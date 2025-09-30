MEXC හුවමාරුව
Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins
The post Stripe’s Bridge unveils platform for businesses to launch and manage stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Stripe has launched a platform for businesses to issue and manage stablecoins. Businesses can customize smart contracts and manage reserve assets for their stablecoin offerings. Stripe today unveiled a platform that enables businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins through Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform recently integrated into Stripe to facilitate business-led stablecoin creation and management. The new issuance service allows businesses to customize smart contracts and manage reserves for their stablecoins, streamlining deployment across multiple blockchains. The platform supports interoperability with other stablecoins issued through the same system, encouraging broader business adoption outside major regions like the US and EU. This launch aligns with Stripe’s strategy to integrate stablecoins into global payments, transforming how businesses access dollar-linked funds without traditional banking barriers. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/stripe-bridge-platform-launches-for-business-stablecoin-management/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:38
Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton
The post Neural Dynamics Propel Robotics Development in Newton appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 29, 2025 14:11 Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) offers a breakthrough in robotic simulation, enhancing precision and adaptability by integrating neural models with traditional physics engines like Newton. Neural Robot Dynamics (NeRD) is revolutionizing the field of robotics by addressing the limitations of classical analytic dynamics models. According to NVIDIA, NeRD’s innovative approach allows for more accurate and stable predictions in robotic simulations, even amidst complex, contact-rich environments. Understanding NeRD NeRD is a neural simulation framework that predicts the future states of articulated rigid bodies, such as robots, interacting with their environments. This framework utilizes differentiable models to generalize across various tasks and environments, effectively narrowing the gap between simulation and real-world applications. Unlike traditional task-specific simulators, NeRD can be used as a drop-in backend within physics engines like Newton, allowing teams to switch the physics solver without overhauling existing policy-learning environments. This adaptability is crucial for continuous improvement of robot dynamics through both simulations and real-world experiences. NeRD’s Technological Advancements NeRD distinguishes itself with two main innovations: its hybrid prediction framework and robot-centric input parameterization. By replacing the time integration component of traditional simulators, NeRD leverages intermediate simulation quantities to evolve robot dynamics accurately and efficiently. This approach prevents overfitting to specific tasks, enhancing the model’s generalizability. The robot-centric parameterization transforms state and contact-related inputs into the robot’s base frame, enabling reliable predictions at new spatial locations. This enhances the model’s long-horizon prediction accuracy, crucial for complex robotic tasks. Training and Implementation NeRD models are trained using a task-agnostic approach, collecting extensive simulation data to ensure robust model training. Once trained, these models can be integrated into modular physics engines like Newton, serving as interchangeable solvers for existing analytical dynamics and contact solvers. This integration facilitates the reuse of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:31
Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets
The post Deutsche Börse Teams With Circle as Stablecoins Push Into Core Euro Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Europe is taking a massive leap toward regulated digital finance as Circle and Deutsche Börse join forces to embed stablecoins into core market infrastructure. Circle’s USDC and EURC Take Aim at Legacy Systems Via Deutsche Börse Global integration of digital assets into regulated markets is gaining momentum, with Europe emerging as a central hub for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/deutsche-borse-teams-with-circle-as-stablecoins-push-into-core-euro-markets/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:13
ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks
The post ECB urges tighter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins to curb financial risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The European Central Bank (ECB) is calling for bans or stricter oversight on multi-issuance stablecoins due to crash fears. The ECB highlights concerns that stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity can create financial stability risks. The European Central Bank is pushing for stricter rules on multi-issuance stablecoins, citing concerns that rapid expansion of these digital assets could trigger broader financial instability without proper oversight. The ECB has recommended addressing gaps in rules for third-country stablecoin issuers to prevent inconsistencies in multi-jurisdictional operations. The regulatory push targets stablecoins issued across multiple countries by the same entity, which European authorities view as potentially creating reserve mismatches and redemption issues. European authorities are emphasizing the need for foreign stablecoin providers to align with EU standards. This represents a more cautious regulatory approach compared to experimental stablecoin launches in Asia. Recent ECB statements call for global coordination on crypto assets to mitigate risks from rapid stablecoin expansion. The central bank’s oversight body is actively urging stricter rules on foreign stablecoin issuers to close regulatory loopholes and ensure equivalence in standards. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/eu-watchdog-multi-issuance-stablecoin-ban-crash-fears/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:05
The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10
Chainlink has recently broken into the spotlight with strong oracle demand and upward momentum, while SUI is surging on DeFi, institutional, and ecosystem developments. Yet among emerging options, Remittix is being touted as the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility, listing pipeline, and adoption angle. Chainlink: Oracle Strength Driving Relevance Chainlink continues [...] The post The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is Remittix As Chainlink & SUI Enter The Top 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/01 00:00
Deutsche Börse Taps Circle to Bring Stablecoins Into Europe’s Capital Markets
TLDR: Deutsche Börse and Circle signed an MoU to integrate EURC and USDC into Europe’s regulated financial infrastructure. Stablecoin trading will start on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX and 360T platforms with custody managed by Clearstream and Crypto Finance. Circle’s EURC and USDC adoption is supported by MiCAR, the EU’s first full framework for digital asset regulation. [...] The post Deutsche Börse Taps Circle to Bring Stablecoins Into Europe’s Capital Markets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/30 23:59
Citi sees global AI compute demand sending AI spending to $2.8T
American multinational investment bank Citigroup revised its projections for AI-related infrastructure investment by tech giants upward to exceed $2.8 trillion through 2029. The revision comes on top of the initial projection of $2.3 trillion estimated earlier. The investment banking group opines this growth will be driven by aggressive early investments by hyperscalers and a growing […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 23:48
SEC weighs plan to allow blockchain-based stock trading amid crypto push: Report
The SEC is exploring a plan to let blockchain-based versions of stocks trade on crypto exchanges, signaling growing support for tokenization. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly developing a plan to allow blockchain-registered versions of stocks to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges — a move that would mark a significant step toward integrating digital asset technology into the traditional financial system.The proposal, still in early stages, would let investors buy and sell stock tokens — digital representations of shares in publicly traded companies — on approved crypto platforms, The Information reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.The initiative reflects growing regulatory openness to tokenization, the process of creating blockchain-based tokens that mirror ownership of traditional assets. Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:44
How China’s AI Hospital is Redefining the Future of Healthcare
China’s healthcare technology landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent history. The recent unveiling of the world's first virtual AI hospital in China represents the first true leap towards “AI-first” healthcare delivery. Beijing has implemented a series of forward-thinking legislative initiatives designed to foster innovation while ensuring public safety.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 23:40
Bitcoin At $113,000 Waiting For 'Final Rotiation' As Analyst Forecasts One Last Dominance Push
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is hovering around $113,000 as analysts expect the crypto king to stage a dominance rebound in the upcoming month.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:37
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network