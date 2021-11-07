KAS ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Kaspa (KAS) is a decentralized, open-source, Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain with a unique blockDAG architecture. Its token economics are designed to maximize decentralization, transparency, and community participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Proof-of-Work Mining:

KAS is issued exclusively through PoW mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockDAG, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.

Block Reward Schedule: Initial Reward: 500 KAS per block at launch (November 7, 2021). Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a gradual reduction in new supply. Current Reward: As of February 26, 2024, the block reward is 81 KAS per block. Maximum Supply: The total supply is capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around 2057.

No Premine or Pre-allocation:

Kaspa was fair-launched with no premine, no pre-sale, and no team or investor allocations.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Type Details Mining Rewards 100% of KAS is distributed to miners via PoW block rewards and transaction fees. Team/Investors 0% (No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors) Community Fundraising Community-initiated crowdfunding for development and ecosystem initiatives (see below)

Community Fundraising: Conducted via public campaigns for specific development or ecosystem needs. Funds are held in a 2/4 multi-signature wallet managed by elected community treasurers. Example: ~70.23 million KAS (~0.24% of max supply) raised for DAGKnight consensus development.



Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Use Case Description Peer-to-Peer Payments KAS is used as a medium of exchange and value storage within the Kaspa network. Transaction Fees All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is awarded to miners. Mining Incentives Miners receive block rewards and transaction fees as compensation for securing the network. Governance Community-driven proposals and funding via Discord and other social channels.

No Staking or Liquidity Provision:

Kaspa does not support staking or liquidity provision. All incentives are PoW-based.

Locking Mechanism

No Locking or Vesting:

There are no token locks, vesting schedules, or unlock events for KAS. All tokens are distributed through mining and are immediately liquid upon receipt.

Unlocking Time

Not Applicable:

Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there are no scheduled unlocks or vesting events for KAS.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, capped at 70B KAS Allocation 100% to miners, 0% to team/investors, community fundraising via multi-sig wallet Usage/Incentives Payments, transaction fees, mining rewards, community governance Locking None Unlocking None

Additional Notes

Decentralization:

Kaspa’s design ensures no central governance, no privileged users, and all decisions are made via open community processes.

Transparency:

All fundraising and treasury activities are managed by elected community members and are publicly auditable.

All fundraising and treasury activities are managed by elected community members and are publicly auditable. Security:

The network is secured by PoW miners using the kHeavyhash algorithm, with rewards decreasing over time to control inflation.

Kaspa’s token economics are among the most transparent and community-driven in the industry, with a strict adherence to fair launch principles and no hidden allocations or lockups. All value accrues to miners and the broader ecosystem through open participation and transparent governance.