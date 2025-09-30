ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative
The post ADA Whales Sell Over $500M as Buy Activity Surges in DeFi Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Cardano (ADA) whales offload more than $500 million in tokens, the market is witnessing a notable shift in investor focus toward high-utility DeFi alternatives. One project capturing significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), currently priced at just $0.035. Unlike ADA, which faces short-term selling pressure despite its established ecosystem, MUTM offers practical decentralized finance solutions, including peer-to-peer and pooled lending, flexible staking rewards, and full custody of assets. With over 16,660 holders and more than $16.55 million raised in presale funding, the platform is gaining traction among both retail and institutional investors. Mutuum Finance’s innovative tokenomics, real-world utility, and rapidly expanding community could make it a top coin for high-upside gains in 2025, providing an appealing alternative for those looking to diversify beyond traditional altcoins like ADA. Cardano (ADA) Faces Bearish Pressure as Whales Increase Selling, Key Levels to Watch Cardano (ADA) is facing a challenging market condition with technical indicators showing mixed to bearish momentum. After Monday’s 6.1% decline, ADA closed below its daily support price of $0.84, and the RSI was at 40, well away from neutral, while the MACD had a bearish crossover. Price action shows strong selling pressure near $0.79, forming a clear downtrend channel, and analysts suggest that if ADA keeps falling, it may probe the 50% retracement level at $0.76, which is a significant support level calculated from the June low of $0.51 to August high of $1.02. Despite all this stress, ADA has remained above $0.88 support, indicating that retail investors are entering to purchase selling from whales and steer clear of breakdown below. While ADA struggles with volatility and bearish indicators, investors are increasingly seeking alternative crypto opportunity, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that offer groundbreaking DeFi utility and higher potential upside. Presale Dynamics and Market Outlook Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is back in…
