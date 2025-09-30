Bitcoin ‘Goddess of Wealth’ Pleads Guilty in $4B Laundering Case

Key Notes Zhimin Qian, linked to a massive investment scam in China, has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in a UK court. The case involves the seizure of 61,000 Bitcoin, now valued at over £5 billion, marking one of the largest crypto seizures in the world. A new debate is emerging over whether the recovered funds will be returned to 128,000 victims or be retained by the UK government. Zhimin Qian, the fugitive known as the "Goddess of Wealth," has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a landmark case at London's Southwark Crown Court. Qian was the central figure in a large-scale investment fraud that defrauded over 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017, converting the illicit gains into a massive stash of Bitcoin. The conviction is the latest development in a long-running saga that previously saw her associate, Jian Wen, sentenced for her role in the criminal organization. According to a BBC report, Qian fled China with false documents and entered the UK, where she attempted to clean the stolen money. Her scheme is a stark reminder of the risks within the digital asset space, which range from sophisticated scams to exit events like the Hypervault rug pull. Details of the £5B Bitcoin Seizure The scheme originated as a massive investment fraud in China, where Qian cultivated a persona as "the goddess of wealth". Between 2014 and 2017, she convinced more than 128,000 victims, many of whom were between 50 and 75 years old, to pour their savings into investments she promoted. According to reports, the scam often spread through social networks, with victims being encouraged to invest by their own friends and family members. The subsequent investigation, led by the Metropolitan Police in cooperation with Chinese authorities, resulted in what is believed to be the world's…