Cardano (ADA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Cardano (ADA) තොරතුරු
Cardano ආනයන්තරයෙහි රාජ්ය කජකුලීමිය සහ ආආ වීඩිමියසී ක්රිප්ටෝකුරන්සී සංවර්ධනයයි සහ ක්රිප්ටෝකුරන්සීං මූපිල් ආයුබෝවනයයි.
Cardano (ADA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Cardano (ADA) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Cardano (ADA) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
ADA ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
Cardano’s ADA token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as unlocking schedules, with detailed tables and explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): Cardano was funded through a multi-stage ICO in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. ADA was distributed via vouchers redeemable in the Daedalus wallet at mainnet launch (September 2017).
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Ongoing Issuance: After the ICO, new ADA is issued as staking rewards, drawn from a reserve pool and transaction fees. Each five-day epoch, 0.30% of the remaining reserve is distributed as rewards.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Genesis and Ongoing Allocation Table
|Allocation Category
|ADA Amount (B)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93
|~57.6%
|Multi-stage ICO (2015–2017)
|Staking Rewards Reserve
|~13.90
|~30.9%
|For ongoing staking rewards
|Team & Founding Entities
|~5.19
|~11.5%
|Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG (with vesting, see below)
|Total
|45.00
|100%
- Team Vesting: Of the team allocation, one-third was immediately available at launch; the remaining two-thirds vested over two years (June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary ADA Functions
|Functionality
|Description
|Network Fees
|ADA is the only token used to pay transaction and smart contract fees.
|Staking & Delegation
|ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to pools to secure the network and earn rewards.
|Governance
|ADA is used for on-chain voting (e.g., Project Catalyst, CIP-1694, Chang upgrade).
|Project Funding
|ADA funds are distributed to community projects via treasury and governance votes.
|Collateral
|ADA is used as collateral for smart contract execution (only lost if contract fails).
|Native Token Operations
|ADA is required for minting and transacting with native tokens on Cardano.
Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking Rewards: Distributed every five-day epoch from a pool of transaction fees and reserve inflation.
- Delegation: No minimum ADA required, no slashing, and no lock-up period; users retain full liquidity.
- Soft Cap (k parameter): Limits rewards for oversaturated pools, incentivizing decentralization.
- Governance Rewards: Voting and reviewing in Project Catalyst and on-chain governance can earn ADA rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking: ADA delegated for staking remains fully liquid; there is no lock-up or slashing.
- Token Locking (Smart Contracts & Governance): Introduced in the Allegra upgrade, ADA can be locked for:
- Voting: To prevent double voting and ensure fair governance.
- Smart Contracts: For deal settlement, multi-asset creation, and other advanced use cases.
- Collateral: For smart contract execution, only at risk if the contract fails.
Locking Table
|Mechanism
|Locking Required
|Lock Duration
|Unlocking Condition
|Notes
|Staking
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|ADA always liquid
|Governance Voting
|Yes
|Voting period
|End of voting period
|For Voltaire/Catalyst/Chang governance
|Smart Contracts
|Yes
|Contractual
|Contract completion or failure
|Collateral only lost if contract fails
|Collateral
|Yes (if needed)
|Transaction
|Transaction success/failure
|Only for phase-2 (Plutus) contracts
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking: ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time; rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.
- Team/Entity Allocations: Two-thirds of the founding entity allocations vested over two years post-launch.
- Governance/Smart Contract Locking: Unlocking is event-driven (e.g., end of voting, contract execution).
6. Additional Tokenomics Features
- No Superuser Privileges: ADA is fully decentralized; no entity can pause, freeze, or forcibly transfer tokens.
- Native Token Support: Cardano supports custom tokens natively, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards.
- Decentralized Governance: With the Chang hard fork and CIP-1694, Cardano is transitioning to fully on-chain, community-driven governance.
7. Historical and Future Implications
- Staking Participation: As of Q1 2024, over 50% of ADA supply is staked, with ~2,900 active pools and 1.34M delegators.
- DeFi Growth: Cardano’s DeFi TVL reached an all-time high of $506M in March 2024, driven by stablecoin and DApp adoption.
- Governance Evolution: The Voltaire and Chang upgrades are shifting control of treasury and protocol upgrades to ADA holders.
Summary Table: Cardano ADA Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Max Supply
|45,000,000,000 ADA
|Initial Distribution
|~57.6% ICO, ~30.9% Staking Reserve, ~11.5% Team/Entities
|Issuance
|ICO + Ongoing epoch-based rewards (0.30% of reserve per epoch)
|Staking
|Liquid, no lock-up, no slashing, rewards every 5 days
|Usage
|Fees, staking, governance, project funding, collateral, native token operations
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance rewards, decentralization via k parameter
|Locking
|Only for governance, smart contracts, and collateral; not for staking
|Unlocking
|Event-driven (voting end, contract completion); team vesting over 2 years post-launch
|Governance
|On-chain, liquid democracy, DReps, constitutional committee (Chang/CIP-1694)
References for Further Reading
- Cardano Docs: Token Locking Use Cases
- Cardano Docs: Staking and Delegation
- Cardano Docs: Native Tokens
- Cardano Docs: Governance
- Cardano Docs: Hard Forks and Upgrades
Conclusion
Cardano’s ADA tokenomics are characterized by a capped supply, transparent and diversified initial allocation, liquid staking, robust incentive structures, and a progressive move toward decentralized, on-chain governance. The absence of staking lock-ups and slashing, combined with advanced governance and smart contract features, positions Cardano as a uniquely user-friendly and resilient blockchain ecosystem.
Cardano (ADA) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා CardanoADA හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම ADA ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු ADA ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට ADA ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, ADA ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
ADA මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය
ඔබේ කළඹට Cardano (ADA) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, ADA මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.
Cardano (ADA) මිල ඉතිහාසය
ADA හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්රධාන ආධාරක/ප්රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.
ADA මිල පුරෝකථනය
ADA කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ ADA මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
Cardano (ADA) මිලදී ගන්න
ප්රමාණය
