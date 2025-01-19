Melania Meme (MELANIA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

එහි ටෝකන සැපයුම, බෙදා හැරීමේ ආකෘතිය සහ තථ්‍ය කාල වෙළඳපොළ දත්ත ඇතුළුව, Melania MemeMELANIA හි ප්‍රධාන ඇතුළාන්ත දැනුම ගවේෂණය කරන්න.
Melania Meme (MELANIA) තොරතුරු

Melania memes are digital collectibles intended to function as an expression of support for and engagement with the values embodied by the symbol MELANIA. and the associated artwork, and are not intended to be, or to be the subject of, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any type. https://melaniameme.com/ is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.

https://melaniameme.com/
https://solscan.io/token/FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Melania Meme (MELANIA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Melania Meme (MELANIA) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්‍රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව:
$ 146.44M
මුළු සැපයුම:
$ 1000.00M
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
$ 887.50M
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
$ 165.00M
සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ:
$ 45
සෑම වේලාවකම පහළ:
$ 0.1598125388417978
වත්මන් මිල:
$ 0.165
Melania Meme (MELANIA) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්‍යුහය

MELANIA ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

Melania Meme ($MELANIA) is a Solana-based memecoin with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The tokenomics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, community engagement, and long-term team incentives, with a clear vesting and unlocking schedule.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MELANIA tokens.
  • Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or mining.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyUnlock Schedule / Notes
Team Vesting35%1-month lock, then linear monthly vesting over 12 months
Community20%Unlock schedule not disclosed
Treasury20%Unlock schedule not disclosed
Public Distribution15%100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event)
Liquidity10%100% unlocked at TGE

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme token intended for trading, holding, and community engagement. It is explicitly not designed as an investment contract, security, or to provide any form of yield, dividends, or protocol utility.
  • Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms for holders. The token’s value is driven by market demand, community activity, and speculative trading.
  • Acquisition: Tokens can be acquired via public distribution (TGE), on exchanges (CEX/DEX), or through community initiatives.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team Vesting:
    • 1-month initial lockup from TGE.
    • After 1 month, 10% of the team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocks.
    • The remaining 90% of the team allocation vests linearly over the next 12 months (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month).
  • Community & Treasury: Both have 20% allocations, but the specific locking/unlocking schedules have not been publicly disclosed.
  • Public Distribution & Liquidity: Both are fully unlocked at TGE, with no lockup.

Unlocking Time

Allocation CategoryStart DateEnd DateUnlock TypeDetails
Team Vesting2025-01-192026-01-18Cliff + Linear1-month cliff, then monthly linear vesting for 12 months
Community2025-01-192026-02-18Not disclosedNo public details on vesting/unlocking
Treasury2025-01-192026-02-18Not disclosedNo public details on vesting/unlocking
Public Distribution2025-01-192025-01-19Cliff (Instant)100% unlocked at TGE
Liquidity2025-01-192025-01-19Cliff (Instant)100% unlocked at TGE

Summary Table

Category% SupplyUnlock MechanismUnlock StartUnlock EndNotes
Team Vesting35%1m lock, 12m linear vesting2025-01-192026-01-1810% unlock at 1m, rest monthly
Community20%Not disclosed2025-01-192026-02-18
Treasury20%Not disclosed2025-01-192026-02-18
Public Distribution15%100% at TGE2025-01-192025-01-19
Liquidity10%100% at TGE2025-01-192025-01-19

Additional Notes

  • No Utility or Yield: $MELANIA is a pure meme token with no protocol utility, governance, or yield features.
  • No Locking for Holders: There is no mechanism for users to lock tokens for rewards or governance.
  • Transparency: The team vesting schedule is transparent, but community and treasury unlock details are not fully disclosed as of now.

References

  • Official website: melaniameme.com
  • Exchange listings and further details are available on major aggregators and CEX/DEX platforms.

This structure ensures a fair launch with immediate liquidity and public access, while incentivizing long-term commitment from the team. However, the lack of detailed disclosure for community and treasury unlocks is a potential risk for transparency.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා

එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා Melania MemeMELANIA හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ.

ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:

මුළු සැපයුම:

නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම MELANIA ටෝකන ගණන.

සංසරණ සැපයුම:

වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.

උපරිම සැපයුම:

මුළු MELANIA ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.

FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):

වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්‍රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.

උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:

හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.

මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?

ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්‍රවශීලතාව.

සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.

විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්‍යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්‍යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.

අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.

දැන් ඔබට MELANIA ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව වැටහේ, MELANIA ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!

හුදෙක් 1 USDT සමඟ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්න: ක්‍රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබේ පහසුම මාර්ගය!

වියාචනය

මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්‍යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.