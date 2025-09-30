2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Societe Generale launches EUR, USD stablecoins on Ethereum DeFi protocols

Societe Generale launches EUR, USD stablecoins on Ethereum DeFi protocols

SG-FORGE, the digital asset subsidiary of Société Générale, has officially launched its euro and US dollar stablecoins (EURCV and USDCV) on the Ethereum-based DeFi protocols Morpho and Uniswap. On the Morpho platform, this project enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and tokenized money market funds such as USTBL and EUTBL. They […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 22:26
Turkey to Let Masak Freeze Crypto Accounts in AML Push: Report

Turkey to Let Masak Freeze Crypto Accounts in AML Push: Report

The post Turkey to Let Masak Freeze Crypto Accounts in AML Push: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Turkish government is reportedly preparing legislation that would grant its financial crime watchdog, Masak, the authority to freeze cryptocurrency accounts as part of a wider effort to combat money laundering and financial crime — a move that potentially highlights regulators’ ongoing concerns over crypto-related illicit activity. According to a report by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the proposed changes would expand Masak’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) mandate, enabling it to freeze both cryptocurrency and traditional bank accounts.  The measures are said to align with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. The bill is expected to be introduced in the Grand National Assembly, though no timetable was provided, according to Bloomberg.  Source: Bloomberg If passed, Masak would be empowered to freeze or close accounts suspected of illicit use across payment systems, electronic money institutions, banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. It would also be able to impose transaction limits or blacklist crypto wallets linked to criminal activity. A key focus of the legislation is to curb the rise of so-called “rented accounts” — accounts that criminals pay individuals to use for activities such as illegal gambling or financial fraud. Although cryptocurrency trading and investment remain legal in Turkey, and profits are not yet subject to taxation as of October, the government has been moving to tighten oversight.  As Cointelegraph reported, the Finance Ministry is preparing new rules that would require crypto exchanges to collect detailed information on the source and purpose of transactions, as well as introduce limits on stablecoin transfers. In July, the Capital Markets Board (CMB), one of Turkey’s key financial regulators, announced it had blocked access to several platforms offering “unauthorized” digital asset services, including PancakeSwap, a popular decentralized exchange.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:25
Robinhood plans to explore launching offshore prediction markets outside the U.S.

Robinhood plans to explore launching offshore prediction markets outside the U.S.

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Bloomberg, Robinhood is exploring the launch of an offshore prediction market outside the United States.
PANews2025/09/30 22:22
Fact Check: Did the Texas Senate Approve the ‘XRP Reserve Bill’ to Buy $100 Million in XRP Annually?

Fact Check: Did the Texas Senate Approve the 'XRP Reserve Bill' to Buy $100 Million in XRP Annually?

The post Fact Check: Did the Texas Senate Approve the ‘XRP Reserve Bill’ to Buy $100 Million in XRP Annually? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A rumor has been circulating online claiming that the Texas Senate passed an “XRP Reserve Bill” that would require the state to purchase up to $100 million worth of XRP each year. This claim is false. What Really Happened On September 27, the Texas Senate approved Senate Bill 21, which creates the Texas Strategic Bitcoin …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 22:17
Sui Crypto Innovation VS XRP Tundra’s ‘Frozen Assets, Liquid Returns’ Presale

Sui Crypto Innovation VS XRP Tundra's 'Frozen Assets, Liquid Returns' Presale

The post Sui Crypto Innovation VS XRP Tundra’s ‘Frozen Assets, Liquid Returns’ Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui has built its reputation on scalable architecture and developer-friendly tools, placing it among the new generation of high-performance blockchains. Its technology has attracted growing communities of builders, but as investors look beyond infrastructure, attention is shifting toward projects with presale clarity and built-in yield mechanics. XRP Tundra has emerged as one of those contenders. The project’s presale framework highlights dual-token mechanics, staking rewards, and fixed launch valuations, which separate it from speculative early offerings. For investors asking where Sui’s momentum might find a rival, Tundra’s presale has become a clear answer. Presale Structure: Phase 4 Pricing and Rewards Phase 4 buyers purchase TUNDRA-S at $0.068 per token. Every allocation comes with a 16% bonus in TUNDRA-Sand free TUNDRA-X, referenced at $0.034. This structure ensures that each entry provides exposure to both Solana and XRPL environments from the outset. At launch, prices are going to be $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, emphasizing the asymmetry between presale entry and market debut. In total, 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply is for the presale, ensuring that early backers are central to eventual circulation. Unlike presales, where launch levels remain vague, Tundra discloses them upfront.  Tokenomics: Division of Utility and Governance The design separates token functions. TUNDRA-S (Solana) is the yield and utility token, used in staking and DeFi integrations. TUNDRA-X (XRPL) is the governance and reserves token, anchoring treasury management and voting rights. This platform is distributing allocations across presale, liquidity, ecosystem growth, reserves, and team shares with vesting schedules published in the whitepaper. This provides visibility on supply flow and unlocks timelines. These are critical factors for investors who want to model dilution risk. By splitting roles, Tundra avoids the confusion common in single-token systems that attempt to combine yield, governance, and reserves into one asset. Staking Architecture for XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:09
Bitcoin Prepares for Another Surge as Whales Buy $329K Bitcoin Hyper in a Day

Bitcoin Prepares for Another Surge as Whales Buy $329K Bitcoin Hyper in a Day

Stuck below $117K, Bitcoin mostly drifted through September without making much noise. Could things look better in October? Maybe. Three major market shifts are aligning, which could be enough to send $BTC past $120K once again. Early signs of a recovering market are already here, as whales secure Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) tokens worth $329K in […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 22:03
No License, No Problem? Wisconsin Bill Aims To Ease Crypto Rules

No License, No Problem? Wisconsin Bill Aims To Ease Crypto Rules

Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced a proposal that could reshape how cryptocurrency businesses are treated under state law. The measure, Assembly Bill 471, aims to exempt a wide range of digital asset activities from money transmitter licensing requirements. Related Reading: Historic Kimono Brand Changes Name To ‘Bitcoin Japan’ In Rebranding Move The proposal has been referred […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 22:00
Coreweave signs deal to supply Meta with up to $14.2B of computing power

Coreweave signs deal to supply Meta with up to $14.2B of computing power

Coreweave has signed a deal to supply Meta Platforms with up to $14.2 billion worth of computing power. Chief Executive Officer Michael Intrator said Meta returned because “they loved our infrastructure in earlier contracts and came back for more.” As part of this agreement, Coreweave will give the social media company access to Nvidia’s latest […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 21:53
AC's new work Flying Tulip: Wants to use DeFi Treasury bond income to "raise" an exchange giant

AC's new work Flying Tulip: Wants to use DeFi Treasury bond income to "raise" an exchange giant

Author: Lemniscap Compiled by Tim, PANews We are excited to announce our participation in Flying Tulip's $200 million seed round. Flying Tulip is a new project from AC and his team, aiming to build a full-stack exchange encompassing spot, perpetual swaps, options trading, lending, and structured yield farming—a truly ambitious initiative built from the ground up. While the project encompasses a wide range of areas, this article will focus on its groundbreaking fundraising model. Why was Flying Tulip created ? Head-on competition with DeFi giants is daunting. They boast deeper pockets, robust recurring revenue, and established teams, operating at a scale far beyond the reach of smaller, more agile startups. These giants enjoy immense network effects, deeply integrated ecosystems, and loyal user bases. Furthermore, there's the political dimension: the power to influence industry standards and partnerships is often as crucial as the quality of the product itself. Therefore, even small startups with truly innovative technologies face a completely different set of challenges in successfully entering the market. This isn't just a technical challenge, it also involves financial and social challenges. Flying Tulip addresses this challenge by reshaping the crypto space's capital formation model. Instead of relying on short-term profit-seeking liquidity and token mechanisms, it strives to establish a fundraising model that can sustainably support business development, allowing its product pipeline ample time and space to independently grow and mature. Limitations of the current token fundraising model To date, the most successful application model for cryptocurrency has been crowdfunding: raising funds by issuing tokens to support the launch of a project. However, after the initial phase ends, many tokens gradually disappear, their value approaching zero as the project owners struggle to maintain sustained demand. The use of tokens is still an active area of experimentation, but in many cases, tokens primarily serve as fundraising tools, a role that often makes the most sense in the early stages of a project, before it develops into a self-sustaining company. Flying Tulip faces this reality and tries to build a corresponding model based on it. Flying Tulip's unique financing model The core idea is simple: raise large sums of money through token sales, invest the funds in low-risk DeFi strategies, and use the profits generated to maintain operations until the product line achieves self-profitability. Investors receive Flying Tulip (FT) tokens backed by perpetual put options. As long as they hold these tokens, they can redeem them at any time for their original investment value, and the put option never expires. From a rational perspective, investors will only exercise their options when the token price falls below the purchase price, at which point their tokens will be destroyed. In effect, investors incur an opportunity cost: if they had invested this capital directly in certain DeFi strategies, they could have earned a yield of approximately 4%. Instead, they gain the upside potential of the FT token while minimizing downside risk through structural design. Flying Tulip ultimately aims to raise $1 billion. The tokens have no lock-up period, and all tokens will be distributed to investors upon issuance. Based on a 4% yield on the project's treasury, this could generate approximately $40 million in annual revenue, which will be used for operating expenses and to develop its product portfolio until fee income becomes the primary source of revenue. Buyback and Destruction: The Core of the Model The proceeds from the DeFi Treasury bond will be used to cover operating costs and repurchase FT tokens. In the future, fees generated by the core product portfolio will become another source of repurchase demand. It's important to note that if investors sell their FT tokens on the secondary market, their put options will immediately expire. This initial capital will be transferred to the foundation to repurchase and destroy tokens. This means that selling not only deprives investors of protection but also directly reinforces the token's deflationary mechanism. In summary, these designs ensure that there will be constant new buying on the demand side of FT tokens, while the supply side continues to decrease. This deflationary positive cycle will continue to reinforce itself. The impact of token economics Since the entire FT supply is held by investors at the time of listing, market prices may experience significant volatility in the early stages. The limited circulation and ongoing buybacks create a foundation for strong reflexivity. Unlike traditional token issuance, where supply is distributed between the team and investors, the Flying Tulip project initially allocates 100% of tokens to investors. Subsequently, the supply will gradually shift to the foundation, ultimately leading to deflationary destruction. Theoretically, once this token has fulfilled its historical mission, it could be completely withdrawn from circulation. Our thoughts "Flying Tulip" isn't a guaranteed win, but it's a uniquely innovative venture. The success of this model hinges on the team's ability to effectively manage funds, maintain stable returns, and build a competitive product ecosystem. The cost is capital inefficiency, as investors forgo returns they could have earned through direct investment. Only project success can offset this opportunity cost. For a large financing round to be successful, the following elements are crucial: The ability to raise large amounts of capital usually relies on a core person or team who attracts capital through their credibility, influence and trust. A sufficiently mature product line is indeed worthy of large-scale fundraising and expansion. In our opinion, Flying Tulip offers a rare combination of these two factors. AC is one of the most astute builders in the crypto space, both influential and controversial. His track record of pioneering crypto primitives is undeniable, and the "Flying Tulip" project continues this tradition: fundamentally reimagining the token fundraising model with unprecedented mechanisms, while simultaneously launching a product portfolio that directly targets industry giants. We support the Flying Tulip team because it represents a reimagining of the token fundraising model, a core mechanism of the crypto movement. If it works, it will accelerate the launch of ambitious projects, enhance the competitiveness of the ecosystem, and ultimately benefit end users. It’s an experiment full of unanswered questions, but it’s precisely this kind of exploration that drives the crypto industry forward.
PANews2025/09/30 21:48
Trump-appointed Commerce Secretary pulls funding for Biden-era chip research initiative

Trump-appointed Commerce Secretary pulls funding for Biden-era chip research initiative

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has pulled funding from a massive semiconductor chip research effort, leaving hundreds without jobs and billions in promised investments hanging in the balance. The organization at the center of the controversy, Natcast, had secured contracts worth $7.4 billion to establish America’s National Semiconductor Technology Center. More than 200 major companies including […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 21:37
