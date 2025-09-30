2025-10-01 Wednesday

BlackRock Now Holds 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply; Expert Explains Why It’s ‘Extraordinary’

BlackRock Now Holds 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply; Expert Explains Why It’s ‘Extraordinary’

The post BlackRock Now Holds 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply; Expert Explains Why It’s ‘Extraordinary’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, now holds 3.8% of the total Bitcoin supply through its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT). Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas has described this development as wild, noting that Equity ETFs cannot match this stat despite being significantly older than IBIT. ‘Bonkers:’ Expert Comments On BlackRock’s Ownership of 3.8% BTC Supply In an X post, Balchunas described IBIT’s ownership of 3.8% of Bitcoin’s supply as bonkers. He explained that an equity ETF would need to have $2.2 trillion in assets to have a similar ownership stake in its underlying asset class. The Bloomberg analyst gave an example of how SPY owns 1.1% of most stocks, and it is 32 years old, while IBIT is still a ‘toddler’. The BlackRock Bitcoin ETF launched just last year and has $87.7 billion in net assets, representing 3.8% of BTC’s total supply. Notably, the asset manager just filed to amend its IBIT ETF under the new generic listings standard, which could help boost the fund’s operation and contribute to an increase in net assets. Meanwhile, Balchunas had earlier highlighted the collective success of the Bitcoin ETFs. He revealed that they took in $7.8 billion in the third quarter of this year, and their net inflows now stand at $21.5 billion year-to-date (YTD) and $57 billion since they launched. The spot bitcoin ETFs took in $7.8b in Q3, now $21.5b YTD and $57b since inception. Solid climb up. Yet some on here are miserable bc they live in childish fantasy that expects $1T of inflows every day. But real growth in reality is two steps fwd, one step back. via @JSeyff pic.twitter.com/dAEJJTOYWW — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 30, 2025 This came as the Bloomberg analyst sought to emphasize that BlackRock’s IBIT and other BTC funds have contributed to the flagship’s crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:16
5 Players You Should Target

5 Players You Should Target

The post 5 Players You Should Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 31: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 26-25. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 4 brought more significant injuries across the NFL. The most noteworthy one was the Giants losing star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Complicating things for fantasy managers is that four teams will be on a bye during Week 5. With that in mind, here are five Week 5 fantasy football sleepers that you should target to help keep your squad afloat. Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans After receiving just 12 total carries through the first three weeks of the season, Marks was given 17 carries against the Titans in Week 4. He didn’t disappoint, rushing for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four of five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Nick Chubb has rushed for fewer than 50 yards in three of four games this season and isn’t the future at the position for the Texans, so we could see a lot more of Marks moving forward. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants The Giants have a massive hole to fill at wide receiver with Nabers now out. Last season, he received 170 targets. Looking to help fill in for him will be Slayton, who caught three of four targets for 44 yards against the Chargers last week. Slayton is a deep threat, posting an average depth of target of at least 12.1 yards in each of the last five seasons. Not only is he worth adding for a favorable Week…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:15
Templar Launches Native Bitcoin Lending Without Intermediaries

Templar Launches Native Bitcoin Lending Without Intermediaries

The post Templar Launches Native Bitcoin Lending Without Intermediaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant development for Bitcoin holders, Templar Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet, introducing the first “Cypher Lending” protocol that enables users to borrow U.S. dollar stablecoins against their native Bitcoin without intermediaries. The launch comes at a time when institutional custody solutions are controlling an increasing share of the Bitcoin supply, with Coinbase alone holding over 10% of the circulating BTC. The protocol, which has already secured $100 million in lending commitments, combines decentralized Multi-Party Computation (MPC) network technology with immutable smart contracts to ensure user collateral remains secure and free from unauthorized intervention. This launch marks a departure from traditional centralized lending platforms and wrapped token solutions that have dominated Bitcoin lending. “The Institutions have arrived and they’re hoovering up BTC using centralized custody of companies like Coinbase,” notes Royal F00l, Templar Protocol’s pseudonymous founder. “With Templar, you send your BTC to an immutable smart contract, running on a p2p network, which then sends you stablecoins.” The protocol introduces several key innovations, including permissionless access without KYC requirements, open-source architecture with no administrative backdoors, and privacy-first design. At launch, Templar supports native assets across Bitcoin and other chains. The technical architecture employs a decentralized MPC network for securing Bitcoin deposits, while smart contracts manage collateralization and repayment processes automatically. This removes the need for traditional custodians while maintaining security and efficiency. “Bitcoin was created to replace banks, not to be a novel toy asset for Wall Street to financialize and control,” adds Royal F00l. “Templar restores Bitcoin to its proper place as a permissionless, censorship resistant asset in the context of borrowing and lending.” While Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has flourished, Bitcoin lending has remained largely centralized. Templar’s solution aims to change this dynamic by providing a decentralized lending option for Bitcoin holders. The protocol’s roadmap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:49
MEV Spam: The Hidden Blockchain Scalability Crisis

MEV Spam: The Hidden Blockchain Scalability Crisis

Between November 2024 and February 2025, MEV spam bots consumed nearly all of Base’s 11 million gas per second throughput increase — equivalent to the capacity of three Ethereum mainnets — according to Flashbots’ latest research led by Robert&nbsp;Miller. This highlights a fundamental issue affecting Solana and several Ethereum rollups like Base: regardless of a network’s transaction capacity, it can hit a “MEV spam wall” that severely limits the allocation of useful Compute Units&nbsp;(CUs). On average, these spam bots consume over 50% of gas while contributing less than 10% of transaction fees, making them not only resource-intensive but also economically inefficient. This inefficiency drives up user fees and undermines the scalability of blockchain networks. The impact extends beyond technical metrics; it affects user experience, elevating transaction costs and reducing the overall efficiency of blockchain ecosystems. First to understand how this happens, let’s tackle why this spam exist to begin&nbsp;with. The Root of MEV Spam: Private Native Memepools Those whose teeth grind at the mere mention of MEV would undoubtedly argue that all on-chain MEV activities are prime-grade spam. But that’s not today&nbsp;subject! In blockchains that implement native private mempools to protect users from front-running, MEV searchers must continuously deduce the contents of upcoming blocks to identify arbitrage opportunities, as they cannot directly observe pending transactions. MEV searchers rose to the challenge posed by the disappearance of public mempools by adapting how they capture arbitrage opportunities. Since they can no longer observe transactions before a block is published, waiting until block publication to act would be too late to profit from arbitrage. To overcome this, MEV searchers must “infiltrate” each block proactively by submitting transactions that will be executed within the same block, allowing them to secure arbitrage profits despite the lack of public transaction visibility. MEV searchers flood the network with numerous zero-sum transactions that impose high computational costs and consume significant blockspace. In his demonstration Robert Miller used the example of a MEV spam he detected on Base, which involved a transaction consuming over 2.6 million gas without transferring any tokens. The transaction executed numerous price query calls to multiple DEX pools. If an arbitrage opportunity was detected, the bot would proceed with the trade; otherwise, it would terminate without&nbsp;action.MEV Spam transaction — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller Miller identified the transaction’s MEV spam nature immediately due to its exceptionally high gas usage, even before delving into the specifics of the transaction. However, these transactions often pay discounted fees relative to their resource usage, leading to economic inefficiencies and losses for the network, which bears the cost without adequate compensation. Cheap Fees, High Compution Cost and Highly Concentrated Spam In another example, Robert Miller demonstrated a successful arbitrage transaction on Base, where a bot earned $0.12 in profit by spending $0.02 in&nbsp;fees.Succesful MEV arbitrage on Base — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller At first glance, this might seem efficient. However, Miller revealed that the true cost was staggering: the bot executed approximately 350 attempts, consuming around 132 million gas — equivalent to nearly four full Ethereum blocks — before achieving a single successful arbitrage. Even more concerning, Miller pointed out that this arbitrage opportunity was one of several competing for the same spot, amplifying the total cost to the network. While the bot earned only measly $0.12 in profit, the substantial computational resources consumed by multiple bots vying for the same opportunity resulted in a significantly higher cost to the&nbsp;chain. This highlights a significant inefficiency, as the network expended substantial resources for minimal&nbsp;profit. Similarly, with the previous exemple, ~2,600,000 gas was used just to read the market and then do&nbsp;nothing. In the four blockchain observed for the study: Unichain, Optimism, Base and World, sometime the share of network gas used by MEV spam bots crossed&nbsp;75%!Share of Gas Used by Spam Bots on World, Base, Optimism and Unichain — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller On OP Mainnet, these bots consumed approximately 57% of the gas but paid only about 9% of the fees — a sixfold difference.Ratio Fees Paid Versus Gas Used by MEV Spam Bots — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller Another researcher, Chris Co-founder of Ghost, discovered that on Solana, similarly, these bots consumed approximately 40% of the compute units but paid only about 7% of the fees — a sixfold difference.Solana MEV Spam Impact — Source: ChrisChang43 This disparity highlights the significant external costs spam imposes on the network without providing corresponding value. If they can spam at this level, it’s first and foremost because fees are cheap, making spam affordable and ulitmately profit generating for&nbsp;them. According to&nbsp;Miller: The cost of the fees are even driven lower as Miller discovered that the spam market is highly concentrated. While diving deep into smart contracts involved in the spamming activity, it appeared that the spam market isn’t fragmented but takes almost the form of a duopole, with on the Base network, over 80% of spam activity concentrated in the hands of just two entities.MEV Spam Concentration on Base — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller The dominance of these two entities in the MEV space reduce market competition which directly undermines effective price discovery, meaning the network fails to capture the true value of the MEV being extracted. The extreme concentration of MEV spam activity among just a few entities creates significant barriers to entry and reduces competitive pressure, which in turn suppresses true price discovery; because the market is dominated by a small number of sophisticated operators controlling most of the spam and arbitrage profits, there is little incentive for fair bidding or efficient market pricing, causing the blockchain to fail at capturing the genuine economic value of&nbsp;MEV Miller’s alarming findings didn’t stop there. By analyzing spam’s impact on Base, a Layer 2 rollup, and the underlying Ethereum Layer 1 network, his research revealed that in February 2025, spam transactions accounted for roughly 56% of Base’s gas usage and simultaneously generated about 26% of Ethereum L1’s data availability load.MEV Spam Gas Used&nbsp;, Ethereum Data Availability and Fees Paid on Base in February 2025 — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller Data availability means that although transactions are executed off-chain on Base, their data must be published and accessible on Ethereum Layer 1 to ensure security and consensus. This heavy L2 activity increases the amount of data stored and processed on Ethereum, placing significant strain on Ethereum’s network capacity, potentially leading to congestion and higher costs for its&nbsp;users! Spam: The “Dominant Limit” to Scaling Blockchains? So, to summarize, MEV spam is a chain congesting, computing usage squandering, profit losing activity that impact L2 rollups but also the underlying L1. Due to the systemic nature of the issue, MEV bot going in blind in short, logically even when you scale a network, you will naturally just scale the level at which those spam will&nbsp;operate. This is why during his research Miller discovered that this spam os “neutralizing the benefits of scaling.” He has observed that from November 2024 to early 2025 on Base, total gas throughput increased significantly, but the gas actually used by legitimate users stayed nearly flat — meaning most of the growth was due to spam transactions. Miller alleges that after mid-February, following the Libra scandal, legitimate user activity and gas usage began to rise again, likely driven by increased trading and MEV opportunities as memecoin trading volume&nbsp;dropped.Effective Gas Throughput on Base Nov. 2024 — Feb.2025 — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller The Spam Impact on Legitimate Users As we have already touched upon, MEV spam has the more impact on users who suffers the impact of congestion and rising transaction fees. Perhaps the most direct and damaging impact of MEV-induced spam on users is the persistent, artificially elevated baseline for transaction fees. Even as Layer 2 rollups like Base have succeeded in technically scaling throughput and lowering average fees to fractions of a cent, the constant presence of spam undermines this achievement.Base Fee and Gas Usage on Base — Source: MEV and The Limits of Scaling by Robert&nbsp;Miller As Miller underlined in his report, in theory, with sufficient blockspace, modern fee markets like EIP-1559, and users becoming price-insensitive at very low fees, networks should settle into a near-zero fee regime. But in practice, that doesn’t&nbsp;happen. MEV searchers, in their race to extract value, overwhelm blocks with zero-sum, high-compute transactions. This excessive spam pushes block utilization upward, inflating the base fee not because of genuine user demand, but due to a structurally inefficient MEV&nbsp;market. The result is a fee environment that’s higher than it needs to be, silently pricing out emerging use cases like agentic micropayments or onchain social platforms that rely on abundant, cheap blockspace. It translates into transaction delays, execution failures, and a degraded experience — despite the chain appearing “fast” on paper. This is especially visible during market spikes, such as memecoin surges, when MEV bots flood the network in pursuit of short-lived arbitrage. A striking example occurred on Solana in April 2024, when memecoin mania drove a wave of bot activity that overwhelmed the network. Users reported transaction delays of up to 40 seconds, widespread ping losses, and failures even after dozens of retries. One user claimed to have submitted the same transaction 30 times without&nbsp;success. Fees, usually fractions of a cent, ballooned as high as 1 SOL (roughly $175 at the time) despite most transactions still failing. Wallet interfaces filled with confusing errors, and users with no understanding of MEV mechanics were left frustrated or locked out entirely. Although Solana’s architecture is designed for high throughput, what users encountered wasn’t a bandwidth problem, it was a compute bottleneck. On-chain metrics confirmed the scale of the collapse. Over a two-day window, around 75% of all non-vote transactions failed, with average failure rates hovering near 40% in the following weeks. While most of these failed attempts were from bots, the impact was network-wide: real users saw their activity delayed, priced out, or discarded altogether. This illustrates the deeper point: as long as spam dominates compute and blockspace, fee markets lose their ability to reflect genuine demand, and users suffer. The network becomes congested not by use, but by&nbsp;waste. In short, the promise of scalable, low-cost blockchains is being quietly undermined — not by insufficient throughput, but by an arms race of spam that consumes resources without adding&nbsp;value. TEEs and Explicit MEV Auctions, the Solutions to MEV&nbsp;Spam? In his demonstration Miller designed to plausible solutions to put an end to this dominant&nbsp;limit: 1.Programmable Privacy using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) Imagine a super secure private room (TEE) that lets these bots safely peek at the exact transaction order and details before the block is finalized, but without leaking or misusing private user info, so that “a searcher can only backrun transactions and can’t frontrun, sandwich, or leak private data.” This way, bots can know exactly what’s coming without having to spam the network with&nbsp;guesses. 2.Explicit MEV Auctions The other proposition by Miller is that, instead of competing by spamming numerous gas-heavy transactions to get their transaction ordered in the block, bots should bid directly for the spot they want through a proper auction. Whoever values the spot most wins, and the order is determined in a fair, transparent way. Mechanically, normal price discovery should then be restored. To Miller, “Adoption of MEV auctions is not a luxury but a strategic imperative.” Conclusion Blockchains face an MEV dilemma: either expose users to frontrunning and sandwich attacks, or keep transactions private and risk overwhelming MEV&nbsp;spam. Failed MEV attempts monopolize resources, distort price discovery, undermine blockchain scaling efforts, and create financial and usability issues for everyday&nbsp;users. Addressing this challenge should be a top priority on blockchain agendas. With technological creativity and implementable solutions — possibly like those proposed by Miller — there’s hope that this central issue will be resolved in the near&nbsp;future! Well, only time will&nbsp;tell! MEV Spam: The Hidden Blockchain Scalability Crisis was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/30 23:28
An address removed liquidity and sold 11 million WLFI in exchange for 521 ETH

An address removed liquidity and sold 11 million WLFI in exchange for 521 ETH

PANews reported on September 30 that according to Lookonchain , the whale address 0xF4C3 removed 11,000,000 WLFI from the liquidity pool and then sold it for 521 ETH , both worth approximately US$2.15 million.
PANews2025/09/30 23:20
21Shares launches AJUP, offering compliant exposure to Jupiter

21Shares launches AJUP, offering compliant exposure to Jupiter

PANews reported on September 30 that 21Shares announced the launch of "Jupiter ETP (AJUP)", providing 100% physically backed exposure to Jupiter, the DEX aggregator on Solana, on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
PANews2025/09/30 23:05
Will FTX’s $1.6B liquidity injection help the crypto market this October?

Will FTX’s $1.6B liquidity injection help the crypto market this October?

FTX creditors get paid, but markets stay risk-off.
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:00
NFT Strategy Tokens Go Live on OpenSea, Revolutionizing NFT Trading

NFT Strategy Tokens Go Live on OpenSea, Revolutionizing NFT Trading

TLDR NFT Strategy tokens have officially launched on OpenSea, offering traders new ways to invest and earn from NFTs. The launch includes the original Punk Strategy token, PUNKSTR, and other popular NFT collections. The ‘flywheel’ mechanism automates the trading of NFTs, relisting them at a 20% markup for potential yield. OpenSea has added a 20 [...] The post NFT Strategy Tokens Go Live on OpenSea, Revolutionizing NFT Trading appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/30 22:54
Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable

Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable

SEC Chair Paul Atkins prioritizes crypto regulation, emphasizing harmonized rules to strengthen U.S. finance at the SEC-CFTC Roundtable.   U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins has emphasized that crypto regulation is now the SEC’s top priority.  Speaking during a media session, Atkins highlighted that the U.S. is at a critical point in […] The post Paul Atkins, SEC Chair, Highlights Crypto as Key Focus at SEC-CFTC Roundtable appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 22:45
Where Are Billions in Stablecoins Headed?

Where Are Billions in Stablecoins Headed?

In the third quarter of the year, the cryptocurrency sphere experienced fascinating growth, predominantly characterized by a sharp rise in stablecoin inflows. Data revealed an influx of $45.6 billion, marking a notable 324% jump compared to the previous quarter.Continue Reading:Where Are Billions in Stablecoins Headed?
Coinstats2025/09/30 22:39
