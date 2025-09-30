MEXC හුවමාරුව
Giant Whale Declares “Enough!” on the Recently Popular Altcoin, Makes a Massive Sell! Makes $148 Million Profit!
The post Giant Whale Declares “Enough!” on the Recently Popular Altcoin, Makes a Massive Sell! Makes $148 Million Profit! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While large sums of money can be earned in the cryptocurrency market, unexpectedly large losses can also be encountered. At this point, one whale made a huge profit and caught the market’s attention. According to Lookonchain’s post, an early-stage Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale made a profit of $148.6 million by selling. Accordingly, an early-stage whale holding 5.07 million HYPE recently sold 4.99 million HYPE at an average price of $45.82 (approximately $228.76 million), making a profit of $148.63 million. Nine months ago, the whale purchased 5.07 million HYPE at an average price of $16.23. The whale that still has HYPE currently only has 77,089 HYPE (about $3.37 million). According to Coinmarketcap data, Hyperliquid, ranked 11th by market capitalization, has increased by 1307% in the last 12 months. HYPE, which reached as high as $59 in September, is trading at $45 at the time of writing. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/giant-whale-declares-enough-on-the-recently-popular-altcoin-makes-a-massive-sell-makes-148-million-profit/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:37
Société Générale Integrates EURCV and USDCV Stablecoins with Uniswap
TLDR Société Générale’s SG-FORGE has deployed EURCV and USDCV stablecoins on Ethereum-based platforms, including Morpho and Uniswap. The integration allows users to borrow, lend, and trade SG-FORGE’s stablecoins in a fully on-chain environment. SG-FORGE partners with MEV Capital to manage collateral eligibility and risk management on the Morpho protocol. Flowdesk will supply liquidity to ensure [...] The post Société Générale Integrates EURCV and USDCV Stablecoins with Uniswap appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/01 00:26
Bloomberg Analyst Compares Tokenized Stocks and ETFs
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bloomberg-tokenized-stocks-etf-comparison/
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:59
SEC Drives Forward on Altcoin ETFs
With the whirlwind approval of the Bitcoin ETF last year, investor anticipation has gradually shifted towards the potential endorsement of altcoin ETFs. A notable step forward was marked recently when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a new listing framework, hinting at the possibility of altcoin ETF approvals.Continue Reading:SEC Drives Forward on Altcoin ETFs
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:55
Price Target Hiked to $40 at Benchmark
The post Price Target Hiked to $40 at Benchmark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bakkt (BKKT) may have surged 170% in just two weeks, but one Wall Street firm says the rally hasn’t erased the stock’s upside potential. Broker Benchmark raised its price target on the crypto infrastructure company to $40 from $13, while reiterating its buy rating on the stock. The shares were 2% higher in early trade, around $26. Even after the run-up, Bakkt trades at just 9.9 times estimated 2026 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer. That’s far below peers including Coinbase (24.1x), Robinhood (45.5x) and Circle (49.9x). Benchmark argues the relative discount makes the stock look inexpensive given its growth profile. The rally, Palmer said, validates the strategic reset under CEO Akshay Naheta, who took sole leadership in August. The firm has opportunities in three areas: crypto infrastructure, stablecoin payments and a newly unveiled BTC$113,191.54 treasury strategy. The company has sold off its custody division and is in the process of exiting its legacy loyalty business, both of which were costly and non-core. With those units gone, Benchmark expects Bakkt to achieve profitability in the first half of 2026. Investors also took note of the appointment of fintech veteran Mike Alfred to Bakkt’s board on Sept. 22. Alfred, who founded retirement transparency platform BrightScope and blockchain analytics firm Digital Assets Data, brings experience in both financial services and digital infrastructure. Benchmark said his addition should enhance Bakkt’s decision-making as it scales. Read more: Bakkt Rated Buy With 44% Upside on Stablecoin Growth Potential: Clear Street Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/30/bakkt-shares-still-look-cheap-after-170-rally-benchmark
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 23:55
Big Money Dumps Bitcoin – But Is The ‘Alt‑Season’ Narrative Overblown?
Crypto funds have logged $812M weekly outflows, driven by Bitcoin and Ethereum, while Solana and XRP have recorded inflows. Strong U.S. data has shifted rate expectations, and discussion about a potential altseason has persisted despite thinner altcoin liquidity.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 23:41
Why Selling This Crypto Coin Too Early Cost Me $10,000
I thought I was being smart when I sold this crypto coin for a quick profit. A few weeks later, that small win could have been a $10,000…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/30 23:38
IBIT surpasses Deribit: Bitcoin options at around $38B, shift towards regulated markets
As of September 30, 2025, the open interest on options linked to IBIT reached approximately $38 billion, surpassing Deribit's $32 billion.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 21:57
Tokenization 2025: the assault on real-world assets (RWA) has begun
The capitalization of stablecoins is nearing $280 billion, supporting the increasingly growing tokenization of RWA.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 20:55
The Mutuum Finance Ecosystem
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has been progressing through its multi-phase presale, having already raised $16,550,000 since launch. The project is currently in Phase 6, which is 50% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. Once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise to $0,04, reflecting a 14.3% increase, before ultimately reaching $ 0.06 at launch.
Hackernoon
2025/09/30 19:26
