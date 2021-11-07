Kaspa (KAS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Kaspa (KAS) තොරතුරු
Kaspa is the fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world. The world’s first blockDAG- a digital ledger enabling parallel blocks and instant transaction confirmation, built on a robust proof-of-work engine with rapid single-second block intervals.
Kaspa (KAS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Kaspa (KAS) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Kaspa (KAS) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
KAS ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Kaspa (KAS) is a decentralized, open-source, Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain with a unique blockDAG architecture. Its token economics are designed to maximize decentralization, transparency, and community participation. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof-of-Work Mining:
KAS is issued exclusively through PoW mining. Miners validate transactions and add blocks to the blockDAG, receiving newly minted KAS and transaction fees as rewards.
- Block Reward Schedule:
- Initial Reward: 500 KAS per block at launch (November 7, 2021).
- Halving Mechanism: The block reward decreases geometrically each month by a factor of (1/2)^(1/12), resulting in a gradual reduction in new supply.
- Current Reward: As of February 26, 2024, the block reward is 81 KAS per block.
- Maximum Supply: The total supply is capped at 70 billion KAS, expected to be fully mined around 2057.
- No Premine or Pre-allocation:
Kaspa was fair-launched with no premine, no pre-sale, and no team or investor allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Type
|Details
|Mining Rewards
|100% of KAS is distributed to miners via PoW block rewards and transaction fees.
|Team/Investors
|0% (No tokens allocated to team, advisors, or investors)
|Community Fundraising
|Community-initiated crowdfunding for development and ecosystem initiatives (see below)
- Community Fundraising:
- Conducted via public campaigns for specific development or ecosystem needs.
- Funds are held in a 2/4 multi-signature wallet managed by elected community treasurers.
- Example: ~70.23 million KAS (~0.24% of max supply) raised for DAGKnight consensus development.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Use Case
|Description
|Peer-to-Peer Payments
|KAS is used as a medium of exchange and value storage within the Kaspa network.
|Transaction Fees
|All network transactions require a fee paid in KAS, which is awarded to miners.
|Mining Incentives
|Miners receive block rewards and transaction fees as compensation for securing the network.
|Governance
|Community-driven proposals and funding via Discord and other social channels.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision:
Kaspa does not support staking or liquidity provision. All incentives are PoW-based.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting:
There are no token locks, vesting schedules, or unlock events for KAS. All tokens are distributed through mining and are immediately liquid upon receipt.
Unlocking Time
- Not Applicable:
Since there are no locked or vested tokens, there are no scheduled unlocks or vesting events for KAS.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|PoW mining, geometric monthly halving, capped at 70B KAS
|Allocation
|100% to miners, 0% to team/investors, community fundraising via multi-sig wallet
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, mining rewards, community governance
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|None
Additional Notes
- Decentralization:
Kaspa’s design ensures no central governance, no privileged users, and all decisions are made via open community processes.
- Transparency:
All fundraising and treasury activities are managed by elected community members and are publicly auditable.
- Security:
The network is secured by PoW miners using the kHeavyhash algorithm, with rewards decreasing over time to control inflation.
Kaspa’s token economics are among the most transparent and community-driven in the industry, with a strict adherence to fair launch principles and no hidden allocations or lockups. All value accrues to miners and the broader ecosystem through open participation and transparent governance.
Kaspa (KAS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා KaspaKAS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම KAS ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු KAS ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට KAS ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, KAS ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
KAS මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය
ඔබේ කළඹට Kaspa (KAS) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, KAS මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.
Kaspa (KAS) මිල ඉතිහාසය
KAS හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්රධාන ආධාරක/ප්රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.
KAS මිල පුරෝකථනය
KAS කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ KAS මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.
Kaspa (KAS) මිලදී ගන්න
ප්රමාණය
1 KAS = 0.075329 USD