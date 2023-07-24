Worldcoin (WLD) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Worldcoin (WLD) තොරතුරු
Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.
Worldcoin (WLD) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Worldcoin (WLD) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Worldcoin (WLD) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
WLD ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Worldcoin (WLD) is a digital asset designed to support a global proof-of-personhood network, with a focus on fair distribution, privacy, and incentivizing ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 10,000,000,000 WLD (ERC-20 on Ethereum).
- Fixed Supply Period: The total supply is capped at 10 billion for the first 15 years.
- Inflation: After 15 years, governance may activate an inflation mechanism, with a maximum annual inflation rate of 1.5%.
- Bridging: As of March 2024, ~164 million WLD (~1.64% of total supply) have been bridged to Optimism as ERC-20 equivalents.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (WLD)
|% of Total Supply
|Community
|7,500,000,000
|75.0%
|Initial Development Team
|980,000,000
|9.8%
|Tools for Humanity Investors
|1,350,000,000
|13.5%
|Tools for Humanity Reserve
|170,000,000
|1.7%
- Community: The largest share, with at least 6 billion WLD (80% of the community reserve, or 60% of total supply) targeted for user grants.
- Team & Investors: Combined, the team and investors receive 25% of the total supply, reflecting the project's development and funding needs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- User Grants:
- Welcome Grant: 1 WLD for each new Orb-verified user.
- Recurring Grants: 25 WLD per user, claimable after verification, with the amount decreasing over time.
- Distribution: Grants are distributed on Optimism; unverified users can reserve grants and claim them upon verification.
- Orb Operator Rewards: Operators who verify users with the Orb receive WLD rewards. Operators are selected through a bidding process, incentivizing efficiency and engagement.
- Ecosystem and Operational Funding:
- 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) is reserved for operational costs, including bug bounties, community initiatives, and ecosystem development.
- 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) is earmarked for an Ecosystem Fund to support R&D, grants, and liquidity.
- Governance: WLD will be used for governance, with a future model combining token-based and personhood-based (World ID) voting for sybil resistance and inclusivity.
- Other Uses: Potential for payments within the World App and other World ID-compatible wallets, subject to future governance decisions.
Locking Mechanism and Vesting
- Team and Investor Allocations:
- Lock-up: 12-month lock-up period post-launch.
- Vesting: After the lock-up, tokens unlock linearly on a daily basis over 24 months.
- Community Allocations:
- Unlocked linearly over time, with monthly unlocks (e.g., 92.6 million WLD in September 2023, 95.8 million in October 2023).
- Operational and Ecosystem Funds:
- Subject to similar lock-up and vesting schedules, with detailed vesting contracts available on Ethereum and Optimism.
Unlocking Time
- Start of Unlocks: July 24, 2023, with 10 million WLD beginning to vest.
- Monthly Unlocks: Community tokens are unlocked linearly each month, with specific amounts disclosed in advance.
- Team & Investors: Unlocking begins after the 12-month lock-up, then daily over 24 months.
Summary Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000 WLD
|Fixed Supply Period
|15 years
|Inflation (post-15 yrs)
|Up to 1.5%/year (governance-controlled)
|Main Distribution
|User grants, Orb operator rewards, ecosystem funds
|Team/Investor Lock-up
|12 months + 24 months linear vesting
|Community Unlock
|Linear, monthly (amounts disclosed in advance)
|Governance
|Future DAO, one-person-one-vote + token voting
Additional Notes
- No ICO: There was no public ICO for WLD; distribution is primarily through user engagement and ecosystem participation.
- Concentration: As of March 2024, the top 10 Ethereum addresses hold ~91.5% of the supply, mainly in vesting and unlock contracts.
- Ecosystem Grants: Ongoing programs, such as the 50 million WLD developer grants, support ecosystem growth.
Implications and Considerations
- Decentralization: The gradual unlock and large community allocation aim to ensure broad distribution and minimize centralization risks.
- Incentive Alignment: The decreasing grant schedule incentivizes early adoption, while operator rewards and ecosystem funds support network growth.
- Governance Evolution: The planned transition to a DAO and personhood-based voting could set a new standard for sybil-resistant, inclusive governance.
- Supply Pressure: The linear unlock schedule is designed to mitigate sudden supply shocks, but significant unlocks may still impact market dynamics.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics are structured to balance fair distribution, ecosystem incentives, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to adapt as the network matures and governance decentralizes.
Worldcoin (WLD) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා WorldcoinWLD හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම WLD ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු WLD ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට WLD ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, WLD ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
