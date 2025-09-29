2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Cronos and AWS partner to enhance the availability of on-chain data and AI tools

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Solid Intel, Cronos announced a partnership with AWS to make its blockchain data and AI tools more accessible and support institutions and enterprises in building on-chain finance.
PANews2025/09/30 21:45
SharpLink disclosed that it received 457 ETH staking income last week and did not purchase or repurchase additional ETH.

PANews reported on September 30th that SharpLink earned 457 ETH from ETH staking last week, bringing its cumulative earnings to 4,272 ETH since implementing its ETH treasury strategy on June 2, 2025. This earnings were generated from 1,825 ETH from native staking and 2,447 ETH from liquid staking. The company stated that its treasury has been fully deployed to these income sources, with no additional ETH purchases or repurchases.
PANews2025/09/30 21:41
Fed's Collins: Artificial intelligence is a general technology that will have a disruptive impact

PANews reported on September 30th that Federal Reserve Chairman Collins stated that artificial intelligence is a general-purpose technology with broad and far-reaching potential impacts. AI will have a disruptive impact, but it is difficult to say how.
PANews2025/09/30 21:25
The US SEC is considering allowing stocks to be traded like cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on September 30 that market news: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering allowing stocks to be traded like cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/09/30 21:08
Coinbase to Launch Sui Futures on Derivatives Platform on October 20

TLDR Coinbase will introduce Sui futures on its derivatives platform starting October 20, 2025. The launch of Sui futures will provide new trading options for both institutional and retail investors. Sui futures will allow users to take long or short positions without owning the spot asset directly. Coinbase’s derivatives products are regulated by the Commodity [...] The post Coinbase to Launch Sui Futures on Derivatives Platform on October 20 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 21:01
How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Landscape of eSports

The world of eSports has exploded over the past decade, drawing millions of fans and turning competitive gaming into a multi-billion-dollar industry – increasingly popular with players, viewers, and punters using the best freeBets offers. Alongside this growth, cryptocurrency is starting to play a transformative role, influencing how fans engage, how players are compensated, and how digital assets are exchanged. Platforms that integrate digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, offer fans new ways to participate, giving supporters more flexibility and immediacy than traditional systems. Player Earnings in the Digital Era One of the most noticeable impacts of cryptocurrency in eSports is the way it changes player compensation. Some organizations are exploring the use of digital currencies for salaries or prize payouts, allowing competitors to receive rewards instantly and, in some cases, benefit from the potential appreciation of their earnings. This approach also reduces the complications of cross-border payments, which is particularly useful for international teams where players are based in different countries – partnerships such as that between Fnatic and Crypto.com illustrate this trend. For example, a professional eSports player participating in a global tournament could receive their share of winnings in a digital wallet within hours, rather than waiting days for traditional banking transfers. This speed and efficiency appeal to younger players who are already familiar with digital finance and online gaming ecosystems. NFT Collectibles and Virtual Assets Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are another area where cryptocurrency is influencing eSports. Digital items, such as in-game skins, highlight clips, or unique avatars can now be tokenized, giving players and fans true ownership of their assets. These NFTs can be traded, sold, or collected, providing both financial opportunities and new ways to interact with the games they love. Fans can purchase exclusive items that might grant access to special events, VIP streams, or even private matches. Unlike traditional in-game purchases, these assets exist on blockchain networks, ensuring transparency and security. This shift is creating a market where fans not only consume content but also participate in its value creation. Enhancing Fan Engagement Beyond prizes and collectibles, cryptocurrency offers fresh ways to engage with the eSports community. Some teams are experimenting with tokenized access, where holding a digital asset allows supporters to vote on non-critical team decisions, such as matchday themes or merchandise designs. These systems deepen fan involvement while creating additional revenue channels for organizations. This concept extends to interactive betting and reward systems. Fans can join tournaments or participate in prediction games using digital currencies, receiving instant payouts and exclusive rewards. Integrating cryptocurrency in these ways makes fan engagement more dynamic and participatory than ever before. Challenges and Considerations Despite the opportunities, integrating crypto into eSports comes with challenges. Digital currency volatility can affect earnings and investments, requiring players and organizations to be cautious. Regulatory uncertainties in different regions may complicate adoption, and security remains a top priority to prevent fraud or hacks. Additionally, fans must be educated about how to safely manage digital assets and participate responsibly. The Road Ahead The intersection of cryptocurrency and eSports is still in its early stages, but the potential for innovation is enormous. From player compensation and virtual collectibles to enhanced fan participation and betting, digital currencies are creating new ways to interact with competitive gaming. As technology continues to evolve, the eSports ecosystem will likely see more integration of blockchain solutions, offering faster, more secure, and engaging experiences for fans and players alike. By embracing these changes, the industry is positioning itself for a future where digital finance and competitive gaming are deeply intertwined, opening doors to unprecedented opportunities and global community engagement. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:57
SEC Signals Approval for DePIN Tokens as Non Securities

TLDR SEC Clears 2Z Token: DePIN Projects Get Green Light for U.S. Compliance 2Z Token Not a Security, SEC Confirms in DePIN Regulatory Milestone SEC Gives Go-Ahead to DePIN Tokens Like 2Z With No-Action Letter DoubleZero’s 2Z Token Escapes SEC Scrutiny, Boosts DePIN Momentum DePIN Tokens Gain SEC Clarity as 2Z Ruled Functional, Not Speculative [...] The post SEC Signals Approval for DePIN Tokens as Non Securities appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 20:56
“Goddess of Wealth” Pleads Guilty in 61K Bitcoin Laundering Scheme

Zhimin Qian, the mastermind in a scheme involving 61,000 Bitcoin, has been convicted, raising questions over who will get the £5B seized funds. The post “Goddess of Wealth” Pleads Guilty in 61K Bitcoin Laundering Scheme appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/30 20:46
Husky Inu (HINU) Set For Move To $0.00021113

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price jump, which will see the value of the token rise from $0.00021052 to $0.00021113. The project’s regular price increases are part of its pre-launch phase, which began on April 1.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 19:59
XRP $1000 Prediction Seems Distant, But Tundra’s Dual-Token $0.068 to $2.50 Journey Starts Now

While XRP’s $1000 forecast looks far away, XRP Tundra’s Phase 4 presale offers dual tokens, staking up to 30% APY, and fixed launch prices.
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 23:32
