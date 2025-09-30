2025-10-01 Wednesday

2 Undervalued Coins Smart Money Is Accumulating While the Crowd Chases Ripple (XRP)

The post 2 Undervalued Coins Smart Money Is Accumulating While the Crowd Chases Ripple (XRP) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Ripple (XRP) remains in the limelight because of its legal battle and institutional support, there are a number of savvy investors exploring other undervalued coins that have some potential of growing in the market. Two such coins that smart money is starting to hold include Dogecoin (DOGE) and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) in spite of the market control by Ripple. The two coins have good technical qualities and emerging communities that will make them successful in the future in the meme coin space. Dogecoin: A Meme Coin with Growing Institutional Support Having been regarded as a joke token, Dogecoin has managed to become a formidable force in the crypto market. Having a strong community and an increasing institutional interest, Dogecoin has established itself in the meme coin area. In recent years, the trading volume of the coin increased by up to 200%, and it is showing a high demand. Dogecoin is still a reliable asset to many investors who want to diversify their portfolio, although it is shaded by Ripple in a few quarters. Meme coin ETFs and increased corporate participation have made Dogecoin an asset to be taken seriously in the crypto ecosystem. Dogecoin silently stays one of the biggest players as Ripple (XRP) gains momentum on its legal developments and its liquidity and market visibility gains. Dogecoin is a good option to investors who want a meme coin that has a demonstrated history. The Newborn EVM Layer 2 Machine: Little Pepe The new world order is coming with Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a meme coin that is rapidly gaining popularity because of its novelty in the approach. Little Pepe is developed based on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) protocol on Layer 2, which can offer faster transactions at extremely low cost. Little Pepe Chain will be aimed at providing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:42
The post SEC Weighs Stock Trading Like Cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Rumors circulate about potential SEC move to crypto-style stock trading. No official confirmation from SEC or major regulators exists. Mystery surrounds potential market effects of rumored SEC action. The U.S. SEC is reportedly contemplating allowing stocks to trade like cryptocurrencies, according to a market report from PANews on September 30, 2025. No official SEC confirmation exists. Historical precedents suggest intensive speculation on financial integration without definitive regulatory shifts, impacting market sentiments and strategic corporate treasuries. SEC Rumored to Embrace Crypto-Style Trading for Stocks Persistent market rumors suggest the SEC may allow stocks to be traded with cryptocurrency-like flexibility. The SEC itself has not issued any official announcements or tweets confirming such actions. This rumor brings attention to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, yet no statements from him are recorded. Despite the lack of clarity, the potential implications of such a move have stirred interest within the financial and cryptocurrency communities. Were the SEC to pursue this trading shift, it could fundamentally alter stock market structures, likely introducing blockchain elements similar to those used in cryptocurrency trading. Experts speculate on the possible benefits, such as increased transparency and reduced transaction costs. Yet, without an SEC confirmation, these remain speculative. The financial sector cautiously observes the evolving circumstances. No official reactions or public statements from key figures, such as Gary Gensler or major crypto influencers, are noted. Market analysts and industry leaders see the confirmation of such a move as potentially revolutionary, though speculation outweighs substantiated facts. Uncertain Future Amidst Cryptic SEC Speculations Did you know? Previous SEC actions related to cryptocurrencies, such as ETF considerations, have generated speculation regarding mergers between traditional and crypto markets. Yet, definitive SEC proposals on full-scale crypto-style stock trading remain uncharted. Worldcoin (WLD), priced at $1.24 with a market cap of $2.62 billion, faces a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:32
The post Pete Hegseth Says Generals Must Meet Fitness and Grooming Standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said his department would require all members of the military, at every rank from privates to members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to meet grooming standards and take physical training exams twice per year, telling a rare gathering of the nation’s military leadership “it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.” Hegseth spoke to U.S. military leadership at a rare gathering Tuesday. POOL/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/30/pete-hegseth-says-generals-and-admirals-must-meet-fitness-and-grooming-standards/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:30
The post Omni Exchange adds Orbs’ dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base for advanced DeFi trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Omni Exchange has integrated Orbs’ decentralized dTWAP and dLIMIT protocols on Base, according to reports shared with Finbold on September 30.  The upgrade introduces advanced order types to the decentralized exchange (DEX), providing users with on-chain tools that resemble those typically found in centralized markets. Bringing CeFi-like trading experience to DeFi With the rollout, traders can place dLIMIT orders to target specific prices without monitoring the market, or use dTWAP orders to split large trades into smaller intervals to reduce slippage and market impact. Both are powered by Orbs’ Layer 3 infrastructure, which enables complex execution logic beyond standard smart contract functionality. “Integrating Orbs’ dLIMIT and dTWAP protocols allows Omni Exchange to offer traders precision and flexibility previously only available in centralized platforms,” said Madrid, Founder/Team Lead at Omni Exchange. “This upgrade empowers our users to trade more strategically while maintaining full decentralization, and it solidifies our commitment to bringing next-generation execution tools to the Base ecosystem.” The order types are accessible through an interface that lets users set parameters such as price limits, intervals, and trade timing. Traders can also monitor execution in real time via an integrated history tab. Ran Hammer, Chief Business Officer at Orbs, also added: “We’re excited to see Omni Exchange adopt dLIMIT and dTWAP on Base, further reinforcing Orbs as the industry standard for advanced on-chain orders. By powering these protocols, Orbs brings institutional-grade execution logic to decentralized venues, helping bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional markets.” The integration expands Orbs’ suite of Layer 3 protocols, which also includes Liquidity Hub for aggregated liquidity and Perpetual Hub for decentralized perpetual futures. Featured image via Shutterstock.  Source: https://finbold.com/omni-exchange-adds-orbs-dtwap-and-dlimit-protocols-on-base-for-advanced-defi-trading/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:27
The post Amazon Prime Video, FanDuel launch real-time NBA betting updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings is defended by Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half of a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 12, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Derick E. Hingle | Getty Images Basketball fans watching on Prime Video this season will be able to track their wagers through an expanded partnership between Amazon and Flutter-owned FanDuel, the exclusive odds provider of the NBA and WNBA on Prime. Bettors will be able to link their FanDuel accounts to their Prime Video profiles and see how their wagers are playing out in real time, Amazon announced Tuesday. Users can track progress on parlays and check wins and losses. The new feature doesn’t permit bets to be placed directly on Prime Video. The overlay option, called OddsView, will update odds, lines, probabilities, moneylines, spreads and game props all in real time in what Amazon is calling an “immersive” experience. It’ll be available for all NBA games on Amazon Prime Video. FanDuel’s president of sports, Mike Raffensperger, called it “a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans.” Former LA Clipper Blake Griffin, who will serve as an analyst for NBA on Prime, will also became an ambassador for FanDuel’s NBA offering. Griffin will be featured across FanDuel campaigns as well as in on-air integrations, social media and live events. For Prime Video, it’s another extension of how it serves up sports and looks to gain more viewers with features and enhancements. “Since Day 1, we’ve challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience,” said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising, in a release. “As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we’re…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:15
Salvium Solves the Privacy Paradox: Salvium One Delivers MiCA-Compliant Privacy That Exchanges Can List
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 23:00
The post Unrivaled Basketball Seals Partnership With Xfinity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEDLEY, FLORIDA – JANUARY 17: Angel Reese #5 of Rose battles under the basket against Aliyah Boston #7 of the Vinyl during the second half at The Mediapro Studio on January 17, 2025 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images Xfinity has signed a multi-year agreement with Unrivaled, becoming the player-founded basketball league’s official internet, mobile, and entertainment partner. The deal marks Xfinity’s first league-wide sponsorship in women’s sports and will debut with the start of Unrivaled’s 2026 season on January 5. For Xfinity, the partnership is positioned around deepening the fan experience. Plans include behind-the-scenes content driven by players, interactive challenges such as the Free Throw Faceoff, and exclusive discounts for Xfinity customers. In-arena activations like FanFest events and commemorative ticket programs are also part of the package. “As a brand committed to delivering the ultimate experience for sports fans, we are proud to join forces with Unrivaled,” said Jessica Muir, Comcast Senior Director, Brand Partnerships and Engagement. “This partnership not only expands our support of basketball but also allows us to help elevate women’s sports through a league that is innovating women’s basketball to meet the modern sports fan and overall market.” For Unrivaled, the timing of the agreement comes as the league moves into a critical phase of growth. Co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league launched in 2025 with a 3-on-3, full-court format and a player-ownership model that grants athletes equity alongside salaries. Its debut season drew many of the sport’s top names, a championship won by Rose Basketball Club led by Chelsea Gray, and national attention for its innovative approach on and off the court. That momentum has continued. Earlier this month, Unrivaled announced the first wave of players for its sophomore season, including Paige Bueckers, the 2025…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:00
The post The number of Bitcoin ATMs approaches 40,000 globally in Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of Bitcoin ATMs worldwide climbed by over 600 during the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, continuing the steady pace seen in the first half of the year, when more than 1,000 new machines were installed. According to the data acquired by Finbold research and published in its Q3 2025 Cryptocurrency Market Report, the total number of Bitcoin ATMs rose from 38,726 on July 1 to 39,374 on September 30, representing a net increase of 648 machines worldwide. In other words, an average of 7 new Crypto ATMss became operational every day, around 34 every week, and over 210 every month. The U.S. leads in Bitcoin ATMs Most notably, more than half of the new Bitcoin ATMs — 386, to be more precise — were set up in the United States.  The upward trend actually started in Q2, when the country added 513 new ATMs, bringing the total to 30,447. This uptick in the past two quarters is especially noteworthy given a net decline of 185 in Q1, when the number dropped to 29,934.  Such a dramatic shift could perhaps be attributed to the Trump Administration’s increasingly pro-crypto policies. Crypto ATM markets mixed Australia also posted strong gains, with 132 new installations, underscoring the country’s blooming crypto industry. The land down under was also one of the leaders in the previous quarters, adding 272 new ATMs in Q1 and 219 more in Q2.  On the other hand, the European market saw ATM count decline by 25. This is a reversal from the first half of the year, which saw an addition of 86 ATMs in Q1 and another 63 in Q2. Finally, Canada also reported losses, losing 6 ATMs during the quarter, another turnaround compared to historical data, given that 122 new ATMs in Q1 and 123 in Q2…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:57
The post Spot XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%: Bloomberg Expert appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot XRP, Dogecoin ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%: Bloomberg Expert Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/spot-xrp-dogecoin-etf-approval-odds-100/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:52
The post Trump administration cancels $7.4B chip ‘slush fund’ leaving industry in chaos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has pulled funding from a massive semiconductor chip research effort, leaving hundreds without jobs and billions in promised investments hanging in the balance. The organization at the center of the controversy, Natcast, had secured contracts worth $7.4 billion to establish America’s National Semiconductor Technology Center. More than 200 major companies including Nvidia, Intel, Apple, Samsung, Google and AMD had joined the initiative aimed at keeping the United States ahead in the global chip technology race. Lutnick called Natcast a “semiconductor slush fund that did nothing but line the pockets of Biden loyalists with American tax dollars.” He claims the nonprofit was set up illegally by the previous administration and seized control of the money in late August. The decision hit hard. Natcast employed 110 people. Within weeks of the announcement, more than 90% lost their jobs. A planned September conference in Austin featuring speakers from Nvidia and OpenAI was abruptly canceled. Projects across multiple states received orders to stop work immediately. Politico interviewed over 50 people connected to the situation. Many spoke anonymously, fearing retaliation. They described chaos and confusion following the funding freeze, with desperate attempts to reach Commerce Department officials going nowhere. Billion-dollar projects left in limbo Nearly $2 billion had been committed to facilities and programs in Arizona, New York, California and Texas. The biggest awards went to three research centers that had already begun preparations. Albany Nanotech Complex in upstate New York received $825 million in federal money, matched by $1 billion from the state. The facility held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in July. Partners like IBM, Micron, Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron had lined up $9 billion in commitments. Officials there say the center will move forward, though replacement funding sources remain unclear. Arizona State University won $1.1 billion for a chip…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:51
