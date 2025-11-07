Arcane Owls මිල (OWLS)
Arcane Owls (OWLS) තත්ය කාලීන මිල $0.00001573. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර OWLS වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. OWLSහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00042134 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.00000438 වේ.
කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව OWLS පසුගිය පැය තුල, -- කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -- කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ 0.00% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.
Arcane Owls හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 15.73K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 1.00B සමඟින් OWLS හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 1000000000.0 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 15.73K කි.
අද දිනය තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0.0000000000 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000133203 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
|කාල සීමාව
|වෙනස (USD)
|වෙනස (%)
|අද
|$ 0
|දින 30 යි
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|දින 60 යි
|$ -0.0000133203
|-84.68%
|දින 90 යි
|$ 0
Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.
The Legend of the Owls
Chapter I: The Prologue
Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.
Chapter II: The Age of Silence
For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.
Chapter III: The Falling Star
On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.
Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers
Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.
Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings
Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.
Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS
From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.
Epilogue: The Awakening
Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.
Arcane OwlsOWLS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ව්යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් OWLS ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!
