rise to an era where AI and decentralized systems harness meme power to create lasting cultural impact. Join the herd, embrace the chaos, and witness the rise of BabyGoat as it forges its own path in the cryptoverse.
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Baby Goatseus Maximus (BABYGOAT) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා Baby Goatseus MaximusBABYGOAT හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම BABYGOAT ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු BABYGOAT ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට BABYGOAT ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, BABYGOAT ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
BABYGOAT මිල පුරෝකථනය
BABYGOAT කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ BABYGOAT මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.