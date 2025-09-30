BlackRock Bitcoin ETF Overtakes Deribit as Top Venue for BTC Options

Highlights: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF surpasses Deribit with $38B in BTC options open interest. SEC amendments aim to streamline Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs under generic listing rules. Institutional flows shift crypto markets toward regulated ETFs, reducing offshore dominance. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has overtaken Deribit as the leading venue for Bitcoin options. Open interest in IBIT options reached nearly $38 billion after Friday's expiry, surpassing Deribit's $32 billion, according to Bloomberg. The milestone comes less than a year after IBIT launched in November last year. BlackRock's IBIT flips Deribit as top Bitcoin options venue with nearly $38B in open interest compared to Deribit's $32B. pic.twitter.com/XGChzlsRK9 — Nomy (@NomyFinance) September 30, 2025 Deribit had dominated the offshore options market since 2016. Its high-leverage format appealed to international traders who wanted less supervision. Nonetheless, liquidity is currently taking a turn in more regulated products in the US markets. IBIT benefits from institutional flows and lower costs, which draw larger market participation. The ETF holds more than $87 billion in assets under management. Coinbase Prime manages custody for IBIT, offering reporting structures tailored to mainstream investors. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.25, which has been temporarily reduced to 0.12 for early investors. This led to IBIT becoming the best-performing ETF ever. Analysts observe that the emergence of IBIT options also indicates a structural shift in crypto markets. Speculative traders continue to flock to offshore exchanges. Institutional interest, however, is now dominated by regulated US-listed products. This trend marks the rise of traditional finance in the Bitcoin markets. BlackRock Moves to Amend Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs BlackRock filed with the SEC on September 29 to amend both its iShares Bitcoin ETF and iShares Ethereum ETF. The filing aims to bring IBIT and ETHA under generic listing standards. Nasdaq requests a waiver for the five-day prior notice under Rule 19b-4(f)(6)(iii). The amendments will come into force in Q1 2026. BlackRock Amends Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), Ethereum ETF (ETHA) Amid New Milestone pic.twitter.com/yo6qwAHFX8 — BULLSTREET GROUP (@Bullstreetgroup) September 30, 2025 This filing coincides with the approval of the Generic Listing Standards by the SEC, which becomes effective on October 1. According to the new regulations, commodity-based ETFs like crypto can be listed on exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE without having to file a 19b-4 form. This reduces approval timelines from 240 days to 75 days. CBOE BZX Exchange also filed to amend several Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. These are the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, VanEck Bitcoin ETF, and 21Shares Ethereum ETF. The SEC rescinded delay notices on Solana, XRP, HBAR, and Litecoin ETFs under the new standards. These changes are anticipated to speed up the adoption of ETFs by industry players. Investors will now be able to access Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs more efficiently. The amendments will also harmonize listing requirements and improve transparency. Institutional Adoption Reshapes Crypto Markets The institutional engagement in cryptocurrency has shifted due to the rapid expansion of IBIT. Treasurers and asset managers are more frequently hedging exposure using IBIT options. Deribit and other offshore exchanges have been appealing to high-risk traders. Nevertheless, their market share is shrinking because regulated ETFs are becoming popular. The trend provides two parallel systems in crypto markets. One system is anchored in traditional finance with regulated products. The other remains offshore and speculative. Analysts expect these systems to coexist for the foreseeable future. Market participants are also expecting spot Ethereum ETFs' decisions on staking. This approval may further normalize crypto into mainstream finance. The milestone of the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF shows that Wall Street is actively redefining accessibility to Bitcoin. The expansion of the ETF indicates that market structure is now determined by liquidity and institutional flows.