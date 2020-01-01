WIF ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily designed for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or incentive mechanisms beyond its meme status.

Issuance Mechanism

Type: SPL token on Solana

SPL token on Solana Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)

1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns) Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.

The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses. Burn Mechanism: No burn or deflationary mechanism is present or planned.

No burn or deflationary mechanism is present or planned. Mint Authority: The token contract does not have a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be minted or frozen.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Distribution: The full supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to other wallets. There is no public record of a structured allocation (e.g., team, investors, community, airdrop).

The full supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to other wallets. There is no public record of a structured allocation (e.g., team, investors, community, airdrop). Sales: There were no public or private sales, ICOs, or fundraising events associated with WIF.

There were no public or private sales, ICOs, or fundraising events associated with WIF. Team Allocation: It is unclear if the team retained any tokens; no official breakdown has been published.

It is unclear if the team retained any tokens; no official breakdown has been published. Concentration: As of the latest data, the top 10 wallet addresses hold approximately 21.66% of the total supply, with the largest single wallet holding about 6.81%.

Holder (Wallet/Entity) WIF Held (approx.) % of Total Supply buybonklanacoin.sol 67.99M 6.81% wifto100billy.sol 37.09M 3.71% Gate.io (exchange) 28.03M 2.81% saood.sol 20.00M 2.00% Top 10 holders (aggregate) 216.34M 21.66%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no intrinsic utility, governance, or staking features. It is intended for speculative trading and community engagement.

WIF is a meme token with no intrinsic utility, governance, or staking features. It is intended for speculative trading and community engagement. Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning rewards, fees, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.

There are no mechanisms for earning rewards, fees, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF. Governance: WIF holders have no voting rights or claims on project development, profits, or capital.

WIF holders have no voting rights or claims on project development, profits, or capital. Acquisition: WIF can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Robinhood) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Locking: There are no vesting, locking, or scheduled unlock mechanisms for WIF. All tokens were liquid and transferable from inception.

There are no vesting, locking, or scheduled unlock mechanisms for WIF. All tokens were liquid and transferable from inception. Unlocking Time: Not applicable, as the entire supply was unlocked at launch.

Additional Notes

No Staking or Liquidity Rewards: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or similar incentive program.

There is no staking, liquidity mining, or similar incentive program. No Buyback or Burn: No buyback or burn events have occurred or are planned.

No buyback or burn events have occurred or are planned. No Governance: The project is controlled solely by the anonymous team; there is no community governance process.

Summary Table

Aspect Details Issuance Fixed supply, all minted at launch, no further minting possible Allocation No public/private sale, unclear team allocation, top 10 hold ~21.66% Usage/Incentives No utility, no rewards, no governance, purely speculative Locking/Unlocking No vesting or lockups, all tokens liquid from launch Unlocking Time Not applicable

Implications and Context

Transparency: The lack of a published allocation breakdown and anonymous team raises transparency concerns.

The lack of a published allocation breakdown and anonymous team raises transparency concerns. Speculation: WIF’s value is driven by community sentiment, social media, and meme culture, not by utility or protocol incentives.

WIF’s value is driven by community sentiment, social media, and meme culture, not by utility or protocol incentives. Risk: As with most meme tokens, WIF is highly volatile and speculative, with significant concentration among a few holders.

As with most meme tokens, WIF is highly volatile and speculative, with significant concentration among a few holders. No Roadmap: There are no announced plans for future utility, governance, or incentive mechanisms.

In summary: Dogwifhat (WIF) is a pure meme token with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, no utility or incentives, and a highly concentrated holder base. Its economics are simple and transparent in terms of supply, but opaque regarding initial allocation and team holdings. The token’s value is entirely community- and speculation-driven.