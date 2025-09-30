2025-10-01 Wednesday

Visa (V) Pilots Pre-Funded Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments

The post Visa (V) Pilots Pre-Funded Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visa (V) is commencing a pre-funding pilot for the use stablecoins through Visa Direct, its real-time payments platform. Businesses would now be able to move money across borders free of the requirement to park large fiat in balance in advance, Visa announced on Tuesday. “The goal: reduce friction, unlock faster access to liquidity and give financial institutions more flexibility in how they manage global payouts,” the payments giant said. Businesses would pre-fund their Visa Direct account with stablecoins instead of fiat, which Visa would count as “money in the bank,” meaning the funds would be available to payout. Visa, like several of their peers in traditional financial (TradFi) payments, has been accelerating its plans in stablecoins – crypto tokens pegged to the value of a TradFi asset such as a a fiat currency. They have been capturing the increased interest in their use as major jurisdictions have introduced formal regulatory regimes overseeing stablecoins. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/30/visa-pilots-pre-funded-stablecoins-for-cross-border-payments
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:43
Flick Sends FC Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Warning Before PSG Clash

The post Flick Sends FC Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Warning Before PSG Clash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sent his star player Lamine Yamal a warning ahead of their team facing holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sent his star player Lamine Yamal a warning ahead of their team facing holders Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Ballon d’Or runner up returned to the pitch on Sunday, after struggling with an injury in the pubic area picked up on international duty with Spain. Lamine’s impact was immediate, and he immediately provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski’s header which proved to be the deciding goal in a 2-1 comeback win over Real Sociedad. That victory but the defending La Liga kings back on top at Real Madrid’s expense, but Barca now faces its toughest test of the season against Luis Enrique’s champions of Europe. Ahead of the clash, Flick sent a warning to the undoubtedly talented 18-year-old whizzkid as he continues his rapid climb to the top of elite football. FC Barcelona coach Flick doesn’t like the focus being on Lamine Asked about the teenager at a prematch press conference to preview the PSG UCL league phase tie, Flick said: “I think that this ‘super’, ‘super’… I don’t like it. He’s exceptional, but there are other exceptional players in the team.” “He is 18 years old and also has to focus on making an effort. To move to the next level, one or two more steps, you have to make an effort, talent is not enough. “It’s not just about playing with the ball, it’s also about defending. It’s what we need from all players, not just him. He’s a great player with the ball and that’s what makes the difference,” Flick added. FC Barcelona coach…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:42
New Proposal Could Redefine How Yearn Finance Distributes Revenue

The post New Proposal Could Redefine How Yearn Finance Distributes Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain 30 September 2025 | 16:00 Yearn Finance is facing a pivotal moment as community members review a proposal that could dramatically alter how the DeFi protocol rewards its users and organizes governance. The idea, introduced by a contributor known as “0xPickles,” centers on funneling the vast majority of Yearn’s revenue directly back to tokenholders. Under the plan, YFI holders who lock their tokens would receive new staking certificates, called stYFI, which act as proof of participation in the revamped rewards system. But the suggested reforms go beyond staking. The proposal outlines a streamlined model designed to strip away Yearn’s complex revenue distribution methods in favor of direct payments. It also calls for stronger financial transparency, requiring any contributor who seeks funding to provide on-chain reporting as part of their request. To encourage long-term development, the package sets aside roughly 1,700 YFI — worth about half a million dollars — for a capped incentive pool. The funds would reward contributors who deliver sustained value, ensuring compensation aligns with measurable performance. If approved, these reforms would represent one of the most sweeping shifts in Yearn’s history, potentially redefining the relationship between governance, incentives, and protocol growth. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:36
Priced-Out of Bitcoin at $115K? Analysts Spotlight Lyno AI as the Next Explosive ROI Token

The post Priced-Out of Bitcoin at $115K? Analysts Spotlight Lyno AI as the Next Explosive ROI Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new Bitcoin price of over 109,000 has made it unaffordable to large numbers of retail investors. Lyno AI has now drawn a very keen eye with a promise of tremendous ROI. Analysts project Lyno AI will have an explosive 8,200 percent ROI by Q3 2026. Lyno AI Presale at $0.05: A Window That Closes Faster Than You Think The early-bird presale of Lyno AI is in progress and the token is priced at 0.05. As of now 806,644 tokens have been sold, which has generated $40,332. The second presale phase will raise the price to $0.055, which is nearer to the ultimate target price of $0.10. A $100,000 prize can also be won by early buyers by buying over $100 of tokens in the Lyno AI Giveaway. The Arbitrage Engine That Lets Retail Investors Trade Like Whales Lyno AI is an advanced AI that identifies arbitrage opportunities on over 15 blockchains. Lyno, unlike Bitcoin which has a fixed market cap and volatility, provides retail investors with institutional-grade trading bots once only available to whales. The system is an AI-based trading engine that can execute a trade within milliseconds and captures price discrepancies between chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. Built With Military-Grade Security, Audited for Trust, and Governed by Its Holders Developed on the basis of multi-layer security and inspected by Cyberscope, the protocol developed by Lyno AI offers safe, lightning-fast execution along with the possibility to monitor and regulate risks in real-time. The token holders are actively involved in the governance, the future of the platform. A $0.05 Entry Point Into an 8,200% Upside—Can You Really Sit This Out? The combination of AI trading smarts, cross-chain arbitrage, and community governance gives Lyno AI a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the current crypto market. Individuals who forecasted the Bitcoin at…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:32
Can GCV Drive Pi Network Toward Open Mainnet Launch?

The post Can GCV Drive Pi Network Toward Open Mainnet Launch? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network’s Global Consensus Value (GCV) movement is pushing ahead with plans for its next major event, even as Pi Coin’s (PI) price slumps lower. The movement’s founder has announced the 3rd Global GCV Conference, presenting it as a turning point for uniting the community and pushing toward the long-awaited Open Mainnet launch. Sponsored Sponsored GCV Conference Sparks Momentum for Pi Network’s Open Mainnet Launch  Doris Yin Pi, founder of the Global GCV Movement, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the conference will take place on October 19. She framed the gathering as a movement to signal unity and strength to the Pi Core Team (PCT) and institutional stakeholders. “We are here not just to hold another event, but to ignite a movement, to send a signal across the world, and to prove that pioneers are ready for the full Open Mainnet of Pi Network,” she wrote. Yin also mentioned receiving a confidential report from an independent auditor confirming progress on the Pi Network Open Mainnet code. Still, she suggested that its actual launch depends on Pioneers proving they are united, educated, and committed to long-term value rather than quick fiat conversions. “When institutions and the Core Team see pioneers united and educated, they gain confidence in our long-term support. And that will remove their biggest fear: the mass, short-term conversion of Pi into fiat. If pioneers behave short-sightedly, the Open Mainnet (OM) date cannot be determined. But if pioneers rise together, OM becomes unstoppable,” the founder added. As BeInCrypto previously reported, the GCV community advocates for valuing each PI token at $314,159, a figure symbolically tied to the mathematical constant π. This segment of the Pioneer community has promoted this valuation as an ideal benchmark, bypassing current market prices.  However, this ideology has deepened divisions within the PI community.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:26
Katie Ledecky And Luca Urlando Honored At 2025 Golden Goggle Awards

The post Katie Ledecky And Luca Urlando Honored At 2025 Golden Goggle Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 27: Katie Ledecky is awarded the Female Athlete of the Year award during the Golden Goggle Awards at Denver Art Museum on September 27, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Getty Images Katie Ledecky and Luca Urlando secured athlete of the year honors at the 2025 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards this month. The awards celebrate their performances at the World Aquatics Championships held this past summer in Singapore. What Are The Golden Goggle Awards? Each year, USA Swimming hosts the Golden Goggle Awards to honor athletes, coaches and alumni who have made a significant impact on the sport. The 2025 ceremony, marking the 22nd annual event, was held at the Denver Art Museum in Denver, Colorado. This year’s program featured seven awards: Female Athlete of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Fran Crippen Open Water Athlete of the Year, Relay of the Year, Alumni of the Year and the Foundation Impact Award. Each award winner is chosen by both a selection panel and fan votes. For Female Athlete of the Year, the nominees were Katharine Berkoff, Kate Douglass, Ledecky and Gretchen Walsh. Male Athlete of the Year honors included Jack Alexy, Shaine Casas, Luke Hobson and Urlando. The Coach of the Year category featured Bob Bowman, Todd DeSorbo and Anthony Nesty. In open water, Fran Crippen Open Water Athlete of the Year nominees included Mariah Denigan, Dylan Gravley, Brinkleigh Hansen and Ivan Puskovitch. For Relay Performance of the Year, the nominated teams were the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay and the women’s 4×100 medley relay. Athletes Of The Year Luca Urlando of United States of America celebrates after winning the gold medal in the swimming 200m Butterfly Men Final during the 22nd World Aquatics Championships at the WAC…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:24
ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative

The post ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Cardano (ADA) whales offload more than $500 million in tokens, the market is witnessing a notable shift in investor focus toward high-utility DeFi alternatives. One project capturing significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at just $0.035. Unlike ADA, which faces short-term selling pressure despite its established ecosystem, MUTM offers practical decentralized finance solutions, including peer-to-peer and pooled lending, flexible staking rewards, and full custody of assets.  With over 16,660 holders and more than $16.55 million raised in presale funding, the platform is gaining traction among both retail and institutional investors. Mutuum Finance’s innovative tokenomics, real-world utility, and rapidly expanding community could make it a top coin for high-upside gains in 2025, providing an appealing alternative for those looking to diversify beyond traditional altcoins like ADA. Cardano (ADA) Faces Bearish Pressure as Whales Increase Selling, Key Levels to Watch Cardano (ADA) is facing a challenging market condition with technical indicators showing mixed to bearish momentum. After Monday’s 6.1% decline, ADA closed below its daily support price of $0.84, and the RSI was at 40, well away from neutral, while the MACD had a bearish crossover. Price action shows strong selling pressure near $0.79, forming a clear downtrend channel, and analysts suggest that if ADA keeps falling, it may probe the 50% retracement level at $0.76, which is a significant support level calculated from the June low of $0.51 to August high of $1.02.  Despite all this stress, ADA has remained above $0.88 support, indicating that retail investors are entering to purchase selling from whales and steer clear of breakdown below. While ADA struggles with volatility and bearish indicators, investors are increasingly seeking alternative crypto opportunity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that offer groundbreaking DeFi utility and higher potential upside. Presale Dynamics and Market Outlook Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is back in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:03
World’s Biggest Bitcoin Scammer: Chinese Woman Caught in the UK! $6.7 Billion in BTC Seized!

The post World’s Biggest Bitcoin Scammer: Chinese Woman Caught in the UK! $6.7 Billion in BTC Seized! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Reuters, the woman known as the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) fraudster has pleaded guilty. Accordingly, Chinese citizen Zhimin Qian, also known as Zhang Yadi, pleaded guilty to a massive cryptocurrency scam targeting more than 128,000 people. He pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London to a massive fraud operation worth an estimated $6.7 billion (£5 billion – 278 billion Turkish Lira). According to a statement by London Police, Qian was accused of perpetrating a large-scale fraud scheme by defrauding more than 128,000 victims in China between 2014 and 2017, disguising the money as Bitcoin. A total of 61,000 Bitcoins were reportedly seized from Qian as part of the investigation. Police said the woman fled China and entered the UK using false documents, where she tried to launder the money she stole by buying property. The statement noted that Qian’s scheme specifically targeted investors between the ages of 50 and 75. Accordingly, Qian capitalized on the cryptocurrency craze of the time, raking in hundreds of millions of yuan through the system, which promised investors daily dividends and guaranteed profits. The magnitude of this seizure will be the largest virtual asset seizure in UK history. It is reportedly the same number of Bitcoins held by the UK government, effectively doubling the UK’s Bitcoin holdings. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/worlds-biggest-bitcoin-scammer-chinese-woman-caught-in-the-uk-6-7-billion-in-btc-seized/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 21:01
Opera unveils Neon, an AI-powered browser with agentic power

The post Opera unveils Neon, an AI-powered browser with agentic power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opera on Tuesday has launched an artificial intelligence-powered browser known as Neon. It claims the browser does more than merely display search results to its users; it can also run code inside web pages. With the launch, the Norwegian software company enters a direct battle with an increasing number of businesses attempting to move the internet towards what some refer to as the agentic web. The company sees Neon as a tool for productivity With its early access launch on Tuesday, the new browser is marketed as more than just a web page window. Opera claims Neon is able to write code inside the browser itself, compare data from several websites, and fill forms. Opera is marketing Neon as a tool that makes the browser a personal assistant at work. Neon Do, a crucial feature, enables the program to navigate pages, click links, and complete activities without requiring human guidance.  It emphasizes that this all occurs locally on the device, so personal data stays put, in contrast to many cloud-based AI technologies. Opera is offering Neon as a subscription-based product as it wishes to appeal to professionals and frequent internet users.  In its announcement, the company stated that Opera Neon was its first fully agentic browser. “Neon can browse with you or for you, take action, and assist you in completing tasks, it’s much more than just a place to view pages.” Opera. Agent-driven software experiments have suddenly swamped the browser space. The Browser Company, the company behind Arc, introduced Dia earlier this year, while Perplexity AI released its Comet browser. Additionally, according to reports, OpenAI is working on a Chromium-based AI browser that might include an “Operator” agent that enables payments, shopping, and searches via a chat interface, as previously reported by Cryptopolitan. Opera wants to stay ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 20:57
Hertz takes almost all of used car sales process online

The post Hertz takes almost all of used car sales process online appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rental company Hertz said Tuesday it is updating its online shopping website to allow customers to secure financing, get a trade-in offer and do just about everything else a buyer would need to purchase a vehicle. The move is a significant step for Hertz’s online retail presence. Previously, the company’s HertzCarSales.com website had only offered listings of vehicles. Most of the purchasing process happened at Hertz’s retail locations, of which there are 45 in the United States. “Our new e-commerce platform marks a major step forward in modernizing how we serve our customers with a seamless journey from browsing to ownership,” said CEO Gil West in a release shared with CNBC. “This also marks a critical milestone in executing our strategy to make retail our primary car selling channel.” Hertz is also planning a splashy new campaign with football star Tom Brady to promote the retail changes, starting Wednesday. Brady has been a spokesman since March. The changes could help improve vehicle resale values and allow Hertz to speed up its fleet turnover, which is key for rental companies. It has a fleet of about 560,000 vehicles, according to its second-quarter filing. The company offloads about half of its fleet in any given year, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka. As of September, about 80% of its fleet was less than a year old. “It is important for them to maximize the price that they achieve on the resale, because that is a pretty important part of their P&L” Woronka said, referring to the company’s “profit and loss” or income statement. Rental companies funnel a portion of their cars to wholesale auctions, which offer great liquidity, but fetch lower prices than retail, Woronka said. Less than 10% of Hertz’s fleet goes to auction, according to the company. Woronka estimates…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 20:54
තවත්

