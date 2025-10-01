2025-10-01 Wednesday

How The Grizzlies May Have Gotten Better By Trading Desmond Bane

The post How The Grizzlies May Have Gotten Better By Trading Desmond Bane appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – FEBRUARY 25: Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts after a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at FedExForum on February 25, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images) Getty Images On the surface, the Memphis Grizzlies’ trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic may seem like a cost-cutting move from a team that doesn’t see a future with their current core. And while that very well may have been the Grizzlies’ intention when they executed the deal, trading Bane may have actually made them a more balanced, more competitive team in 2025-26. The Grizzlies Addressed A Major Weakness By Trading Bane Ever since this era of Grizzlies basketball kicked off, they have been missing a marquee three-and-D wing player to flank their star-studded trio. At first, Dillon Brooks tried to don this mantle, but his questionable jumper and curious shot selection forced his team to outgrow him. After letting him walk in free agency, they brought in Marcus Smart, but injuries plagued him through the entirety of his season-and-a-half long stint with the team. In 2024, Memphis used the 39th overall pick to select Jaylen Wells. Wells surpassed any reasonable expectation that was set for him in Year One, but even he is still more of a rising stud than a proven ace. Enter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Any salary cap expert will tell you that his sole purpose in this transaction was to make the salaries work. That’s probably true, but he is also one of the best three-and-D wings of his generation, as evidenced by his contributions to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:42
Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally

The post Dogecoin ETF Hits $6M in First Hour Signals Potential $0.45 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has regained momentum after the launch of the first U.S. Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which quickly established itself as one of the most successful crypto-based debuts on record. Trading began on the CBOE exchange, and, within the first hour, the fund amassed $6 million in volume. Blocknews reported on X that the ETF had already reached $6 million in trading activity, 6X the average volume typically seen on an ETF’s first day. This update from Blocknews sparked debate over whether the ETF can serve as a long-term catalyst for Dogecoin’s price. With additional ETF applications awaiting regulatory approval, momentum from the launch could prove to be a turning point for the token. The strong reception also demonstrated not only growing institutional interest in Dogecoin but also the increasing willingness of traditional investors to engage with meme coin markets. Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis Expert Ali Martinez recently highlighted on X a historical Dogecoin chart capturing the coin’s explosive breakout in late January 2021. Ali’s chart on X shows that $DOGE traded quietly around $0.007-$0.008 before a sudden 423% surge in a single day pushed it into new territory. Despite heavy profit-taking afterward, the price never returned to sub-penny levels and instead established a new floor around $0.03-$0.05, setting the stage for later parabolic rallies. Ali also noted that breaking above $0.29 could serve as a critical trigger, opening the path for DOGE to advance toward $0.36 and potentially $0.45. Such a move would establish a stronger base at higher prices and reinforce long-term momentum, especially as ETF-driven demand and institutional inflows continue to build. The 2021 breakout illustrates how Dogecoin can leverage major catalysts to reset its trading range permanently, even amid short-term volatility. Dogecoin ETF Fuels Meme Coin Interest The ETF’s successful debut has raised expectations…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:26
Brex Announces Stablecoin Payment Integration for Business Accounts

Brex announces native stablecoin payment integration across its platform, allowing business customers to accept and send stablecoins with automatic USD conversion. The post Brex Announces Stablecoin Payment Integration for Business Accounts appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/10/01 01:23
Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests

The post Glen Powell Talks ‘Chad Powers’ And His Hollywood Business Interests appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toby Huss, Clayne Crawford, Perry Mattfeld, Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Wynn Everett and Quentin Plair at Hulu’s “Chad Powers” World Premiere held at The Rose Bowl on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. Variety via Getty Images Between his big box office blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters and Anyone But You to his streaming success with Hit Man, Glen Powell has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most captivating leading men today – and yet, it feels like he is just getting started in telling the crowd-pleasing stories he wants to tell in Hollywood. “I find at its best, this business is about making the things that you’d want to see and getting to collaborate with the people that you’re genuine fans of, and that’s literally what I got to do with this show.” Glen Powell in the “Chad Powers” limited series. Disney Powell, 36, is referring to his latest project, a new limited series titled Chad Powers, which is now streaming on Hulu. Based on the Eli’s Places segment from ESPN and Omaha Productions, Chad Powers is co-created and co-written for television by Powell, as well as executive produced by the star of this six-episode series. It tells the story of Russ Holliday, an ego-driven former college football star, who is now remembered by the public for his painful loss and bad sportsmanship years earlier. Determined to finally get his life back on track and return to his love of football, Holliday decides to disguise himself as a dorky newcomer named Chad Powers. Sitting down with Powell and his Chad Powers co-star, actor Steve Zahn who plays Coach Jake Hudson, I wondered what it was for Powell about what he has been seeing within the television landscape lately, that made him feel that this new…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:21
X to overhaul creator payouts to target engagement farmers

The post X to overhaul creator payouts to target engagement farmers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has announced efforts on a new creator payout system that will reduce engagement spam and low-quality bait from users who try to game the system. According to Nikita Bier, X  product head, the social media platform needs to off-ramp to a different system. X is positioning this as a way to encourage higher-quality content and combat engagement farming. As data shows, most users engage in low-effort posts like meme recycling, outrage triggers, and fake debates just to generate replies, comments, and clicks.  The new payout system will aim to tie payouts more closely to meaningful engagement, especially from paying or premium users. X is working to reduce rewards for those cheap engagement tricks. To that end, Nikita Bier has announced, “Over the next week, I’ll be dropping some small upgrades for power users. Most of these things were quick fixes that somehow fell through the cracks. Stay tuned.” Cut the spam, cut the noise, and boost actual quality X has faced advertiser pullbacks and volatility. Since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform, users and advertisers have experienced losses due to concerns about brand safety, as well as a decline in trust following Musk’s controversial comments and actions. Shifting away from pure ad-dependency gives more flexibility.  If all goes as planned and premium users’ engagement becomes more valuable, that will further tie the platform’s financial health to subscriptions and a more committed user base. However, “quality” is subjective. Some content is deeply niche, some is playful, some is controversial for valid reasons. If “quality” equals high interaction from premium users, not just high raw numbers, that’s an improvement but it also can skew toward content that already appeals to elites or “paid user” demographics. One user asked, “Bier, please fix the monetization. I have…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:12
RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds

The post RexShares’s US Solana staking ETF reaches $338M AUM as SEC weighs other spot Solana funds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REXShares’s Solana staking ETF ($SSK) has reached $338 million in assets under management. $SSK is the first US-listed ETF to combine spot Solana exposure with on-chain staking rewards. REXShares’s Solana staking ETF has reached $338 million in assets under management as the SEC prepares to decide on multiple spot Solana ETF applications. The REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under ticker $SSK, became the first US-listed fund to combine spot Solana exposure with active staking rewards. REXShares has expanded its crypto ETF lineup throughout 2025, launching staking-enabled products for Ethereum alongside non-staking spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin. Nine spot Solana ETF applications currently await SEC review, which would offer direct exposure to Solana’s native token without staking features. The regulatory decisions could expand institutional access to Solana-based investment products. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rexshares-solana-staking-etf-338m-aum-sec-decision/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:08
Report: Robinhood Explores Overseas Prediction Markets Launch

The post Report: Robinhood Explores Overseas Prediction Markets Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Robinhood is reportedly taking its prediction markets global, betting that the world is just as eager to wager on everything from elections to sports. Not content with just disrupting domestic investing, Robinhood is now taking its prediction markets global, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The move aims to capitalize on soaring international demand for […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-robinhood-explores-overseas-prediction-markets-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:07
Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits

The post Spotify Shares Drop After Founder Ek Exits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Spotify shares dropped more than $4% as trading opened on Tuesday, after the audio-streaming platform announced billionaire founder Daniel Ek would step down as chief executive after nearly two decades leading the company. The audio-streaming platform reported its first full-year profitability last year after expanding to podcasts and audiobooks. Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts Shares of Spotify dropped 4% around $697 as trading opened Tuesday, following a similar decline in premarket. Spotify said in a statement Ek will transition to executive chairman, while co-presidents Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström—both of whom will still report to Ek—will serve as co-chief executives effective Jan. 1, 2026 In his new role, Ek will “more closely reflect a European Chairman setup,” Spotify said, indicating Ek will “determine capital allocation, map the long-term future of Spotify and continue to provide support and guidance to its senior team.” “And to be clear, I’m not leaving,” Ek told Spotify employees in a memo, adding he would remain involved in the “big, defining decisions about our future.” Ek told Forbes that Spotify had been working on a transition to Söderström and Norström for years, noting they were “more capable and more than ready to take it on,” and, “I feel now is the time, and I don’t want to hold them back.” Forbes Valuation Ek has a fortune estimated at $10.3 billion, ranking him the 293rd-richest person in the world as of Tuesday. He holds roughly 9% of Spotify’s shares and has benefited from the stock nearly doubling over the last year, as his net worth swelled from about $4.2 billion last year and $2.3 billion in 2023. Big Number $73.9 billion. That’s roughly how much has been added to Spotify’s market capitalization over the last 12 months, as the stock has surged nearly 98% with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 01:06
Surviving Disruption, Following The Money

The post Surviving Disruption, Following The Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Future of Green Jobs Photo by @micheile It has been a brutal year for many of the most senior sustainability leaders in financial institutions across Europe and the US, with teams downsized, leadership positions cut, and reporting functions absorbed into mainstream departments. In Asia, by contrast, green finance jobs are growing as capital flows into clean energy, grids and electric mobility reach record levels. The macro direction is clear: disruption is inevitable. We are already deep into a turbulent transition – messy, uneven, and impossible to reconcile with business as usual. Plausible disruption scenarios include the breakdown of parts of the food system, a climate-induced credit crunch through uninsurability, or major supply-chain shocks. Any of them would have immediate implications for financial institutions and jobs within them. Disruption will not be contained to sustainability teams. It will cascade through risk, strategy, lending, investment, technology, and client functions. At the same time, turbulence and innovation will unlock major economic opportunities. The next wave of growth will come from new technologies and business models designed for a carbon- and resource-constrained world. But these will not be “green jobs” in the way they were understood in the past. Green jobs in finance have never been a constant. Early roles often emerged out of CSR, communications or technical compliance teams. As societal concerns about the future grew, financial institutions chased the zeitgeist – creating dedicated sustainability teams to manage those expectations and support the development of ambitious targets and new ‘green’ products. These teams swelled during the ESG boom, in response to burgeoning reporting burdens – then shrank in the ensuing backlash. The pattern is clear: jobs follow market cycles and political winds, and sustainability teams are no longer immune from the cyclicality of the markets. Only work that is clearly tied to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 00:54
‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’

The post ‘Creativity Is, And Should Remain, Human-Centered’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The SAG-AFTRA actors union slammed an AI-generated “actress,” Tilly Norwood, which has roiled Hollywood since it was unveiled by an AI studio over the weekend, stating the computer-generated character cannot emote like a human, will put actors out of work and was developed using actors’ performances without permission. The AI-generated “actress” has already sparked blowback from some actors. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 actors and other entertainment workers, said Tuesday morning “creativity is, and should remain, human-centered,” stating it is “opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics.” The union said Tilly Norwood is “not an actor” and has “no life experience to draw from,” suggesting audiences aren’t interested in watching computer-generated performers “untethered from the human experience.” SAG-AFTRA alleged the computer-generated actress was trained using the performances of other actors who were not compensated and did not give permission. The union said the use of AI-generated performers could put human actors out of work, “jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.” The union warned signatory producers may not use synthetic performers without complying with the union’s contractual obligations, which require notice and bargaining. SAG-AFTRA’s statement comes two years after the use of AI was a crucial issue in the nearly four-month-long Hollywood labor strikes, after which the union struck a deal requiring studios to “bargain in good faith” if they wanted to use an AI-generated performer instead of a human actor. Who Else Has Criticized Tilly Norwood? Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar-winning actress, suggested on “The View” on Monday audiences would not enjoy watching an AI-generated actress. “You can always tell them from us. We move differently, our faces move differently, our bodies move differently,” Goldberg said. Emily Blunt, an Oscar nominee, sat…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/01 00:45
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense