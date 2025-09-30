2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Huawei Strengthens AI Push With New Leadership Appointment

Huawei Strengthens AI Push With New Leadership Appointment

TLDRs; Huawei appointed Richard Yu Chengdong to lead its Product Investment Review Committee, aligning investments with AI ambitions. The leadership change follows Huawei’s broader pivot toward AI amid international sanctions and trade restrictions. Huawei recently unveiled SuperPoD Interconnect, a high-speed system competing with Nvidia’s NVLink for AI training. The company also restructured its cloud unit [...] The post Huawei Strengthens AI Push With New Leadership Appointment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-2.67%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02959+0.47%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00169367-1.38%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/30 21:28
බෙදාගන්න
100x Incoming? Analysts Forecast Historic Rally for Digitap ($TAP) Amid Wall Street Pivot

100x Incoming? Analysts Forecast Historic Rally for Digitap ($TAP) Amid Wall Street Pivot

The post 100x Incoming? Analysts Forecast Historic Rally for Digitap ($TAP) Amid Wall Street Pivot appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The finance world is experiencing a massive revolution. Global users seek speed, privacy, and interoperability, whereas traditional banking systems are often slow, expensive, and highly fragmented.. That’s where Digitap ($TAP), the first omni-bank platform, comes in. Digitap is a borderless financial ecosystem that integrates fiat and crypto under one seamless ecosystem. Being the first omni-bank …
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.346-0.57%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001899+11.96%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06983-1.85%
බෙදාගන්න
CoinPedia2025/09/30 21:26
බෙදාගන්න
SocGen’s Crypto Arm Deploys Euro, Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins in DeFi

SocGen’s Crypto Arm Deploys Euro, Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins in DeFi

The post SocGen’s Crypto Arm Deploys Euro, Dollar-Pegged Stablecoins in DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SG-FORGE is bringing its euro and dollar stablecoins to decentralized finance platforms Morpho and Uniswap. French banking giant Société Générale’s crypto arm, SG-FORGE, is expanding its stablecoin offering into decentralized finance, aiming to provide what it calls a “complementary approach” for clients. In a press release today, Sept. 30, the multinational bank said that its EUR CoinVertible (EURCV) and USD CoinVertible (USDCV) stablecoins will be available for lending, borrowing and trading on Ethereum via DeFi protocols Morpho and Uniswap. The stablecoins can be used in collateralized lending and borrowing on Morpho, backed by assets including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), wrapped Lido Liquid staked ETH (WSTETH) and tokenized money market funds issued by Spiko, a management platform that offers tokenized money market funds. Per the press release, MEV Capital will act as curator of the vaults, supervising collateral lists and managing capital allocation. On Uniswap, the stablecoins will be available for spot trading, with Flowdesk providing market-making services to support liquidity, the press release reads. Uniswap is currently the largest on-chain exchange by trading volumes, while Morpho is the second-largest DeFi lending protocol, per data from DefiLlama. SG-FORGE launched EURCV in April 2023 as a stablecoin for institutional use on Ethereum. In its early phase, it was limited to a small set of approved addresses, drawing criticism from crypto purists that it functioned more like a closed or “walled-garden” token than an open asset. Responding to concerns, SG-FORGE reworked EURCV in mid-2024 to comply with the EU regulatory regime for crypto, MiCA, and removed whitelisting so that the token could move freely on public chains. Two years after launching EURCV, SG-FORGE debuted USDCV, with BNY Mellon named as reserve custodian. As of its Q2 2025 financial report, Société Générale private banking has 132 billion euros in assets under management. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/societe-generale-forge-stablecoins-morpho-uniswap
DeFi
DEFI$0.001495+0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001899+11.96%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:17
බෙදාගන්න
Michael Saylor Unfazed by Shrinking Premium as Strategy Holds Steady

Michael Saylor Unfazed by Shrinking Premium as Strategy Holds Steady

TLDR Michael Saylor remains confident in Strategy’s Bitcoin strategy despite its shrinking premium and recent stock decline. Strategy’s stock has fallen around 20% since June while Bitcoin prices have risen about 6%. Saylor insists the premium will expand again as leverage and Bitcoin volatility increase in the future. Strategy is now valued at 1.46 times [...] The post Michael Saylor Unfazed by Shrinking Premium as Strategy Holds Steady appeared first on CoinCentral.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1044--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12182-1.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591-3.90%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/30 21:14
බෙදාගන්න
XRP’s Pullback Draws Attention, and BJMINING Cloud Mining Becomes a Stable Choice for Coin Holders

XRP’s Pullback Draws Attention, and BJMINING Cloud Mining Becomes a Stable Choice for Coin Holders

As XRP struggles with volatility despite ETF inflows, BJMINING cloud mining offers daily passive income, zero entry costs, and multi-asset withdrawals.
XRP
XRP$2.8406-2.13%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11508+2.33%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002954-3.08%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 21:00
බෙදාගන්න
IoTeX launches AI Foundry as a decentralized alternative to ‘closed AI’

IoTeX launches AI Foundry as a decentralized alternative to ‘closed AI’

The Real-World AI Foundry aims to challenge centralized AI by rewarding users for contributing live data to intelligent systems built on blockchain. Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence. At the R3al World AI Summit during the Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others.The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration, where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models,” a spokesperson told Cointelegraph. Read more
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-2.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.07486+0.57%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01502+10.11%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 21:00
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Government Faces Shutdown Risk, Permanent Layoffs Considered

U.S. Government Faces Shutdown Risk, Permanent Layoffs Considered

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-government-shutdown-permanent-layoffs/
Union
U$0.009985-5.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:59
බෙදාගන්න
1,000,000 XRP Club: XRP Ledger Not Hitting Key Threshold

1,000,000 XRP Club: XRP Ledger Not Hitting Key Threshold

XRP Ledger certainly losing traction on market, with drop in payments activity that certainly is not helping here
1
1$0.003696-31.53%
XRP
XRP$2.8406-2.13%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.010099-2.55%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:59
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Greenlights 2Z Token With Rare No-Action Letter — Is DePIN Finally Regulated?

SEC Greenlights 2Z Token With Rare No-Action Letter — Is DePIN Finally Regulated?

The SEC has issued a No-Action Letter to @DoubleZero’s 2Z token, the first recognition of a crypto token launch without securities registration, shaping precedent for DePIN projects in the U.S.
DoubleZero
2Z$----%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-0.58%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0501-0.05%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:57
බෙදාගන්න
U.K. and China Battle for Control of $7B in Bitcoin: Dump Incoming?

U.K. and China Battle for Control of $7B in Bitcoin: Dump Incoming?

After one of the world's largest ever crypto seizures, a high-stakes court battle will decide who should control Bitcoin worth billions.
Union
U$0.009985-5.55%
Sidekick
K$0.1191-6.44%
Everscale
EVER$0.01757-0.73%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 20:49
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities