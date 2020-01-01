Avalanche (AVAX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Avalanche (AVAX) තොරතුරු
අවයාම්ක් වර්ගයේ පළමන්තිරයන්ට අනතුරුව වේ. Avalanche ක්රකාර සුදුසු, අධිකාරු සහ හඹා. කුසලාක් වලමින් පිරිතැනට වෑන සතු. Avalanche හඳුන්වන්නේ අවයාම්ක් ප්රවර්ගාකරුවන්ට අතර වහලන් වර්ගයේ කෙරේ. කිසිදු තාක්ෂණ-හැදුවාත්ම යෙදුණු යන කාන්යමශ්රයබාධික යෙදුණුවන් Avalanche වෙනස් කරනවා.
Avalanche (AVAX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Avalanche (AVAX) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Avalanche (AVAX) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
AVAX ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to power its multi-chain, high-throughput, and low-latency blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply & Cap: AVAX has a capped supply of 720 million tokens. At genesis, 360 million AVAX were minted.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators and delegators. The protocol mints AVAX at the end of each staking period, offsetting tokens burned as transaction fees. The emission rate is designed to keep AVAX inflationary until the cap is reached, but the burn mechanism (all transaction fees are burned) can offset this inflation.
- Staking Rewards: The total allocation for staking rewards is 360 million AVAX (50% of the initial supply). The actual reward rate depends on the proportion of AVAX staked and the duration of staking. Staking for the maximum period (1 year) yields higher rewards than the minimum (2 weeks), incentivizing longer-term network security.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|AVAX (millions)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Staking Rewards
|360.00
|50.00%
|Distributed over at least 10 years
|Public Sale
|72.00
|10.00%
|1-year or 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks for most options
|Project Team
|72.00
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Avalanche Foundation
|66.67
|9.26%
|10-year vesting
|Community & Development Endowment
|50.40
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36.00
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|18.00
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Testnet Incentives
|~2.02
|0.28%
|1-year lockup
- Public Sale: Conducted in July 2020, with KYC/AML, three purchase options, and varying vesting schedules.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Ongoing airdrops (e.g., for bridge users), liquidity mining (Avalanche Rush), and ecosystem grants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: AVAX is staked to secure the network. Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking periods range from 2 weeks to 1 year. Validators and delegators earn rewards based on their stake and performance (validators must be online and correct at least 80% of the time).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply and offsetting inflation.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance (not yet live as of late 2024), allowing validators and tokenholders to propose and vote on network parameters.
- DeFi, NFTs, and Subnets: AVAX is used as collateral, for liquidity mining, and as a base asset in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and custom Avalanche subnets.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize liquidity, development, and community engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lockup: Staked AVAX is locked for the chosen staking period (2 weeks to 1 year). Locked tokens cannot be transferred but can be used for staking.
- Programmatic Unlocks: The Avalanche Foundation and other stakeholders follow a programmatic unlock schedule, with tokens automatically unlocking at set intervals. The Foundation typically re-stakes unlocked tokens, keeping them out of circulating supply.
Unlocking Time
- Public Sale: 1-year or 18-month vesting with quarterly unlocks; 10% available at mainnet launch for some options.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, with ~9.5 million AVAX unlocking every three months until August 2024, then ~1.7 million every three months until July 2030.
- Community/Development: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrops: 4-year vesting.
- Testnet Incentives: 1-year lockup.
Staking Parameters Table
|Parameter
|Validator
|Delegator
|Minimum Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|25 AVAX
|Minimum Staking Period
|2 weeks
|2 weeks
|Maximum Staking Period
|1 year
|1 year
|Minimum Delegation Fee
|2%
|N/A
|Max Validator Weight
|3M AVAX or 5x self-stake
|N/A
Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Decentralization: No superusers; validators secure the network, and governance is planned to be decentralized.
- Ecosystem Growth: TVL in Avalanche DeFi has shown robust growth, with AVAX being central to DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Supply Cap
|720 million AVAX
|Genesis Mint
|360 million AVAX
|Ongoing Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Allocation
|Staking (50%), Public Sale (10%), Team (10%), Foundation (9.26%), Others (see above)
|Usage
|Staking, fees, governance (future), DeFi, NFTs, subnets
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, liquidity mining, airdrops, grants
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking lockups
|Unlocking
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation
|Staking Period
|2 weeks (min) to 1 year (max)
|Validator Min Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|Delegator Min Stake
|25 AVAX
|Fee Mechanism
|All fees burned
|Governance
|Planned, not yet live (as of late 2024)
Implications and Nuances
- Incentive Alignment: The combination of staking rewards, fee burns, and vesting schedules aligns incentives for long-term participation and network security.
- Deflationary Pressure: Fee burning can create deflationary pressure, especially as network usage grows.
- Ecosystem Growth: Ongoing incentive programs and grants have driven DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption, as reflected in the rising TVL.
- Governance Evolution: The planned on-chain governance will further decentralize control and allow the community to adjust economic parameters.
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlock schedule and a strong focus on incentivizing long-term participation.
Avalanche (AVAX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා AvalancheAVAX හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම AVAX ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු AVAX ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට AVAX ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, AVAX ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
