MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) තොරතුරු
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
MUBARAK ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but its token economics remain relatively simple and typical of meme coins, with limited disclosures on advanced mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: Mubarak was launched on the BSC-based Four.meme platform on March 14, 2025.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading immediately after launch, with no evidence of a staged or vesting-based release.
- No Ongoing Issuance: There is no indication of ongoing inflation, mining, or staking-based issuance. The entire supply appears to have been released at launch or shortly thereafter.
Allocation Mechanism
There is no official, detailed allocation table disclosed by the project team. However, based on available information and typical meme coin practices, the following can be inferred:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Public Sale
|Tokens were made available for public trading on launch via DEXs like PancakeSwap.
|Team/Founders
|No explicit allocation disclosed; typical for meme coins to have some team reserves.
|Community/Marketing
|No evidence of airdrops, incentive pools, or ecosystem funds.
|Investors
|No formal private sale or investor allocation reported.
Note: The lack of a published allocation breakdown is a risk factor for transparency and governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: Mubarak is primarily a speculative asset, with no stated utility beyond trading and holding for potential price appreciation.
- Incentives: There are no disclosed staking, yield farming, or protocol incentive mechanisms. The main incentive is speculative trading, driven by hype, social media, and exchange listings.
- Exchange Listings: The token was listed on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, Bitget, OKX) and included in perpetual futures markets, which further fueled speculative interest.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking: There is no evidence of token locking, vesting, or time-based restrictions for any category of holders. Tokens appear to be fully liquid upon receipt.
- Unlocking: No scheduled unlocks or vesting events have been reported. All tokens are tradable immediately after launch.
Token Supply and Circulation
- Supply: The total supply and circulating supply figures are not explicitly disclosed in the available sources, but the rapid price movements and large trading volumes suggest a significant portion of the supply is in circulation.
- Foundation/Investor Activity: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its incentive program, but this does not appear to be tied to a vesting or lockup schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Mubarak (MUBARAK) Details
|Issuance
|One-time launch, no ongoing inflation or mining
|Allocation
|No official breakdown; presumed public sale with possible team reserves
|Usage/Incentives
|Purely speculative; no staking, yield, or protocol utility
|Locking/Unlocking
|No lockups or vesting; tokens are fully liquid
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable; all tokens tradable at launch
Critical Analysis & Implications
- Transparency: The absence of a detailed allocation and vesting schedule is a significant risk, as it leaves open the possibility of large, undisclosed holder concentrations and potential for market manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: Mubarak’s value is driven almost entirely by social media hype, influencer activity, and exchange listings, rather than intrinsic utility or protocol incentives.
- No Sustainable Incentives: Without staking, yield, or ecosystem rewards, long-term engagement is unlikely unless new utility is introduced.
- Market Volatility: The token has experienced extreme price swings, with rapid surges and corrections, typical of meme coins lacking fundamental value drivers.
- Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation’s acquisition of Mubarak tokens is part of a broader incentive program, but does not appear to impact the token’s economics in terms of lockups or vesting.
Conclusion
Mubarak exemplifies the meme coin model: rapid launch, immediate liquidity, and speculative trading with minimal transparency or advanced tokenomic features. Investors should exercise caution, as the lack of formal allocation, locking, and incentive mechanisms increases both risk and volatility. The token’s future will likely depend on continued social media momentum and exchange support, rather than sustainable economic design.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා MUBARAKMUBARAK හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම MUBARAK ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු MUBARAK ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට MUBARAK ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, MUBARAK ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.
