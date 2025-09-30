2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody – Blockworks

Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody – Blockworks

The post Oasis Vault: Redefining Self-Custody – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In crypto, one rule has stood the test of time: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The principle is simple: if you don’t hold your private keys, you don’t truly own your assets. History has made the lesson painfully clear. But while self-custody has always been the foundation of sovereignty in crypto, it has also carried an uncomfortable truth: one lost seed phrase, one stolen device, or one simple mistake can mean permanent loss. Oasis Vault was built to solve this. Removing the Single Point of Failure At its core, Oasis Vault is a self-custody wallet designed to eliminate the single points of failure that plague traditional wallets. It uses a 2-of-3 multisig architecture: The user holds two keys (one on their mobile device, one on a hardware wallet). Oasis Vault holds a third key, used only for recovery scenarios. This means users are always in full control. They never need Oasis Vault to transact, and the company cannot move funds on its own. But if disaster strikes (a lost phone, a damaged Ledger, or a lost or forgotten backup), Oasis Vault can step in to help recover the funds. It’s self-custody with redundancy. A system designed not just for sovereignty, but for real-life resilience. Broad Asset Support Oasis Vault launched with support for both Bitcoin and Ethereum, along with the full Ethereum ecosystem: ERC 20 tokens, ERC 721/ 1155 NFTs, and even native CryptoPunks. This is especially notable, as Oasis Vault is the only wallet that allows users to transfer a Punk in one single tap, without having to manually build custom contract transactions or connecting to the marketplace. The broader goal is to make self-custody not only safer, but simpler. A Recovery Process Built for Safety One of the most common criticisms of self-custody is that it’s “too…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:35
B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network

B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network

The post B2B stablecoin payments with a $1.5T network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Notabene, which processes around $1.5 trillion annually and includes over 2,000 regulated entities, opens up to high-value B2B stablecoin payments. Flow is born: authorizations, invoicing, and dispute management integrated directly into the on-chain transfer, with a setup designed for the enterprise world. According to data collected by Notabene and reported by industry press, the network connects over 2,000 regulated entities and manages flows of about $1.5 trillion per year. Industry analysts note that the integration of on-chain authorizations and structured messaging can reduce delays and ambiguities in due diligence processes. In the review of technical documentation and TAP specifications, integration teams highlighted how common standards facilitate institutional onboarding for high-value operations. Flow, the platform for corporate stablecoin payments Recently announced, Notabene Flow brings typical banking payment functions into corporate wallets. In this context, the goal is to make cross-border transfers in stablecoin more manageable, aligned with compliance requirements, and suitable for B2B transactions. That said, the emphasis is on control, traceability, and coordination between counterparties. How it works in 3 points Authorization of transactions: not only “push” operations, but also pull payments with predefined limits and consents. Invoicing and recurring payments: integrated invoicing, reminders, and schedulable charges for continuous flows. Dispute resolution: structured workflow to block, recover, or refund funds in specific cases, when necessary. Why It Matters for Companies and Compliance Flow combines the speed of digital assets with standards of control similar to those of traditional finance. In fact, this approach can facilitate integration with treasury systems, reduce settlement times, and contain operational risks and fraud. Furthermore, the use of verified identifiers and structured messaging facilitates compliance with the Travel Rule and AML regulations. It should be noted that data standardization reduces ambiguous interpretations along the payment chain. Key Data and Initial Partners Network: over 2,000 regulated entities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:23
What To Expect From The Dogecoin Price In October After A Green Monthly Close

What To Expect From The Dogecoin Price In October After A Green Monthly Close

The post What To Expect From The Dogecoin Price In October After A Green Monthly Close appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What To Expect From The Dogecoin Price In October After A Green Monthly Close | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/dogecoin-price-in-october/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:19
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

They believe the pullback was necessary for Bitcoin to gather momentum and surge higher. Their Bitcoin price predictions are becoming […] The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 21:15
Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser

Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser

The post Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 6: Web3 Browser I have had several of these ideas floating around in my head for years, and I’m going to start sharing them with entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Teranode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Note on this article only: Some of these ideas exist in various capacities across Metanet Browser by Project Babbage, Metalens by Luke Rohenaz, Bottle Browser by Unwriter, Twetch, Treechat, and Brave Browser. What I haven’t seen is full integration, which I think is key, and I believe there are also some novel ideas below which nobody has touched on yet. Now, for the content!  What is it now, Kurt?! Modern browsing remains anchored to a model that treats users as products and expects them to trade privacy for access. Yet the promise of the Metanet (a world where data is owned, payments flow freely, and infrastructure scales on Bitcoin) demands a portal designed for it. A Web3 Browser (I’m calling it Web3 Browser™ in the article, but it probably deserves a more fitting name) built natively on BSV can unify the open Web with the Bitcoin economy, weave micropayments into every page, and invite builders to create richer, more private experiences. Timing matters: as decentralized apps proliferate and blockchains scale, a BSV-first browser makes Web3 accessible without compromising the ease of Web2. What Web3 Browser is Web3 Browser is more than a place to view websites. It is a privacy‑first browser that speaks both HTTP and Bitcoin protocols (like Bitcoin Schema), delivering the entire open Internet and on‑chain Metanet seamlessly. Built around an integrated BSV-native wallet, it turns every page into an economic surface: tipping a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:11
DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target?

DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target?

The post DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin faces resistance at $0.235, with a breakout potentially pushing price toward the $0.25 resistance zone. An ascending triangle on the 2-hour chart shows higher lows pressing against horizontal resistance near $0.238. RSI below 50 and flat MACD confirm weak momentum, keeping DOGE range-bound between $0.22–$0.235. DOGE Hits Buy Wall, Is $0.25 the Next Big Target? Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.2298 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.27 billion. The price is down 0.36% in the past 24 hours and has lost 5% over the past week. The token continues to move within a narrow range, showing a lack of decisive momentum from either buyers or sellers. The market has seen a modest recovery from the $0.22 zone, but resistance above $0.235 continues to hold. Price movement has been mostly sideways, reflecting hesitation among market participants as they await confirmation of the next trend. Buy and Sell Walls Define Short-Term Range On-chain and order book analysis show a buy wall near $0.22–0.223 and a sell wall at $0.235. According to CW,  “$DOGE has reached a buy wall. Also, the sell wall exists at $0.235. If this wall is broken, the next wall is near $0.25.” This setup leaves DOGE trapped between clear support and resistance levels. If buyers fail to defend the buy wall, price could revisit lower levels. On the other hand, a breakout above $0.235 would likely bring DOGE closer to the next resistance near $0.25, where heavier selling pressure is expected. Ascending Triangle Emerges on Lower Time Frame On the 2-hour chart, DOGE is forming an ascending triangle. The pattern is marked by a rising trendline of higher lows while price continues to test the same resistance zone near $0.237–0.238. This pattern often suggests building buyer pressure. Trader Tardigrade explained,  “#Dogecoin is forming an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:08
SEC Deadlines, Inflows, Supply Shock

SEC Deadlines, Inflows, Supply Shock

The post SEC Deadlines, Inflows, Supply Shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC crypto ETF deadlines in October put XRP at center of investor focus. Institutional inflows into XRP ETF signal confidence as reserves hit record lows. Spot XRP ETF applications Oct 18–25 may set stage for supply shock after approval. XRP is entering a decisive stretch as October brings the first round of SEC crypto ETF deadlines. At $2.90, XRP sits below resistance, yet XRP price momentum has been fueled by institutional inflows into XRP ETF products.  More than $93 million moved into XRP funds last week, even as global crypto ETFs lost over $800 million. That divergence reveals how investors see XRP’s case for approval as a genuine catalyst in the weeks ahead. Pending XRP ETF Decisions Could Define October’s Market Six XRP spot ETF applications are under review for October. The first XRP ETF decision in October comes on October 18 with Grayscale’s filing, followed by several more deadlines running into mid-November.  Interestingly, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the approval odds for spot crypto ETFs are now “essentially 100%.”  He stated that the new generic listing standards make the 19b-4 filings and their review clock meaningless, leaving only the S-1 filings awaiting formal clearance from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance.  Institutional Inflows Into XRP ETFs Signal Supply Shock Risk If XRP gets the green light, the effect could be immediate. Institutional inflows into XRP ETF structures would likely expand rapidly, and with exchange reserves near multi-year lows, the setup could create a supply shock XRP event. Thin supply combined with new institutional demand is why traders are now openly discussing whether XRP can climb toward the $20–$30 range over the medium term.  XRP Price Analysis Shows Resistance at $3.20–$3.50 Before Breakout Looking at the weekly chart, XRP has been trading within a rising wedge pattern, consolidating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:02
TON, SERA seek to ‘democratize’ space travel with onchain astronaut voting

TON, SERA seek to ‘democratize’ space travel with onchain astronaut voting

The TON blockchain is powering a global onchain vote to send six civilians into space, five from underrepresented countries, and one from the general public. The US-based Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) and The Open Network (TON) Foundation have launched a new Telegram-based Mini App that will allow users to vote on who gets to fly to space aboard a Blue Origin rocket.The initiative, called Mission Control, is part of a broader effort to “democratize” space access by opening up astronaut selection to global users via onchain voting on the TON blockchain, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. According to the announcement, SERA has secured all six seats on a future Blue Origin New Shepard mission, currently scheduled for launch between the first and second quarters of 2026. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:00
Bloomberg analyst puts odds of Litecoin, Solana and XRP ETF approvals at 100% after 19b-4s rendered ‘meaningless’

Bloomberg analyst puts odds of Litecoin, Solana and XRP ETF approvals at 100% after 19b-4s rendered ‘meaningless’

Balchunas' comments follow a slew of recent 19b-4 withdrawals for Solana, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Hedera ETFs.
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:50
DOT Miners will provide $8,700 daily income to the $163 billion XRP army

DOT Miners will provide $8,700 daily income to the $163 billion XRP army

The post DOT Miners will provide $8,700 daily income to the $163 billion XRP army appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 30, 2025 Amidst the continued surge in the global cryptocurrency market, innovative passive income platform DOT Miners announced the launch of a new high-yield passive income program for the “XRP army,” representing a combined market capitalization of $163 billion. This program aims to leverage cross-chain mining and decentralized finance (DeFi) revenue sharing technologies to create a stable, transparent, and compliant income ecosystem for holders with low barriers to entry. Leveraging the institutional investment boom driven by the XRP ETF and the expanding RippleNet cross-border payment network, DOT Miners will offer investors potential daily returns of up to $8,700 through smart contracts and distributed computing power scheduling. The platform has also partnered with Bitmain to ensure the efficiency and security of its computing infrastructure, further enhancing investors’ income experience. Analysts point out that this move will not only open up a new passive income channel for XRP holders but will also inject new vitality into the institutionalization and regulatory compliance of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. How to Generate Long-Term Stable Passive Income with DOT Miners With just a few simple steps, you can start your crypto mining journey and earn daily returns—no complex processes required: Register an account: Complete in seconds. New users receive a $15 start-up bonus to test real returns with no upfront investment. Choose the right income plan: Flexible contract options tailored to different investment amounts and return goals: Plan Investment Duration Daily Return Total Payout Novice Miner $100 2 days $3.5/day $100 + $7 Starter Miner $550 7 days $6.65/day $500 + $46.58 Pro Miner $3,100 20 days $42.47/day $3,100 + $849.4 Pro Miner $5,100 33 days $74.46/day $5,100 + $2,457.18 Prime Miner $10,000 40 days $155/day $10,000 + $6,200 Prime Miner $30,000 45 days $537/day $30,000 + $24,165 Quantum Miner $150,000 48 days…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 20:49
