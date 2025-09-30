SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV on Ethereum DeFi

SG‑FORGE, the digital division of Société Générale, brings its regulated stablecoins EURCV and USDCV into DeFi protocols on Ethereum. The coins are now available on Morpho for lending and borrowing, and on Uniswap for spot trading, with smart contracts ensuring continuous operation. In this context, the initiative aims to connect regulated finance and on‑chain infrastructure, offering greater transparency and traceability. Information about the launch is detailed in the official SG‑FORGE newsroom and has been covered by the specialized press SG‑FORGE newsroom and by CoinDesk, which documented the announcement of the CoinVertible dollar launch in June 2025. According to the data collected by our editorial team, confirmed by the official communications from the issuer, deployments on Ethereum continued between June and September 2025 and received initial operational integrations on market makers and lending protocols. Industry analysts we spoke with note that direct integration on Morpho and Uniswap reduces operational on-ramps for institutional counterparties while maintaining stricter compliance controls. What SG‑FORGE has announced The company announced the availability of EURCV (euro) and USDCV (dollar) on DeFi protocols based on Ethereum, expanding the distribution of its assets beyond traditional exchanges and brokers. The innovation enables on‑chain lending, borrowing, and spot trading operations. DeFi Loans with EURCV on Morpho On Morpho, users can now use EURCV to lend or borrow, using cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH as collateral. Tokenized instruments are also supported, such as money market funds USTBL and EUTBL – which invest in US and Eurozone T-Bills – regulated by the French AMF. The integration on Morpho reduces operational friction and introduces risk management guided by on-chain parameters, maintaining a collateral profile close to traditional finance. It should be noted that this favors more granular control of positions and better composability with other protocols. Swap spot with USDCV on Uniswap On Uniswap,…