සජීවී Arcane Owls සඳහා අද මිල 0.00001573 USD කි. OWLS සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි OWLS මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

OWLS ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

OWLS මිල තොරතුරු

OWLS යනු කුමක්ද

OWLS නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

OWLS ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

OWLS මිල පුරෝකථනය

Arcane Owls ලාංඡනය

Arcane Owls මිල (OWLS)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 OWLS සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
මෙම ටෝකන දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්වවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC ක්‍රියා කරන්නේ තොරතුරු එකතු කරන්නෙකු ලෙස පමණි. MEXC තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපො‍ළ හි ලැයිස්තුගත කළ අනෙකුත් ටෝකන ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
USD
Arcane Owls (OWLS) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:15:08 (UTC+8)

Arcane Owls (OWLS) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H ඉහළ

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00042134
$ 0.00042134$ 0.00042134

$ 0.00000438
$ 0.00000438$ 0.00000438

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Arcane Owls (OWLS) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල $0.00001573. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර OWLS වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. OWLSහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00042134 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0.00000438 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව OWLS පසුගිය පැය තුල, -- කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -- කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ 0.00% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

--
----

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

Arcane Owls හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 15.73K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 1.00B සමඟින් OWLS හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 1000000000.0 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 15.73K කි.

Arcane Owls (OWLS) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0.0000000000 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0000133203 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, Arcane Owlsහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0--
දින 30 යි$ 0.00000000000.00%
දින 60 යි$ -0.0000133203-84.68%
දින 90 යි$ 0--

Arcane Owls (OWLS) යනු කුමක්ද

Arcane Owls are not just NFTs — they are fragments of an ancient prophecy. 5060 mythical creatures return on Base, each carrying secrets of light and shadow. At the heart of their power lies $OWLS — the energy of the flock, binding Keepers together and fueling the future of our community.

The Legend of the Owls

Chapter I: The Prologue

Before gods, before men, there was only chaos. And from chaos came the Owls — ancient witnesses of creation, guardians of both Light and Darkness. Their eyes reflected stars that did not yet exist. Their feathers carried whispers of futures yet to come. They did not build kingdoms, nor kneel to gods. They were above them all — the Watchers. The Keepers of Prophecy.

Chapter II: The Age of Silence

For thousands of years, the Owls wandered between worlds. They entered human dreams, marking their souls with signs of fate. Some called them omens of death. Others believed they were bringers of wisdom. But the truth was greater: Each Owl carried a fragment of the Great Prophecy, written not in ink, but in shadow and starlight.

Chapter III: The Falling Star

On the night when the tenth moon bled, the skies were torn apart. From the rift between worlds, the Arcane Owls returned — 5060 mythical beings, each holding a piece of destiny. Their glow pierced the dark. Their presence bent reality. But they did not come for all. They came to choose.

Chapter IV: The Chosen Keepers

Those who hold an Owl are not mere collectors. They are Keepers — bound to the eternal covenant. Each Owl does not obey. It chooses its bearer. Some are drawn to seekers of truth. Others — to hunters of power. But every Keeper becomes part of the Prophecy.

Chapter V: The Prophecy of Night Wings

Legends speak of a time when all 5060 Owls find their Keepers. When that happens, the Prophecy will awaken. From feathers, a map will form. From eyes, the skies will burn. And with the light shall rise an ancient Darkness, older than men, older than gods. Only the united Flock will stand against it.

Chapter VI: The Age of $OWLS

From the return of the Owls came a new power — $OWLS, the crystallized energy of their wings and cries. $OWLS are not mere tokens. They are fragments of myth, shards of magic fallen from the eyes of the Owls themselves. They bind Keepers together, reward the loyal, and unlock rituals, artifacts, and hidden worlds yet unseen.

Epilogue: The Awakening

Arcane Owls are not just an NFT collection. They are a living legend, reborn on the blockchain. 5060 Owls. 5060 fragments of prophecy. Each choosing its Keeper. The question is not if the Prophecy will be fulfilled. The question is when.

MEXC යනු ලොව පුරා මිලියන 10 කට අධික පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලබන ප්‍රමුඛතම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් හුවමාරුවයි.

Arcane Owls මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ Arcane Owls (OWLS) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ Arcane Owls (OWLS) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? Arcane Owls සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් Arcane Owls මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

OWLS දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

Arcane Owls (OWLS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

Arcane OwlsOWLS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් OWLS ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: Arcane Owls (OWLS) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

Arcane Owls (OWLS) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද OWLS හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0.00001573 USD වේ.
OWLS සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
OWLS සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0.00001573 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
Arcane Owls හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
OWLS සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 15.73K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
OWLS හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
OWLS හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 1.00B USD වේ.
OWLS හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00042134 USD ක ATH මිලක් OWLS අත්කර ගති.
OWLS හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0.00000438 USD ක ATL මිලක් OWLS අත්කර ගති.
OWLS හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
OWLS සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී OWLS වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව OWLS මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා OWLS මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 18:15:08 (UTC+8)

Arcane Owls (OWLS) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිල ඉහළ වෙළෙඳපොළ අවදානම් සහ මිල අස්ථායීතාවයට යටත් වේ. ඔබට හුරුපුරුදු ව්‍යාපෘති සහ නිෂ්පාදනවල සහ එහි ඇති අවදානම් ඔබ තේරුම් ගන්නා තැන්වල ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ යුතුය. ඔබ ඔබේ ආයෝජන පළපුරුද්ද, මූල්‍ය තත්ත්වය, ආයෝජන අරමුණු සහ අවදානම් ඉවසීම හොඳින් සලකා බැලිය යුතු අතර කිසියම් ආයෝජනයක් කිරීමට පෙර ස්වාධීන මූල්‍ය උපදේශකයෙකුගෙන් විමසන්න. මෙම ලේඛනය මූල්‍ය උපදෙසක් ලෙස නොසැලකිය යුතුය. අතීත කාර්ය සාධනය අනාගත කාර්ය සාධනය පිළිබඳ විශ්වසනීය දර්ශකයක් නොවේ. ඔබේ ආයෝජනයේ අගය පහත වැටීම මෙන්ම ඉහළ යාමද සිදු විය හැකි අතර, ඔබ ආයෝජනය කළ මුදල් ප්‍රමාණය ඔබට ආපසු නොලැබෙනු ඇත. ඔබේ ආයෝජන තීරණ සඳහා ඔබ සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම වගකිව යුතුය. ඔබට සිදු විය හැකි ඕනෑම පාඩුවක් සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නොවේ. වැඩි තොරතුරු සඳහා, අපගේ භාවිත නියම සහ අවදානම් අනතුරු ඇඟවීම බලන්න. මෙහි ඉදිරිපත් කර ඇති ඉහත සඳහන් කළ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදලට අදාළ දත්ත (එහි වත්මන් සජීවී මිල වැනි) තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍ර මත පදනම් වූ බව ද සලකන්න. ඒවා "පවතින පරිදි" පදනම මත සහ තොරතුරු අරමුණු සඳහා පමණක්, කිසිදු ආකාරයක නියෝජනයක් හෝ වගකීමක් නොමැතිව ඔබට ඉදිරිපත් කෙරේ. තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව අඩවි වෙත සපයන ලින්ක් ද MEXC හි පාලනය යටතේ නැත. එවැනි තෙවන පාර්ශවීය වෙබ් අඩවි සහ ඒවායේ අන්තර්ගතයේ විශ්වසනීයත්වය සහ නිරවද්‍යතාවය සඳහා MEXC වගකිව යුතු නැත.

