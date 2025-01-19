MELANIA ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

Melania Meme ($MELANIA) is a Solana-based memecoin with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. The tokenomics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, community engagement, and long-term team incentives, with a clear vesting and unlocking schedule.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MELANIA tokens.

1,000,000,000 $MELANIA tokens. Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation or mining.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock Schedule / Notes Team Vesting 35% 1-month lock, then linear monthly vesting over 12 months Community 20% Unlock schedule not disclosed Treasury 20% Unlock schedule not disclosed Public Distribution 15% 100% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event) Liquidity 10% 100% unlocked at TGE

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: $MELANIA is a meme token intended for trading, holding, and community engagement. It is explicitly not designed as an investment contract, security, or to provide any form of yield, dividends, or protocol utility.

$MELANIA is a meme token intended for trading, holding, and community engagement. It is explicitly not designed as an investment contract, security, or to provide any form of yield, dividends, or protocol utility. Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms for holders. The token’s value is driven by market demand, community activity, and speculative trading.

There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms for holders. The token’s value is driven by market demand, community activity, and speculative trading. Acquisition: Tokens can be acquired via public distribution (TGE), on exchanges (CEX/DEX), or through community initiatives.

Locking Mechanism

Team Vesting: 1-month initial lockup from TGE. After 1 month, 10% of the team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocks. The remaining 90% of the team allocation vests linearly over the next 12 months (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month).

Community & Treasury: Both have 20% allocations, but the specific locking/unlocking schedules have not been publicly disclosed.

Both have 20% allocations, but the specific locking/unlocking schedules have not been publicly disclosed. Public Distribution & Liquidity: Both are fully unlocked at TGE, with no lockup.

Unlocking Time

Allocation Category Start Date End Date Unlock Type Details Team Vesting 2025-01-19 2026-01-18 Cliff + Linear 1-month cliff, then monthly linear vesting for 12 months Community 2025-01-19 2026-02-18 Not disclosed No public details on vesting/unlocking Treasury 2025-01-19 2026-02-18 Not disclosed No public details on vesting/unlocking Public Distribution 2025-01-19 2025-01-19 Cliff (Instant) 100% unlocked at TGE Liquidity 2025-01-19 2025-01-19 Cliff (Instant) 100% unlocked at TGE

Summary Table

Category % Supply Unlock Mechanism Unlock Start Unlock End Notes Team Vesting 35% 1m lock, 12m linear vesting 2025-01-19 2026-01-18 10% unlock at 1m, rest monthly Community 20% Not disclosed 2025-01-19 2026-02-18 Treasury 20% Not disclosed 2025-01-19 2026-02-18 Public Distribution 15% 100% at TGE 2025-01-19 2025-01-19 Liquidity 10% 100% at TGE 2025-01-19 2025-01-19

Additional Notes

No Utility or Yield: $MELANIA is a pure meme token with no protocol utility, governance, or yield features.

$MELANIA is a pure meme token with no protocol utility, governance, or yield features. No Locking for Holders: There is no mechanism for users to lock tokens for rewards or governance.

There is no mechanism for users to lock tokens for rewards or governance. Transparency: The team vesting schedule is transparent, but community and treasury unlock details are not fully disclosed as of now.

References

Official website: melaniameme.com

Exchange listings and further details are available on major aggregators and CEX/DEX platforms.

This structure ensures a fair launch with immediate liquidity and public access, while incentivizing long-term commitment from the team. However, the lack of detailed disclosure for community and treasury unlocks is a potential risk for transparency.