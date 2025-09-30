2025-10-01 Wednesday

SitonMining Launches XRP Mining App, Earn Stable Returns on Your Holdings

SitonMining Launches XRP Mining App, Earn Stable Returns on Your Holdings

As prices continue to fluctuate, more and more users are concerned about how to earn stable returns on their XRP holdings. SitonMining, a globally renowned mining service platform, has officially launched an XRP mining application, offering users a new way to increase their asset value, allowing their holdings to generate sustained, stable returns rather than [...] The post SitonMining Launches XRP Mining App, Earn Stable Returns on Your Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 20:44
Turkey Moves to Curb Fraud Through Stricter Crypto and Bank Rules

Turkey Moves to Curb Fraud Through Stricter Crypto and Bank Rules

The post Turkey Moves to Curb Fraud Through Stricter Crypto and Bank Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Turkey plans to expand Masak’s powers, freezing bank and crypto accounts, targeting rented accounts, and tightening crypto and bank rules. Turkey is preparing to expand the powers of its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (Masak) to freeze and restrict access to bank and crypto accounts, part of a broader effort to combat money laundering and financial crime. The government plans to introduce the proposed measures in the 11th judicial reform package. However, it has not announced a specific timeline. New Bill Targets Rented Accounts and Financial Crime The legislation is primarily targeting the problem of “rented accounts,” when criminals pay people to use their bank or crypto accounts to commit illegal actions such as fraud or gambling. By giving power to Masak to freeze or close such accounts of Turkey aims to combat such deals and muscular activities to curb financial crime. The bill would also enable Masak to place transaction limits on the accounts that are linked to illicit activities, and blacklist crypto wallets whose associated with criminal use. Masak is the central organization in Turkey for combating money laundering, outlining and conducting reporting of suspicious transactions, referring cases to prosecutors, and cooperating in the framework of international compliance bodies. Expanding its powers to include supervision of crypto accounts is a reflection of the government’s growing attention towards regulating digital assets without reducing the opportunities for traders and investors to trade and invest. Crypto Oversight Tightens Amid Legal Trading Although trading in cryptocurrency is currently legal in Turkey and the government isn’t taxing profits yet, the government has been moving to increase regulatory control. Reports claim the Finance Ministry is considering new crypto rules that will require crypto exchanges to gather detailed information on the source and purpose of transactions. Limits on the transfer of stablecoins are also being discussed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:43
What If the Next Ethereum Isn't Ethereum—But Ozak AI?

What If the Next Ethereum Isn’t Ethereum—But Ozak AI?

Crypto traders in 2025 are asking one of the most important questions of the cycle: what is going to be the next Ethereum? For years, Ethereum has been the gold standard  for innovation, powering smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), and NFTs. Its impact on is unrivaled; however, its growth has matured, with rate targets like […] The post What If the Next Ethereum Isn’t Ethereum—But Ozak AI? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:35
Cronos partners with AWS to drive institutional adoption of tokenization and RWAs

Cronos partners with AWS to drive institutional adoption of tokenization and RWAs

Cronos has partnered with Amazon Web Services to provide institutions and developers with secure, scalable tools for blockchain tokenization and RWA applications. Cronos (CRO) has announced a strategic partnership with AWS aimed at expanding institutional access to blockchain-based tokenization and…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 20:26
The DeFi Industry Veteran Returns to the Industry! He Introduced His New Altcoin Project and Received $200 Million in Investment!

The DeFi Industry Veteran Returns to the Industry! He Introduced His New Altcoin Project and Received $200 Million in Investment!

The post The DeFi Industry Veteran Returns to the Industry! He Introduced His New Altcoin Project and Received $200 Million in Investment! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Andre Cronje, the veteran of the DeFi industry, made a rapid return to the industry with a new cryptocurrency project. Accordingly, Andre Cronje, the name behind Fantom (newly named Sonic) and Yearn.finance, announced that he has launched his new project called Flying Tulip (FT). Cronje’s new project has received $200 million in investment and reached a token valuation of $1 billion. Participants included companies such as Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF Labs, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol. The project plans to raise up to $800 million in additional funding through a public FT token sale. Cronje said the FT sale will be conducted on Flying Tulip’s own platform, not existing ICO platforms. All investors in both private and public rounds will have the right to repay up to their original principal (e.g. in ETH) at any time. One of the distinguishing features of Flying Tulip’s rise at this point is the “on-chain repurchase right,” also described as a perpetual put option. Investors in both private and public rounds can burn their FT tokens at any time to buy back up to their original principal in assets they invested in, such as ETH. Cronje said this model is designed to provide investors with downside protection while maintaining “unlimited upside potential.” Cronje also noted that there was always a possibility of the investment being recouped, and that the money actually raised was zero. “Because the money can be withdrawn at any time. But we will also invest this money. We will invest it in low-risk DeFi protocols such as Aave, Ethena, Spark.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-defi-industry-veteran-returns-to-the-industry-he-introduced-his-new-altcoin-project-and-received-200-million-in-investment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:25
KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network

KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network

The post KGeN Raises $43.5 Million to Build Verified Distribution Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KGeN, the protocol building a Verified Distribution Network for AI, DeFi, gaming, and consumer applications, has raised $13.5 million in a new strategic funding round. In a statement to BeInCrypto, the firm said the raise, backed by Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures, brings KGeN’s total funding to $43.5 million. KGeN Fuels Global Expansion with Fresh Funding Sponsored Sponsored The latest investment follows a $20 million seed round in January 2023 and a $10 million ecosystem round in 2024. The funding will accelerate the global expansion of KGeN’s distribution, commerce, and loyalty infrastructure, now active in over 60 countries. At the core of KGeN are its VeriFi Network and the POGE framework. The latter is a privacy-preserving identity and reputation system that verifies real users and composes their engagement on-chain. POGE has aggregated over 876 million data points and supports key protocol services. These include biometric-based user acquisition, programmable on-chain loyalty rewards, and decentralized storefronts via the K-Store. KGeN reports a network of 38.9 million users, with 6.14 million monthly active users and 780,000 daily active users. Its growing partner ecosystem spans over 200 companies across sectors, generating $48.3 million in annualized revenue. “KGeN solves the hardest problem in consumer growth: trust. By verifying real users and turning reputation into an asset, we’re giving AI, DeFi, gaming companies and consumer apps a distribution rail that converts and scales,” said Manish Agarwal, Elder Council at KGeN. The round received strong endorsements from investors. “Verified users, on-chain proofs, and real revenue traction sets the protocol to power the new influx of AI and DeFi applications,” said Saurabh Sharma, CIO at Jump Crypto. Pratik Agarwal of Accel added, “Scaling to $48 million in ARR while building a new category is exceptional.” With this momentum, KGeN aims to solidify its position as the trusted distribution layer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:56
Crypto.com Partners With Sharps Technology to Manage $400M+ Solana Treasury and Boost Ecosystem Liquidity

Crypto.com Partners With Sharps Technology to Manage $400M+ Solana Treasury and Boost Ecosystem Liquidity

The post Crypto.com Partners With Sharps Technology to Manage $400M+ Solana Treasury and Boost Ecosystem Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) announced a partnership to bolster Solana ecosystem growth by deploying the platform’s institutional-grade custody and OTC services to manage STSS’s solana-focused digital asset treasury. STSS, which holds over 2 million SOL—valued at more than $400 million with SOL trading above $200—will use Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure, deep‑liquidity OTC desk and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-com-partners-with-sharps-technology-to-manage-400m-solana-treasury-and-boost-ecosystem-liquidity/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 19:55
Opera launches artificial intelligence-powered browser, Neon

Opera launches artificial intelligence-powered browser, Neon

Opera on Tuesday has launched an artificial intelligence-powered browser known as Neon. It claims the browser does more than merely display search results to its users; it can also run code inside web pages. With the launch, the Norwegian software company enters a direct battle with an increasing number of businesses attempting to move the internet towards what some refer to as the agentic web. The company sees Neon as a tool for productivity With its early access launch on Tuesday, the new browser is marketed as more than just a web page window. Opera claims Neon is able to write code inside the browser itself, compare data from several websites, and fill forms. Opera is marketing Neon as a tool that makes the browser a personal assistant at work. Neon Do, a crucial feature, enables the program to navigate pages, click links, and complete activities without requiring human guidance.  It emphasizes that this all occurs locally on the device, so personal data stays put, in contrast to many cloud-based AI technologies. Opera is offering Neon as a subscription-based product as it wishes to appeal to professionals and frequent internet users.  In its announcement, the company stated that Opera Neon was its first fully agentic browser. “Neon can browse with you or for you, take action, and assist you in completing tasks, it’s much more than just a place to view pages.” Opera. Agent-driven software experiments have suddenly swamped the browser space. The Browser Company, the company behind Arc, introduced Dia earlier this year, while Perplexity AI released its Comet browser. Additionally, according to reports, OpenAI is working on a Chromium-based AI browser that might include an “Operator” agent that enables payments, shopping, and searches via a chat interface, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Opera wants to stay ahead of competition Opera maintains that it has an advantage.  According to the report, Neon’s technology has been in development for two years, and an early version known as Browser Operator was released in March. Features designed for work include the three pillars of Chat, Do, and Make forming the foundation of Neon’s design. Users can ask the AI to summarize or study stuff in a similar manner to how they would with a chatbot. With the Do function, the browser handles tedious or tedious chores like filling out forms or making reservations. Opera’s European-hosted “cloud computer,” which can divide large jobs into smaller ones and do them in the background, is the foundation of the last component, Make. Opera offers the creation of a simple website, a brief game prototype, or a study report when the user is not online, as examples. Awaiting the return would be the results. Additional components include Cards, which are templates that automate repetitive queries, and Tasks, which establish independent workspaces for managing many sources simultaneously. According to Opera, all of this enables users to modify or stop the AI’s actions at any time. Since its 1995 founding in Oslo, Opera has amassed a consistent user base of over 300 million across both desktop and mobile browsers. It has increased its share price on the US market by concentrating on AI-powered products during the last three years. In order to draw consumers in Europe, where authorities are tightening regulations regarding data use, the company is placing a significant wager on privacy. Opera contends that Neon avoids the dangers of information being transmitted to external servers by keeping the majority of processes on-device. “Gone are the days when the lack of technical know-how was a complete blocker to what you could create on the web,” the company said. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:50
Best Crypto Presale $HYPER Hits Highs as Whale Buys Total $329K in a Day

Best Crypto Presale $HYPER Hits Highs as Whale Buys Total $329K in a Day

Bitcoin has achieved legendary status. It’s the safest and most valuable cryptocurrency on the planet.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/30 19:45
Taiwan holds talks to cut tariffs as U.S. presses for chip investments in America

Taiwan holds talks to cut tariffs as U.S. presses for chip investments in America

Taiwan holds talks in Washington to reduce the 20% tariff.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 19:10
නැගී එන පුවත්

A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities