Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL

The post Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Solstice Finance, an on-chain asset management protocol backed by $1 billion investment firm Deus X Capital, has officially launched USX, its Solana-native stablecoin, alongside the YieldVault Program. The launch marks a significant step for the Solana ecosystem, bringing a purpose-built stablecoin designed for native yields, transparency, and seamless composability. At launch, over $160 million in total value locked (TVL) has been deposited into the protocol. The initiative has secured backing from leading institutions, including Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros, and Deus X Capital. Addressing Solana’s Stablecoin Gap Stablecoins have become a cornerstone of DeFi; however, most of the dominant assets in the sector were not initially designed for the Solana ecosystem. According to Solstice Finance CEO and Co-Founder Ben Nadareski, this has resulted in liquidity flowing out of Solana to other ecosystems in search of stronger yields. Commenting on the development, Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice, stated: Advertisement “Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana, and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem. We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere. We built USX, addressing this market gap on day one, a stablecoin that maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol.” Lily Liu, the President of the Solana Foundation, noted that the launch of Solstice opens new…