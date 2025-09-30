2025-10-01 Wednesday

KULR lowers ATM fundraising target to $150 million

KULR lowers ATM fundraising target to $150 million

PANews reported on September 30th that, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, KULR lowered the maximum amount raised in its "controlled equity offering" (ATM) from $300 million to $150 million through a supplemental prospectus. The sales agents were Cantor and Craig-Hallum. The company sold 3,936,578 shares pursuant to the agreement, raising a total of $22,997,761. The common stock trades on the NYSE American under the symbol "KULR," with a closing price of $4.22 per share on September 29th. The company will pay the sales agent a commission of up to 3%, and such sales are considered "at the market offerings" under Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act.
PANews2025/09/30 20:43
Price Prediction for Ozak AI: What $500 Invested at $0.012 Could Be Worth if $OZ Reaches $1, $3, or $5

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 20:42
SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment

The post SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP, Highlighting Pepeto as a Top Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* SEC Approves First Multi-Crypto ETP in the United States The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has authorized the Many Digital Large Cap Fund, marking it as the first multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This approval leverages the new “generic listing standards,” designed to reduce the time it takes for crypto products to list on major exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX. This milestone signals an industry shift toward broader regulated access for altcoins and helps investors identify the best crypto assets to focus on for the 2025 bull run. Amid this evolving environment, Pepeto stands out as a leading investment opportunity, with real utility and the capacity to benefit from wider mainstream acceptance and regulatory approval. What This Means For Early And Smart Movers As regulatory frameworks expand highlighted by the inclusion of multiple major cryptocurrencies in a single fund the opportunities for innovative projects to break through are opening rapidly. Getting in early on presales now allows investors to ride the same momentum fueling the growth of multi-asset crypto ETFs. Projects that focus on building solid infrastructure, offering rewarding staking, and earning community trust are set to benefit the most. Pepeto, priced at $0.000000155 per token with a supply model inspired by meme culture, featuring a 420 trillion cap like PEPE has a rare window of opportunity. Early entry at this low cost, combined with its connection to the Pepe story and the potential for significant growth as ETF interest broadens, makes now an ideal time to participate. This is a chance to back a project poised for substantial upside amid the evolving crypto landscape. Where Opportunity Lies: Best Crypto To Buy In 2025 Pepeto is more than a meme token; it’s being built with clear purpose. As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:26
UK Financial Conduct Authority approves IG Group's crypto asset license

PANews reported on September 30 that the UK Financial Conduct Authority approved IG Group to obtain a crypto asset license.
PANews2025/09/30 20:25
World’s “Highest IQ” Record Holder Bets It All on Bitcoin, Expects 100x BTC Surge

In posts on X, YoungHoon Kim predicted that Bitcoin would surge 100-fold within the next decade. Bitcoin’s price was about $113,000 when Kim voiced his prediction, a trajectory that, if realized, would see BTC topping $10 million. YoungHoon Kim, who claims the world record for highest IQ at 276, has revealed in a series of [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 20:22
Faraday Future invested approximately $41 million in Qualigen, holding approximately 55% of the shares.

PANews reported on September 30th that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) has completed a strategic investment of approximately US$41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN). FF contributed approximately US$30 million, FF founder YT Jia (Jia Yueting) contributed approximately US$4 million, and SIGN Foundation and others participated. Following the transaction, FF holds approximately 55% of QLGN's common stock and YT Jia approximately 7%, with a two-year lock-up commitment. QLGN is expected to be renamed CXC10 and advance its crypto and Web3-related businesses. This investment is part of FF's "Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge" ecosystem strategy, which aims to connect EAI with crypto, Web2, and Web3.
PANews2025/09/30 20:17
Aster Plans $600M Airdrop and XRP Eyes $10, But BlockchainFX at $0.026 Looks Like the Next 1000x Crypto

Every cycle brings a flood of promises. Airdrops, partnerships, and price forecasts dominate headlines, yet only a handful of projects emerge as true wealth creators. The phrase next 1000x crypto has become a mantra for investors chasing the next life-changing opportunity. This year, three names are being debated with intensity: Aster, XRP, and BlockchainFX. While […] The post Aster Plans $600M Airdrop and XRP Eyes $10, But BlockchainFX at $0.026 Looks Like the Next 1000x Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:11
Elon Musk: xAI is building a "Grokipedia" that will "significantly improve" Wikipedia

PANews reported on September 30th that Elon Musk tweeted that xAI is building "Grokipedia," claiming it will "dramatically improve" Wikipedia and is a necessary step toward achieving xAI's goal of "understanding the universe." Discussions have highlighted issues with Wikipedia's editorial bias and blacklisting, with some suggesting a design similar to Git's branching and merging mechanisms. Musk did not disclose a launch date or technical details.
PANews2025/09/30 20:04
COTI launches COTI Earn loyalty platform

In this post: Privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer COTI launched its official loyalty platform, COTI Earn, on Tuesday for the COTI ecosystem. The company also announced that Season 001 starts with Genesis live, featuring 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops that reward signups or superficial activity, COTI Earn turns every user interaction into […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 20:00
BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Overtakes Deribit as Top Venue for BTC Options

Highlights: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF surpasses Deribit with $38B in BTC options open interest. SEC amendments aim to streamline Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs under generic listing rules. Institutional flows shift crypto markets toward regulated ETFs, reducing offshore dominance. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Deribit as the leading venue for Bitcoin options. Open interest in IBIT options reached nearly $38 billion after Friday’s expiry, surpassing Deribit’s $32 billion, according to Bloomberg. The milestone comes less than a year after IBIT launched in November last year. BlackRock's IBIT flips Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue with nearly $38B in open interest compared to Deribit's $32B. pic.twitter.com/XGChzlsRK9 — Nomy (@NomyFinance) September 30, 2025 Deribit had dominated the offshore options market since 2016. Its high-leverage format appealed to international traders who wanted less supervision. Nonetheless, liquidity is currently taking a turn in more regulated products in the US markets. IBIT benefits from institutional flows and lower costs, which draw larger market participation. The ETF holds more than $87 billion in assets under management. Coinbase Prime manages custody for IBIT, offering reporting structures tailored to mainstream investors. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.25, which has been temporarily reduced to 0.12 for early investors. This led to IBIT becoming the best-performing ETF ever. Analysts observe that the emergence of IBIT options also indicates a structural shift in crypto markets. Speculative traders continue to flock to offshore exchanges. Institutional interest, however, is now dominated by regulated US-listed products. This trend marks the rise of traditional finance in the Bitcoin markets. BlackRock Moves to Amend Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs BlackRock filed with the SEC on September 29 to amend both its iShares Bitcoin ETF and iShares Ethereum ETF. The filing aims to bring IBIT and ETHA under generic listing standards. Nasdaq requests a waiver for the five-day prior notice under Rule 19b-4(f)(6)(iii). The amendments will come into force in Q1 2026. BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone pic.twitter.com/yo6qwAHFX8 — BULLSTREET GROUP (@Bullstreetgroup) September 30, 2025 This filing coincides with the approval of the Generic Listing Standards by the SEC, which becomes effective on October 1. According to the new regulations, commodity-based ETFs like crypto can be listed on exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE without having to file a 19b-4 form. This reduces approval timelines from 240 days to 75 days. CBOE BZX Exchange also filed to amend several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. These are the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, VanEck Bitcoin ETF, and 21Shares Ethereum ETF. The SEC rescinded delay notices on Solana, XRP, HBAR, and Litecoin ETFs under the new standards. These changes are anticipated to speed up the adoption of ETFs by industry players. Investors will now be able to access Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs more efficiently. The amendments will also harmonize listing requirements and improve transparency. Institutional Adoption Reshapes Crypto Markets The institutional engagement in cryptocurrency has shifted due to the rapid expansion of IBIT. Treasurers and asset managers are more frequently hedging exposure using IBIT options. Deribit and other offshore exchanges have been appealing to high-risk traders. Nevertheless, their market share is shrinking because regulated ETFs are becoming popular. The trend provides two parallel systems in crypto markets. One system is anchored in traditional finance with regulated products. The other remains offshore and speculative. Analysts expect these systems to coexist for the foreseeable future. Market participants are also expecting spot Ethereum ETFs’ decisions on staking. This approval may further normalize crypto into mainstream finance. The milestone of the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF shows that Wall Street is actively redefining accessibility to Bitcoin. The expansion of the ETF indicates that market structure is now determined by liquidity and institutional flows. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/30 19:39
