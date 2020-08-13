Curve (CRV) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

Curve (CRV) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

එහි ටෝකන සැපයුම, බෙදා හැරීමේ ආකෘතිය සහ තථ්‍ය කාල වෙළඳපොළ දත්ත ඇතුළුව, CurveCRV හි ප්‍රධාන ඇතුළාන්ත දැනුම ගවේෂණය කරන්න.
USD

Curve (CRV) තොරතුරු

Curve is a decentralized exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum designed for extremely efficient stablecoin trading. Launched in January 2020, Curve allows users to trade between stablecoins with low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earning fees. Behind the scenes, the tokens held by liquidity pools are also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where to generate more income for liquidity providers.

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය:
https://www.curve.finance/
ධවල පත්‍රිකාව:
https://docs.curve.fi/
බ්ලොක් ගවේෂකය:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xD533a949740bb3306d119CC777fa900bA034cd52

Curve (CRV) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

Curve (CRV) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්‍රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.

වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව:
$ 911.91M
$ 911.91M$ 911.91M
මුළු සැපයුම:
$ 2.31B
$ 2.31B$ 2.31B
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
$ 1.39B
$ 1.39B$ 1.39B
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
$ 1.98B
$ 1.98B$ 1.98B
සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ:
$ 17.745
$ 17.745$ 17.745
සෑම වේලාවකම පහළ:
$ 0.18109279935395833
$ 0.18109279935395833$ 0.18109279935395833
වත්මන් මිල:
$ 0.6542
$ 0.6542$ 0.6542

Curve (CRV) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්‍යුහය

CRV ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the native governance and incentive token of Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) optimized for stablecoin and like-asset swaps. The tokenomics of CRV are designed to incentivize long-term participation, align stakeholder interests, and ensure robust protocol governance.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Minting & Distribution:
    CRV tokens are minted and distributed primarily as rewards to liquidity providers (LPs) on Curve Finance. The issuance rate and allocation to different pools are determined by the Curve DAO through a system of "gauges" and on-chain voting.
  • Smart Contracts:
    • The Minter contract is responsible for CRV issuance.
    • The GaugeController contract manages the allocation of CRV emissions to various liquidity pools based on veCRV holder votes.
  • Governance Control:
    The Curve DAO, governed by veCRV holders, can adjust emission rates, add or remove gauges, and change protocol parameters.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group% of Max SupplyVesting/Lockup Details
Shareholders (Team & Investors)30.00%Team: 4-year linear vesting; Investors: 2-year linear vesting (from Aug 13, 2020)
Core Team26.44%4-year linear vesting
Investors3.57%2-year linear vesting
Employees3.00%2-year linear vesting
Pre-CRV Liquidity Providers(not specified)Vesting contract
Community Funds(not specified)Vesting contract
Liquidity Providers~62%Ongoing emissions via liquidity mining, no vesting
Community/Grants(variable)DAO-controlled, distributed as needed

Note: The above allocations are based on available documentation and may overlap in categories. The majority of CRV is distributed to liquidity providers over time via ongoing emissions.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance:
    CRV can be locked to obtain veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV), which grants voting power in the DAO. Only veCRV holders can vote on proposals, gauge weights, and protocol upgrades.
  • Liquidity Mining:
    LPs earn CRV rewards for providing liquidity to Curve pools. The amount of CRV earned depends on the pool's gauge weight and the LP's veCRV balance (boosting).
  • Fee Sharing:
    veCRV holders receive 50% of all trading fees generated by the protocol, distributed as 3CRV (a stablecoin LP token).
  • Boosting:
    By locking CRV for veCRV, users can boost their CRV rewards up to 2.5x when providing liquidity.
  • Bribing & Metagovernance:
    Protocols and DAOs may offer incentives ("bribes") to veCRV holders to vote for their preferred gauges, creating a secondary market for governance influence.

Locking Mechanism

  • veCRV (Vote-Escrowed CRV):
    • Users lock CRV for a period between 1 week and 4 years to receive veCRV.
    • The longer the lock, the more veCRV is received (max boost at 4 years).
    • veCRV is non-transferable and decays linearly as the unlock date approaches.
  • Governance Weight:
    Voting power is both amount- and time-weighted:
    weight = amount_locked * (lock_time / max_lock_time)
  • Locking Participation:
    As of late 2022, 53.8% of CRV's circulating supply was locked, with an average lock duration of 3.56 years—demonstrating strong long-term commitment.

Unlocking Time

  • Lock Duration:
    • Minimum: 1 week
    • Maximum: 4 years
  • Unlocking:
    • After the lock period, users can withdraw their CRV.
    • No early unlocking is permitted.
  • Vesting Schedules:
    • Team and employee allocations are subject to linear vesting (2-4 years).
    • Investor allocations are subject to a 2-year linear vesting.

Tokenomics Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceMinted via Minter contract, distributed to LPs via GaugeController, governed by DAO
AllocationTeam, investors, employees (vested); majority to LPs via ongoing emissions
UsageGovernance (veCRV), liquidity mining, fee sharing, boosting, metagovernance
LockingCRV locked for 1 week–4 years for veCRV; longer lock = more voting power and rewards
UnlockingAfter lock period ends; no early unlock; vesting for team/investors/employees

Additional Insights

  • Governance Structure:
    Curve DAO uses Aragon-based smart contracts with time-weighted voting, ensuring that long-term participants have greater influence.
  • Security & Emergency Controls:
    The "Curve Emergency DAO" can disable pool functions in emergencies, requiring a multi-sig vote.
  • Ecosystem Impact:
    The veCRV model has inspired similar tokenomics in other DeFi protocols, emphasizing long-term alignment and active governance.

References

  • Curve DAO Technical Docs
  • Curve DAO Whitepaper (PDF)
  • CRV Token Contract
  • Vesting Contracts

Summary

Curve DAO Token's tokenomics are built around incentivizing long-term participation, robust governance, and deep liquidity. The vote-escrowed (veCRV) model is central, rewarding users for locking tokens and actively participating in the protocol's future. The combination of ongoing emissions, fee sharing, and governance power has made CRV a foundational asset in the DeFi ecosystem.

Curve (CRV) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා

එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා CurveCRV හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ.

ප්‍රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:

මුළු සැපයුම:

නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම CRV ටෝකන ගණන.

සංසරණ සැපයුම:

වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.

උපරිම සැපයුම:

මුළු CRV ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.

FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):

වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්‍රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.

උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:

හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.

මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?

ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්‍රවශීලතාව.

සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.

විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්‍යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්‍යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.

අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.

දැන් ඔබට CRV ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව වැටහේ, CRV ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!

CRV මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය

ඔබේ කළඹට Curve (CRV) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්‍රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, CRV මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්‍රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.

Curve (CRV) මිල ඉතිහාසය

CRV හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්‍රධාන ආධාරක/ප්‍රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්‍රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.

CRV මිල පුරෝකථනය

CRV කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්‍යද? අපගේ CRV මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්‍රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.

ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?

MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්‍යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්‍රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්‍රමයයි.

තත්කාල ගනුදෙනු සහ අනාගත ගනුදෙනු වෙළඳපොළවල් හරහා වෙළඳ යුගල 4,000 කට වඩා
CEX අතර වේගවත්ම ටෝකන ලැයිස්තුගත කිරීම්
කර්මාන්තය පුරා #1 ද්‍රවශීලතාව
අඩුම ගාස්තු, 24/7 පුරා පාරිභෝගික සේවාවේ සහාය ඇත.
පරිශීලක අරමුදල් සඳහා 100%+ ටෝකන සංචිත විනිවිදභාවය
ඉතා අඩු ඇතුල්වීමේ බාධක: හුදෙක් 1 USDT සමඟ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්න
mc_how_why_title
හුදෙක් 1 USDT සමඟ ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගන්න: ක්‍රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබේ පහසුම මාර්ගය!

වියාචනය

මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්‍රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්‍යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.