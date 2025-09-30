2025-10-01 Wednesday

Trump, Pfizer to announce agreement to lower Medicaid drug prices

The post Trump, Pfizer to announce agreement to lower Medicaid drug prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2025. Nathan Howard | Reuters President Donald Trump on Tuesday will announce an agreement with Pfizer to voluntarily sell its medications for less, as his administration pushes to link U.S. drug prices to cheaper ones abroad. Trump will announce a drug pricing deal with Pfizer at 11 a.m. ET, a White House official told CNBC’s Eamon Javers. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will be in attendance, the official said. The agreement involves discounted prices in Medicaid and a three-year reprieve on planned pharmaceutical tariffs as long as the company is building manufacturing plants in the U.S., a source told CNBC’s Angelica Peebles. The deal comes as Pfizer and 16 other drugmakers face Trump’s Monday deadline to take steps to lower drug prices, as outlined in letters from the president. Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Washington Post first reported the news on Tuesday. Shares of Pfizer rose more than 3% on Tuesday after the report. Trump in May signed an executive order reviving a controversial plan, the “most favored nation” policy, that aims to slash drug costs by tying the prices of some medicines in the U.S. to the significantly lower ones abroad. The deal comes as drugmakers brace for Trump’s planned tariffs on pharmaceuticals imported into the country. This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/30/trump-pfizer-drug-price-agreement.html
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 23:33
COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season

The post COTI launches loyalty platform with 12.5M token rewards for first season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COTI has introduced COTI Earn, the official loyalty platform of its ecosystem, with the first season (dubbed Genesis) now live and distributing 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrops, the program turns every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are minted on-chain daily and deposited directly into user wallets. Actions such as holding and trading assets, referring new participants, or engaging in community activities are all eligible. “COTI Earn is designed to recognize real users and real contributions to the ecosystem” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, COTI’s CEO. “As on-chain activity increases, loyalty platforms must evolve to be transparent, fair, and rewarding by design. Platforms running on vanity metrics simply won’t stand the test of time” How users can participate Users can connect their wallets to earn.coti.io to begin earning. Holding supported assets, including wETH, wBTC, and USDC-e on the COTI Network, or COTI and gCOTI in the Treasury, automatically accrues rewards.  Additional activities such as trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, completing quizzes, and joining social channels also contribute. Token Points are liquid, on-chain, and distributed daily, with seasonal missions, badges, and leaderboards adding further incentives. A bridging process via Hyperlane Nexus makes onboarding into the COTI ecosystem easier. Foundational privacy infrastructure for Web3 The launch of COTI Earn builds on the project’s role as a privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, already deployed across Ethereum (ETH) and more than 70 other chains. Its system, powered by garbled circuits, enables on-chain private computation without compromising performance, cost, or composability. COTI’s programmable privacy supports multiple sectors, with partnerships already in place for: Private stablecoins and payments: MetaMask, MyEtherWallet, Cardano, IOG; Confidential DeFi: PriveX, Bancor, Carbon DeFi; RWAs and tokenization: Plume, Tokenized Asset Coalition; Government and CBDCs: European Central Bank and Bank of Israel. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/coti-launches-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards-for-first-season/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 23:09
BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer

The post BlockDAG’s $415M in Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Build the Global Experience Layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 17:30 See how BlockDAG & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team are creating a global experience layer, making it the top cryptocurrency to buy with real fan engagement worldwide. When two brands known for precision and speed come together, the result is more than sponsorship; it’s an entirely new layer of global engagement. BlockDAG’s (BDAG) partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is about bringing blockchain to life, not just observing it. The collaboration will debut in Singapore, with on-track activations, simulators, hackathons, and fan events that connect blockchain to the passion of motorsport. Early backers view it as the top crypto to buy, as it isn’t limited to screens and charts, but has also raised $415M in presale, and the price is currently locked at $0.0013 for a limited time. From Sponsorship to Immersion: A New Standard Traditional sports partnerships in crypto usually stop at putting a logo on cars or digital backdrops. The difference between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team lies in how blockchain becomes an integral part of the actual fan experience. Imagine stepping into a simulator that mirrors the speed of a Grand Prix car while being part of a decentralized system running on live blockchain infrastructure. These activations ensure fans leave with more than just memories of the race. They leave having interacted with blockchain technology in a way that feels seamless and accessible. For developers, hackathons connected to race weekends create hands-on opportunities to build applications on BlockDAG, combining motorsport excitement with Web3 innovation. This shift is significant because it bridges the gap between abstract technology and real-world experiences. For those evaluating the top crypto to buy, a utility backed by cultural integration is more valuable than hype-driven speculation. Awakening Testnet: Proof Before the Spotlight…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 23:06
Meta and CoreWeave Sign $14 Billion Contract to Deliver AI Infrastructure

CoreWeave announced that it has signed a $14.2 billion agreement with Meta Platforms. As part of the contract, the firm will give the social giant access to Nvidia’s advanced GB300 systems. According to CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator, Meta’s choice is due to its successful track record of collaboration on previous contracts. Amid the news, the […] Сообщение Meta and CoreWeave Sign $14 Billion Contract to Deliver AI Infrastructure появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted 2025/09/30 22:30
XRP News Today: Ripple & Ondo Partner As Tokenized U.S Treasuries Arrive On XRPL

XRP News Today is dominated by Ripple’s partnership with Ondo Finance to bring tokenized U.S. Treasuries to the XRP Ledger, an institutional move pivoting XRPL into real-world asset territory. Meanwhile, as the crypto world watches institutional rails, Remittix is quietly positioning itself for larger uptake beyond memes and hype. Ripple & Ondo: Tokenized Treasuries Land […] The post XRP News Today: Ripple & Ondo Partner As Tokenized U.S Treasuries Arrive On XRPL appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/30 22:30
Cardano And Dogecoin Price Outlook, As Analysts Back This New ETH Layer 2 Token To Outshine Them

The old adage about building faster ships while everyone else patches their leaky boats has never rung truer in crypto markets. While Cardano price momentum and Dogecoin price patterns paint impressive technical pictures with V-shaped recoveries and golden cross formations, a deeper infrastructure story emerges beneath these headline-grabbing moves.  Layer Brett‘s revolutionary Ethereum Layer 2 […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/30 22:29
Dogecoin vs Ethereum: Their Key Differences

Dogecoin and Ethereum are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, but they serve very different purposes and attract different kinds of investors. Dogecoin started as a meme coin and is known for its simple design and fun community, while Ethereum is a full platform for building apps, smart contracts, and NFTs.The biggest difference is that Ethereum offers more real-world uses and long-term stability, while Dogecoin is best for people willing to take bigger risks for possible quick gains. Whether someone is looking for explosive short-term gains or steady long-term growth, understanding both Dogecoin and Ethereum helps with smarter investment choices.Overview of Dogecoin and EthereumDogecoin and Ethereum are two leading cryptocurrencies, but they have very different backgrounds, goals, and communities. One was started as a joke and grew unexpectedly, while the other was created as a serious platform for new technology.Origins and FoundersDogecoin was launched in December 2013. It was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. They wanted to make a fun and lighthearted digital currency based on the popular “Doge” internet meme. Dogecoin’s playful start made it stand out from other cryptocurrencies at the time.Ethereum came to life in July of 2015, thanks to a group led by Vitalik Buterin. Other co-founders include Gavin Wood, Anthony Di Iorio, and Charles Hoskinson. Ethereum was designed to be much more than a digital coin; it aimed to enable developers to build decentralized applications, also known as dApps.The difference in founding teams and goals helped shape each project. Dogecoin started as a parody, while Ethereum was the product of a team with serious ambitions for blockchain technology.Core Concepts and PurposeDogecoin is used mainly for online tipping, small payments, and as a digital currency for fun. It does not support smart contracts and does not have a larger ecosystem for development. Its main features are fast and low-cost transactions.Ethereum’s key idea is to serve as a platform for smart contracts and decentralized apps. It uses its native coin, Ether (ETH), to pay for transactions and services on the network. Ethereum supports a wide range of applications including DeFi, NFTs, and games.Ethereum’s advanced functions have helped it become a major force in the crypto space, while Dogecoin has kept its role as a simple means of transferring value.Community and CultureDogecoin’s community developed on platforms like Reddit and Twitter, often supporting social causes and raising money for charities. The culture is friendly, humorous, and strongly influenced by internet memes. The community’s playful attitude helped Dogecoin gain wide popularity beyond crypto circles.Ethereum’s community includes developers, investors, companies, and tech experts. It is more focused on building technology and growing the ecosystem. The discussions and activities are often about technical progress, network upgrades, and the future of decentralized applications.While Dogecoin fans unite around fun and inclusivity, Ethereum’s community is driven by innovation and creating new blockchain solutions. Both have passionate supporters and play distinct roles in the world of cryptocurrencies.Key Differences Between Dogecoin and EthereumCATEGORYDOGECOINETHEREUMLaunch DateDec. 2013Jul. 2015FoundersBilly Markus, Jackson Palmer.Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood, Anthony Di Iorio, Charles Hoskinson.Original IntentLighthearted 'meme' currency.Serious platform for programmable money.Core Purpose TodaySimple, fast P2P payments & tipping.Platform for smart contracts and dApps.ConsensusProof-of-WorkProof-of-Stake (post-Merge)Block Time1 minute12 -14 secondsSmart Contracts / dAppsNot supported natively.First-class feature; core to the network.DeFi & NFTsNot available natively.Extensive DeFi and NFT ecosystems.Token StandardsNone natively (can use wrapped DOGE elsewhere).ERC standardsSupply ModelNo max cap; 10,000 DOGE minted per minute.No fixed cap; issuance + EIP-1559 fee burnInflation / DeflationInflationary by design.Can be neutral / deflationary during high activity.Community & CulturePlayful, meme-driven, charity/tipping focused.Builder-heavy: developers, enterprises, researchers.Development ActivityLower; infrequent major changes.High; frequent upgrades and active repos.Upgrade RoadmapMinimal/formal planning is limited.Clear roadmap; major milestones.Primary Use CasesMicropayments, tipping, community projects.DeFi, NFTs, tokenization, general dApps.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat differentiates Dogecoin's blockchain technology compared to Ethereum's?Dogecoin is based on a proof-of-work consensus like Bitcoin but uses a different algorithm called Scrypt. It is mostly used for simple peer-to-peer transfers.Ethereum also started with proof-of-work but now uses proof-of-stake. It supports smart contracts, which allow for complex apps like DeFi, NFTs, and games.Can Dogecoin realistically surpass Ethereum in terms of technological capabilities or applications?Dogecoin’s features are basic and focus on sending and receiving coins. It does not support smart contracts or advanced apps.Ethereum is built to handle smart contracts, allowing developers to create a wide range of decentralized applications. Dogecoin is unlikely to match this level of technology or flexibility unless major changes are made to its code.What are the transaction speeds and costs associated with Dogecoin and Ethereum?Dogecoin usually offers faster and cheaper transactions than Ethereum. It is known for low fees due to its simple design.Ethereum transactions can be slower and more expensive, especially when the network is busy. However, upgrades and scaling solutions are working to lower these costs over time.How do the communities and developer support for Dogecoin and Ethereum differ?Dogecoin’s community is known for being friendly, fun, and driven by internet culture. Developer activity is limited, with most attention focused on keeping the network stable.Ethereum’s community includes many developers, businesses, and organizations. It receives regular updates and has strong support for building new tools and apps.What are the long-term scalability prospects for Dogecoin and Ethereum?Ethereum is working on scaling solutions like sharding and Layer 2 networks to support more users and apps. These upgrades aim to boost capacity and lower fees.Dogecoin does not have major scaling projects in development. Its current design is enough for basic transfers but not for complex apps or large-scale adoption.
Coinstats 2025/09/30 22:00
TradingView: The All-in-One Platform for Modern Traders

The world of trading has evolved dramatically over the past decade. From institutional players with complex infrastructures to everyday…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium 2025/09/30 21:53
DeCard and Visa Launch DeCard Luminaries, a Premium Credit Card for Web3 Visionaries

DeCard by DCS launches DeCard Luminaries, a premium Visa credit card that enables available stablecoin balance to be used to fund everyday purchases at Visa-accepting merchant locations.
Brave Newcoin 2025/09/30 21:47
What to know about DeepSeek's new V3.2-Exp model

China’s tech wonder kid DeepSeek has launched a new experimental model, V3.2-Exp, as part of its attempt to challenge American dominance in AI. The release came on Monday and was first made public through a post on Hugging Face, a popular AI forum. DeepSeek claims that this latest version builds on its current model, V3.1-Terminus, […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/30 20:42
