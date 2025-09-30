MEXC හුවමාරුව
Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober
The post Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Crypto Presales to Watch as Bitcoin Reclaims $114K Ahead of Uptober Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Krishi splits his time between decoding the chaos of the markets and writing about it in a way that doesn’t put you to sleep. He’s been at it for nearly two years in the crypto trenches. Yes, he regrets missing the magnificent rallies that came before that (who doesn’t!), but he’s more than ready to put his money where his words are. Before diving headfirst into crypto, Krishi spent over five years writing for some of the biggest names in tech, including TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and PC Gaming, covering everything from gadgets and cybersecurity to gaming and software. When he’s not scouring and writing about the latest happenings in crypto, Krishi trades the forex market while keeping crypto in his long-term HODL plans. He’s a Bitcoin believer, though he never lets that bias creep into his writing. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-to-watch-as-bitcoin-reclaims-114k-ahead-of-uptober/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:04
China factory output extends six-month downward trend through September
Factory output in China continued its downward trend through September, marking half a year of declining production as businesses hold out for additional government support and await developments in trade negotiations with Washington. Government data released Tuesday showed the purchasing managers’ index climbed to 49.8 last month, up from August’s reading of 49.4. While this […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 21:09
Digitap’s presale explodes, becomes new key player in market
Aster stalls at $2.40 on hype and leverage, while Digitap’s TAP presale surges with real utility, privacy, and a trillion-dollar banking vision. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 21:09
Global foreign exchange trading surges to a record $9.6 trillion per day
PANews reported on September 30 that the Bank for International Settlements: Global foreign exchange trading soared to a record high of US$9.6 trillion per day.
PANews
2025/09/30 21:08
SUI price wavers as token unlock event outweighs Coinbase futures listing
SUI price barely moved despite the Coinbase futures listing, a muted reaction compared with the typical exchange effect. The SUI price is facing an uphill battle despite listing tailwinds. On Tuesday, Sept. 30, SUI was trading at $3.23, down 0.41%…
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 21:08
BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.
PANews reported on September 30th that BTC Development Corp. (NASDAQ: BDCIU) announced an offering of 22 million shares at $10 per share, with trading set to begin on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 30th. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-quarter of a redeemable warrant (with a whole warrant exercise price of $11.50). The units will be traded as "BDCI" and "BDCIW" after the spin-off; no fractional warrants will be issued. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day over-allotment period to purchase up to an additional 3.3 million shares. The offering is expected to close on October 1st, with the offering being conducted solely on the basis of the prospectus. The company is a SPAC focused on pursuing mergers and acquisitions related to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
PANews
2025/09/30 21:07
CRO Crypto Investors Migrate North to XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Wealth Expedition
CRO investors are reeling from a Bloomberg report that revealed Crypto.com suffered a data leak involving the hacker group Scattered Spider. An employee account was compromised, exposing personal data, though the exchange claimed funds were secure and only a “very small number” of individuals were impacted. The disclosure, made much later than the event, has […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/30 21:00
ZOOZ Power spent $60 million to purchase approximately 525 Bitcoins
PANews reported on September 30th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ/TEX: ZOOZ) announced the completion of a subsequent closing in its private placement and the purchase of approximately 525 bitcoins at approximately $114,000 per bitcoin, totaling $60 million, officially launching its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company raised approximately $159 million in net proceeds, intending to allocate approximately 95% of the proceeds to a long-term Bitcoin allocation. The company also filed for an F‑3 shelf registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, enabling it to raise up to $1 billion upon effectiveness. The board of directors has been re-elected: Jordan Fried, Todd Thomson, and Samer Haj‑Yehia have been re-elected, while Alberto Franco and Jonas Grossman have joined. Strategic investors include Pantera Capital, FalconX, Arrington Capital, UTXO Management, and ATW Partners. The company will regularly disclose "bitcoin per share" and manage leverage within a pre-defined loan-to-value ratio.
PANews
2025/09/30 20:55
Coinbase Adds Syndicate (SYND) to Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on September 30th that Coinbase Markets announced the inclusion of Syndicate (SYND) on its asset listing roadmap and disclosed its Base Network contract address. Officials stated that the trading launch is contingent on market making support and technical infrastructure being in place, and further notification will be provided once these conditions are met.
PANews
2025/09/30 20:46
Suspected Chinese hackers break into foreign ministries' email servers
Suspected Chinese hackers have broken into Microsoft Exchange email servers used by foreign ministries, according to new findings from Palo Alto Networks. The security company’s Unit 42 division has been tracking the group for nearly three years. Researchers said the operation is a long-running effort to read and collect the private communications of diplomats across […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 20:14
