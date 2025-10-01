X to overhaul creator payouts to target engagement farmers
Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has announced efforts on a new creator payout system that will reduce engagement spam and low-quality bait from users who try to game the system. According to Nikita Bier, X product head, the social media platform needs to off-ramp to a different system. X is positioning this as a way to encourage higher-quality content and combat engagement farming. As data shows, most users engage in low-effort posts like meme recycling, outrage triggers, and fake debates just to generate replies, comments, and clicks. The new payout system will aim to tie payouts more closely to meaningful engagement, especially from paying or premium users. X is working to reduce rewards for those cheap engagement tricks. To that end, Nikita Bier has announced, "Over the next week, I'll be dropping some small upgrades for power users. Most of these things were quick fixes that somehow fell through the cracks. Stay tuned." Cut the spam, cut the noise, and boost actual quality X has faced advertiser pullbacks and volatility. Since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform, users and advertisers have experienced losses due to concerns about brand safety, as well as a decline in trust following Musk's controversial comments and actions. Shifting away from pure ad-dependency gives more flexibility. If all goes as planned and premium users' engagement becomes more valuable, that will further tie the platform's financial health to subscriptions and a more committed user base. However, "quality" is subjective. Some content is deeply niche, some is playful, some is controversial for valid reasons. If "quality" equals high interaction from premium users, not just high raw numbers, that's an improvement but it also can skew toward content that already appeals to elites or "paid user" demographics.
