XRP Above $5, Solana Near $250—Yet Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry Looks Stronger

The post XRP Above $5, Solana Near $250—Yet Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry Looks Stronger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets in 2025 are heating up as major altcoins consisting of XRP and Solana (SOL) continue to rally. XRP is trading at $2.85, with analysts forecasting a run above $5, whilst Solana, sitting at $207, is eyeing a flow in the direction of $250. These milestones highlight the power of established players, yet for …
Cardano Fakeout in Spotlight as ADA Price in Reverse Mode

The post Cardano Fakeout in Spotlight as ADA Price in Reverse Mode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA), within the last 24 hours, jumped from a low of $0.7866 to a peak at $0.815, even as investors anticipated a continued rally. However, as per CoinMarketCap data, Cardano’s price is currently in reverse mode amid concerns from broader market events. SEC withdrawal of Cardano ETF filings adds pressure Primarily, within this time frame, Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency asset, also registered a rally as the price climbed to $114,800. This development triggered liquidity flow from altcoins to the flagship coin as the market’s risk appetite dropped. Additionally, Cardano’s technical indicators reveal that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 44.12. This signals weakening momentum, even though it has not slipped into oversold territory. Many traders consider this a bearish signal and have decided to dump their holdings on the market. As of press time, Cardano is changing hands at $0.7874, which represents a 1.5% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin slipped below two critical price levels of $0.80 and $0.79 to its current value, indicating a major pullback by market participants. Cardano Price Chart | Source: CoinMarketCap The asset’s trading volume is up by 31.33% to $1.11 billion. The price reverse mode suggests that current volume might be more from sales than accumulation. Perhaps another trigger to the downward movement of ADA might be the latest update from the U.S. regulatory body. Notably, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as reported by U.Today, has revealed the withdrawal of several 19b-4 filings. The Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) application is one of several filings withdrawn. Others included those tied to Solana, XRP, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Polkadot. The development signals that adoption by institutional investors who prefer exposure to crypto via ETF products will have to wait longer to access Cardano. Analysts had projected that ADA’s value could soar in October…
S&P 500 slips amid shutdown jitters, gold cools momentum

U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, with the major indexes retreating and gold pausing its record rally as jitters over a potential government shutdown spread across Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 20 points lower, while the benchmark S&P…
BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending

The post BlackRock Canada expands IBIT with securities lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock has confirmed that its Canadian arm has granted securities lending for the iShares Bitcoin ETF from Aug. 25 after providing investors with the required 60-day notice. The move follows disclosure in the June 26 prospectus, which outlined how the fund may engage in lending transactions in accordance with Canadian securities laws. The decision aligns it with other iShares ETFs in Canada, many of which already rely on securities lending to generate incremental income. Securities lending allows a fund to loan its holdings, such as shares or other securities, to borrowers, typically financial institutions, in exchange for collateral and a lending fee. Borrowers often use these securities to cover settlement gaps, meet collateral requirements, or support short-selling strategies. By opening IBIT to securities lending, BlackRock is effectively broadening the ETF’s revenue sources while emphasizing that protections will be in place to mitigate risk. BlackRock launched its Bitcoin product in the Canadian market in January. The fund allows investors to hold exposure to the flagship digital asset in Canadian and US dollars. It manages around CAD $358.9 million (equivalent to US$257 million) in assets. IBIT securities lending program According to the prospectus, BlackRock Canada has appointed two affiliates as lending agents for the fund, including BlackRock Institutional Trust Company (BTC), based in San Francisco, and BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited (BAL), headquartered in London. Under the structure, borrowers must post collateral worth at least 102% of the market value of the loaned securities. That collateral may take the form of cash or other securities, which are marked to market daily. BlackRock also provides a borrower default indemnity, committing to replace any securities not returned in the event of borrower failure. To limit exposure, no more than 50% of a fund’s net asset value may be on loan at any time. Cash collateral, when…
U.S. Futures Fall And Betting Odds Rise As Government Shutdown Appears Imminent

The post U.S. Futures Fall And Betting Odds Rise As Government Shutdown Appears Imminent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline U.S. stock futures fell early on Tuesday after a meeting of Congressional leaders from both parties and President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on legislation to keep the government funded ahead of Wednesday’s deadline for a government shutdown. Vice President J.D. Vance, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought, is seen at a press conference following a meeting between President Trump and Congressional Democratic leaders. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Dow Futures dropped 0.22% to 46,518 points in premarket trading early on Tuesday, while the benchmark S&P 500 Futures fell 0.15% to 6,703.50 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq Futures also fell 0.12% to 24,806.75 points. The Bureau of Labor Statistics— which produces monthly nonfarm jobs payroll data and is scheduled to do so on Friday—has warned it will suspend all operations if a shutdown occurs, in a move that could further raise concerns about the health of the job market. In addition to this, the White House budget office has signaled it could use a shutdown to carry out mass firings across several government agencies. What Do The Betting Markets Say About The Odds Of A Shutdown? Bettors believe the odds of a government shutdown have increased significantly after congressional leaders from both parties met with Trump at the White House on Monday but failed to reach a deal. Bookmakers on the crypto betting platform Polymarket now believe there is an 83% chance of a U.S. government shutdown in 2025 and a 79% chance of a shutdown by Wednesday. Both numbers have seen a significant spike in the past 24 hours, rising by around 11 percentage points. Bettors on Kalshi also believe there is a 77% chance of a U.S. government shutdown…
How I Made $8,000/Month Selling Online Courses in 2025  From Sharing Knowledge to Building a…

In 2025, education isn’t limited to classrooms. Ordinary people are turning their skills into successful businesses.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Tether May Eclipse Saudi Aramco as World’s Most Profitable Company, Says Bitwise CIO

Tether may become the world's most profitable company if the stablecoin issuer continues its explosive growth trajectory according to Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan, who suggests Tether could surpass Saudi Aramco's record-breaking $120 billion profit from 2024 by reaching $3 trillion in assets representing approximately 3% of global money supply.
One-time ‘SPAC King’ Palihapitiya launches new blank-check vehicle with plan to ‘temper’ retail fervor

The post One-time ‘SPAC King’ Palihapitiya launches new blank-check vehicle with plan to ‘temper’ retail fervor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images Chamath Palihapitiya, once dubbed Wall Street’s “SPAC King,” is back with a new blank-check vehicle and a promise to do better after a bruising track record. Palihapitiya on Monday launched the American Exceptionalism Acquisition Corp. A (AEXA), a $345 million SPAC that he said was more than five times oversubscribed, drawing $1.4 billion in demand. The vehicle, which will trade on the New York Stock Exchange, is designed to target companies in AI, energy, defense and decentralized finance. “These are areas where I believe American entrepreneurship can still lead the world, and where a disciplined, institutionally backed vehicle can add value,” the 49-year-old the Social Capital CEO and former Facebook executive said in a post on X. The SPAC was up 3% in early trading Tuesday. Palihapitiya once helped ignite the SPAC boom among retail investors during the pandemic in 2020, but his first wave of deals mostly lead to poor returns. Virgin Galactic lost more than 90% of its value, while Clover Health trades around only $3 compared to the $15 peak after regulatory scrutiny and a short-seller report. Opendoor, which had fallen into a penny stock earlier this year, became a meme name supported by retail traders, but the stock is still about half of its record price in 2021. SPACs are special purpose acquisition companies, which raise capital and use the cash to merge with a private company and take it public, usually within two years. Improving the SPAC structure Now, Palihapitiya said AEXA is structured differently. The SPAC will carry no warrants, and his compensation vests only if shares rise at least 50% after a deal. Meanwhile, just 1.3% of the allocation went to retail investors, he said. “I want to temper retail investors’ involvement with my SPACs,” he said.…
SEC Drives Stock Trading on Crypto Platforms

The financial world is on the brink of a significant transformation as stocks are set to be launched on cryptocurrency networks. This development is gaining momentum, with reports indicating swift advancements in the sector.Continue Reading:SEC Drives Stock Trading on Crypto Platforms
DOGE Price Prediction: Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally

Dogecoin has regained momentum after the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which quickly established itself as one of the most successful crypto-based debuts on record. Trading began on the CBOE exchange, and, within the first hour, the fund amassed $6 million in volume. Blocknews reported on X that the ETF had […]
