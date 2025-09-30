2025-10-01 Wednesday

Stablecoin Boom Fuels Crypto Lobby for Clear Tax Rules

Stablecoin Boom Fuels Crypto Lobby for Clear Tax Rules

The post Stablecoin Boom Fuels Crypto Lobby for Clear Tax Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: With the GENIUS Act gaining bipartisan support, lawmakers are now looking at clearer tax rules for crypto. The crypto industry expressed concerns regarding issue of double taxation for digital assets. Now, they are also questioining whether staking rewards should be taxed or not. Tax reform is now in the sights of lawmakers and digital asset proponents following the recent bipartisan passage of legislation (GENIUS Act) that would give banks and nonbank firms the power to issue stablecoins. Having already reached that milestone, the next thing on the agenda in Washington is how crypto transactions are to be taxed. The Senate Finance Committee will meet this week to discuss the current structure. The hearing follows one of its two-month postponements after the House Ways and Means Committee had heard industry representatives who complained that the lack of clear direction is causing mainstream financial players to avoid venturing into the industry. Crypto Industry Raises Concerns Over ‘Double Taxation’ The most controversial matter is the disposition of block rewards designed by mining and staking. Industry officials argue that taxing newly created tokens as they are produced and again as they are sold is discriminatory against the participants. “It is created property,” said Jason Somensatto, policy director at Coin Center. He added that current guidance reflects “a kind of misunderstanding of the technology and just wrong on the law.” Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) plans to press witnesses on that. The office said that he was especially interested in whether staking rewards ought to be taxed as the harvest of a farmer or the original work of an artist, which is not taxed until sold. A bill proposed earlier this month by Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) would provide an exception to taxing mining and staking rewards until disposal. Lummis may not belong to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 20:45
Cronos Partners with Amazon to Accelerate Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos Partners with Amazon to Accelerate Institutional Tokenization and RWA Adoption

Cronos has teamed up with Amazon Web Services to expand tokenization and real-world asset adoption. The partnership offers up to $100,000 in AWS credits for Cronos builders and startups. Cronos has signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make blockchain data and tools easier to use for developers and financial institutions. The partnership [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/30 20:35
Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures lead $43.5m fundraising round for KGeN

Jump Crypto, Accel, and Prosus Ventures lead $43.5m fundraising round for KGeN

Web3 protocol KGeN has raised millions in a recent funding round, aimed at supporting and expanding its operations. According to a statement shared with crypto.news, KGeN, a protocol focused on verified user distribution for Web3 applications, has raised $13.5 million…
Crypto.news 2025/09/30 20:34
Whale Nets $148M from HYPE Token Sale

Whale Nets $148M from HYPE Token Sale

The post Whale Nets $148M from HYPE Token Sale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News An early whale who bought 5.07 million HYPE tokens nine months ago at $16.23 per token recently sold 4.99 million at an average price of $45.82, making about $228.76 million in sales. This move realized a profit of approximately $148.63 million. After the sale, the whale now holds only 77,089 HYPE tokens, valued around $3.37 …
CoinPedia 2025/09/30 20:31
XRP vs Dogecoin: Their Key Differences

XRP vs Dogecoin: Their Key Differences

Choosing between XRP and Dogecoin can be challenging because both coins are well-known, yet they serve very different roles in the crypto world. Dogecoin is famous for its strong community and meme status, while XRP was created to help banks and financial institutions with fast, low-cost transactions.The main difference is that XRP is built for practical use in financial systems, while Dogecoin relies more on community support and internet trends. People looking for a long-term, utility-focused coin may prefer XRP, while those interested in high-risk moves or riding internet hype often choose Dogecoin.Both coins have shown big price swings and have passionate supporters, making the debate over which is better still very active.What is XRP?XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger, a decentralized and open-source blockchain built to enable fast and low-cost transfers of value. The project began in 2011 when engineers David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb, and Arthur Britto started developing an alternative to Bitcoin’s mining-based system, and it officially launched in 2012. Soon after, they teamed up with Chris Larsen to form OpenCoin, later renamed Ripple, to support adoption and partnerships. Unlike Bitcoin or Dogecoin, XRP does not rely on mining but instead uses the Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm, allowing transactions to be confirmed in just a few seconds at minimal cost. The token was pre-mined with a fixed supply of 100 billion, and it has since been positioned as a bridge currency for cross-border payments. Its primary use has been in financial services, where companies like Santander and American Express have tested or integrated its technology for global money transfers.What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?Dogecoin (DOGE) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that started as a parody but grew into a major player thanks to its strong community. It was created in December 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who used Litecoin’s open-source code as the foundation. Doge memeInspired by the viral “Doge” meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, the coin was intended to be lighthearted and accessible compared to the seriousness of other cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin runs on proof-of-work mining with a one-minute block time and no maximum supply, making it an inflationary cryptocurrency. While it was not designed for institutional finance, it became popular for tipping, small payments, and community-driven fundraising campaigns, like supporting Olympic athletes and charity projects. Over the years, its value has been strongly tied to social media trends and celebrity endorsements, which have helped it stay relevant far beyond its origins as a joke.Core Differences Between XRP and DogecoinCATEGORYXRPDOGECOIN (DOGE)Origin & PurposeCreated in 2012 by Ripple Labs to enable fast, low-cost cross-border payments for banks and institutions.Launched in 2013 as a meme-based joke coin for tipping and casual online transactions.Technology & ConsensusUses Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithmn(RPCA), not mining.Proof-of-Work mining (like Bitcoin/Litecoin).Transaction Speed3 - 5 seconds1 minuteTransaction Capacity (TPS)1,500 transactions per second30 - 40 transactions per secondTransaction FeesExtremely low (close to $0.0002)Low, buy higher than XRP ($0.001 - $0.22). Changes with congestion.ScalabilityHighly scalable with minimal energy use.Less scalable; network slows with high demand.Main use casesBank and corporate cross-border payments, settlements, tokenization.Online tipping, small payments, memes, charity campaigns.Institutional vs Community AdoptionBacked by Ripple, strong bank and fintech partnerships (e.g. Santander and American Express).Dtriven by grassroots community, social media trends, and celebrity endorcements (e.g. Elon Musk).Governance & DecentralizationValidators run XRPL; Ripple developed protocol but does not directly control it.Open-source, community-driven, secured by global miners; Dogecoin Foundation provides guidance.Development ActivityActive upgrades (smart contracts, tokenization, DEX features, Hooks).Limited updates, mostly maintenance and efficiency tweaks.Regulatory OutlookHeavy regulatory scrutiny (from SEC), but now enjoying more clarity.Less regulatory focus; generally viewed as a decentralized digital asset.Market Cap$170.21B$34.76BRecent Price (Sept. 2025)$2.84$0.2302All-Time High$3.84$0.7376Price DriversLegal clarity, banking adoption, global finance news.Social media hype, memes, celebrity endorcements.SecurityConsensus-based, no major breaches of XRPL core protocol.Proof-of-Work, secure but fewer developers involved.Wallet SupportWide support (Ledger, Trezorr, Trust Wallet etc), requires 10 XRP reserve to activate address.Wide support (Ledger, Trezor, Trust Walet etc), no reserve requirement.Future OutlookPositioned for steady growth via institutional adoption, tokenization, and cross-border finance.Growth tied to community hype, online trends, and cultural momentum.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat are the main differences between XRP and Dogecoin?XRP was created to help banks and financial institutions send money quickly across borders. It focuses on fast, cheap money transfers.Dogecoin started as a joke based on an internet meme. It is mostly used for tipping online and community support. Dogecoin does not have a strong focus on banking or international payments.How do XRP and Dogecoin compare in terms of transaction speed and scalability?XRP can handle about 1,500 transactions per second. Its transactions often take only 3 to 5 seconds to finish. This makes XRP one of the fastest major cryptocurrencies.Dogecoin processes much fewer transactions per second and usually takes about 1 minute for a transaction to confirm. It uses older technology that limits its speed.Can XRP and Dogecoin coexist in the cryptocurrency market?Yes, both can exist together because they serve different groups and purposes. XRP aims to help financial businesses, while Dogecoin mostly serves individual users and internet communities.What impacts XRP and Dogecoin's price volatility?Prices for both coins can change quickly due to news, rules from governments, or online trends. XRP's price often reacts to updates about banks and lawsuits. Dogecoin's price can change a lot after celebrity tweets or internet hype.Which cryptocurrency is more likely to see widespread adoption, XRP or Dogecoin?XRP has partnerships with financial companies and is used for cross-border payments, which could help it get adopted by banks. Dogecoin mostly relies on its online community and social media but is less used in real-world financial systems.
Coinstats 2025/09/30 19:52
dYdX Teams Up With Pocket Pro Bot to Launch Telegram Perps Trading

dYdX Teams Up With Pocket Pro Bot to Launch Telegram Perps Trading

Trading crypto perpetual futures – yep, perps – has just gotten a little easier thanks to a neat collab between dYdX and Pocket Pro Bot. The former is of course the leading onchain perps protocol, while Pocket Pro Bot specializes in creating crypto-based trading infra for Telegram users. No surprises, then for guessing what they’ve developed together – though there are a few unexpected features that come bundled with their new Telegram trading bot. Telegram has long been the epicenter of retail crypto’s trading ecosystem, hosting not only the bulk of the chatter, but also a significant chunk of the swaps. The rise of Telegram trading bots has empowered users to find fast-rising tokens and trade them in a couple of clicks without needing to go anywhere. Up until now, that ability has mostly been focused on spot markets – but now dYdX and Pocket Pro Bot are doing the same for perps. Particularly when it comes to information sharing. Slash Long Telegram’s prized for its crypto trading experience not just because it eliminates hops – no need to fire up a DEX and connect your web wallet – but because the time saved directly impacts profit. As a result, traders can respond to breaking news and trading signals within the messenger app and execute a trade in three seconds or less. The partnership between dYdX and Pocket Pro Bot allows users to share trades and positions with their friends within group charts. For example, typing a simple command such as /long DOGE will instantly open a perpetual futures position – likewise if the command starts with /short. But beyond simple position creation, the collab brings more to the table – or rather to the group chat – such as the ability to view current positions and wallet balance. Wallets are automatically generated on Arbitrum or Solana depending on the user’s preferred network and deposits can be made using USDC or SOL. Trade With Frens While the dYdX-Pocket Pro Bot product is designed to meet the needs of lone wolves who prefer to operate alone, it’s been optimized for social trading. This means enabling group chat support so that trading friends can share their current positions, compete on leaderboards, and add perps-based alerts. The prospect of adding some healthy competition into the mix should ensure that rivalries can be settled and traders can put their money where their mouth is. To add an additional frisson of excitement to the bot’s release, dYdX and Pocket Bot Pro have announced a $100K trading competition targeted at Telegram groups, which it’s labeled as “squads.” With $25K on the line for the top group based on PnL, and the same to the top trader based on volume, there are ample incentives for giving it a twirl. The launch of Telegram-native perps trading is part of dYdX’s roadmap that aims to establish the exchange at the center of the onchain futures landscape. While pro traders will likely still undertake the bulk of their dYdX activity within the web app, where there’s full charting and support for advanced order types, the release of the Telegram bot signals a new chapter for dYdX: one designed to make perps more fun, more social, and more rewarding. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.  
Coinstats 2025/09/30 19:49
Crypto's Market-Making Infrastructure Needs An Upgrade

Crypto's Market-Making Infrastructure Needs An Upgrade

Crypto market makers have thrived in the shadows. Blockchain transparency is pushing them into daylight.read more
Coinstats 2025/09/30 19:49
Porsche Dealers Now Accept Ethereum In the U.S.? Fact Check

Porsche Dealers Now Accept Ethereum In the U.S.? Fact Check

Multiple social media profiles have posted today that Porsche, the German automobile giant specializing in luxury cars, has announced that it started accepting Ethereum as a payment option in the U.S. According to the reports, buyers have the choice to initiate payments through Ethereum or stick with the bank transfer. Many consider this a follow-up ... Read more The post Porsche Dealers Now Accept Ethereum In the U.S.? Fact Check appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin 2025/09/30 19:46
Eric Trump: Bitcoin Will Outshine Gold and Hit $1 Million

Eric Trump: Bitcoin Will Outshine Gold and Hit $1 Million

The post Eric Trump: Bitcoin Will Outshine Gold and Hit $1 Million appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Eric Trump, Vice President of the Trump Organization and Chief Strategy Officer at American Bitcoin, said in a Fox Business interview that he strongly supports cryptocurrency. He believes Bitcoin will replace the old financial system and sees it reaching $1,000,000 in the future. Eric Expresses Confidence in $1 Million Bitcoin Price Eric said Bitcoin has …
CoinPedia 2025/09/30 19:33
Bloomberg Analyst Says ETF Approval Odds Now 100% After SEC Order – XRP, DOGE, ADA ETFs Incoming

Bloomberg Analyst Says ETF Approval Odds Now 100% After SEC Order – XRP, DOGE, ADA ETFs Incoming

South Korean Young Hoon Kim, who claims a world-record IQ of 276, has converted all his assets to Bitcoin and predicts the crypto could surge [...]
Insidebitcoins 2025/09/30 16:39
A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities