Japanese firm Convano expands BTC holdings with major BTC purchase

The post Japanese firm Convano expands BTC holdings with major BTC purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese public company Convano Inc. (6574.T) has purchased an additional 85.8 Bitcoins, worth approximately 1.457 billion yen. The BTC purchase was also executed over two consecutive days. Convano bought 29.71 BTC on September 29 at an average price of 16.7 million yen per BTC. The purchases were in the form of corporate bonds and cash reserves. On September 30, the digital asset treasury firm purchased an additional 56.12 BTC at an average price of 17.1 million yen, funded similarly through corporate bonds and company reserves. Convano targets 21K BTC by March 2027 JUST IN: Japanese public company Convano Inc (6574.T) buys 85.8 additional #Bitcoin and now holds a total of 605.75 BTC. 🔸Bitcoin 100 Ranking: 57🪜🔸 pic.twitter.com/Da35P8PmSO — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 30, 2025 Convano has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2025 and now holds a total of 605.75 BTC. On August 29, the treasury firm purchased 155 BTC, 200 BTC, and 85 BTC on August 22 and July 31, respectively. All purchases were made using a mix of bonds, stock acquisition rights, and company internal funds. Convano’s acquisitions are worth a total investment of roughly 10.4 billion yen. The Japanese firm started as a chain of nail salons in Japan and has since transitioned into a Bitcoin treasury company. Convano disclosed a clear goal of holding 434 billion yen ($3 billion) in Bitcoin, targeting 21,000 BTC by March 2027.  Once the company attains its goal, it will have acquired 0.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Convano plans to become one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. “Our goal is clear. By March 2027, we aim to acquire 21,000 BTC and become one of the world’s leading Bitcoin-holding companies.” -Taiyo Azuma, Director of BTC Holding Strategy Office at Convano. Convano acknowledged that it won’t…
2025/10/01 00:39
BlockDAG, Best Wallet, Maxi Doge & HYPER

The post BlockDAG, Best Wallet, Maxi Doge & HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 18:30 Discover the best crypto Presales in 2025. Explore BlockDAG, Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge, and Bitcoin Hyper’s prices, growth, and key presale details. The crypto market in 2025 is being shaped by projects that are not just talking about innovation but are showing it in real time. The best part is that these projects are not just releasing tokens but are actively building ecosystems around them. Among the best crypto presales of 2025, some names are setting benchmarks that others are struggling to keep up with. From mobile-first mining apps with millions of users to wallet-based platforms that combine staking, rewards, and launchpads, and even meme coins promising massive returns, there is a diverse mix this year. Below, we explore BlockDAG, Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge, and Bitcoin Hyper in detail, covering their current progress, presale numbers, and what makes them stand out in this cycle. 1. BlockDAG: Racing Ahead with Alpine F1® Partnership BlockDAG (BDAG) is the clear frontrunner when discussing the best crypto presales of 2025, and the reasons are obvious. The project has gone beyond the presale hype stage and delivered on infrastructure, partnerships, and adoption. Its partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team has put it on the world’s biggest stage, combining high-speed blockchain technology with Formula 1’s® global fanbase. The presale has already raised nearly $415 million, with $40 million added in just the past month. With a presale coin price of $0.0013, over 312,000 holders, and 1,000+ new wallets joining every day, BlockDAG is proving its staying power and global demand. Beyond partnerships, BlockDAG is actively rolling out its Awakening Testnet. Features like UTXO removal for faster transactions, account abstraction for flexible wallets, live miner integration, and EIP-4337 groundwork for gas abstraction are already being tested. For…
2025/10/01 00:21
5 Players You Should Target

The post 5 Players You Should Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 31: Darius Slayton #86 of the New York Giants catches a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Los Angeles Rams defeated the New York Giants 26-25. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Getty Images Week 4 brought more significant injuries across the NFL. The most noteworthy one was the Giants losing star wide receiver Malik Nabers for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Complicating things for fantasy managers is that four teams will be on a bye during Week 5. With that in mind, here are five Week 5 fantasy football sleepers that you should target to help keep your squad afloat. Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans After receiving just 12 total carries through the first three weeks of the season, Marks was given 17 carries against the Titans in Week 4. He didn’t disappoint, rushing for 69 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four of five targets for 50 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Nick Chubb has rushed for fewer than 50 yards in three of four games this season and isn’t the future at the position for the Texans, so we could see a lot more of Marks moving forward. Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants The Giants have a massive hole to fill at wide receiver with Nabers now out. Last season, he received 170 targets. Looking to help fill in for him will be Slayton, who caught three of four targets for 44 yards against the Chargers last week. Slayton is a deep threat, posting an average depth of target of at least 12.1 yards in each of the last five seasons. Not only is he worth adding for a favorable Week…
2025/10/01 00:15
BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Pushes BlockDAG’s Presale Past $411M While Lyno AI Gains Speed & Ozak AI Targets 4-Digit ROIs

Crypto presales remain the most exciting part of 2025’s market. Lyno AI (LYNO) is gaining traction with its AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage engine, raising over $32,000 in its Early Bird stage at $0.050 per token. Ozak AI (OZAK) follows closely, collecting $3.31 million and selling 909 million tokens in Phase 6 at $0.012.  But BlockDAG stands [...] The post BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Pushes BlockDAG’s Presale Past $411M While Lyno AI Gains Speed & Ozak AI Targets 4-Digit ROIs appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/10/01 00:00
Are Trump Film Tariffs Legal? Why The Berman Amendment Could Block Them

The post Are Trump Film Tariffs Legal? Why The Berman Amendment Could Block Them appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump announced Monday he intends to impose a tariff on films made outside the U.S., and while the full details of such a tariff still remain unclear, it could run afoul of a 1988 law meant to ensure the U.S. can import foreign media and films without restrictions. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25. Getty Images Key Facts Trump intends to levy a 100% tariff “on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” the president said on Truth Social on Monday, claiming the U.S.’ “movie making business has been stolen … by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby.’” The president’s comments echo previous statements he made in May threatening tariffs on foreign films, but Trump did not provide any further clarification Monday on what specifically the tariffs will be applied to and what authority Trump is using to enact them. The president’s threats have raised concern among legal experts that tariffs could violate the Berman Amendment, a provision added in 1988 to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which gives presidents powers to impose economic sanctions during national emergencies. Trump used the IEEPA to justify his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs earlier this year, but the Berman Amendment specifies presidents cannot regulate the import of information materials, including films. The amendment, which was enacted amid concerns about the government banning materials from certain countries during the Cold War, states the president cannot regulate “the importation from any country, or the exportation to any country … any information or informational materials,” including in such mediums as “publications, films, posters, phonograph records, photographs, microfilms, microfiche, tapes, compact disks, CD ROMs, artworks, and news wire feeds.” What To Watch For Trump has not…
2025/09/30 23:57
Fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Presale Explodes to $19.2M with Massive Whales Buys – Only 34 Hours Left

Bitcoin Hyper has cleared $19M in presale, paced by whale accumulation. The project has combined Bitcoin security with Solana throughput via SVM and a canonical bridge, while HYPER has covered gas, staking, and governance as developers and users have explored early activity.
2025/09/30 23:56
Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100%

The post Institutional Hype Builds as ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 30 September 2025 | 18:03 Optimism is building around the future of crypto ETFs despite a recent curveball from regulators. The SEC recently instructed issuers to withdraw certain filings for spot products — including XRP, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Litecoin — but industry analysts insist the move is procedural rather than negative. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas argued that new listing rules have simplified the approval process, making older 19b-4 filings obsolete. He described approval as “virtually certain,” suggesting only final clearance from the SEC’s Corporation Finance division remains. October Deadlines in Focus The spotlight now turns to a string of reviews scheduled for this month. XRP ETFs from Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares, and WisdomTree are queued up between October 18 and October 24. By scrapping previous delay notices, the SEC has signaled that decisions may come sooner than expected. Why Investors Are Excited The anticipation of an XRP ETF has already spilled into price predictions. Analyst EGRAG Crypto has drawn parallels to earlier cycles when XRP exploded more than 350% in 2017 and over 100% in 2021. Based on that historical pattern, he believes the token could eventually reach $33. At present, XRP is trading just under $2.90 — modestly lower on the day and still well below its record highs. But with the ETF narrative gaining strength, many traders see this consolidation as a staging ground for a much larger move. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering…
2025/09/30 23:54
Lost Satoshi Blockchain Chat Resurfaces Years Later, Adam Back Weighs In

Satoshi discussion from way back in 2010 resurfaces amid Bitcoin's recent developments
2025/09/30 23:53
Templar Launches Native Bitcoin Lending Without Intermediaries

The post Templar Launches Native Bitcoin Lending Without Intermediaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant development for Bitcoin holders, Templar Protocol has announced the launch of its mainnet, introducing the first “Cypher Lending” protocol that enables users to borrow U.S. dollar stablecoins against their native Bitcoin without intermediaries. The launch comes at a time when institutional custody solutions are controlling an increasing share of the Bitcoin supply, with Coinbase alone holding over 10% of the circulating BTC. The protocol, which has already secured $100 million in lending commitments, combines decentralized Multi-Party Computation (MPC) network technology with immutable smart contracts to ensure user collateral remains secure and free from unauthorized intervention. This launch marks a departure from traditional centralized lending platforms and wrapped token solutions that have dominated Bitcoin lending. “The Institutions have arrived and they’re hoovering up BTC using centralized custody of companies like Coinbase,” notes Royal F00l, Templar Protocol’s pseudonymous founder. “With Templar, you send your BTC to an immutable smart contract, running on a p2p network, which then sends you stablecoins.” The protocol introduces several key innovations, including permissionless access without KYC requirements, open-source architecture with no administrative backdoors, and privacy-first design. At launch, Templar supports native assets across Bitcoin and other chains. The technical architecture employs a decentralized MPC network for securing Bitcoin deposits, while smart contracts manage collateralization and repayment processes automatically. This removes the need for traditional custodians while maintaining security and efficiency. “Bitcoin was created to replace banks, not to be a novel toy asset for Wall Street to financialize and control,” adds Royal F00l. “Templar restores Bitcoin to its proper place as a permissionless, censorship resistant asset in the context of borrowing and lending.” While Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has flourished, Bitcoin lending has remained largely centralized. Templar’s solution aims to change this dynamic by providing a decentralized lending option for Bitcoin holders. The protocol’s roadmap…
2025/09/30 23:49
Goud en aandelen op recordhoogte, wanneer volgt Bitcoin?

Bitcoin en crypto blijven voorlopig achter terwijl goud en aandelen nieuwe hoogtepunten aantikken. Toch geloven analisten dat het slechts een kwestie van tijd is voordat BTC weer een inhaalslag maakt. De markt beweegt al maanden in een bekend patroon, en volgens sommigen is de volgende grote beweging dichterbij dan je... Het bericht Goud en aandelen op recordhoogte, wanneer volgt Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/30 23:39
