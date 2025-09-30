Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” Debuted At No. 1 In 1995 And Made History

Mariah Carey made history in 1995 when "Fantasy" debuted at No. 1, becoming the first song by a female artist to launch atop the chart. American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey wearing a black leather jacket, UK, 1995. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images) Getty Images Mariah Carey started her music career with a bang, as she dominated the American music charts throughout her first decade of success, the '90s. In 1990 she scored more No. 1s on the Hot 100 than most musicians can dream of, as her first four proper singles — "Vision of Love," "Love Takes Time," "Someday," and "I Don't Want to Cry" — all ruled for a time. By 1995, Carey was one of the most consistent hitmakers in the global music industry, and she seemed unstoppable. When the singer-songwriter introduced her album Daydream with its lead single "Fantasy," she would go on to not just top the charts once more, but make history and kick off another incredible run, the likes of which few artists have come even close to repeating. "Fantasy" Started as Mariah Carey's Ninth No. 1 Carey released the single "Fantasy" on August 23, 1995. Due to how Billboard structured its charts and the dates it placed on them at the time, which were often off by weeks, the track immediately became another champion for the singer — her ninth overall – when it launched at No. on the chart dated September 30. "Fantasy" was a first for Carey, however, as it debuted atop the Hot 100, a feat that was still brand new at the time. Mariah Carey Followed Michael Jackson's Lead "Fantasy" marked just the second-ever No. 1 debut on the Hot 100, and the first by a female artist. Michael Jackson had made history just a few weeks prior when he…