Stripe's Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins

The post Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins. Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings. Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management. The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains. The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU. This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stripe-bridge-platform-launches-for-business-stablecoin-management/
Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence?

Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence?

The post Can Live Data Redefine Intelligence? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At Token2049 Singapore’s Real World AI Summit, IoTeX and a coalition of industry partners unveiled the Real-World AI Foundry. The global initiative aims to define shared standards for artificial intelligence grounded in live, verifiable data. IoTeX Pushes Boundaries of AI and Blockchain Integration Sponsored Sponsored The Foundry seeks to tackle limitations typical to AI, including reliance on static, historical datasets that power prediction but lack adaptability to real-world environments. Real-world models (RWMs) are central to the project. They operate as multimodal AI systems designed to integrate data from machines, sensors, and human interaction. Unlike large language models (LLMs) or traditional machine learning trained on archives, RWMs aim to perceive live events, learn cause-and-effect, and respond dynamically. “IoTeX and its partners are attempting to move AI from abstract prediction to grounded action. The Real-World AI Foundry brings together enterprises, researchers, AI innovators, and infrastructure providers to co-architect an open foundation for intelligence that is live, verifiable, and aligned with human values,” said Raullen Chai, Co-Founder and CEO of IoTeX, in a statement shared with BeInCrypto. The initiative has attracted a broad alliance. Partners range from Vodafone and the Blockchain Association to crypto-native projects, including Theta Network, Filecoin (FIL), Aethir, Hashkey Chain, Drone Layer, and Taiko. Collectively, they have pledged to build under three guiding principles: Grounded — RWMs must be based on verified, real-time data. Open — Frameworks should be interoperable and open-source. Human — Governance must embed accountability and alignment with human values. Why the Timing Matters Sponsored Sponsored The launch comes as autonomous systems begin to influence sectors such as healthcare, energy, and mobility. Reliance on outdated or misaligned models poses increasing risks in these sectors. Traditional AI often struggles with context, novelty, and accountability, which are shortcomings that RWMs could address by training on live, trusted data. Still,…
Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton

Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton

The post Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 29, 2025 14:11 Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) offers a breakthrough in robotic simulation, enhancing precision and adaptability by integrating neural models with traditional physics engines like Newton. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) is revolutionizing the field of robotics by addressing the limitations of classical analytic dynamics models. According to NVIDIA, NeRD’s innovative approach allows for more accurate and stable predictions in robotic simulations, even amidst complex, contact-rich environments. Understanding NeRD NeRD is a neural simulation framework that predicts the future states of articulated rigid bodies, such as robots, interacting with their environments. This framework utilizes differentiable models to generalize across various tasks and environments, effectively narrowing the gap between simulation and real-world applications. Unlike traditional task-specific simulators, NeRD can be used as a drop-in backend within physics engines like Newton, allowing teams to switch the physics solver without overhauling existing policy-learning environments. This adaptability is crucial for continuous improvement of robot dynamics through both simulations and real-world experiences. NeRD’s Technological Advancements NeRD distinguishes itself with two main innovations: its hybrid prediction framework and robot-centric input parameterization. By replacing the time integration component of traditional simulators, NeRD leverages intermediate simulation quantities to evolve robot dynamics accurately and efficiently. This approach prevents overfitting to specific tasks, enhancing the model’s generalizability. The robot-centric parameterization transforms state and contact-related inputs into the robot’s base frame, enabling reliable predictions at new spatial locations. This enhances the model’s long-horizon prediction accuracy, crucial for complex robotic tasks. Training and Implementation NeRD models are trained using a task-agnostic approach, collecting extensive simulation data to ensure robust model training. Once trained, these models can be integrated into modular physics engines like Newton, serving as interchangeable solvers for existing analytical dynamics and contact solvers. This integration facilitates the reuse of…
Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS

Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS

TLDR Adrienne Harris led NYDFS for four years, shaping crypto regulations. Kaitlin Aslow will become NYDFS’ acting superintendent on October 18. Under Harris, NYDFS took action against major firms like Robinhood. Harris was the first New York representative in the U.S. FSOC. Adrienne Harris, the long-serving head of the New York Department of Financial Services [...] The post Crypto Regulator Adrienne Harris Resigns After Four Years at NYDFS appeared first on CoinCentral.
Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets

Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets

The post Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Europe is taking a massive leap toward regulated digital finance as Circle and Deutsche Börse join forces to embed stablecoins into core market infrastructure. Circle’s USDC and EURC Take Aim at Legacy Systems Via Deutsche Börse Global integration of digital assets into regulated markets is gaining momentum, with Europe emerging as a central hub for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/deutsche-borse-teams-with-circle-as-stablecoins-push-into-core-euro-markets/
A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem

A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem

The post A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX is a popular cryptocurrency trading platform known for offering a wide range of trading products and innovative features. FTT has become a popular token in the cryptocurrency market due to the success and growth of the FTX exchange. The platform’s continuous development of new features and products has contributed to the token’s demand and utility. FTT is integrated into the broader FTX ecosystem, which includes various products such as futures and options trading, spot markets, and tokenized stocks. FTX token (FTT) FTT is a utility token that serves various functions within the FTX exchange ecosystem. FTT holders have governance rights on the FTX platform, allowing them to vote on certain platform decisions and proposals. Holders of FTT can also benefit from several features and incentives offered by the platform. They can receive fee discounts on trading fees when they use FTT to pay for their trading fees on the FTX exchange. FTT holders have the ability to create and redeem certain leveraged tokens on the FTX platform. Moreover, FTX conducts regular buybacks of FTT tokens using a portion of the exchange’s revenue. The bought-back tokens are then burned (permanently removed from circulation), reducing the overall supply of FTT over time. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/ftx-token-ftt-token/
ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks

ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks

The post ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The European Central Bank (ECB) is calling for bans or stricter oversight on multi-issuance stablecoins due to crash fears. The ECB highlights concerns that stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity can create financial stability risks. The European Central Bank is pushing for stricter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins, citing concerns that rapid expansion of these digital assets could trigger broader financial instability without proper oversight. The ECB has recommended addressing gaps in rules for third-country stablecoin issuers to prevent inconsistencies in multi-jurisdictional operations. The regulatory push targets stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity, which European authorities view as potentially creating reserve mismatches and redemption issues. European authorities are emphasizing the need for foreign stablecoin providers to align with EU standards. This represents a more cautious regulatory approach compared to experimental stablecoin launches in Asia. Recent ECB statements call for global coordination on crypto assets to mitigate risks from rapid stablecoin expansion. The central bank’s oversight body is actively urging stricter rules on foreign stablecoin issuers to close regulatory loopholes and ensure equivalence in standards. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/eu-watchdog-multi-issuance-stablecoin-ban-crash-fears/
Citi sees global AI compute demand sending AI spending to $2.8T

Citi sees global AI compute demand sending AI spending to $2.8T

American multinational investment bank Citigroup revised its projections for AI-related infrastructure investment by tech giants upward to exceed $2.8 trillion through 2029. The revision comes on top of the initial projection of $2.3 trillion estimated earlier. The investment banking group opines this growth will be driven by aggressive early investments by hyperscalers and a growing […]
Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High as Company Ups Ante on Prediction Markets

Robinhood Stock Hits All-Time High as Company Ups Ante on Prediction Markets

Robinhood soared to a new share price high Tuesday following a report that the company may expand its prediction offerings outside the U.S.
Bitcoin At $113,000 Waiting For 'Final Rotiation' As Analyst Forecasts One Last Dominance Push

Bitcoin At $113,000 Waiting For 'Final Rotiation' As Analyst Forecasts One Last Dominance Push

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is hovering around $113,000 as analysts expect the crypto king to stage a dominance rebound in the upcoming month.read more
