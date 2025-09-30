2025-10-01 Wednesday

XRP Price Prediction: $15 Incoming – But Early Layer Brett Investors Could Bank 10,000% Gains

Market turbulence just delivered a harsh lesson in cryptocurrency infrastructure limitations that XRP holders cannot afford to ignore. While XRP price prediction models celebrate BBVA partnerships and whale accumulation patterns driving prices above $3, the recent $58.8 million liquidation crisis reveals fundamental weaknesses in traditional payment tokens.  Smart investors are recognizing that Layer Brett‘s Layer […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 23:29
You Can’t Afford to Miss the Cryptocurrency Tsunami that the SEC just Unleashed — Altcoins are…

A recent daring move by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the potential to completely alter the cryptocurrency…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/30 23:28
Vitalik Buterin sells two memecoins, could this spark an XYZVerse mania?

Vitalik Buterin sells memecoins for $114k, sparking speculation on XYZVerse’s next big move. Vitalik Buterin’s recent sale of two memecoins has caught the attention of traders, as the move brought in $114,700. This unexpected action has led many to wonder…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 23:21
Visa Direct Puts Stablecoins to Work in Global Payment Pilot

TLDR: Visa Direct has introduced a pilot using stablecoin prefunding to streamline global payments and reduce capital lockups. Businesses can now pre-fund with stablecoins, enabling faster liquidity while maintaining coverage for international payouts. The pilot aims to cut settlement delays, freeing companies from parking fiat balances days before transactions. Visa plans to expand the stablecoin [...] The post Visa Direct Puts Stablecoins to Work in Global Payment Pilot appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 23:15
US regulators investigating unusual trading activity

The post US regulators investigating unusual trading activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US regulators investigating unusual trading activity The SEC and FINRA have sent letters to more than 200 companies that have made ‘crypto treasury’ announcements in the past year, investigating suspicious trading activity in the run-up to the announcements. Reg FD requires that companies make the same material disclosures to the public as they do to institutional investors or analysts. Recently, AT&T agreed to a record $6.5 million penalty for Reg FD violations. ‘Crypto treasury’ companies have sought to follow the Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) (NASDAQ: MSTR) playbook by hoarding digital assets, but many have been forced to institute share buyback programs to alleviate drooping stock prices. U.S. regulators are investigating swings in company stock prices that preceded announcements that they planned to create digital asset treasuries, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have reached out to over 200 companies that had announced digital asset treasuries this year. FINRA is a subsidiary agency of the SEC responsible for enforcing compliance with fair practice and market rules. Citing individuals familiar with the investigations, the Wall Street Journal said that the regulators were ‘raising concerns’ with companies that saw unusually high volumes and sharp price upticks immediately prior to making their digital asset announcements. The SEC particularly warns companies about potential Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) violations. Reg FD requires that, where public companies disclose material, non-public information to certain groups of individuals (such as analysts or institutional investors), they must make simultaneous disclosures to the public. In essence, it protects investors from limited disclosure and is intended to increase transparency and accountability in public markets. Violations of Reg FD trigger the SEC’s general disclosure violation penalties. These are civil punishments…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:08
Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Are the Top 3 Cryptos to Own as the Bull Run Knocks

As the crypto market gets ready for a possible big surge, Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are out front. Each one brings something different to the table, but Little Pepe really shines with its quick rise and large community. Let’s dive into why these three coins look set to do well, with [...] The post Why Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Are the Top 3 Cryptos to Own as the Bull Run Knocks appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/30 23:00
How a $68T Wealth Transfer Could Expose Bitcoin’s Inheritance Crisis

With up to 20% of BTC lost forever, the future of crypto wealth could as well hinge on smart wills, custody rails and legal reform. The post How a $68T Wealth Transfer Could Expose Bitcoin’s Inheritance Crisis appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:59
General Motors (GM) Stock: Rises as EV Lease Tax Credit Extension Fuels Optimism

TLDRs; GM stock rose 5% over the past week, lifted by optimism around the extension of the $7,500 EV lease tax credit. The program uses GM’s financing arm to help dealers apply the credit on EV inventory past the September 30 deadline. Analysts warn that EV demand could drop sharply once the subsidy fully expires, [...] The post General Motors (GM) Stock: Rises as EV Lease Tax Credit Extension Fuels Optimism appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 22:50
Bitcoin News: Was ein Shutdown der US-Regierung jetzt für den BTC Kurs bedeutet

Ein drohender Stillstand der US-Regierung könnte die Veröffentlichung wichtiger Wirtschaftsdaten verzögern. Für die Notenbank sind diese Daten entscheidend, um über Zinsen zu entscheiden. Das bringt Bitcoin in eine heikle Lage mit Chancen und großen Risiken. Die politischen Spannungen in Washington werfen derzeit einen langen Schatten auf die Finanzmärkte. Droht ein Stillstand der US-Regierung, geraten nicht […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 22:49
Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL

The post Solstice Finance Launches USX, Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M TVL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Solstice Finance, an on-chain asset management protocol backed by $1 billion investment firm Deus X Capital, has officially launched USX, its Solana-native stablecoin, alongside the YieldVault Program. The launch marks a significant step for the Solana ecosystem, bringing a purpose-built stablecoin designed for native yields, transparency, and seamless composability. At launch, over $160 million in total value locked (TVL) has been deposited into the protocol. The initiative has secured backing from leading institutions, including Galaxy Digital, MEV Capital, Bitcoin Suisse, Auros, and Deus X Capital. Addressing Solana’s Stablecoin Gap Stablecoins have become a cornerstone of DeFi; however, most of the dominant assets in the sector were not initially designed for the Solana ecosystem. According to Solstice Finance CEO and Co-Founder Ben Nadareski, this has resulted in liquidity flowing out of Solana to other ecosystems in search of stronger yields. Commenting on the development, Ben Nadareski, CEO and Co-Founder of Solstice, stated: Advertisement &nbsp “Legacy stablecoins maintain majority market share, yet not a single leading stablecoin was born natively on Solana, and no dominant yield-native stablecoins currently exist in the ecosystem. We see stables often being bridged to other chains for best-in-class yield – that’s stable TVL leaving our ecosystem to try and earn elsewhere. We built USX, addressing this market gap on day one, a stablecoin that maintains all of the frictionless transaction benefits while giving access to institutional-grade yields that are native to the protocol.” Lily Liu, the President of the Solana Foundation, noted that the launch of Solstice opens new…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 22:49
