10 figs (FIGS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
10 figs (FIGS) තොරතුරු
10 figs is literally 10 figs
limited supply of ten delicious figs
symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana.
wtf is 10 figs?
$figs is an entirely original meta
let’s break it down 👇
figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers
6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs
what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs
tokenomics:
tl:dr there are only 10 $figs
Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10
memes part 1:
beyond numbers & tokenomics…
figs is a just a f****** fruit
figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit.
memes part 2:
fig heads
we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas.
memes part 3:
fig season
As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe
fig season is coming.
memes part 4:
fig brained = high IQ + retardio
A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin.
the community:
what is a meme without a community?
Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process
it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
10 figs (FIGS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
10 figs (FIGS) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
10 figs (FIGS) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා 10 figsFIGS හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම FIGS ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු FIGS ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට FIGS ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, FIGS ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
FIGS මිල පුරෝකථනය
FIGS කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ FIGS මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.