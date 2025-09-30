MEXC හුවමාරුව
Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance
The post Phantom unveils Phantom Cash as first stablecoin on Stripe’s Open Issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phantom has announced the launch of Phantom Cash, a new consumer payments offering that transforms its crypto wallet into a broader money app. The product allows users to fund balances instantly with a bank or card, buy and sell crypto without fees on stablecoins, pay with Visa through Apple Pay or Google Pay, and send money to peers. The service is underpinned by CASH, a stablecoin issued via Bridge — the infrastructure company Stripe acquired earlier this year. Phantom Cash marks the first deployment of Open Issuance, a platform Stripe unveiled at its annual product showcase in New York. Open Issuance allows businesses to launch and manage their own stablecoins with just a few lines of code. It outsources reserve management to institutions including BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Fidelity, and Superstate. Liquidity is handled by Lead Bank, and stablecoins minted through Open Issuance are interoperable with each other, lowering costs for conversion and settlement. Phantom’s adoption gives Stripe an early, visible use case for its new infrastructure and highlights its ambition to move stablecoins from niche crypto use into mainstream payments. Stripe executives framed the launch as part of a push into “agentic commerce,” where AI agents transact on behalf of users. Alongside Phantom, new stablecoins such as mUSD for Metamask and USDH for Hyperliquid will also issue on Open Issuance. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/phantom-unveils-phantom-cash
$0.43203
-2.80%
WALLET
$0.02283
+0.13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:44
Elon Musk renews Wikipedia feud, pitches xAI's Grokipedia as massive improvement
Elon Musk has announced the creation of a new knowledge resource he calls “Grokipedia.” The tech giant has said that it will be a massive improvement over Wikipedia. Grokipedia will be built using Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI. In an X post, Musk said, “Frankly, it is a necessary step towards the xAI goal of […]
ELON
$0.00000009538
-0.12%
XAI
$0.03981
-1.58%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 00:34
Litecoin Whale Buys $100M LTC, DNSBTC Offers Free Cloud Mining With $60 Starting Bonus
When a massive whale transaction shook the markets last week, with one investor scooping up over $100 million worth of Litecoin (LTC) in a single move, headlines lit up across The post Litecoin Whale Buys $100M LTC, DNSBTC Offers Free Cloud Mining With $60 Starting Bonus appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
LTC
$106.14
-0.35%
FREE
$0.00012622
+0.23%
CLOUD
$0.11504
+2.32%
Crypto Ninjas
2025/10/01 00:26
WSPN And Dtcpay To Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility
The post WSPN And Dtcpay To Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WSPN And Dtcpay To Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release WSPN and dtcpay to Launch WUSD Card, Expanding Digital Payment Accessibility Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/wspn-and-dtcpay-to-launch-wusd-card-expanding-digital-payment-accessibility/
WUSD
$0.9997
-0.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:23
Federal Reserve Official Puts Stablecoins at Center of America’s Payment Future
Rather than treating them as a novelty, Waller positioned the tokens as part of America’s long-standing culture of financial innovation […] The post Federal Reserve Official Puts Stablecoins at Center of America’s Payment Future appeared first on Coindoo.
FUTURE
$0.1219
-1.86%
PART
$0.2145
+0.51%
Coindoo
2025/10/01 00:16
MicroStrategy Faces Rising Dilution Risk as Bitcoin Purchases Continue
TLDR MicroStrategy has issued 3.2M shares to fund Bitcoin purchases since August. The company’s stock price continues to underperform Bitcoin’s market gains. 94% of recent Bitcoin acquisitions were funded through stock dilution. MicroStrategy removed guardrails protecting shareholders from excessive dilution. MicroStrategy is under growing scrutiny as it continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. The company [...] The post MicroStrategy Faces Rising Dilution Risk as Bitcoin Purchases Continue appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUND
$0.01776
+33.53%
GAINS
$0.02276
-1.98%
Coincentral
2025/10/01 00:01
SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV on Ethereum DeFi
The post SG-FORGE launches EURCV and USDCV on Ethereum DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SG‑FORGE, the digital division of Société Générale, brings its regulated stablecoins EURCV and USDCV into DeFi protocols on Ethereum. The coins are now available on Morpho for lending and borrowing, and on Uniswap for spot trading, with smart contracts ensuring continuous operation. In this context, the initiative aims to connect regulated finance and on‑chain infrastructure, offering greater transparency and traceability. Information about the launch is detailed in the official SG‑FORGE newsroom and has been covered by the specialized press SG‑FORGE newsroom and by CoinDesk, which documented the announcement of the CoinVertible dollar launch in June 2025. According to the data collected by our editorial team, confirmed by the official communications from the issuer, deployments on Ethereum continued between June and September 2025 and received initial operational integrations on market makers and lending protocols. Industry analysts we spoke with note that direct integration on Morpho and Uniswap reduces operational on-ramps for institutional counterparties while maintaining stricter compliance controls. What SG‑FORGE has announced The company announced the availability of EURCV (euro) and USDCV (dollar) on DeFi protocols based on Ethereum, expanding the distribution of its assets beyond traditional exchanges and brokers. The innovation enables on‑chain lending, borrowing, and spot trading operations. DeFi Loans with EURCV on Morpho On Morpho, users can now use EURCV to lend or borrow, using cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH as collateral. Tokenized instruments are also supported, such as money market funds USTBL and EUTBL – which invest in US and Eurozone T-Bills – regulated by the French AMF. The integration on Morpho reduces operational friction and introduces risk management guided by on-chain parameters, maintaining a collateral profile close to traditional finance. It should be noted that this favors more granular control of positions and better composability with other protocols. Swap spot with USDCV on Uniswap On Uniswap,…
DEFI
$0.001495
+0.47%
NOW
$0.00592
-3.73%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:56
XRP’s Dream of Replacing SWIFT Fades as SWIFT Launches Blockchain Ledger
TLDR SWIFT has introduced a blockchain-based shared ledger designed to modernize cross-border payments. Over 30 global financial institutions, including JPMorgan and HSBC, are backing SWIFT’s new blockchain initiative. The blockchain ledger will enable real-time, always-on records of transactions, improving interoperability with digital assets. Ripple’s long-standing ambition to replace SWIFT’s payment system faces significant setbacks due [...] The post XRP’s Dream of Replacing SWIFT Fades as SWIFT Launches Blockchain Ledger appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$2.8408
-2.06%
CROSS
$0.23923
+2.63%
REAL
$0.07483
+0.51%
Coincentral
2025/09/30 23:54
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for September 30
Can drop of Solana (SOL) continue to $200 zone?
SOL
$208.84
-0.88%
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:36
Hard Work Is Dead: Why Leverage (Not Hustle) Rules the Creator Economy
The industrial-age formula “work harder = get more” is broken. In the creator economy, leverage—not effort—determines results. Permissionless leverage (code, content, community) lets anyone scale impact infinitely without permission from bosses or banks. Stop grinding in 1:1 mode and start stacking leverage multipliers if you want exponential growth.
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
NOT
$0.001529
-0.26%
GET
$0.004559
-0.82%
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 23:28
නැගී එන පුවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network