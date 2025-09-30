2025-10-01 Wednesday

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: Antitrust Case Dismissed, iPhone Pricing Deal Cleared

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: Antitrust Case Dismissed, iPhone Pricing Deal Cleared

TLDRs; Apple stock rose nearly 1% premarket after a Seattle court dismissed an antitrust lawsuit over iPhone and iPad prices. Judge faulted plaintiffs’ lawyers for misleading the court while trying to add new plaintiffs after the original withdrew. The case claimed a 2019 Apple-Amazon agreement reduced resellers on Amazon’s marketplace, inflating device prices. Apple and [...] The post Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock: Antitrust Case Dismissed, iPhone Pricing Deal Cleared appeared first on CoinCentral.
SBI Ripple Asia signs MOU with Tobu Top Tours to develop tokenized payments

SBI Ripple Asia signs MOU with Tobu Top Tours to develop tokenized payments

SBI Ripple Asia is partnering with Tobu Top Tours to build closed-loop payment ecosystems. The venture will mint unique tokens for destinations and brands, tethering spending power to digital fan engagement and localized travel experiences. According to an announcement on…
Sui Foundation Launches Comprehensive Security Initiative for Ecosystem Protection

Sui Foundation Launches Comprehensive Security Initiative for Ecosystem Protection

The post Sui Foundation Launches Comprehensive Security Initiative for Ecosystem Protection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 29, 2025 12:33 The Sui Foundation unveils a multi-year security initiative to safeguard its ecosystem, addressing critical vulnerabilities and enhancing user safety across the network. The Sui Foundation has announced a significant expansion of its security measures through a multi-year initiative aimed at protecting users and developers within its blockchain ecosystem. This development comes as part of a broader effort to address vulnerabilities and enhance safety across all layers of the network, according to the Sui Foundation. Comprehensive Security Program Building on a previously announced $10 million commitment, the Sui Ecosystem Security Expansion Initiative seeks to move beyond traditional audits. The initiative will focus on proactive monitoring, formal verification, and the deployment of shared defense tools to elevate the baseline of security across the ecosystem. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “For too long, advanced security has been an overlooked part of crypto tooling. Sui is setting a new standard by not only protecting the core protocol, but also hardening the entire ecosystem.” Addressing Web3 Vulnerabilities The Sui Foundation’s initiative comes in response to the increasing number of hacks and exploits within the Web3 space. In the first half of 2025 alone, nearly $2.5 billion was impacted by such incidents. The foundation aims to combat these threats by establishing ecosystem-wide defenses that go beyond protecting the core networking protocol. Key Areas of Focus The initiative will concentrate on several critical areas: Shielding End-Users: Expanding impersonation detection, transaction simulation, and malicious app detection to reduce risks associated with phishing and unauthorized transactions. Ecosystem-Wide Visibility: Implementing exploit monitoring and alerting, as well as integrating advanced tools into block explorers for enhanced visibility into suspicious activities. Advanced Protocol Security: Utilizing exploit simulations, formal…
Trader turns $125K into $43M paper gains by compounding Ether longs

Trader turns $125K into $43M paper gains by compounding Ether longs

A crypto trader turned a modest $125,000 deposit into more than $43 million on paper in just four months through compounding on Ethereum longs. A market pullback hit the portfolio, but they still walked away with $6.86 million in realized profits. According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, the trader opened their position in May with […]
Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Investors Eye Tapzi Alongside Magacoin For Next 1000x Explosion

Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Investors Eye Tapzi Alongside Magacoin For Next 1000x Explosion

Investors are flocking to new presale cryptos, hoping to secure early positions in projects that can deliver parabolic growth. Two […] The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy: Investors Eye Tapzi Alongside Magacoin For Next 1000x Explosion appeared first on Coindoo.
Anthropic Expands Claude With Code Execution, File Creation Features

Anthropic Expands Claude With Code Execution, File Creation Features

TLDRs; Anthropic launched Claude Sonnet 4.5, capable of executing code and creating files like spreadsheets and slides. The model leads AI coding benchmarks, surpassing competitors in SWE-bench Verified and OSWorld performance tests. Developers gain new tools including checkpoints, a refreshed terminal interface, and a Visual Studio Code extension. Safety upgrades and 30-hour autonomous runtime make [...] The post Anthropic Expands Claude With Code Execution, File Creation Features appeared first on CoinCentral.
US Outflows Surge as Digital Asset Funds Face Market Pressure

US Outflows Surge as Digital Asset Funds Face Market Pressure

The post US Outflows Surge as Digital Asset Funds Face Market Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 29, 2025 12:13 Digital asset fund flows see significant outflows primarily from the US, while Switzerland and Canada show resilience. Bitcoin and Ethereum experience notable outflows. US Leads Digital Asset Outflows The digital asset market experienced significant outflows last week, with a total of $812 million being withdrawn from investment products. This comes as stronger macroeconomic data, including revised GDP and durable goods figures, dampened market sentiment, according to CoinShares. Regional Variances in Fund Flows While the United States faced the brunt of these outflows, accounting for $1 billion, other regions showed resilience. Switzerland led with inflows of $126.8 million, followed by Canada with $58.6 million and Germany with $35.5 million. This indicates that the negative sentiment was largely concentrated in the US market. Bitcoin and Ethereum Under Pressure Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were particularly affected, with outflows of $719 million and $409 million respectively. Despite these figures, there was no significant increase in demand for short-Bitcoin investment products, suggesting that the bearish sentiment may be temporary. Solana Gains Amid Market Challenges In contrast to Bitcoin and Ethereum, Solana (SOL) attracted strong inflows of $291 million, likely fueled by anticipation of upcoming US ETF launches. XRP also saw positive movement, recording $93.1 million in inflows. Overall Market Resilience Despite the recent outflows, the year-to-date (YTD) inflows remain robust at $39.6 billion, maintaining momentum to potentially match last year’s record of $48.6 billion. Month-to-date inflows also stand strong at $4 billion. For more detailed insights, visit the full report on CoinShares. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/us-outflows-surge-digital-asset-funds-market-pressure
Chinese Analysts Explain: “Be Prepared for This in Ethereum”

Chinese Analysts Explain: “Be Prepared for This in Ethereum”

Analysts from Chinese analytics firm Matrixport have released a new report following the recent declines in Ethereum. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Chinese Analysts Explain: “Be Prepared for This in Ethereum”
42 months of growth stalls as Japan’s factory output fell 1.2% in August

42 months of growth stalls as Japan’s factory output fell 1.2% in August

Japan’s economy weakened sharply in August as industrial production and consumer spending both fell, creating new risks for policymakers. Government figures released Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed factory output down 1.2% from July, worse than the 0.8% fall economists expected. Retail sales slipped 1.1% from a year earlier, the first annual drop in 42 months. This news came even after Tokyo secured a tariff deal with Washington that cut duties on Japanese goods. Analysts warned the new trade terms could still weigh on production and the global economy, making the Bank of Japan more cautious on raising interest rates. Manufacturers gave mixed signals about the months ahead. The ministry reported that companies forecast a 4.1% rebound in September and a 1.2% rise in October. Officials kept their assessment that industrial output is “seesawing.” METI spokesperson said, “The cautious stance towards production planning remains deeply entrenched.” Electrical machinery and information and communication equipment, including laptop computers, fell 5.7% from July after a surge in demand the previous month. Fabricated metal products dropped 7.8%, showing widespread softness across factories. Factory weakness and vehicle rebound reshape Japan’s outlook While most sectors lost ground, motor vehicle production posted a 2.5% increase from July as overseas demand improved and a shortage of parts eased. Cars are a key export industry for Japan, and the rebound offered some support to overall output, though it was not enough to offset declines in other sectors. The new trade deal announced in late July lowered tariffs to a baseline 15% on nearly all Japanese imports to the U.S., down from a 27.5% rate on autos and a threatened 25% on most other goods. This was meant to protect exporters but has not yet reversed weaker factory activity. The mixed industrial data arrived at a delicate time for monetary policy. The Bank of Japan announced on the same day that it will reduce purchases of super‑long bonds starting in October. The central bank will buy ¥345 billion (about $2.3 billion) of notes due in 10 to 25 years each month next quarter, down from ¥405 billion during July to September. Purchases of bonds maturing in more than 25 years will stay at ¥150 billion. Losses on Japanese bonds maturing beyond 10 years have deepened this year, falling 9%, more than double the decline across all maturities. Super‑long debt has been hit hard by sticky inflation, fading demand from life insurers, and political turmoil that could lead to extra fiscal spending. Despite the policy shift, the market reaction was muted, with 10‑year government bond futures trading almost steady Tuesday evening. The BOJ said its monthly buying across all maturities will fall to ¥3.3 trillion for October through December from ¥3.705 trillion in the current quarter. The bank plans to keep cutting by ¥400 billion each quarter until reaching ¥2.9 trillion in March 2026. Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier this month that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates “if the economy and prices move in line with its forecast,” but added he wanted more data to see how U.S. tariffs might affect Japan’s trade‑reliant economy. Separate data showed that retail sales fell as consumers cut back on autos, underlining the fragility of household spending. The median forecast had been for a 1.0% rise in August, but the number went negative instead. That left the consumer side of the economy weaker, just as factories are also slowing. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
xMoney Secures $21.5m Strategic Funding Led by Sui Foundation

xMoney Secures $21.5m Strategic Funding Led by Sui Foundation

The post xMoney Secures $21.5m Strategic Funding Led by Sui Foundation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. xMoney, the payments company bridging stablecoins and global commerce, announced today that it has raised $21.5 million in strategic funding with the Sui Foundation leading the round. The raise positions xMoney as a differentiated and competitive force in the multi-trillion-dollar stablecoin and global payments market, with existing onramps through both Visa and Mastercard. With backing from MultiversX, the original contributor to xMoney, and Sui, xMoney is set to drive targeted growth in the fastest emerging payment space. Stablecoins already settle over $7T annually, but adoption at scale requires compliant rails and usable infrastructure. As a fully MiCA compliant Licensed Electronic Money Institution, PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, xMoney provides the highest level of security & compliance. Its infrastructure is currently serving over 5,000 merchants worldwide, including the Principality of Liechtenstein, startups, institutions, and global enterprises alike. MultiversX pioneered this vision early on, laying the groundwork for compliant stablecoin payments. With Sui’s investment and partnership, the collaboration enters a larger phase, combining leading technology with bold vision to scale adoption globally. “Stablecoins are no longer experimental. What they need is compliance, trust, and infrastructure to scale,” said Greg Siourounis, Co-Founder & CEO of xMoney. “MultiversX and Sui bring unmatched performance and security. xMoney makes them usable for payments everywhere. Together, we’re building the rails for the next era of global finance.” The $7 trillion global payments and stablecoin market presents a differentiated, multi-billion-dollar opportunity. xMoney’s long-term vision is to scale adoption over the next 5-10 years by expanding product offerings, forging new partnerships, and deepening integrations into the global financial ecosystem. The funding round marks a defining step for xMoney, validating its competitive advantage and setting the stage for upcoming milestones, including the first listing of its native token, XMN, in early October.…
