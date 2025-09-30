2025-10-01 Wednesday

Japanese firm Convano expands BTC holdings with major BTC purchase

The post Japanese firm Convano expands BTC holdings with major BTC purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese public company Convano Inc. (6574.T) has purchased an additional 85.8 Bitcoins, worth approximately 1.457 billion yen. The BTC purchase was also executed over two consecutive days. Convano bought 29.71 BTC on September 29 at an average price of 16.7 million yen per BTC. The purchases were in the form of corporate bonds and cash reserves. On September 30, the digital asset treasury firm purchased an additional 56.12 BTC at an average price of 17.1 million yen, funded similarly through corporate bonds and company reserves. Convano targets 21K BTC by March 2027 JUST IN: Japanese public company Convano Inc (6574.T) buys 85.8 additional #Bitcoin and now holds a total of 605.75 BTC. 🔸Bitcoin 100 Ranking: 57🪜🔸 pic.twitter.com/Da35P8PmSO — BitcoinTreasuries.NET (@BTCtreasuries) September 30, 2025 Convano has continued its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy in 2025 and now holds a total of 605.75 BTC. On August 29, the treasury firm purchased 155 BTC, 200 BTC, and 85 BTC on August 22 and July 31, respectively. All purchases were made using a mix of bonds, stock acquisition rights, and company internal funds. Convano’s acquisitions are worth a total investment of roughly 10.4 billion yen. The Japanese firm started as a chain of nail salons in Japan and has since transitioned into a Bitcoin treasury company. Convano disclosed a clear goal of holding 434 billion yen ($3 billion) in Bitcoin, targeting 21,000 BTC by March 2027.  Once the company attains its goal, it will have acquired 0.1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Cryptopolitan previously reported that Convano plans to become one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. “Our goal is clear. By March 2027, we aim to acquire 21,000 BTC and become one of the world’s leading Bitcoin-holding companies.” -Taiyo Azuma, Director of BTC Holding Strategy Office at Convano. Convano acknowledged that it won’t…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:39
100M STRK, how it works and risks

The post 100M STRK, how it works and risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Starknet enables Bitcoin staking with rewards in STRK and an incentive program of 100 million STRK. Non-custodial model, focused on bridge and delegation. Opportunity for DeFi, but technical and market risks remain. Bitcoin staking arrives on Starknet. The initiative, announced in a statement on September 30, 2025, was reported by specialized outlets such as Decrypt and The Block, and allocates 100 million STRK to incentivize activities related to Bitcoin on the network (100M STRK ≈ 12 million dollars at the exchange rate on 09/30/2025 according to reported estimates). According to the data collected by our editorial team through on‑chain dashboards like Dune and analysis reports on L2BEAT, in the hours following the announcement, there was a marked increase in queries and interest in metrics related to BTC bridged on Starknet. Industry analysts observe that an incentive program of this scale can generate spikes in TVL in the short term, but sustainability will depend on liquidity, reward design, and market risks. News in Brief: What’s Changing and for Whom Starknet now allows the use of tokenized BTC to contribute to network security through delegation. Users retain key control and earn rewards in STRK. That said, the initiative extends the use of BTC beyond traditional channels and complements the staking of the native token. According to the Starknet team and the foundation, the planned budget amounts to 100 million STRK to promote Bitcoin products and activities on an Ethereum layer-2. The operational details – official bridge, contracts, and schedule – are still being defined and will be published as soon as they are available. Actors and Products: Who Does What RE7 develops a yield product denominated in BTC on Starknet, designed to integrate “yield” streams with rewards in STRK. StarkWare emphasizes the non-custodial model, which enables delegation without relinquishing ownership of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:29
Bet on UEFA Champions League with USDT: Top Blockchain Sportsbooks for Fast Payouts and Fair Play

Bet on the UEFA Champions League with USDT. Explore the best blockchain sportsbooks offering instant payouts, no-KYC access, and fair play in 2025.
Cryptodaily2025/10/01 00:24
On Par With Second-Term Average

The post On Par With Second-Term Average appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sept. 30-11 net approval rating: Trump has a 43% approval rating and 54% disapproval rating in a New York Times/Siena poll released Tuesday that found his rating on a string of issues, from the economy to managing the Russia-Ukraine war, is underwater with voters, though his support among Republicans remains steady at about 90% (the poll of 1,313 registered voters was conducted Sept. 22-27 and has a margin of error of 3.2). Crime was the only issue, of seven the Times/Siena poll asked about, where Trump had a net positive approval rating of +1 point. Sept. 23-17: A Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,019 respondents conducted Sept. 19-21 found 41% approve of Trump’s job performance and 58% disapprove, a three-point net decline in his rating from the groups’ previous poll conducted Sept. 5-9 and a drop of six points in his approval rating since the start of his term (the most recent survey has a three-point margin of error). Trump said earlier Tuesday in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly he “was very proud to see this morning I have the highest poll numbers I ever had,” though it’s unclear what survey he was referring to. Meanwhile, another poll released Tuesday, from The Economist and YouGov found more than two-thirds of Americans believe the economy is in fair or poor condition (the survey of 1,551 U.S. adults was conducted Sept. 19 and 22). Sept. 19-13: The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey conducted Sept. 11-15 found 43% of 2,513 U.S. adults surveyed approve of Trump’s job performance, while 56% disapprove, compared to 39% who approved in the groups’ April poll and 45% who approved in February (the latest survey has a margin of error of 2). Trump has a 42% average approval rating in his second term, consistent with Biden’s, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:24
BlockDAG, Best Wallet, Maxi Doge & HYPER

The post BlockDAG, Best Wallet, Maxi Doge & HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 30 September 2025 | 18:30 Discover the best crypto Presales in 2025. Explore BlockDAG, Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge, and Bitcoin Hyper’s prices, growth, and key presale details. The crypto market in 2025 is being shaped by projects that are not just talking about innovation but are showing it in real time. The best part is that these projects are not just releasing tokens but are actively building ecosystems around them. Among the best crypto presales of 2025, some names are setting benchmarks that others are struggling to keep up with. From mobile-first mining apps with millions of users to wallet-based platforms that combine staking, rewards, and launchpads, and even meme coins promising massive returns, there is a diverse mix this year. Below, we explore BlockDAG, Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge, and Bitcoin Hyper in detail, covering their current progress, presale numbers, and what makes them stand out in this cycle. 1. BlockDAG: Racing Ahead with Alpine F1® Partnership BlockDAG (BDAG) is the clear frontrunner when discussing the best crypto presales of 2025, and the reasons are obvious. The project has gone beyond the presale hype stage and delivered on infrastructure, partnerships, and adoption. Its partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® team has put it on the world’s biggest stage, combining high-speed blockchain technology with Formula 1’s® global fanbase. The presale has already raised nearly $415 million, with $40 million added in just the past month. With a presale coin price of $0.0013, over 312,000 holders, and 1,000+ new wallets joining every day, BlockDAG is proving its staying power and global demand. Beyond partnerships, BlockDAG is actively rolling out its Awakening Testnet. Features like UTXO removal for faster transactions, account abstraction for flexible wallets, live miner integration, and EIP-4337 groundwork for gas abstraction are already being tested. For…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:21
BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Pushes BlockDAG’s Presale Past $411M While Lyno AI Gains Speed & Ozak AI Targets 4-Digit ROIs

Crypto presales remain the most exciting part of 2025’s market. Lyno AI (LYNO) is gaining traction with its AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage engine, raising over $32,000 in its Early Bird stage at $0.050 per token. Ozak AI (OZAK) follows closely, collecting $3.31 million and selling 909 million tokens in Phase 6 at $0.012.  But BlockDAG stands [...] The post BWT Alpine Formula 1® Deal Pushes BlockDAG’s Presale Past $411M While Lyno AI Gains Speed & Ozak AI Targets 4-Digit ROIs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 00:00
Fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Presale Explodes to $19.2M with Massive Whales Buys – Only 34 Hours Left

Bitcoin Hyper has cleared $19M in presale, paced by whale accumulation. The project has combined Bitcoin security with Solana throughput via SVM and a canonical bridge, while HYPER has covered gas, staking, and governance as developers and users have explored early activity.
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:56
BlackRock Now Holds 3.8% of Bitcoin Supply; Bloomberg Analyst Explains Why It’s ‘Extraordinary’

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:49
SEC Issues New Signal for Potential Altcoin ETF Approval

SEC releases a new framework for possible altcoin ETF approvals. Solana's (SOL) ETF approval could be confirmed imminently. Continue Reading:SEC Issues New Signal for Potential Altcoin ETF Approval The post SEC Issues New Signal for Potential Altcoin ETF Approval appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/30 23:49
Visa tests pre-funding in stablecoin for cross-border payments

Visa is experimenting with pre-funding in stablecoin on Visa Direct to make cross-border payments faster and more predictable.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 22:01
