Ether trader turn $125K into $43M compounding with leverage
The post Ether trader turn $125K into $43M compounding with leverage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crypto trader turned a modest $125,000 deposit into more than $43 million on paper in just four months through compounding on Ethereum longs. A market pullback hit the portfolio, but they still walked away with $6.86 million in realized profits. According to blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain, the trader opened their position in May with two accounts on Hyperliquid. They began compounding every gain back into a single long bet on Ether, rolling profits into larger trades as the rally continued. During the first week of May, Ethereum was trading around $1,800, 143% less than its price when the trader closed his position on August 17. Four months yield 55x profits for Ether long trader After executing the long bets severally during the summer, the trader’s two addresses had ballooned into a position controlling 66,749 ETH, worth more than $303 million at peak exposure. The accounts’ equity briefly crossed $43 million, a 344-fold increase compared with the original deposit. “He masterfully compounded his profits, rolling every dollar of gain back into his ETH long to build a massive $303 million position,” Lookonchain wrote in an update on X. The rain of profits came to a halt in mid-August, when Ethereum markets began to reverse on the back of heavy selling pressure from large holders and volatility across the broader crypto sector. A trader turned $125K into $29.6M in only 4 months by going long on $ETH, a 236x return – truly legendary! 4 months ago, he deposited only $125K into #Hyperliquid and began going long on $ETH via 2 accounts. He then masterfully compounded his profits, rolling every dollar of… pic.twitter.com/fbN6OKoRel — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 17, 2025 During the week starting August 18, Ethereum exchange-traded funds in the United States experienced $59 million in outflows, marking the end of a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:42
Kathia Joseph’s Bold Take On Miami Fine Dining
The post Kathia Joseph’s Bold Take On Miami Fine Dining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Casa Matilda Miami Casa Matilda When you step inside Casa Matilda Steakhouse, you’re immediately struck by the energy. The music hums with an inviting rhythm, the décor feels chic yet soulful and the plates carry flavors that are both familiar and completely new. For founder Kathia Joseph, Casa Matilda isn’t just another restaurant—it’s the latest chapter in a career that’s taken her from the film sets of France to the bustling hospitality scene of Miami. Casa Matilda Interior Casa Matilda Tucked into Miami’s South of Fifth, this dining destination captivates locals and celebrities alike with bold Latin American flavors, Tulum-inspired design, and a nightlife experience as curated as its menu. Joseph opened Casa Matilda’s doors to me for a one-of- a kind behind-the-scenes dining experience. Watch Full Behind The Scenes Experience Here Video Shot & Edited by Luis Salas @penguinsuit_lu From Film to Food Before ever plating a dish, Joseph was telling stories through cinema. She built a successful career in the French film industry, where she learned the art of presentation, pacing, and creating experiences people would remember. Eleven years ago, she made the bold decision to step away from film and reinvent herself in Miami, trading scripts and sets, for menus and dining rooms. Russian Osetra Caviar at Casa Matilda Casa Matilda “Hospitality, to me, is another form of entertainment,” Joseph explains. “It’s about engaging all the senses and leaving an impression.” Her time in film gave her an edge: an ability to see each restaurant as a stage, each dining experience as a performance, and each guest as part of the story. The Casa Matilda Vision That storytelling instinct is clear at Casa Matilda. The name itself, drawn from the Spanish word casa—meaning “home”—captures Joseph’s mission: to create spaces where people feel welcomed and embraced. With Haitian…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:30
Kakao (035720.KS) Stock: Falls 5.85% in Past Week as KakaoTalk Redesign Faces Backlash
TLDRs; Kakao stock dropped 5.85% last week, hit by KakaoTalk redesign backlash and privacy concerns. Users complained new feed-style interface exposed too much data, prompting Kakao to restore old features. Kakao also faces competition in mobility, with Uber launching a rival ride-hailing membership program. AI-driven ChatGPT integration could boost long-term growth, but investors remain cautious [...] The post Kakao (035720.KS) Stock: Falls 5.85% in Past Week as KakaoTalk Redesign Faces Backlash appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 22:29
Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” Debuted At No. 1 In 1995 And Made History
The post Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” Debuted At No. 1 In 1995 And Made History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mariah Carey made history in 1995 when “Fantasy” debuted at No. 1, becoming the first song by a female artist to launch atop the chart. American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey wearing a black leather jacket, UK, 1995. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images) Getty Images Mariah Carey started her music career with a bang, as she dominated the American music charts throughout her first decade of success, the ’90s. In 1990 she scored more No. 1s on the Hot 100 than most musicians can dream of, as her first four proper singles — “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “I Don’t Want to Cry” — all ruled for a time. By 1995, Carey was one of the most consistent hitmakers in the global music industry, and she seemed unstoppable. When the singer-songwriter introduced her album Daydream with its lead single “Fantasy,” she would go on to not just top the charts once more, but make history and kick off another incredible run, the likes of which few artists have come even close to repeating. “Fantasy” Started as Mariah Carey’s Ninth No. 1 Carey released the single “Fantasy” on August 23, 1995. Due to how Billboard structured its charts and the dates it placed on them at the time, which were often off by weeks, the track immediately became another champion for the singer — her ninth overall – when it launched at No. on the chart dated September 30. “Fantasy” was a first for Carey, however, as it debuted atop the Hot 100, a feat that was still brand new at the time. Mariah Carey Followed Michael Jackson’s Lead “Fantasy” marked just the second-ever No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, and the first by a female artist. Michael Jackson had made history just a few weeks prior when he…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:18
Ripple Calls on US Government for Cryptocurrency! “Opportunity Ahead!”
The post Ripple Calls on US Government for Cryptocurrency! “Opportunity Ahead!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While regulatory efforts around Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies continue in the US, uncertainties remain. While the crypto market is growing rapidly, these uncertainties are eroding investor confidence. At this point, Ripple chief legal officer (CLO) Stuart Alderoty called on the US government to hurry to clarify regulations regarding cryptocurrencies. Ripple CLO said the US government should quickly complete the clarification of cryptocurrency regulations after SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced that he considers cryptocurrency regulation a key priority, Coindesk reported. “For the first time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that cryptocurrency transparency is a key priority. Therefore, it is time to establish a predictable oversight framework.” Alderoty said that US cryptocurrency investors want stronger and clearer regulations due to security concerns. Ripple CLO emphasized that the steps the US will take this fall regarding crypto regulation will determine both the future of the market and the country’s global leadership. Alderoty stated that the lack of clear and consistent rules did not eliminate cryptocurrencies, on the contrary, crypto trading was shifting to countries where regulations were implemented faster, and the US would be late. “Without clear regulation, cryptocurrency users can go abroad. That’s why a regulatory framework is needed for the US as well, and it should be urgent.” Alderoty recently described this fall as a defining moment, as Congress will discuss a new market structure package after the summer recess, following the stablecoin legislation passed at the beginning of the year, saying, “the opportunity is already there, the authority is already there.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-calls-on-us-government-for-cryptocurrency-opportunity-ahead/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:16
Crypto Losses Hit $155.9 Million in September as Hacks, Scams Surge
The post Crypto Losses Hit $155.9 Million in September as Hacks, Scams Surge appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto industry is facing increasing threats as hackers and scammers continue to target digital assets. Despite improvements in security measures, vulnerabilities remain, which leaves platforms and users at risk. September 2025 turned out to be one of the most damaging months this year. Here’s how. 14 Major Crypto Incidents in September Crypto security firm …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 22:04
Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP tokens tomorrow
The post Ripple to unlock 1 billion XRP tokens tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple will release 1 billion XRP tokens from its monthly escrow tomorrow, continuing a long-standing program that parcels out pre-allocated tokens in scheduled tranches. As of press time, XRP trades at $2.85, with a 24-hour volume of $5.02 billion, up nearly 19%. The token commands a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, meaning the upcoming 1 billion unlock carries a notional value of roughly $2.85 billion. XRP 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold That figure is more theatre than liquidity: it assumes every XRP token can be sold at once without moving the market, which is never how these unlocks work. Ripple escrow wallets The release will come from Ripple’s escrow wallets, a system introduced in 2017 to address long-running concerns about supply centralization. Ripple locked 55 billion XRP into a series of cryptographically secured accounts, programmed to release 1 billion XRP each month. Any unused portion is typically returned to escrow, extending the schedule further into the future. This structure was designed to provide transparency, but in practice it also fuels ritualised speculation: every month, traders eye the clock, whisper about incoming “supply shocks,” and then watch as Ripple quietly returns much of it back into escrow. What makes tomorrow’s tranche stand out is the whale behaviour. Data shows that large holders scooped up nearly 900 million XRP in just two days, suggesting some of the market’s biggest players are front-running retail fears around the unlock. Meanwhile, the XRP Ledger’s EVM sidechain continues to quietly gather momentum. Total value locked (TVL) on the network has now crossed $105 million, underscoring early institutional interest in Ripple’s bid to marry traditional finance with DeFi rails. All in all, it’s unlikely tomorrow’s release sparks volatility, but rather simply gets swallowed like the rest. Source: https://finbold.com/ripple-to-unlock-1-billion-xrp-tokens-tomorrow/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 22:03
New DeepSeek Model Halves API Costs for Extended Contexts
TLDRs; DeepSeek launched V3.2-exp, an experimental AI model cutting inference costs for long-context tasks by nearly half. The model uses “Sparse Attention” and a “lightning indexer” to handle lengthy inputs more efficiently. Released as an open-weight model on Hugging Face, it allows third-party testing and benchmarking. DeepSeek faces growing competition from heavily funded Chinese tech [...] The post New DeepSeek Model Halves API Costs for Extended Contexts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 21:59
The SANDChain Foundation Announces SANDchain To Power Creator Economy Transparently And Equitably
The post The SANDChain Foundation Announces SANDchain To Power Creator Economy Transparently And Equitably appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SANDChain Foundation Announces SANDchain To Power Creator Economy Transparently And Equitably – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release The SANDChain Foundation announces SANDchain to power creator economy transparently and equitably Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/the-sandchain-foundation-announces-sandchain-to-power-creator-economy-transparently-and-equitably/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 21:50
Adrienne Harris Steps Down as NYDFS Chief After Four Years
The post Adrienne Harris Steps Down as NYDFS Chief After Four Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adrienne Harris will step down as superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the department announced on Monday. Harris’ departure comes after four years leading the NYDFS, the state agency that regulates Wall Street banks, global insurers and crypto firms based in New York. Harris will be replaced by Kaitlin Asrow, who becomes the acting superintendent of the regulator effective Oct. 18. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the transition. Asrow spent the last four years overseeing licensing and supervision of crypto companies at the Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Research & Innovation division at the regulator, where she reportedly helped build one of the largest digital asset regulatory teams in the world. The department oversees giants like JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Deutsche Bank, while also setting rules for digital asset providers, including Coinbase, Circle and Paxos under New York’s “BitLicense” regime. Related: New York’s pro-crypto mayor Eric Adams drops reelection bid New York’s role in crypto legislation Under Harris, the department played a central role in shaping US stablecoin policy. She said in May that she was “hopeful” Congress would eventually pass legislation, which happened in July. She noted that New York officials had reviewed nearly every federal proposal for digital assets over the past three years, further reflecting the NYDFS’s influence on crypto rules. Speaking at Ripple’s Swell event in Miami in 2024, Harris warned the industry to never surprise regulators. “You should never ever surprise your regulator… The best advice I can give is that if we read about it before we hear about it, we’re already on the wrong foot.” Related: The UK needs regulatory clarity that matches ambition The push for transatlantic crypto alignment Before her departure, Harris told the Financial Times that because crypto is a global asset class, cross-border coordination…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 21:46
