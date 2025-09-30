Kazakhstan busts $224 million crypto laundering service RAKS exchange

Kazakhstan has dismantled what it claims is the largest crypto money laundering platform in the former Soviet space, the RAKS exchange. Authorities in the Central Asian nation say it RAKS exchange serviced almost two dozen darknet markets with an estimated user base of several million. Kazakhstan disrupts region's largest crypto laundering operation The Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan, AFM, has completed an investigation into RAKS, a cryptocurrency exchange that laundered dirty cash for vendors on the dark web for years. The entity, described as the largest of its kind in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), was mainly active in Russia, Ukraine, and Moldova, besides Kazakhstan. CIS was formed after the dissolution of the USSR to maintain ties between former Soviet republics. Ukraine formally ended its membership in 2018, and Moldova has suspended its participation. The AFM identified RAKS while monitoring suspicious crypto transactions. It said the exchange provided "professional services" for laundering money from online fraud and drug trafficking. It was highly regarded in the criminal world and collaborated with 20 of the largest darknet markets, with a total of over 5 million users, the authority announced Monday, further detailing: "Over the past three years, the crypto service has laundered the criminal proceeds of more than 200 drug shops in the CIS countries." RAKS processed $224 million in illicit transactions The illegal coin trading platform's total turnover exceeded $224 million in fiat equivalent, Kazakhstan's financial intelligence body also revealed. During its probe, the AFM analyzed over 4,000 cryptocurrency wallets and found a number of accounts holding criminal proceeds. The government agency managed to block 67 crypto wallets belonging to the exchange and froze digital assets in the amount of 9.7 million Tether (USDT) worth 5.2 billion Kazakhstani tenge. In a press release, the regulator emphasized: "As a result, the…