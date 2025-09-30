2025-10-01 Wednesday

Lyno AI, Ozak AI and Layer Brett Gain Analyst Recognition

The post Lyno AI, Ozak AI and Layer Brett Gain Analyst Recognition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The hottest presales cryptos are Lyno AI, Ozak AI, and Layer Brett. Lyno AI is an AI-based solution, and Ozak AI and Layer Brett have drawn analysts who have praised their innovative models and growing communities. Lyno AI Presale at $0.05—How Long Before This Window Slams Shut? Early Bird presale is running at Lyno AI with a sale price of $LYNO at $0.050. At 806,644 tokens sold and 40,332 raised, the target of 0.100 is nearly met, with the buyer of $100 or more tokens getting an exclusive 100K giveaway, awarding 10,000 tokens apiece to ten winners. The price will increase to $0.055 the next step hence hurry to buy in. Ozak AI and Layer Brett Already Soared—Will You Miss Lyno’s Predicted 9,100% Upside? Ozak AI and Layer Brett soared in the third quarter of 2025, with 3.3 million valuation and 90-day APYs. Lyno predicts a mind-blowing 9,100 percentage ROI in Q4, surpassing both the Ozak models and Layer Brett projections of 12,000 percent APY. Its AI bots can operate on Ethereum, Polygon, and over 12 blockchains, providing real-time arbitrage previously accessible only to institutions. Audited, Secure, and Powered by AI—Why Lyno Is Treated Like an Institutional-Grade Protocol Lyno is production-ready, audited by Cyberscope and adhering to strict safety regulations. It employs AI market foresight, flash borrowing, and cross-chain execution. The staking scheme allocates 30 percent of the fees to holders of $LYNO and grants them a voice to influence upgrades and fee policy. A Decentralized Arbitrage Engine for Traders Who Refuse to Settle for Less To traders monitoring the market, Lyno AI is an exceptional opportunity to participate in an institutional-grade arbitrage protocol that is completely decentralized and autonomous. It is differentiated by its fast execution, transparency, and strong risk-management in the AI-based crypto arena. Missed Avalanche’s Peaks? Ignored…
2025/09/30 23:44
Enhancing Robotics Development with OpenUSD: Key Strategies

The post Enhancing Robotics Development with OpenUSD: Key Strategies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 29, 2025 13:44 Explore how OpenUSD can revolutionize robotics development through data ingestion, aggregation, and SimReady assets, enhancing simulation and training workflows. The burgeoning demand for robotics is fueling the need for advanced simulation capabilities, and Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) is at the forefront of this transformation. OpenUSD offers a robust, open standard that facilitates the creation of virtual worlds where robots can learn and evolve, according to NVIDIA’s blog post by Matias Codesal. Data Ingestion: Unifying Diverse Data Sources OpenUSD enables the integration of various data formats, converting them into a cohesive format that serves as a gateway to NVIDIA’s robotics ecosystem. This unification allows for sophisticated workflows such as synthetic data generation and reinforcement learning, significantly accelerating development by streamlining the pipeline from design to AI training. To enhance workflows, several tools are available, including the Wandelbots OpenUSD library, SICK virtual sensor models, and Newton’s MuJoCo-USD Converter. These tools facilitate the conversion of data into OpenUSD, enabling seamless integration into simulation-ready pipelines. Data Aggregation: Scaling to Virtual Worlds OpenUSD’s layer-based composition allows for the creation of large-scale virtual environments by combining modular assets from various sources. This capability supports the management of extensive object sets within single environments, facilitating comprehensive robotic simulations. The result is accelerated AI model training and enhanced synthetic data generation, leading to improved robot performance in real-world applications. Developers can utilize resources like the Physical AI Warehouse OpenUSD Dataset and USD Search to efficiently manage and utilize large amounts of assets, enhancing their training environments. SimReady: Streamlining the Robotics Pipeline SimReady assets are high-fidelity OpenUSD objects that incorporate real-world properties, making them immediately usable for simulations and AI training. This standardization promotes asset interoperability and integration across various simulation runtimes, allowing developers to…
2025/09/30 23:40
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$355 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 30th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $355 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $126 million in long positions and $230 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $42.7835 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $80.3496 million.
2025/09/30 23:30
IG Group receives cryptoasset licence from UK FCA

The post IG Group receives cryptoasset licence from UK FCA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways IG Group, a publicly-listed UK trading firm, has been granted a cryptoasset licence by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This authorisation allows IG Group to expand its retail crypto trading offerings, giving clients access to leading digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. IG Group, a UK-listed trading firm, today received a cryptoasset licence from the Financial Conduct Authority, enabling the company to expand its retail crypto trading operations with access to major digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The approval aligns with the UK’s efforts to position itself as a competitive hub for crypto innovation amid growing regulatory cooperation with the US. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ig-group-receives-fca-cryptoasset-licence/
2025/09/30 23:17
XRP News: Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%

The SEC recently instructed issuers to withdraw certain filings for spot products — including XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin […] The post XRP News: Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/30 23:03
Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Cryptocurrency Clarity With Bill AB471

The post Wisconsin Lawmakers Push Cryptocurrency Clarity With Bill AB471 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Assembly Bill 471 exempts blockchain operators from money transmitter licenses. The bill prohibits state and local governments from restricting users over crypto payments. Wisconsin legislation protects self-hosted wallets and digital asset staking activities. Wisconsin legislators have introduced Assembly Bill 471 to establish regulatory clarity for cryptocurrency and blockchain operations within the state. The bill was presented on September 29, 2025, by Representatives Neylon, Gustafson, Gundrum, Knodl, Kreibich, Krug, and Tranel. The legislation creates exemptions from money transmitter licensing requirements for several blockchain-related activities. Under current Wisconsin law, the Department of Financial Institutions regulates money transmitters, requiring licenses for businesses handling payment instruments and stored value. Assembly Bill 471 would exclude persons engaged in operating blockchain nodes, exchanging digital assets for other digital assets without fiat currency involvement, developing blockchain software, and conducting mining or staking operations. These activities would not need money transmitter licensing under the proposed framework. Government restrictions face limitations The bill prohibits both state agencies and political subdivisions including cities, villages, towns, and counties from restricting cryptocurrency usage. Governments cannot prevent individuals or businesses from accepting digital assets as payment for legal goods and services. Protection extends to self-custody solutions under the proposed legislation. State and local authorities cannot impair the ability of residents to hold digital assets using self-hosted wallets or hardware wallets, which allow users to maintain direct control over their cryptocurrency holdings. The bill defines blockchain as a technology where data is shared across networks, linked using cryptography, distributed among participants automatically, and composed of publicly available source code. Digital assets are defined as any digital representation of value recorded on cryptographically-secured distributed ledgers. Staking receives specific regulatory attention in the legislation. The bill defines staking as committing or locking digital assets to support blockchain protocol security and operations through proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms, either…
2025/09/30 23:02
Deutsche Börse opens its gates to Circle’s USDC, EURC stablecoins

Deutsche Börse has struck a deal with Circle to list EURC and USDC across its trading and custody arms, a first for a major European exchange group under the EU’s MiCA regulatory framework. According to a press release dated Sept.…
2025/09/30 23:00
James Wynn’s big wins (and losses): The truth about trading with leverage

James Wynn’s high-leverage bets on Bitcoin and memecoins turned him into one of crypto’s most-watched traders, with both wins and wipeouts. Before his headline-making trades, James Wynn was already experimenting with high-leverage strategies on memecoins, an approach that later pushed him into the spotlight.James Wynn is a pseudonymous crypto trader who came to prominence in 2022-2023 via memecoins. One of his earliest public breakout moves was turning a modest investment into a multimillion-dollar return via Pepe (PEPE) when its market capitalization was tiny.Read more
2025/09/30 22:55
Vitalik Buterin Wants Open-Source Technology to Transform These Fields

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has issued a fresh call for greater openness and verifiability in the technologies shaping modern life.
2025/09/30 22:40
Europe’s Validator Giant BTCS Secures $100M to Power Staking, DeFi, and Treasury Diversification

BTCS follows an Active Treasury Strategy with a diversified portfolio of 60% BTC, 30% ZIG, and 10% CORE, deploying funds into staking, DeFi, and validator operations. It distinguishes itself as the first publicly traded blockchain infrastructure firm, operating validator nodes and staking services to generate recurring revenue. BTCS, the largest European Digital Asset Treasury Company [...]]]>
2025/09/30 20:38
