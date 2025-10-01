2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitcoin competes with gold, SOL, ETH compete for stablecoins and tokenized assets, Bitwise CIO

Bitcoin competes with gold, SOL, ETH compete for stablecoins and tokenized assets, Bitwise CIO

The post Bitcoin competes with gold, SOL, ETH compete for stablecoins and tokenized assets, Bitwise CIO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a thread on X, Matt Hougan explained that the large valuations of cryptocurrencies make sense when compared to the massive markets they aim to disrupt. Following surprise from the cryptocurrency community at Bitcoin’s multitrillion-dollar valuation, Bitwise’s CIO took to X to explain the large markets that crypto assets are competing for.  Bitcoin and gold are actually peers According to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, one of the most common mistakes crypto skeptics make is underestimating the size of the market digital assets are competing for.  In a recent thread posted on X and a client memo, Hougan argued that Bitcoin’s $2.3 trillion valuation, while surprising to many, is rooted in its competition with the gold market, which is worth more than $25 trillion. Hougan illustrated this point with a simple analogy.  “Imagine you had two startups,” he wrote. “One trying to disrupt Amazon and the other trying to disrupt gold. To be worth $2.3 trillion, the Amazon disruptor would need to take 100% of the market. The gold disruptor only needs 10%.” Hougan believes that this helps explain why Bitcoin has grown into one of the largest financial assets on the planet despite lacking the daily-use functionality of companies like Amazon. Instead, Bitcoin’s value rests on its role as digital gold. “Market sizing is everything,” Hougan said. “When you realize Bitcoin is going after gold, suddenly its valuation makes more sense.” Larger markets for Ethereum and Solana  On the other hand, Ethereum and Solana are targeting markets that are even larger than gold. These blockchains are the foundations of the issuance, trading, and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets, which are all sectors linked to the enormous global payments and capital markets. Estimates from SIFMA and Savills place the combined value of global stocks, bonds, and real estate…
Solana
SOL$208.97-0.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,140.41-1.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011089-11.79%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:44
බෙදාගන්න
A determined Mystik Dan Wins Lukas Classic At Churchill Downs

A determined Mystik Dan Wins Lukas Classic At Churchill Downs

The post A determined Mystik Dan Wins Lukas Classic At Churchill Downs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mystik Dan refused to lose in the Lukas Classic on September 27 at Churchill Downs Julie Clark Churchill Downs When Webster defines “race horse”, will they show a picture of Mystik Dan? After the Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs on September 27, they absolutely could. Mystik Dan has become somewhat of a “throwback” in this the 21st century. Many Kentucky Derby winners are whisked away to the breeding shed shortly after winning the world’s most famous race. This son of Goldencents is still courageously campaigning a year and a half after his breathtaking win in the 150th Run for the Roses, much like those Derby winners from days of yore. As an 18-1 upset winner in the Kentucky Derby winner on May 4, 2024, of course there were critics of this Kenny McPeek trained grandson of Colonel John. Despite his courageous roll up the rail in that famous mile and a quarter beneath the twin spires, Dan had his doubters, especially after a second-place finish in the Preakness, an eighth in the Belmont Stakes and a sixth in the Malibu Stakes. Deciding to run him as a four-year-old, the ownership group of Lance Gasaway, 4G Racing LLC, Daniel Hamby, and Valley View Farm LLC, were eager to see this courageous colt perform again. Always full of heart, Mystik Dan was ninth in the Pegasus World Cup and a strong second in the Lake Ouachita Stakes to start the year. On May 31, that big acceleration in the stretch was front and center as he took the Blame Stakes at Churchill and silenced some of the naysayers. Mystik Dan picked up his fourth career win at Churchill Downs in the Lukas Classic John Gallagher Churchill ?Downs Following back-to-back fourth place finishes in the grade 1 Stephen Foster and grade 1 Arlington…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011089-11.79%
WINK
WIN$0.00004963+1.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.007467-3.10%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:35
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Split Over Proposed Upgrade That Could Censor Transactions

Bitcoin Split Over Proposed Upgrade That Could Censor Transactions

The post Bitcoin Split Over Proposed Upgrade That Could Censor Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leaked messages tied to Bitcoin developer Luke Dashjr hint at a network change that could let a small committee censor some transactions. Bitcoin’s community once again finds itself split over its core decentralization ideals, after leaked messages tied to Luke Dashjr, a Bitcoin developer, hinted at a possible network upgrade to censor illicit content from the blockchain. On Thursday, Sept. 25, tech media The Rage reported that Dashjr may be considering a hard fork to create a “trusted” committee for Bitcoin. Citing leaked messages, The Rage reported that the proposed committee would have the power to retroactively scrub illegal content from the largest blockchain — a move some say could damage Bitcoin’s core principle of censorship resistance. Dashjr rejected the claims, calling the article “fake news” in an X post on Sept. 26, shortly after the story broke. However, he hasn’t denied sending the messages published by The Rage, which the outlet says were verified by video proof. Eyal Gruper, founder & CEO of RITREK, a platform for BTC self-custody, told The Defiant in commentary that Dashjr’s idea of a multisig committee “would break that neutrality,” adding: “It means even a perfectly valid pre-signed transaction could be blocked because a small group of people decided they didn’t like the sender, the recipient, or the purpose. The moment people, not the protocol, decide what’s valid – Bitcoin stops being Bitcoin.” Eneko Knörr, CEO & co-founder of yield-bearing stablecoin project Stabolut, noted in commentary for The Defiant that the entire debate “highlights a fundamental truth about Bitcoin in my opinion: its greatest strength is that no one is in control. Its censorship resistance is paramount.” According to Knörr, any proposal to put a committee in charge of deciding which transactions to accept or reject “would fundamentally violate Bitcoin’s core principles of freedom…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011089-11.79%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.003635-4.16%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00169582-1.30%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:16
බෙදාගන්න
Canadian Dollar middles as investor sentiment slows to a crawl

Canadian Dollar middles as investor sentiment slows to a crawl

The post Canadian Dollar middles as investor sentiment slows to a crawl appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar held steady against the US Dollar on Tuesday. Markets are holding back and waiting to see if the latest US NFP jobs data gets released. A looming US government shutdown is pressing down on market momentum. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) held mostly in place on Tuesday, with market flows broadly drawing down as the US government careens into a funding shutdown. The latest US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data dump, which has taken on additional significance as markets watch for signs of further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts, may be delayed or suspended until the US government reopens. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for both Canada and the US are due on Wednesday, but the data release will likely have limited impact. The US government’s fiscal year officially kicks off on October 1, and investors will largely be focusing on the federal shutdown. Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar freezes amid political tensions The Canadian Dollar is holding steady near key technical levels against the US Dollar as Loonie flows dry up. Markets are awaiting further developments about the looming US government shutdown. This week’s key NFP labor release could be delayed or outright canceled, and markets haven’t decided how they feel about it yet. US government shutdowns are typically not market movers, but investors are concerned about how long this one could last. The Trump administration has threatened to engage in stark executive actions during a shutdown, including axing thousands of federal worker jobs during the blackout. Canadian Dollar price forecast The Canadian Dollar has hit a slow patch against the US Dollar, holding steady and churning in place after tapping a near-term technical ceiling near 1.3960. The Canadian Dollar slumped against the Greenback recently, tumbling to fresh lows and pushing the USD/CAD chart back above…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011089-11.79%
NFPrompt
NFP$0.05798-1.20%
MAY
MAY$0.03822-0.88%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:14
බෙදාගන්න
New York gold futures hit $3,900, setting a new record high

New York gold futures hit $3,900, setting a new record high

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Jinshi, New York gold futures reached $3,900 per ounce, setting a new historical high and rising 0.69% on the day.
1
1$0.0037-29.95%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 10:30
බෙදාගන්න
Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

Ethereal, a perpetual contract DEX protocol, plans to launch its mainnet on October 20th.

PANews reported on October 1st that Ethereal, a spot and perpetual contract trading platform built on USDe, announced on the X platform that the Ethereal Mainnet Alpha will be launched on October 20th.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01504-0.85%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 10:24
බෙදාගන්න
A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

A whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid and then bought 29.27 million XPL.

According to PANews on October 1, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 31.52 million USDC into HyperLiquid 10 hours ago and then bought 29.27 million XPL (worth US$31.13 million).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.03%
Plasma
XPL$0.9071-19.82%
1
1$0.0037-29.95%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 10:07
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

Ripple CTO announces departure at year-end

PANews reported on October 1st that Ripple's Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, has announced his departure from the company at the end of the year. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at Ripple for over 13 years, seven of which served as CTO and even more as Chief Cryptographer. Schwartz, who played a key role in developing the XRP ledger, the blockchain associated with Ripple, stated, "I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren and resuming my hobbies that I've put on hold. However, please note that I will not be leaving the XRP community."
Moonveil
MORE$0.07395-4.92%
XRP
XRP$2.8429-1.76%
MemeCore
M$2.41356+0.09%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 10:06
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple’s Interledger Protocol Bridges XRP Into SWIFT Network — Here’s How

Ripple’s Interledger Protocol Bridges XRP Into SWIFT Network — Here’s How

Ripple is taking another bold step toward mainstream finance by extending the reach of its Interledger Protocol into the SWIFT network, regarded as the backbone of global payments. By enabling interoperability between two of the most influential payment ecosystems, Ripple is positioning XRP as a key player in the future of international money movement. Could XRP Become A Standard For Settlement? The strategy for mainstream adoption of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and its native asset, XRP, is intricately linked to the Interledger Protocol (ILP). As highlighted by researcher SMQKE on X, Ripple’s approach is to become an essential part of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network, providing an interoperable layer that seamlessly bridges the old and new financial worlds. Related Reading: Pundit Claims That Ripple Is Building The Banking System Right On The Blockchain Using XRP This Interledger Protocol is designed to synchronize separate ledgers without forming a new one, while acting as a connective tissue across financial systems. In many ways, it mirrors SWIFT’s own structure, where the successful processing of a payment message creates binding obligations to pay between nodes and intermediaries. However, ILP is Ripple’s core strategy for mainstream adoption of the XRP Ledger. By making ILP fully compatible with SWIFT, Ripple ensures that both XRP and its technology can plug into the world’s most dominant payment network.  What’s important about this move is the fact that Ripple itself is now often described as evolving into the Interledger Protocol initiative. Ripple understood that the world would never standardize on a single ledger, which is why it built ILP to enable interoperability to bridge across multiple systems. Meanwhile, this approach is reinforced through the ISO 20022 adoption to ensure that the entire transaction is secure, seamless, and scalable, offering a superior settlement experience that coexists with the bank’s existing messaging connectivity across the global financial infrastructure. “The strategy is clear: one protocol (ILP), unlimited networks, and seamless XRP movement,” SMQKE noted. The Promise Of Financial Freedom With XRP As the crypto landscape expands, XRP has been hailed as an asset that could offer financial breakthroughs. The sentiment expressed by Traveler2236 points to a profound vision of global financial inclusion and the end of economic inequality enforced by legacy systems. His core claim is that there will come a day when XRP will unleash dreams beyond imagination.  Related Reading: Analyst Warns XRP Investors That This Is Happening Right Now – Time To Pay Attention? Also, there will be no denials because of a credit score, and no more doors closed because your income doesn’t match some arbitrary outcome. Traveler2236’s statement is not merely a prediction, but a declaration of certainty, bordering on a personal epiphany. “This isn’t a dream anymore, it’s happening right now,” the expert stated. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
XRP
XRP$2.8429-1.76%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023--%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001903+8.18%
බෙදාගන්න
NewsBTC2025/10/01 10:00
බෙදාගන්න
AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

AlphaTON Capital Signs Equity and Token Investment Agreement with Animoca Brands to Acquire Controlling Stake in GAMEE Subsidiary

PANews reported on October 1st that Animoca Brands, the open metaverse and digital property rights company, announced the signing of an equity and token investment agreement with AlphaTON Capital, a Nasdaq-listed TON treasury. The agreement stipulates that AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a controlling stake in GAMEE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Animoca Brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, AlphaTON Capital intends to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE and 51% of GAMEE's inventory of GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, AlphaTON Capital plans to purchase up to $3 million worth of GMEE tokens and up to $1 million worth of WAT tokens on the open market to enhance its digital asset portfolio.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-0.49%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.43257-3.06%
TONCOIN
TON$2.675+0.45%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 09:48
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense