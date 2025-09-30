2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitcoin ‘Goddess of Wealth’ Pleads Guilty in $4B Laundering Case

The post Bitcoin ‘Goddess of Wealth’ Pleads Guilty in $4B Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Zhimin Qian, linked to a massive investment scam in China, has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in a UK court. The case involves the seizure of 61,000 Bitcoin, now valued at over £5 billion, marking one of the largest crypto seizures in the world. A new debate is emerging over whether the recovered funds will be returned to 128,000 victims or be retained by the UK government. Zhimin Qian, the fugitive known as the “Goddess of Wealth,” has pleaded guilty to money laundering in a landmark case at London’s Southwark Crown Court. Qian was the central figure in a large-scale investment fraud that defrauded over 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017, converting the illicit gains into a massive stash of Bitcoin. The conviction is the latest development in a long-running saga that previously saw her associate, Jian Wen, sentenced for her role in the criminal organization. According to a BBC report, Qian fled China with false documents and entered the UK, where she attempted to clean the stolen money. Her scheme is a stark reminder of the risks within the digital asset space, which range from sophisticated scams to exit events like the Hypervault rug pull. Details of the £5B Bitcoin Seizure The scheme originated as a massive investment fraud in China, where Qian cultivated a persona as “the goddess of wealth”. Between 2014 and 2017, she convinced more than 128,000 victims, many of whom were between 50 and 75 years old, to pour their savings into investments she promoted. According to reports, the scam often spread through social networks, with victims being encouraged to invest by their own friends and family members. The subsequent investigation, led by the Metropolitan Police in cooperation with Chinese authorities, resulted in what is believed to be the world’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:05
AsiaStrategy starts with 30 BTC, taps Anchorage

The post AsiaStrategy starts with 30 BTC, taps Anchorage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AsiaStrategy appointed Anchorage Digital for custody and settlement of its Bitcoin treasury operations and bought 30 BTC on Sept. 30. Per AsiaStrategy, the mandate covers cross-border workflows in the United States and Asia, with Anchorage Digital serving as primary custodian and infrastructure provider for treasury execution and settlement across the corridor. According to Anchorage Digital, the mandate is supported by its regulated footprint, including Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, Anchorage Digital Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and a New York BitLicense. Anchorage Digital added that, following enactment of GENIUS, Anchorage Digital Bank became a U.S. federally regulated stablecoin issuer bank, and the platform also offers trading and staking alongside custody. AsiaStrategy said it plans to increase purchases beyond the initial 30 BTC as it builds out its treasury. The Asia Bitcoin treasury titan The move formalizes a custody and settlement stack that AsiaStrategy had been assembling through 2025 as it repositioned the company around institutional Bitcoin strategies. The Hong Kong based firm, listed on Nasdaq under ticker SORA, rebranded in May to focus on digital assets and blockchain initiatives after legacy operations in luxury watch distribution. The pivot has since combined public-market exposure with operating subsidiaries that accept and settle in Bitcoin, as covered in prior reporting on the firm’s merger and rebrand with Sora Ventures and related strategic investments in the region through the summer of 2025, including capital allocation toward an Asian Bitcoin treasury model. In September, AsiaStrategy expanded commercial rails by enabling sales of high-end watches settled in Bitcoin following a $10 million raise, integrating retail and treasury functions through the same asset base to align inventory cash cycles with BTC liquidity and settlement timing. The group has also participated in cross-border transactions targeting Thailand,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:53
CoreWeave signs $14.2 billion hashrate agreement with Meta

PANews reported on September 30 that CoreWeave has signed an agreement to provide Meta Platform with computing power worth up to $14.2 billion, highlighting the enormous cost of developing and running advanced artificial intelligence models. "They liked our infrastructure in an earlier contract, so they came back for more," CEO Michael Intrator said in an interview. He said that as part of the agreement, CoreWeave will provide the social media giant with Nvidia's latest GB300 system.
PANews2025/09/30 20:39
Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

As there continues to be a widespread increase in the number of crypto scam across the world, the security forces in different countries have been forced to put in regulations and systems in place to control the misuse of cryptocurrency. Malaysia, one of the countries where the growth of cryptocurrency cannot be denied, has recognized […]
Tronweekly2025/09/30 20:37
Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin and stablecoins target huge market

PANews reported on September 30th that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan posted that crypto assets are targeting ultra-large-scale markets, with Bitcoin benchmarked against gold and stablecoins involved in payment and settlement. Bitcoin's market capitalization is approximately $2.3 trillion, based on its valuation relative to gold's approximately $25 trillion market; to "disrupt gold," only a 10% market share would be needed to reach the same scale. He noted that Ethereum and Solana are competing for the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets. SIFMA and Savills estimate that stocks, bonds, and real estate together account for $665 trillion, while McKinsey states that global payments process 3.4 trillion transactions annually, totaling approximately $1.8 trillion. He also mentioned that Tether's rumored fundraising valuation is $500 billion, due to its high market share in non-Western stablecoin markets.
PANews2025/09/30 20:30
Bitcoin Well, a Canadian-listed BTC ATM service provider, plans to raise $100 million in a private placement to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Canada's first publicly listed BTC ATM service provider, Bitcoin Well (stock code: BTCW), announced that it has raised $100 million through a private placement to expand the company's Bitcoin reserves.
PANews2025/09/30 20:13
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

What if the next 50x crypto project is hiding in plain sight, waiting for sharp-eyed investors to discover it before the crowd? Crypto history shows that timing is everything. One cycle is dominated by meme coins, the next by institutional-backed platforms. Today, volatility and presales are fueling debates about whether investors should lean toward proven […] The post Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:08
While the Market Punishes XRP and SUI, Digitap ($TAP) is Attracting Whale-Level Investment

While XRP and SUI struggle after market losses, whales are rotating into Digitap ($TAP), the live omnibank presale bridging crypto and fiat.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 19:55
Space and Time’s Education Verification System Is Integrated by Indonesia’s Largest University UGM

The student credential solution recently rolled out by Space and Time (SxT) has its first major educational body onboard. Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) is Indonesia’s largest university and it’s been quick to integrate the onchain framework developed by SxT in collaboration with Indomobil for student course payment and qualification verification.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 19:54
Toyota to install 500 EV chargers in Japan by 2026

Toyota will expand to 500 fast EV chargers in Japan by March 2026, far below its 2021 goal of covering all 5,000.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 18:40
නැගී එන පුවත්

