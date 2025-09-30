2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers

AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers

The post AI Won’t Replace Humans … It Will Give Them Superpowers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI’s true superpower lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. getty The promise of artificial intelligence (AI) in customer experience has been clear: create more personalized interactions, reduce friction and build stronger relationships with customers. Yet despite large investments in AI technology, customers still don’t trust that their data is being used properly. The disconnect isn’t with the technology itself. It’s how companies are implementing it. Rather than using AI to replace humans, the most successful brands are discovering that AI’s true power lies in accelerating human capability and individualizing the customer’s experience. I recently sat down with Chris Koehler, chief marketing officer at Twilio, for an episode of Amazing Business Radio. Twilio helps brands create world-class customer experiences across all digital channels. Yet, even with the emphasis on digital, Koehler was quick to point out that AI will not replace people. It will help them be better at what they do. With that in mind, let’s dive into five lessons we can take away from the interview: Personalization Is Nice, but Individualization is Better Personalization is something customers want and appreciate. In my annual CX research, we found that nearly eight out of 10 customers (79%) say a personalized experience is important to them. Personalization of the recent past included experiences that used a customer’s name and recommended products based on prior purchases. According to Koehler, that is just segmentation. The next big opportunity takes personalization to the level of individualization, the ability to use AI to create one-to-one experiences, messaging and offers that are tailored to individual customers. A company may send out 100,000 emails, and almost every one has something unique to the individual customer who is receiving the message. The Lesson: Most companies are still talking about “personalization,” but those that can move…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-2.67%
Threshold
T$0.01468-1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:39
බෙදාගන්න
Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

The post Cronos Partners with AWS to Advance Tokenization and AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos is developing methods to make Cronos data accessible via AWS Public Blockchain Data as a result of this partnership. The statement comes after Cronos’ 2025–2026 vision was recently released, outlining a bold plan to solidify its standing as the preferred blockchain for organizations. The leading blockchain ecosystem, Cronos, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to increase developers’ access to Cronos data, infrastructure, and AI capabilities, assisting organizations and businesses in creating the onchain finance of the future. Cronos is developing methods to make Cronos data accessible via AWS Public Blockchain Data as a result of this partnership. In addition to providing financial institutions with a mechanism to streamline processes via reporting templates, the goal is to create a reliable and reporting-ready pipeline that might assist AI agents with analytics and sophisticated queries. AWS will provide up to $100,000 in AWS credits per company to a limited group of Cronos builders in order to further stimulate ecosystem development. Early-stage and institutional initiatives will benefit from these resources as they grow tokenization experiments, RWA platforms, DeFi protocols, and AI-powered Cronos apps. The statement comes after Cronos’ 2025–2026 vision was recently released, outlining a bold plan to solidify its standing as the preferred blockchain for organizations. A dedicated tokenization platform for stocks, funds, commodities, insurance, FX, and real estate is part of the plan. The smooth delivery of DeFi services to more than 150 million consumers via Crypto.com and increased institutional demand for CRO via ETFs and treasury integrations are among the main goals. With recent updates giving 10x quicker block times (0.5s) and 10x reduced gas expenses, Cronos has already started to realize this promise, increasing daily transactions by 400%. Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion worth of tokenized assets and reach 20 million users across CeFi and DeFi by 2026. Mirko…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1164-2.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+9.58%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:29
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG, PepeNode, MaxiDoge & HYPER

BlockDAG, PepeNode, MaxiDoge & HYPER

The post BlockDAG, PepeNode, MaxiDoge & HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 16:30 Discover why BlockDAG, MaxiDoge, PepeNode, and Bitcoin Hyper are 2025’s top crypto presales, combining fundraising, cultural impact, and innovation in meme coins, mining, and scaling. Crypto presales are creating serious excitement in 2025, offering investors early access to projects before they hit the open market. These early stages usually come with lower token prices and added incentives like staking or community rewards. Among the current line-up, a few names are standing out for their momentum and unique strategies. BlockDAG is setting records with its huge presale raise and Formula 1® partnership, while MaxiDoge, PepeNode, and Bitcoin Hyper are building communities around meme energy, gamified mining, and Bitcoin scaling. Together, they represent why top crypto presales are getting so much attention from both retail investors and serious blockchain followers. 1. BlockDAG (BDAG): From Presale to Formula 1® Circuits BlockDAG (BDAG) has become the standout presale story of 2025, pulling in nearly $415 million and onboarding over 312,000 holders worldwide. The token price sits at $0.0013, giving investors a rare chance to secure allocation before listings. What’s making this presale impossible to ignore is its long-term partnership with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. As the exclusive Layer 1 Blockchain Partner of the team, BlockDAG is not just building in the background; it’s aligning itself with one of the biggest stages in global sport. The technology rollout is proving that BlockDAG isn’t all about hype. Its Awakening Testnet is live, running core chain architecture with features like UTXO removal, account abstraction, and miner integration. Over 20,000 X-Series hardware miners are already been sold across 130 countries, while the X1 mobile mining app has crossed 3 million active users. This combination of mobile accessibility and hardware-grade mining makes the project far more decentralized than many rivals, and…
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24633+2.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:27
බෙදාගන්න
Consumer confidence is lower than expected as Wall Street braces for shutdown data blackout

Consumer confidence is lower than expected as Wall Street braces for shutdown data blackout

The post Consumer confidence is lower than expected as Wall Street braces for shutdown data blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Consumer confidence edged lower in September ahead of an expected data blackout caused by the looming federal government shutdown, the Conference Board reported Tuesday. The board’s headline confidence index registered a 94.2 reading, off 3.6 points from the August reading and below the Dow Jones estimate for 96.0. The reading was the lowest since April and comes with nonessential government operations slated to close at midnight. In addition to the weakness on the main reading, the “present situation” index hit its lowest in a year. “Consumers’ assessment of business conditions was much less positive than in recent months, while their appraisal of current job availability fell for the ninth straight month to reach a new multiyear low,” said Stephanie Guichard, the organization’s senior economist for global indicators. Though the labor market has shown considerable weakness this year, employment availability in August was slightly better than the prior month. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, in what could be its last data release until the spending impasse on Capitol Hill is resolved, said job openings totaled 7.23 million, up 19,000 from July though down 422,000, or 5.5%, from the same period a year ago. The bureau’s Job Openings and Labor Statistics report, which Federal Reserve officials watch closely to gauge labor market slack, showed a slower pace in both hiring and total separations. Quits fell by 75,000 for a category looked at as a gauge of worker confidence for finding new jobs after leaving their present one. Labor market stability is an important consideration for the Fed as officials contemplate the next move for interest rates. Markets widely expect the central bank to lower its benchmark borrowing rate by half a percentage point by the end of the year, with cuts at the October and December meetings. “My baseline outlook doesn’t see…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.008-2.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1022-0.09%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:21
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Shift as Spot Momentum Eases

Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Shift as Spot Momentum Eases

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Market Shift as Spot Momentum Eases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Sep 29, 2025 13:11 Bitcoin trades above short-term holder cost basis, but market momentum softens. Derivatives show caution, and on-chain activity declines, signaling potential transition. Bitcoin (BTC) recently traded above the cost basis for short-term holders, with price movements hovering around the $111,000 mark. Despite this, market momentum has shown signs of weakening as indicated by a decline in the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and reduced net selling pressure, according to Glassnode. Market Overview Trading volumes have seen a significant increase, indicating heightened participation even as momentum appears to wane. This suggests that while demand persists, the market’s strength is beginning to show fatigue, potentially making it more susceptible to shifts in investor sentiment. The derivatives market has exhibited a more cautious approach, with a decline in futures open interest and funding rates suggesting a retreat in leverage and risk appetite among traders. Defensive positioning is evident, with a notable absence of aggressive long positions. Conversely, the options market has seen increased activity, with a preference for downside protection as traders seek to hedge against potential declines. Despite firm volatility spreads indicating expectations for price fluctuations, there is a lack of strong directional conviction. Liquidity conditions remain stable, balancing speculative activities with a steady underlying market, yet the focus on protective measures indicates ongoing caution. On-Chain Dynamics On-chain profitability has decreased, shifting the market from a profit-dominant to a loss-dominant state. This shift suggests mounting stress, mirrored by fundamental indicators such as a decrease in active addresses and a drop in transaction fee volume, both pointing to reduced on-chain activity. Capital flows further reflect this caution, with a slowdown in realized cap inflows and long-term holder activity surpassing that of short-term participants. Overall, the market seems to be in…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,445.79+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.008-2.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:10
බෙදාගන්න
Could Crystal Palace Challenge For Champions League Qualification?

Could Crystal Palace Challenge For Champions League Qualification?

The post Could Crystal Palace Challenge For Champions League Qualification? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Eddie Nketiah of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images Crystal Palace is the only unbeaten team left in the Premier League this season. Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool was notable enough considering the Reds’ standing as defending champions, but the real achievement might have been in how it extended the Eagles’ unbeaten run to an incredible 18 games. The form of Oliver Glasner’s team is no flash in the pan. Crystal Palace haven’t lost a game in the league since April and have beaten Manchester City in the FA Cup final and Liverpool in the Community Shield since then. The Eagles must be taken seriously as a force at the top level of English soccer. LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 27: Manager Oliver Glasner and Yeremy Pino of Crystal Palace celebrate during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images) Getty Images With this in mind, it’s worth considering that Palace could challenge for Champions League qualification this season. Last term, Nottingham Forest emerged as surprise contenders for a top five place, only fading towards the end of the campaign. There’s no reason to believe Crystal Palace couldn’t emulate this success. That Palace has managed to continue on its upward trajectory despite selling its best player in the summer transfer window is remarkable. Indeed, Eberechi Eze was a star for the Eagles last season, hence why Arsenal was willing to spend $70m to sign him in the belief he would boost its title chances. The summer before that, Palace lost Michael Olise…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5402-23.43%
1
1$0.0037-31.45%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:06
බෙදාගන්න
Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030

The post Could Bitcoin Hit $1,000,000 By 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 16:15 While the market continues to recover from its recent pullback, which cost over $123 million in losses in liquidation, analysts and market watchers are back in action. They believe the pullback was necessary for Bitcoin to gather momentum and surge higher. Their Bitcoin price predictions are becoming bolder, with calls for the cryptocurrency to reach $1,000,000 by 2030. While their reasons are clear, it’s necessary to question and research their feasibility. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is $1 Million Happening? Cryptocurrency adoption is on the rise, as countries are becoming more liberal with their regulations, allowing citizens to interact more. Historically, as adoption of Bitcoin rises, interest in it also increases, as it’s the mainstream cryptocurrency that drives market movement. Last month, Coinbase CEO confirmed this Bitcoin price prediction in a podcast, saying that BTC will peak at $1 million, but let’s hit $124,000 first. Armstrong pointed to a few reasons to back up his Bitcoin price prediction, which include clearer regulations starting to take shape in the United States, which he called a “bellwether for the rest of the G20.” He highlighted the recently passed Genius Act for stablecoins and the market structure bill that is now “being debated” in the Senate. “Fingers crossed something could happen by the end of this year, that would be a huge milestone,” Armstrong said. He also cited the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. “If you asked me five years ago, that would have been like a vision board. Someone would have said you’re crazy, the United States government is not going to officially hold Bitcoin.” While this Bitcoin Price prediction seems feasible, it’s only an investment option for long-term investors. Those looking for short-term gains with good capital are better off investing in an emerging PayFi solution called…
1
1$0.0037-31.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02441+56.27%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:00
බෙදාගන්න
Can BTC Price Keep Its Uptober Streak?

Can BTC Price Keep Its Uptober Streak?

The post Can BTC Price Keep Its Uptober Streak? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, often referred to as “Uptober” due to its consistent track record of gains. Over the past decade, the leading digital asset has closed October in the green more often than not, with standout years like 2017 and 2021 when the coin surged by 49% and 40% respectively.  However, this year may be different. With the crypto market showing lackluster performance in recent weeks, the Federal Reserve’s rate cuts weighing on the US dollar, and waning institutional interest, BTC faces a more uncertain path as it enters October 2025. Uptober Faces Headwinds as BTC Retention Slips Sponsored According to Glassnode, Bitcoin’s Holder Retention Rate has steadily declined since September 14 and continues to trend lower. It stands at 80.17% at press time, down 1% in the past 16 days.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. BTC Holder Retention Rate. Source: Glassnode The Holder Retention Rate tracks the percentage of addresses that maintain a balance of BTC across consecutive 30-day periods. It simply measures how long holders keep their coins.  A declining retention rate reflects a lack of conviction among holders. It suggests that more investors are moving coins to exchanges or liquidating positions instead of holding for the long term. If this continues, it could reduce buy-side stability and make BTC more vulnerable to sharper price swings over the next few weeks. Sponsored Derivatives Market Leans Bearish The coin’s Taker-Buy Sell Ratio has mostly recorded values below one throughout September, confirming the bearish sentiment among derivatives traders. According to CryptoQuant’s data, it sits at 0.95 at press time. Bitcoin Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant This metric measures the ratio between the buy and sell volumes in an…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,445.79+0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02278-1.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:59
බෙදාගන්න
Blackrock’s IBIT Overtakes Deribit as World’s Largest Bitcoin Options Venue

Blackrock’s IBIT Overtakes Deribit as World’s Largest Bitcoin Options Venue

The post Blackrock’s IBIT Overtakes Deribit as World’s Largest Bitcoin Options Venue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackrock’s Ishares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has surpassed Deribit in bitcoin options open interest, signaling a structural shift as institutional demand and regulated markets take the lead. IBIT Tops Deribit in Bitcoin Options Open Interest Blackrock’s Ishares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has officially surpassed Deribit as the world’s largest venue for bitcoin options, a milestone that underscores […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blackrocks-ibit-overtakes-deribit-as-worlds-largest-bitcoin-options-venue/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004102+0.19%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.43049-2.68%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:55
බෙදාගන්න
Investors Eye Tapzi Alongside Magacoin For Next 1000x Explosion

Investors Eye Tapzi Alongside Magacoin For Next 1000x Explosion

The post Investors Eye Tapzi Alongside Magacoin For Next 1000x Explosion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 16:07 The cryptocurrency space in 2025 is no longer just about crypto tokens trading on hype; it’s increasingly about ecosystems that deliver value and keep users engaged. Investors are flocking to new presale cryptos, hoping to secure early positions in projects that can deliver parabolic growth. Two names have captured the spotlight recently as the best new crypto presales: Tapzi (TAPZI) and Magacoin Finance (MAGA). While both claim to offer fresh opportunities, Tapzi is quickly emerging as the frontrunner in the GameFi sector. Unlike many presale tokens that rely solely on speculation, Tapzi (TAPZI) integrates skill-based gaming, tokenized rewards, and community-driven governance into a single, easy-to-access ecosystem. It’s not just building a coin; it’s building a loop that encourages user retention, making it one of the most compelling narratives in the 2025 presale market. The Rise of GameFi in 2025 GameFi is no longer a fringe sector; it has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry that merges entertainment and blockchain. According to industry trackers, over $12 billion was invested in GameFi projects in 2024 alone, with analysts projecting further growth as Web3 adoption increases. The appeal is simple: traditional gaming requires hours of playtime with no monetary upside, whereas GameFi introduces play-to-earn and skill-based rewards. However, most GameFi tokens fail due to weak ecosystems and poor player retention. This is where Tapzi (TAPZI) separates itself. Instead of focusing on flashy graphics or overcomplicated mechanics, Tapzi (TAPZI) emphasizes classic, universally loved games like Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic Tac Toe. These are timeless, easy-to-learn formats that lower entry barriers for players of all ages and regions. By making its platform accessible without downloads or wallet friction, Tapzi is creating a plug-and-play ecosystem where fun meets financial upside. Tapzi (TAPZI) vs. Magacoin Finance (MAGA) Both Tapzi and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011106-11.73%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2086-0.14%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.81-0.51%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 21:51
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities