Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery

The post Holds 0.7939 support, eyes 0.8000 recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF holds above 0.7939 support, but sustained break risks retest of 0.7900 and September’s 0.7829 yearly low. RSI remains in bearish territory, though early signs suggest buyers may be gathering momentum at current levels. Bulls must reclaim 0.8000 and 50-day SMA at 0.8013 to target 0.8063 and ultimately the 0.8100 threshold. The USD/CHF consolidates at around the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7955 down 0.05% as Wednesday’s Asian Pacific session begins. The technical picture shows that the pair might bottom at around current levels, despite refreshing yearly lows in mid-September at 0.7829. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook Price action indicates the USD/CHF printed losses for the last three trading days, but failed to clear key support at 0.7939, which could pave the way for testing 0.7900 and the low of the year at 0.7829. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge, but buyers seem to gather some steam. For them to regain control, they must clear 0.8000, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8013. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 0.8063, followed by the 0.8100 figure. USD/CHF Price Chart – Daily  Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated…
"Big Brother Maji" still has a floating loss of $13.9 million on his ETH and XPL long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, "Brother Maji" still had a floating loss of US$13.9 million on his ETH and XPL long positions, while just 13 days ago he had a floating profit of as much as US$44.84 million.
Dogecoin and Popcat Struggle for Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Top Meme Coin Presales in Q4 2025

The crypto market thrives on cycles of innovation, culture, and speculation. Meme coins once laughed off as jokes now command […] The post Dogecoin and Popcat Struggle for Momentum as BullZilla Leads the Top Meme Coin Presales in Q4 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

The post SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US SEC is allowing investment advisors to rely on chartered trust companies as crypto custodians.   This means that any officially approved or licensed trust company can hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether in the same way they hold hard cash or other assets. The American financial watchdog disclosed the update in a letter sent to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, a law firm that reached out to the SEC, seeking clarification. SEC supports state-trusts as crypto custodians The Securities and Exchange Commission stated in the letter that trust companies may be treated as “banks.” The approach works under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. State-chartered trust companies are now eligible to hold crypto assets on behalf of their clients.  The SEC shared the letter and analysis on its website. The agency wrote, “…any Registered Adviser that has custody of client funds or securities maintain those funds and securities with a qualified custodian, where “qualified custodian” is defined to include “a bank as defined in Section 202(a)(2) of the Advisers Act.”  The SEC letter is classified as a no-action letter, meaning that the agency will not take enforcement action if advisers or funds use state trust companies to hold crypto assets. Senator Cynthia Lummis posted on X and said that she is “encouraged to see @SECGov recognizing state-chartered trust companies as qualified digital asset custodians.” She reminded people of how Wyoming paved the way for this decision when it issued a no-action relief in 2020 and was criticized back then by SEC employees. She said, “They finally recognized the rigor & value of WY’s digital asset supervision.” Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, told Eleanor Terrett that, “This additional clarity was needed because state-chartered trust companies were not…
UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons

The post UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > UN champions digital ID push for pensioners, displaced persons The United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF) has partnered with the United Nations International Computing Center (UNICC) to pilot a digital identity system for pensioners. According to a report, both entities have published a white paper detailing their progress with digital IDs, turning to blockchain technology for the offering. Titled ‘Transforming Public Digital Identity: A Blockchain Case in Action from the UN System,’ the whitepaper proposes a blockchain-based Digital Certificate of Entitlement (DCE) for UN pensioners. The joint effort between the UNJSPF and the UNICC is expected to phase out the traditional seven-decade-old paper-based method of identifying pensioners. The solution is designed to automate pension processes using smart contracts and facial biometrics as an added layer of security for the UN. Alongside blockchain, the digital ID system utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), biometrics, and geo-location technologies. If implemented, the system will redefine pension verification processes for over 70,000 beneficiaries across 190 countries. Early tests of the DCE have shown promise, with the white paper revealing that paper processing and archiving costs will be slashed by 95%. Furthermore, the paper noted that overtime expenses fell by nearly 80% while user retention rates of the digital system surged to 99% in early tests. “This paper highlights how decentralized identity frameworks can enhance security, operational efficiency, and transparency while aligning with the UN’s broader agenda on digital transformation and inclusive governance,” read the joint publication. Given the streak of cost-saving benefits, there are plans to extend the DCE framework across all UN agencies and other international bodies. The report hints at the launch of a DCE Consortium Initiative, a partnership designed to spearhead the offering of DCE-as-a-Service to bodies keen on deploying digital ID systems. Digital ID revolution…
Can Cardano Slip Below $0.30? ETF Speculation and Analyst Warnings Cloud ADA Outlook

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.78–$0.80, struggling beneath a strong resistance at $0.83–$0.85, where the 50/100/200-day EMAs converge. Prediction markets currently assign a 91%–95% chance of U.S. Cardano spot ETF approval, with dates tentatively set for late October 2025. Related Reading: Ethereum Founder Dumps Billions In These Meme Coins, Is This A Repeat Of Shiba Inu In 2021? This narrative has helped stabilize sentiment after September’s decline. Bulls believe institutional access could mirror BTC/ETH’s ETF strategy by increasing liquidity and expanding demand. However, options activity remains subdued, and recent long liquidations suggest traders are cautious about chasing gains before a clear breakout. If ADA closes above $0.85, potential upward targets are $0.87 (Fib 0.382) and $0.90 (Fib 0.5). Cardano (ADA) Key Levels: $0.78 Support, Then $0.75 and $0.71 The Cardano (ADA) near-term structure is a range between $0.78 and $0.83 after a pullback from highs near $0.95. Momentum has improved from oversold levels, but Parabolic SAR remains above the price, and the trend hasn’t fully flipped. Immediate support is at $0.78, with deeper liquidity pockets at $0.75 and $0.71; a failure there exposes $0.68 as the last major defense. Analysts also point out a developing death-cross risk on lower timeframes, implying rallies could fade without new catalysts. Macro factors remain influential: tighter financial conditions or a Bitcoin retrace can reduce altcoin bids, capping ADA under resistance even if ETF headlines stay strong. ADA's price trends sideways on the daily chart. Source: ADAUSD on Tradingview The 2026 Bear Case: Why Sub-$0.30 Isn’t Impossible Beyond the next few weeks, some strategists warn of a path where ADA may revisit sub-$0.30 in 2026. The reasoning: at a roughly $34B market cap near $0.80, multiples might shrink unless usage growth significantly accelerates. While Cardano promotes research-driven upgrades (Ouroboros Leios, the Omega roadmap) and has an eight-year record with no downtime, critics point to slow app adoption, capital shifting to newer ecosystems, and ETF attention potentially directing flows into a few large caps. If global liquidity tightens, ETFs underperform, or structural demand weakens, a prolonged cycle could push ADA toward value zones below $0.30, where longer-term buyers might enter. Related Reading: Dogecoin Breakout Could Happen ‘In A Hurry,’ Analyst Warns In the short term, watch $0.83–$0.85 for a trend reversal and $0.78/$0.75 on the downside. The ETF story provides ADA with a real catalyst, but actual delivery and demand must materialize. Without that, the 2026 sub-$0.30 scenario remains a possible risk, especially if macroeconomic headwinds emerge. Cover image from ChatGPT, ADAUSD chart from Tradingview
Fed Expected to Cut Interest Rates Despite U.S. Shutdown

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-interest-rate-cut-expected/
zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs

The post zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Horizen Labs, a zero-knowledge cryptography platform, is rolling out its dedicated layer-1 blockchain for private data verification. ZkVerify, a new L1 blockchain designed for zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) verification, announced its mainnet launch on Tuesday. “ZkVerify’s mission is to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption,” Horizen Labs CEO and zkVerify founder Rob Viglione told Cointelegraph. “Even though verification is typically seen as the ‘cheapest’ part of the ZK value chain, it is still far too costly and inefficient to support real-world scale,” Viglione said. What is ZKP verification? ZKP verification is a cryptographic method that allows one party to prove a statement to another without disclosing the underlying information or data itself. A common example is verifying age eligibility to access a service without requiring the disclosure of an entire ID or other personal details. With a ZKP volume estimated at around $100 million and 4.4 billion proofs as of 2025, the ZK proving market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, according to data from leading industry platforms Chorus, Aligned and Horizen Labs. ZK proving market predictions. Source: Delphi Digital “Right now, many chains and apps can be slowed down or more expensive because verifying those proofs on Ethereum or another chain can be significantly more expensive,” Viglione said. According to zkVerify, ZKP verification on networks like Ethereum can cost up to $60 per proof during high congestion, with verification consuming up to 300,000 gas units. zkVerify promises to enable cost reduction of at least 90% compared to verifying directly on L1s. “Heavy math instead of original app or chain” To cut verification costs, zkVerify provides a dedicated verification layer by separating proof verification from settlement on L1s. “zkVerify checks a ZK-proof by doing the heavy math instead of the original app or chain,” Viglione told…
Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI

The post Stripe Unveils Stablecoin Issuance Tool With Phantom’s Token, Expands Into AI Commerce with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Payments giant Stripe unveiled a stablecoin issuance platform and AI commerce tools at its New York showcase on Tuesday, marking a push to tie its payments business to the growing role of digital dollars and artificial intelligence in online transactions. Open Issuance, underpinned by stablecoin infrastructure platform Bridge that Stripe acquired for $1.1 billion last year, enables firms to launch their own stablecoins, minting and redeeming tokens with just a few lines of code. Phantom’s CASH token, an open-loop stablecoin by the popular crypto wallet provider, will be the first to debut through Open Issuance, the firm announced. The recently-launched stablecoins of decentralized exchange Hyperliquid’s USDH and MetaMask’s mUSD will also be issued through the protocol, with more projects already in the pipeline, the firm said. “If money movement is core to your business, you should build with stablecoins. But don’t build on top of someone else’s coin,” Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, said in a statement. “With Open Issuance, businesses can build on top of stablecoins that they customize and control, so that the benefits of this important technology flow directly to the people and businesses using them.” Issuers can balance reserves between Treasuries and cash, with asset management handled by BlackRock, Fidelity, Superstate and Lead Bank. Stripe’s network ensures interoperability across tokens and aims to offer lower conversion costs. The AI side of the showcase centered on the Agentic Commerce Protocol, developed with ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The offering allows merchants to transact with AI agents while keeping control over fulfillment and customer relationships, the firm said. Partners including Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic are also testing the standard. These product launches build on a series of blockchain-focused moves by Stripe. In addition to acquiring Bridge, Stripe recently bought crypto wallet provider Privy, expanding its in-house crypto infrastructure…
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Drop Ahead Of Midnight Government Shutdown: Analyst Says We'll Be 'Trending Upwards' In Few Days

Leading cryptocurrencies mirrored stock futures’ decline on Tuesday as investors weighed the potential impact of an impending government shutdown.read more
