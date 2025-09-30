2025-10-01 Wednesday

Tether could become the most profitable company in history: Bitwise CIO

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says Tether could one day surpass Saudi Aramco as the most profitable company in history. The crypto industry is often underestimated by mainstream finance. According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, critics overlook a key point: the…
Crypto.news2025/10/01 00:23
Deutsche Börse Partners with Circle to Advance Stablecoins Adoption in Europe

Deutsche Börse partners with Circle to integrate regulated stablecoins, advancing tokenized payments, efficiency, and compliance across European markets. German securities marketplace Deutsche Börse has announced a strategic partnership with USDC stablecoin issuer Circle. Through the collaboration, Circle’s regulated stablecoins will be integrated into Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure. According to the joint announcement, the deal […] The post Deutsche Börse Partners with Circle to Advance Stablecoins Adoption in Europe appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 00:15
Will the machine economy fuel the next Ethereum boom?

The post Will the machine economy fuel the next Ethereum boom? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is positioning its base layer to coordinate autonomous agents, a move that puts machine, to machine commerce on a direct path to on-chain settlement in the coming year. This month, the Ethereum Foundation formed a dedicated dAI Team with a remit to advance agent identity, trust, and payments, including support for ERC-8004, a draft standard for agent credentials and verification that would anchor identity and attestations at the protocol level. The initiative frames Ethereum as a settlement and coordination layer for agent economies, with censorship resistance and open access as core design goals, while community drafts around ERC-8004 outline how on-chain identity and trust could allow automated systems to negotiate, post bonds, and execute escrow without custodial intermediaries. The near-term deliverable is research and standards progress that can be adopted by wallets, middleware, and dApps in 2026, creating a shared trust substrate for agentic applications. Token flows already reflect an AI tilt in crypto markets. AI-focused tokens such as Bittensor, Fetch.ai (ASI), Internet Computer, and Render have maintained on-chain activity and relative price stability through Q3, outpacing broader altcoins during the recent market drawdown. Koinly’s market roundups point to continued demand for decentralized compute, inference, and agent frameworks, while ecosystem reports show ICP’s push for native app hosting and Render’s GPU marketplace drawing steady usage from AI workloads. Per Token Metrics, DeFi total value locked has rebounded from roughly $72 billion in early 2025 toward the $100 billion area, with new AI-native DeFi rails such as Blackhole DEX on Avalanche, Sahara AI, and Moby AI contributing to volumes and fee generation that persisted through volatility. Token Metrics places this in a broader rotation toward automated liquidity and agent execution that can operate across chains via messaging and omnichain abstractions. The payments stack is converging on agent use cases at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 00:08
Bitcoin becomes a problem: $10.3B dilution risk stares MicroStrategy in the face

Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase lifted its stock, but shareholder dilution reignited old debates.
Coinstats2025/10/01 00:00
After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003

There have been some notable developments in the cryptocurrency industry lately, particularly with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Both tokens rose sharply, thanks to the US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and more institutional investors would become interested. However, the energy behind these rallies appears to be dissipating, and investors are beginning to seek alternative investment [...] The post After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/01 00:00
SBI Ripple Asia Partners with Tobu Top Tours for Tokenized Payment System

SBI Ripple Asia and Tobu Top Tours launch tokenized payments using XRP Ledger, NFTs, and blockchain for tourism and commerce. SBI Ripple Asia has partnered with Tobu Top Tours to build a tokenized payment ecosystem. The initiative will issue proprietary tokens tailored to destinations, brands, and fan engagement. The project will link digital experiences to […] The post SBI Ripple Asia Partners with Tobu Top Tours for Tokenized Payment System appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 00:00
PI Holders Brace for Massive Token Unlocks, Whales Load Up on XRP

Explore the key differences between Zexpire's high-volatility approach, Pi Network's app-driven model, and XRP's real-world utility to determine which cryptocurrency could lead the digital economy in the future.
Cryptodaily2025/09/30 23:43
Top Cryptos to Accumulate in Q4: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Overthrows Ripple (XRP) as the Best Pick

As the crypto market enters the fourth quarter of 2025, investors are cautious about which coins are likely to make the biggest gains before the bull cycle reaches its peak. BTC and ETH remain safe choices, but altcoins are vying for attention. Ripple (XRP) has been a reliable investment option for both institutional and individual […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 23:26
ChainOpera: 2 million users and 10k agents on the AI blockchain

ChainOpera brings decentralized AI from the experimental phase to concrete implementation on blockchain.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/30 22:06
Why 0G Foundation Appointed Dr. Jonathan Chang to Lead Its Decentralized AI Push

0G Foundation has appointed Dr. Jonathan Chang, former CEO of Heritage Singapore, to its board of directors to advance decentralized AI adoption globally. Chang brings experience from fintech, education, and cultural sectors, along with connections to policymakers and academic institutions. His role focuses on positioning decentralized AI as a public good rather than a corporate-controlled technology.
Hackernoon2025/09/30 20:20
