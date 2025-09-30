2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bloomberg Analyst: The tokenization of stock assets is similar to the ETFization of crypto assets

PANews reported on September 30 that Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said that allowing crypto-native users to purchase traditional assets in the form of preferred "tokens" is similar to ETFs allowing ordinary investors to purchase crypto assets in a familiar form; but the traditional market has a larger amount of funds, and tokenized stocks have limited impact on ETF market share.
PANews2025/09/30 23:45
Securitize integrates Ripple’s RLUSD for instant liquidity in BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds

The post Securitize integrates Ripple’s RLUSD for instant liquidity in BlackRock and VanEck tokenized funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Securitize has integrated Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin, enabling instant exchange of tokenized fund shares for stablecoins. Investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL can now access real-time liquidity via Securitize’s platform. Securitize has integrated Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin into its regulated tokenization platform, enabling holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL funds to instantly exchange shares for the stablecoin while maintaining exposure to underlying yields. The integration allows investors in BlackRock’s BUIDL, a tokenized money market fund, and VanEck’s VBILL, a tokenized Treasury bill fund, to access real-time liquidity through RLUSD exchanges on Securitize’s platform. Ripple has positioned RLUSD as a tool for tokenized collateral in repo markets, partnering with DBS Bank and FTI Global to power these markets using stablecoins. The company announced the collaboration with Securitize in September 2025. The partnership expands use cases for tokenized assets within the XRP Ledger ecosystem by providing instant liquidity solutions for yield-bearing digital securities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/securitize-ripple-rlusd-integration-tokenization/
Best Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG, Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge & Bitcoin Hyper Compared

The crypto market in 2025 is being shaped by projects that are not just talking about innovation but are showing […] The post Best Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG, Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge & Bitcoin Hyper Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
No Proof Ripple Paid Influencers to Hype XRP: Top Attorney

The post No Proof Ripple Paid Influencers to Hype XRP: Top Attorney appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan says the SEC lacked evidence that Ripple built influencer networks to hype XRP. This comes amid debates over XRP’s strong market presence compared to Chainlink’s, despite its partnership with SWIFT. XRP supporters argue that the token’s value reflects real-world adoption. A lawyer and pro-XRP advocate who closely followed the SEC v. Ripple case, Bill Morgan, has dismissed claims that Ripple orchestrated a network of influencers to promote XRP. He said that if the SEC had evidence of such activities, it would have been central to the case. “The SEC had nothing to show the court about hype or promotional activities directed to programmatic and secondary market buyers,” Morgan argued, pointing to court filings.  The judgment confirmed that Ripple’s promotional documents, including the “Ripple Primer” and “Gateways” brochure, were shared mainly with institutional buyers, not retail traders on exchanges. Related: Expert Says the More XRP Holders Accumulate, the Stronger the Breakout: “Expect a 10X Surge From Here” Chainlink and SWIFT Announce Blockchain Ledger The renewed debate comes after Chainlink highlighted SWIFT’s latest endeavor in blockchain. Speaking at Sibos 2025, SWIFT said it will launch a blockchain-based ledger to extend its global financial messaging network. Chainlink highlighted the announcement as validation of its role in helping banks connect to blockchain networks through oracles while using existing infrastructure.  The partnership builds on more than seven years of collaboration between Chainlink and SWIFT, including digital asset trials and cross-border transaction pilots. Following the SWIFT news, questions about market valuations resurfaced on X. Market analyst Dave Weisberger asked why XRP’s market capitalization is more than ten times greater than Chainlink’s, despite Chainlink’s institutional partnerships. For context, XRP currently holds a market cap of $170.9 billion compared with LINK’s $14 billion. Over the past 24 hours, XRP saw $4.9 billion in trade volume, significantly…
Robinhood weighs global rollout of prediction markets

The post Robinhood weighs global rollout of prediction markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood Markets Inc. is in discussions with overseas regulators about expanding its fast-growing prediction markets business outside the United States. In coverage initially published by Bloomberg, JB Mackenzie, Robinhood’s vice president of futures and international, said the firm has held talks with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on how such contracts would be treated under local law. In the US, prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as swap products, while in Europe they are often classified as gambling. “We’re definitely looking to offer it globally, and my goal or focus is to make sure it’s a regulatory-compliant product everywhere we go,” said Mackenzie. The brokerage entered the UK and European Union in late 2023, primarily offering equities and cryptocurrency trading. Its push into prediction markets builds on partnerships with CFTC-approved venues like Kalshi and ForecastEx, which let users speculate on outcomes ranging from elections to sports. CEO Vlad Tenev said on Tuesday that Robinhood had facilitated more than 4 billion event contracts, with over 2 billion traded in the third quarter alone. Shares rose more than 12% following the disclosure. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/robinhood-global-prediction-markets
Bluesky And Kickback Join A New Era Of United States Soccer Media

The post Bluesky And Kickback Join A New Era Of United States Soccer Media appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bluesky Social website displayed on a laptop screen and Bluesky Social on App Store displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Soccer news just in. The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States will be accompanied by a fresh approach to domestic soccer coverage that will tell the story of the sport’s growth in 2026 and beyond. One new high-profile media outlet, Kickback Soccer Media, has teamed up with Bluesky and joined a growing group of independent outlets spearheading coverage of the game in the US in this potentially pivotal moment. Some of this new approach is by design: there is no better way to engage with soccer fans and provide the kind of coverage they want than by immersing a media outlet in that culture, and reporting on that as much as the games and the sport itself. It is also partly by necessity. Domestic American soccer has struggled to get a foothold in the country’s national and mainstream media. When national outlets do cover soccer, they are more likely to cover soccer stories from the English Premier League or elsewhere in Europe, thousands of miles away, than they are to cover the game locally. As a result, domestic soccer coverage has always originated from other channels. From a passion for the game and for the culture and community it embraces. Done primarily for the love of the sport. The interest and participation has always been there and is increasingly so, but in the past, those more mainstream outlets might have done one story on an MLS team every few months and then complained that no one reads them and took that as evidence that no…
OpenAI Burns $2.5B Cash, Seeks $30B More After Massive Half-Year Loss

TLDRs; OpenAI generated $4.3B revenue in H1 2025 but suffered a net loss of $13.5B, driven by high expenses. Research and development consumed $6.7B, while sales and stock compensation nearly doubled compared to last year. The firm burned $2.5B in cash, paid Microsoft 20% of revenue, and is seeking $30B in new funding. Long-term forecasts [...] The post OpenAI Burns $2.5B Cash, Seeks $30B More After Massive Half-Year Loss appeared first on CoinCentral.
Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe

The post Deutsche Börse partners with Circle on stablecoin rollout in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Deutsche Börse Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle Internet Financial to deploy Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins across its regulated market infrastructure. This marks the first such collaboration between a European exchange operator and a global stablecoin issuer. The move, announced Tuesday, is designed to align token-based payment systems with established financial market structures, with an initial focus on trading via Deutsche Börse’s 360T subsidiary, its digital exchange 3DX, and custody services through Clearstream. The partnership comes as Europe implements the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR), the first comprehensive legal framework for digital assets globally. Circle was among the first issuers to secure MiCAR compliance, underscoring its strategic focus on the European market. Deutsche Börse executives emphasized that the integration of stablecoins into its post-trade and trading infrastructure could lower settlement risks, streamline operations, and improve efficiency for institutional investors. Circle’s chief executive Jeremy Allaire said the deal positions stablecoins within trusted venues, enabling new financial products and workflows. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/deutsche-borse-circle-stablecoin
SEC mulls stocks trading like cryptocurrencies

The post SEC mulls stocks trading like cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC is considering trading frameworks that would allow stocks to adopt features from cryptocurrency markets. Regulatory discussions involve major exchanges, including the NYSE and ICE, focusing on tokenized equities. The SEC is exploring frameworks that would allow stocks to trade with features similar to cryptocurrencies, according to regulatory discussions with exchanges including NYSE and ICE. The initiative focuses on developing trading mechanisms for tokenized equities that could operate with crypto-inspired efficiency while maintaining regulatory compliance for traditional financial instruments. The SEC has approved streamlined rules allowing stock exchanges to list crypto ETFs under unified standards, facilitating easier integration of digital assets into traditional trading. Recent discussions between the SEC, NYSE, and ICE center on regulatory frameworks for trading tokenized equities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-tokenized-equities-crypto-features/
Steven Knight And James Norton Discuss ‘House Of Guinness’, First Day Of Filming And What Rafferty ‘Symbolizes’

The post Steven Knight And James Norton Discuss ‘House Of Guinness’, First Day Of Filming And What Rafferty ‘Symbolizes’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Norton as Sean Rafferty in ‘House of Guinness’ Netflix Steven Knight is back with another captivating period drama, House of Guinness, now available on Netflix. The Peaky Blinders creator is no stranger to adapting true stories from the 19th or 20th Century for the screen and this time, he dived into the story of the Guinness family and the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness for his four children, Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn) and Benjamin (Fionn O’Shea). Fans of Knight’s work know that the writer always puts a point to introducing his dark, brooding characters in an epic way, very often with a back shot, just like he did for Tommy Shelby in the very first episode of Peaky Blinders, or more recently for Henry ‘’Sugar’’ Goodson in A Thousand Blows. In my previous interview with Knight for A Thousand Blows, we talked about these iconic back shots that he likes to write to introduce some of his characters. At the time, the writer told me, ‘’It’s a very good observation because you can only do that for someone, if you know that when they arrive, they’re going to deliver what you want.’’ This time, Knight wrote this introduction for James Norton’s character, Sean Rafferty, who has been working for the Guinness family for years as their foreman and fixer. This interview contains important spoilers past this point. From L to R: James Norton, Anthony Boyle, Steven Knight, Louis Partridge and Fionn O’Shea attend the premiere of ‘House of Guinness’ Netflix ‘’It’s not to say that the other actors couldn’t carry a back shot as well, because we’ve just been blessed with a generation of young Irish actors for this show, that are coming through and who are as you have seen, phenomenal.…
