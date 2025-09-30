2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
100M STRK, how it works and risks

100M STRK, how it works and risks

The post 100M STRK, how it works and risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK. Non-custodial model, focused on bridge and delegation. Opportunity for DeFi, but technical and market risks remain. Bitcoin staking arrives on Starknet. The initiative, announced in a statement on September 30, 2025, was reported by specialized outlets such as Decrypt and The Block, and allocates 100 million STRK to incentivize activities related to Bitcoin on the network (100M STRK ≈ 12 million dollars at the exchange rate on 09/30/2025 according to reported estimates). According to the data collected by our editorial team through on‑chain dashboards like Dune and analysis reports on L2BEAT, in the hours following the announcement, there was a marked increase in queries and interest in metrics related to BTC bridged on Starknet. Industry analysts observe that an incentive program of this scale can generate spikes in TVL in the short term, but sustainability will depend on liquidity, reward design, and market risks. News in Brief: What’s Changing and for Whom Starknet now allows the use of tokenized BTC to contribute to network security through delegation. Users retain key control and earn rewards in STRK. That said, the initiative extends the use of BTC beyond traditional channels and complements the staking of the native token. According to the Starknet team and the foundation, the planned budget amounts to 100 million STRK to promote Bitcoin products and activities on an Ethereum layer-2. The operational details – official bridge, contracts, and schedule – are still being defined and will be published as soon as they are available. Actors and Products: Who Does What RE7 develops a yield product denominated in BTC on Starknet, designed to integrate “yield” streams with rewards in STRK. StarkWare emphasizes the non-custodial model, which enables delegation without relinquishing ownership of the…
STRK
STRK$0.1421+7.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.87%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06891-1.34%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:29
බෙදාගන්න
Solana Price Prediction And Major Ethereum News As Experts Call Layer Brett A Sleeping Giant

Solana Price Prediction And Major Ethereum News As Experts Call Layer Brett A Sleeping Giant

In the autumn of 1929, just before the stock market crash, investors believed railroad stocks represented the pinnacle of technological advancement and institutional validation.  The parallels to today’s crypto landscape are striking: while Solana price prediction models celebrate the first SOL ETF launch and Ethereum news highlights ETH’s rebound above $4,000, over $1 billion in […]
Major
MAJOR$0.11852-1.04%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4014+0.72%
Solana
SOL$208.88-0.84%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 00:29
බෙදාගන්න
Altcoins today: Perpetual tokens shed over $1.3B as ASTER, AVNT, and APEX tumble

Altcoins today: Perpetual tokens shed over $1.3B as ASTER, AVNT, and APEX tumble

The post Altcoins today: Perpetual tokens shed over $1.3B as ASTER, AVNT, and APEX tumble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Perp DEX tokens lost more than $1.3 billion in market value over the past day. ASTER, AVANTIS, and APEX drop up to 35%. Analysts anticipate significant rallies in October. Cryptocurrencies displayed weakness on Tuesday, with most currencies losing momentum after yesterday’s momentary jumps. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization plunged 1% in the past 24 hours to $3.89 trillion. Meanwhile, perpetual tokens underperformed the broader market. CoinGecko data shows Perp coins dropped 6.2% (or $1.35 billion) of their valuation within the last 24 hours to $21.47 billion at press time. The daily trading volume has jumped to $5.79 billion, signaling robust trading activity, potentially from market players quitting to avoid further losses. This article explores the trending projects in the perp space, including Aster, Avantis, and APEX. The trio has seen traction in the past few sessions as market interest shifts to the decentralized derivatives sector. ASTER down 10% Decentralized exchange Aster has gained attention with its latest performance, which saw it even outshining established projects like Circle in activity. Its native token soared to all-time highs of above $2.40 on September 24, displaying unmatched momentum in a month often plagued by bearish actions. Meanwhile, ASTER has plummeted by 10% in the past 24 hours to $1.72. Profit-taking after the latest rallies and broader market dips fuel ASTER’s downward trend on the daily chart. Meanwhile, whale accumulations from top investors like Mr Beast signals trust in Aster’s disruptive potential. AVNT extends weekly losses Avantis extended its weakness as perpetual tokens crashed. It is trading at $1.17 after losing 4% and more than 45% in the past seven days. Avantis has visibly lost the initial momentum that propelled its prices to record highs this month. While the project positions itself as a rival in derivatives trading, intense competition, liquidity crunches, and whale…
1
1$0.003692-30.54%
Aster
ASTER$1.59-15.29%
Avantis
AVNT$1.1894+7.32%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:26
බෙදාගන්න
Bet on UEFA Champions League with USDT: Top Blockchain Sportsbooks for Fast Payouts and Fair Play

Bet on UEFA Champions League with USDT: Top Blockchain Sportsbooks for Fast Payouts and Fair Play

Bet on the UEFA Champions League with USDT. Explore the best blockchain sportsbooks offering instant payouts, no-KYC access, and fair play in 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03921-3.89%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 00:24
බෙදාගන්න
On Par With Second-Term Average

On Par With Second-Term Average

The post On Par With Second-Term Average appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 30-11 net approval rating: Trump has a 43% approval rating and 54% disapproval rating in a New York Times/Siena poll released Tuesday that found his rating on a string of issues, from the economy to managing the Russia-Ukraine war, is underwater with voters, though his support among Republicans remains steady at about 90% (the poll of 1,313 registered voters was conducted Sept. 22-27 and has a margin of error of 3.2). Crime was the only issue, of seven the Times/Siena poll asked about, where Trump had a net positive approval rating of +1 point. Sept. 23-17: A Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,019 respondents conducted Sept. 19-21 found 41% approve of Trump’s job performance and 58% disapprove, a three-point net decline in his rating from the groups’ previous poll conducted Sept. 5-9 and a drop of six points in his approval rating since the start of his term (the most recent survey has a three-point margin of error). Trump said earlier Tuesday in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly he “was very proud to see this morning I have the highest poll numbers I ever had,” though it’s unclear what survey he was referring to. Meanwhile, another poll released Tuesday, from The Economist and YouGov found more than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is in fair or poor condition (the survey of 1,551 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 19 and 22). Sept. 19-13: The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 11-15 found 43% of 2,513 U.S. adults surveyed approve of Trump’s job performance, while 56% disapprove, compared to 39% who approved in the groups’ April poll and 45% who approved in February (the latest survey has a margin of error of 2). Trump has a 42% average approval rating in his second term, consistent with Biden’s, but…
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000097+2.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.87%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007579+1.64%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:24
බෙදාගන්න
Boeing (BA) Stock: Down as New 737 MAX Successor Enters Early Development

Boeing (BA) Stock: Down as New 737 MAX Successor Enters Early Development

TLDR Boeing eyes 737 MAX successor as shares dip 1.8% amid production woes Boeing starts work on new jet while FAA eases rules, stock slips 1.8% Boeing launches 737 MAX replacement effort; investors show concern Boeing’s new narrowbody project stirs market jitters, shares down 1.8% Boeing pivots to next-gen jet as FAA restores limits, stock [...] The post Boeing (BA) Stock: Down as New 737 MAX Successor Enters Early Development appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.003692-30.54%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/10/01 00:10
බෙදාගන්න
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shows Strength at $0.035 While Cardano (ADA) Bulls Nurse Brutal 14% Slump

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Shows Strength at $0.035 While Cardano (ADA) Bulls Nurse Brutal 14% Slump

While Cardano (ADA) is basking in a crushing 14% drop, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is simply standing firm at $0.035. ADA bulls are fighting volatility and temporary crash, while MUTM is convincingly building ground among both retail and institutional investors because of its in-working DeFi utility. Mutuum Finance currently is at stage 6 level of $0.035 […]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001895+11.66%
Cardano
ADA$0.8027-0.02%
BULLS
BULLS$797.32-0.60%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 00:00
බෙදාගන්න
Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits

Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits

The post Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Farley, CEO, Ford speaks onstage during the Reindustrialize Conference 2025 on July 16, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images DETROIT – Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said he expects demand for all-electric vehicles to be slashed in half next month following the end of federal tax incentives on Wednesday. Farley on Tuesday said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if sales of EVs fell from a market share of around 10% to 12% this month — which is expected to be a record — to 5% after the incentive program ends. “I think it’s going to be a vibrant industry, but it’s going to be smaller, way smaller than we thought, especially with the policy change in the tail pipe emissions, plus the $7,500 consumer incentive going away,” he said during a Ford event about promoting skilled trades and workers in Detroit. “We’re going to find out in a month. I wouldn’t be surprised that the EV sales in the U.S. go down to 5%.” Farley said the industry learned that “partial electrification,” such as hybrids, are easier for customers to accept for the time being. Farley said his Model e EV team is analyzing the demand for non-gas-powered vehicles each day. The company currently offers a handful of all-electric vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning pickup, which can top $90,000, and Mustang Mach-E crossover in the U.S. The federal EV incentives of up to $7,500 are coming to an end as part of the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which stripped the old enticement but included some perks for buying a U.S.-assembled vehicle, regardless of it being an EV. “Customers are not interested in the $75,000 electric vehicle. They find them interesting. They’re fast, they’re efficient, you don’t go to the gas station, but they’re expensive,”…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.87%
Threshold
T$0.01469-1.27%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00943-5.03%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:48
බෙදාගන්න
FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race

FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race

The post FIFA Sanction Reopens Africa’s Group C World Cup Qualifiers Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST – FEBRUARY 10: Teboho Mokoena of South Africa during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 3rd place match between South Africa and DR Congo at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 10, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images FIFA has thrown Group C of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers wide open after docking South Africa three points for fielding an ineligible player. Midfielder Teboho Mokoena started the 2–0 win over Lesotho in March despite having accumulated two yellow cards in earlier matches, which should have triggered a suspension. The match has since been overturned, with Lesotho awarded a 3–0 victory, while the South African Football Association has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs (approximately $12,500 USD). From Control to Chaos Before the ruling, Bafana Bafana sat comfortably on 17 points, in control of the group. The sanction, however, dropped them back to 14 points, level with Benin but trailing on goal difference. Nigeria and Rwanda remain firmly in contention on 11 points each. What was once a two-horse race is now a four-way sprint for a single ticket to the 2026 finals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Only the group winners qualify directly; second place faces a gruelling playoff path that may still end in elimination. Tight Standings, Crucial Fixtures Benin players pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Africa qualifiers group C match between South Africa and Benin at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on March 25, 2025. (Photo by Sia KAMBOU / AFP) (Photo by SIA KAMBOU/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images The October international window will decide everything. On October 10, Benin travel to Kigali to face Rwanda, Lesotho hosts Nigeria, and South Africa hosts Zimbabwe. Four days later,…
Chainbase
C$0.1735-0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.87%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5477-22.36%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 23:45
බෙදාගන්න
Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for cross-border payments

Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for cross-border payments

Visa is experimenting with pre-funding in stablecoin on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23918+2.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07372-5.28%
බෙදාගන්න
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 22:01
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

A whale holds 62.148 million XPL and currently has a floating loss of $14.29 million

Beijing's first digital RMB-backed loan is launched

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Arthur Hayes' Token2049 speech: Global Transformation: From "America First" to the Eurozone's Systemic Crisis

MAXI DOGE Holders Diversify into $GGs for Fast-Growth 2025 Crypto Presale Opportunities