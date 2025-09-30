MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Jupiter Launches JupNet with BitcoinKit Integration, Supporting Native BTC Cross-Chain DeFi
PANews reported on September 30th that Jupiter launched its Omnichain Liquidity Network, "JupNet," integrating with BitcoinKit. Officially, JupNet users can directly access native BTC and UTXOs for use in multi-chain DeFi without the need for custody or asset wrapping. BitcoinKit claims to offer open-source architecture and "plug-and-play" Bitcoin liquidity, suitable for DEXs, wallets, and cross-chain infrastructure, and open to developers building native Bitcoin applications.
BTC
$114,472.66
+0.40%
CROSS
$0.23951
+2.76%
DEFI
$0.001495
+0.47%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 22:42
බෙදාගන්න
The Partnership Fans Can’t Ignore: BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer
When two brands known for precision and speed come together, the result is more than sponsorship; it’s an entirely new […] The post The Partnership Fans Can’t Ignore: BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer appeared first on Coindoo.
T
$0.0147
-1.20%
ALPINE
$1.779
-73.63%
1
$0.00369
-31.64%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo
2025/09/30 22:30
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 3,156 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 100,323 ETH.
PANews reported on September 30th that Lookonchain statistics show that 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 3,156 BTC (approximately $357 million) today. Fidelity subscribed to 2,616 BTC, increasing its holdings to 203,315 BTC (approximately $22.97 billion). Meanwhile, nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 100,323 ETH (approximately $415 million). Fidelity subscribed to 48,410 ETH, increasing its holdings to 763,730 ETH (approximately $3.16 billion).
NET
$0.00007579
+1.64%
BTC
$114,472.66
+0.40%
ETH
$4,136.8
-1.41%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews
2025/09/30 22:26
බෙදාගන්න
Renault-Backed BeyonCa Unveils First Hong Kong-Made Luxury EV
TLDRs; BeyonCa, backed by Renault, is set to unveil its first Hong Kong-assembled EV, the Grand Tourer, in October. The Grand Tourer targets Europe and Middle East buyers, priced at around $100,000 to rival luxury giants. Production at Hong Kong’s Tai Po facility marks the city’s first foray into car manufacturing. Rising competition from Chinese [...] The post Renault-Backed BeyonCa Unveils First Hong Kong-Made Luxury EV appeared first on CoinCentral.
KONG
$0.00923
+0.54%
GRAND
$0.298
--%
GIANTS
$0.0001612
+2.54%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral
2025/09/30 22:15
බෙදාගන්න
Arc Miner introduces cloud mining platform for crypto earnings
Arc Miner offers investors a way to earn steady daily income from crypto without relying on volatile price swings. #partnercontent
ARC
$0.002925
+0.79%
CLOUD
$0.11506
+2.32%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 22:00
බෙදාගන්න
Kazakhstan busts $224 million crypto laundering service RAKS exchange
The post Kazakhstan busts $224 million crypto laundering service RAKS exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan has dismantled what it claims is the largest crypto money laundering platform in the former Soviet space, the RAKS exchange. Authorities in the Central Asian nation say it RAKS exchange serviced almost two dozen darknet markets with an estimated user base of several million. Kazakhstan disrupts region’s largest crypto laundering operation The Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan, AFM, has completed an investigation into RAKS, a cryptocurrency exchange that laundered dirty cash for vendors on the dark web for years. The entity, described as the largest of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), was mainly active in Russia, Ukraine, and Moldova, besides Kazakhstan. CIS was formed after the dissolution of the USSR to maintain ties between former Soviet republics. Ukraine formally ended its membership in 2018, and Moldova has suspended its participation. The AFM identified RAKS while monitoring suspicious crypto transactions. It said the exchange provided “professional services” for laundering money from online fraud and drug trafficking. It was highly regarded in the criminal world and collaborated with 20 of the largest darknet markets, with a total of over 5 million users, the authority announced Monday, further detailing: “Over the past three years, the crypto service has laundered the criminal proceeds of more than 200 drug shops in the CIS countries.” RAKS processed $224 million in illicit transactions The illegal coin trading platform’s total turnover exceeded $224 million in fiat equivalent, Kazakhstan’s financial intelligence body also revealed. During its probe, the AFM analyzed over 4,000 cryptocurrency wallets and found a number of accounts holding criminal proceeds. The government agency managed to block 67 crypto wallets belonging to the exchange and froze digital assets in the amount of 9.7 million Tether (USDT) worth 5.2 billion Kazakhstani tenge. In a press release, the regulator emphasized: “As a result, the…
COM
$0.011101
-11.77%
SPACE
$0.2087
-0.09%
KIND
$0.001511
+12.67%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 21:57
බෙදාගන්න
Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval
TLDR Solana ETF clears final hurdle—approval now seen as 100% certain. SEC overhaul speeds Solana ETF launch; approval imminent, analysts say. Solana ETF nears approval after 4th S-1 filing; launch could be days away. Bloomberg: Solana ETF greenlight inevitable after SEC rule changes. With delays removed, Solana ETF races toward market debut. The path to [...] The post Eric Balchunas Declares 100% Odds for Solana ETF Approval appeared first on CoinCentral.
NOW
$0.00591
-3.90%
1
$0.00369
-31.64%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral
2025/09/30 21:52
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin bulls face battle to flip moving averages back to support level
Bitcoin bulls are in a battle to flip three moving averages back to support at the start of the week, according to the latest BTC price analysis. This comes amid a US shutdown that could halt key economic data releases and slow regulatory processes, potentially delaying the approval of crypto ETFs. After a FUD-filled week […]
BULLS
$797.43
-0.59%
BTC
$114,472.66
+0.40%
FUD
$0.00000001797
-9.05%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 21:47
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple Calls on US Government for Cryptocurrency! "Opportunity Ahead!"
Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty has called on the US government to urgently clarify regulations regarding cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading: Ripple Calls on US Government for Cryptocurrency! "Opportunity Ahead!"
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/30 21:41
බෙදාගන්න
Staking Bitcoin on Starknet: 100M STRK, how it works and risks
Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK.
STRK
$0.1417
+6.62%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 19:11
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million
Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures
Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis
MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities