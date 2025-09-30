MEXC හුවමාරුව
Cathie Wood: “Bitcoin è la Criptovaluta Pura”
Cathie Wood, CEO di ARK Invest, si è costruita la reputazione di una delle più convinte sostenitrici del settore crypto. Nelle sue recenti dichiarazioni, ha chiarito che, pur riconoscendo il valore dell’ecosistema Ethereum, la sua convinzione più forte resta rivolta a Bitcoin. Una posizione che non si limita agli ultimi commenti, ma che rappresenta un […]
LA
$0.35587
+5.10%
ARK
$0.4188
-0.54%
MA
$0.0005406
-4.30%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 21:30
Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Put MaxiDoge, PepeNode, & Bitcoin Hyper on Notice
Crypto presales are creating serious excitement in 2025, offering investors early access to projects before they hit the open market. […] The post Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Put MaxiDoge, PepeNode, & Bitcoin Hyper on Notice appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ALPINE
$1.7804
-73.61%
HYPER
$0.24654
+3.04%
Coindoo
2025/09/30 21:30
Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum products participated in the surge, underscoring renewed investor appetite after a shaky September. Ethereum was the […] The post Crypto ETFs See Massive Turnaround With Over $1 Billion in New Inflows appeared first on Coindoo.
1
$0.003696
-31.53%
Coindoo
2025/09/30 21:17
Ripple News: SBI Ripple Asia Signs MoU to Build NFT Payment Platform on XRP Ledger
The post Ripple News: SBI Ripple Asia Signs MoU to Build NFT Payment Platform on XRP Ledger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The XRP Ledger (XRPL) is set to become a cornerstone of Japan’s emerging blockchain ecosystem, following a new strategic partnership announced September 30, 2025, between SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours, a major Japanese travel agency. The partnership aims to build a payment platform that not only uses digital tokens but also connects them …
NFT
$0.0000004303
-1.10%
XRP
$2.8406
-2.13%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 21:11
What Cryptocurrencies are Most Useful as a Payment Method in Q4 2025?
Digital transactions are a modern necessity, and the top cryptocurrencies offer benefits over traditional fiat currencies in terms of cost, security, and speed.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 21:04
Spot XRP And Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%, Says Bloomberg Expert
Bloomberg Intelligence senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says the odds of spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin winning US approval are now 100%, arguing that last week’s rule change to adopt generic listing standards has rendered the old approval clock irrelevant and left only registration statements awaiting a final sign-off from the SEC’s Division of […]
XRP
$2.8406
-2.13%
EXPERT
$0.000918
-0.97%
NOW
$0.00591
-3.90%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 21:00
Can Strategy’s $4B Bitcoin-backed ‘digital credit’ rival gold?
Can Bitcoin-backed credit reshape corporate finance and make BTC the new collateral standard?
FINANCE
$0.001899
+11.96%
BTC
$114,445.36
+0.38%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 21:00
New zkVerify L1 blockchain wants to speed up and lower cost of crypto ZK-proofs
ZkVerify, a dedicated L1 blockchain for zero-knowledge proof verification, launches to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption. Horizen Labs, a zero-knowledge cryptography platform, is rolling out its dedicated layer-1 blockchain for private data verification.ZkVerify, a new L1 blockchain designed for zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) verification, announced its mainnet launch on Tuesday.“ZkVerify’s mission is to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption,” Horizen Labs CEO and zkVerify founder Rob Viglione told Cointelegraph.Read more
L1
$0.007802
+0.19%
ZK
$0.05227
+4.91%
ZERO
$0.00002954
-3.08%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 21:00
Societe Generale’s Crypto Arm Brings Euro and Dollar Stablecoins to DeFi via Ethereum
Societe Generale’s digital asset unit, SG-FORGE, has taken its euro- and dollar-denominated stablecoins deeper into DeFi.
DEFI
$0.001495
+0.47%
VIA
$0.016
+9.58%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:58
SEC crypto handelsopschorting: QMMM koers stijgt 959%
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Binnen enkele weken steeg de koers van QMMM bijna tienvoudig. De stijging werd vooral gedreven door grootse plannen voor een crypto-treasury, maar eindigde abrupt toen de SEC ingreep. In dit artikel zetten we de ontwikkelingen en gevolgen op een rij. TradFi-problemen raken cryptofirma QMMM presenteerde zich als een vernieuwende speler met een ambitieuze strategie rond digitale activa. Toch worstelt het bedrijf met bekende problemen uit de traditionele financiële wereld: magere omzetcijfers en toenemende verliezen. Terwijl de markt zich liet meeslepen door de aankondiging van een Bitcoin-treasury, wezen kenners erop dat de onderliggende cijfers weinig reden gaven voor zo’n forse waardestijging. #QMMM announces its intention to buy $100 million worth of digital assets. At the same time, QMMM only has $0.5 million of its own funds (200 times less than what’s needed for the purchase). Yet investors still start frantically buying its shares, sending the price soaring… pic.twitter.com/asWBkHrnwU — Rabbit Swap (@Hey_rabbit_here) September 10, 2025 Bitcoin-treasury plannen en hype Aankondiging van crypto-treasury en koersreactie De rally kwam op gang na de mededeling dat QMMM een fonds van 100 miljoen dollar wilde opzetten voor Bitcoin, Ethereum en Solana. Het bedrijf presenteerde dit als deel van een bredere visie met blockchain, AI-analyse en smart contracts. Het klonk futuristisch, maar concrete resultaten bleven uit. Analisten merkten op dat de beloftes vooral vooruitblik waren en nog niet gesteund werden door concrete uitvoering. Speculatie, sociale media en marktdynamiek De stijging van bijna 959% in minder dan drie weken liet zien hoe sterk hype kan doorwerken. Op sociale media doken berichten op die QMMM als unieke kans bestempelden, waardoor steeds meer beleggers instapten. Het handelsvolume nam in korte tijd explosief toe. Analisten waarschuwden dat dit patroon veel weg had van een pump-and-dump. Het contrast tussen de zwakke fundamenten en de massale speculatie vergrootte de zorgen bij toezichthouders. SEC grijpt in na vermoedelijke manipulatie De SEC besloot de handel in QMMM tien dagen stil te leggen. De toezichthouder zag aanwijzingen dat onbekende partijen via sociale media kunstmatig de prijs en het volume hadden opgejaagd. De maatregel moet beleggers beschermen en de markt tot rust brengen. Het komt zelden voor dat de SEC een handelsstop oplegt, maar dit onderstreept dat de toezichthouder scherp blijft letten op dit soort onstuimige situaties. Impact op beleggers en de cryptosector Risico’s voor particuliere beleggers Voor beleggers is de QMMM-case een duidelijke waarschuwing. De koersstijging bood sommigen snelle winst, maar wie laat instapte, zag zijn inzet al snel verdampen. De tijdelijke stop maakt duidelijk dat volatiliteit niet alleen kansen, maar ook serieuze risico’s oplevert. Het onderstreept de noodzaak voor grondig onderzoek en een nuchtere blik bij investeringen in kleinere bedrijven met grote crypto-ambities. Betekenis voor de bredere cryptosector Voor de cryptosector legt dit incident bloot hoe belangrijk transparantie en solide bedrijfsvoering zijn. De SEC liet zien dat zij niet aarzelt om in te grijpen bij signalen van manipulatie of misleidende promotie. QMMM past in een reeks van gevallen waarbij bedrijven met crypto-aankondigingen plotseling extreme koersbewegingen doormaakten. Dit incident trok een scherpere grens tussen serieuze innovatie en pure hype, met gevolgen voor toekomstige bedrijven die geld willen ophalen via vergelijkbare plannen. The SEC has suspended trading in the shares of two companies that announced the creation of cryptocurrency reserves. The SEC has temporarily suspended trading in the shares of QMMM Holdings and Smart Digital Group due to suspicions of market manipulation through social media post pic.twitter.com/EdVmnzNbAZ — Smart M (@SmartM_Alex) September 30, 2025 Lessen uit de QMMM handelsstop De SEC crypto handelsopschorting rond QMMM maakt duidelijk dat een duizelingwekkende koersstijging zelden zonder risico is. Voor beleggers is het een herinnering dat hype niet hetzelfde is als waarde. Voor de sector laat dit zien dat regulering steeds nadrukkelijker meespeelt en dat alleen transparantie en echte resultaten duurzaam vertrouwen kunnen opbouwen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht SEC crypto handelsopschorting: QMMM koers stijgt 959% is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MET
$0.2287
-0.95%
LIKE
$0.007461
-2.11%
OP
$0.6667
-0.47%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 20:46
