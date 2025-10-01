2025-10-01 Wednesday

World’s Biggest Bitcoin Fraudster Pleads Guilty in $6.7 Billion Case

The post World’s Biggest Bitcoin Fraudster Pleads Guilty in $6.7 Billion Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime London prosecutors have secured a guilty plea in what is being called the biggest Bitcoin fraud case in history. Zhimin Qian, a Chinese citizen who also went by the name Zhang Yadi, confessed at Southwark Crown Court to orchestrating a vast crypto scam that duped more than 128,000 people. Between 2014 and 2017, Qian lured mostly middle-aged and elderly investors in China with promises of daily dividends and risk-free returns, disguising the scheme as legitimate Bitcoin investments. Authorities estimate the fraud reached a staggering $6.7 billion, making it one of the most lucrative crypto cons ever prosecuted. Police in London revealed they seized 61,000 Bitcoins linked to Qian – an amount so large it effectively doubles the UK government’s own digital asset reserves. Investigators said she fled China using false documents before attempting to launder the stolen funds through luxury real estate purchases in Britain. Officials described the bust as the biggest virtual asset seizure in UK history. The case underscores how the frenzy surrounding early Bitcoin adoption allowed fraudsters to exploit unsuspecting investors, many of them aged 50 to 75, with promises that were “too good to be true.” Qian now awaits sentencing, with prosecutors labeling her “the world’s biggest Bitcoin fraudster.” The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 12:14
Sui Showcases Innovation at Korea Blockchain Week 2025

The post Sui Showcases Innovation at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 30, 2025 04:13 Sui’s presence at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 highlighted its growing influence in the digital asset space, featuring key discussions on AI, gaming, and blockchain advancements. The Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) 2025 served as a significant platform for Sui, bringing together its leadership, partners, and community to spotlight its growing influence within the digital asset realm. According to Sui Foundation, the week-long series of events underscored Sui’s institutional relevance and cultural impact in the Asia-Pacific region. EastPoint: Setting the Stage The event kicked off with EastPoint:Seoul, a private conference where key figures, including Kevin Boon, President of Mysten Labs, discussed the future of digital assets in Korea. Boon’s insights into U.S. regulatory developments provided a global perspective to local stakeholders eager to understand the implications for Korean markets. Impact and Innovation at KBW During the KBW: IMPACT conference, Sui showcased its thought leadership and community engagement. Notable sessions included presentations by Adeniyi Abiodun and Kostas Chalkias, both Co-Founders of Mysten Labs. Abiodun introduced the Sui Stack as a coordination layer for applications and AI, while Chalkias explored blockchain’s intersection with AI, highlighting new frontiers in digital technology. Community Engagement and Gaming Focus Midweek events focused on community-building and gaming, with over 800 partners and builders attending an elegant evening gathering in Seongsu. Industry leaders discussed the flexibility of Sui’s architecture in game design and deployment. The day concluded with an interactive gaming event, “Ready. Sui. Play!” in Gangnam, engaging developers and players in hands-on experiences. Sui Builder House: APAC The week culminated with the Sui Builder House: APAC event, drawing 600 participants eager to explore regional strategies and product innovations. The program featured significant announcements, including new product milestones like Slush and BTCfi integrations, and showcased how…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:54
Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

The post Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tom Lee announced Bitmine’s expansion into Ethereum validator networks. Intends to increase ETH holdings to 5% of network. Market reacts positively, ETH prices remain stable amidst news. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Bitmine Chairman, outlined future plans at Token 2049 to increase ETH holdings and collaborate with the Ethereum Foundation. This highlights Bitmine’s commitment to Ethereum, influencing market perceptions and potentially driving institutional involvement in cryptocurrency developments. Tom Lee Unveils 5% ETH Network Ownership Plan Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine, highlighted a major strategic pivot toward Ethereum at the Token 2049 event. Bitmine aims to establish a domestic validator network in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and increase its ETH holdings to cover 5% of the total network. This initiative, known as Bitmine Moonshots, aims to fund early-stage startups, mirroring Google’s early investment approaches. In immediate implications, Bitmine has shifted its corporate strategy, significantly increasing its ETH treasury holdings to 2.15 million, marking the largest reported by a single entity. The company plans to further expand its Ethereum presence by targeting 5% network ownership, substantially impacting market dynamics. Following the announcement, market participants showed positive response, with increased staking and liquidity migration observed. Raoul Pal further emphasized the profound implications of institutional ETH accumulation in interviews discussing real-world asset tokenization and AI integration. As of October 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,144.18 with a market cap of $500.22 billion, marking a -1.42% change in the last 24 hours. ETH’s circulating supply stands at 120.70 million, sustaining a market dominance of 12.80%. The 24-hour trading volume is $37.20 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5.60%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent ETH price movements show a 61.13% increase over 90 days, contrasting with a -5.37% fall over 30 days. According to Coincu’s research team, Bitmine’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:31
XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions. Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000; Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).
PANews2025/10/01 11:29
Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves

The post Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that he will leave his position at the end of the year, after more than 13 years. Schwartz, one of the founding developers of XRP Ledger (XRPL), is also known in the industry by the nickname “JoelKatz” and is among the names that played a key role in Ripple’s current position. In his farewell statement, Schwartz recalled the turning points of his career and used the following statements: “I reflect on the last 40 years of my life. It’s been a wild ride, from consulting for the NSA to covering the early stages of Bitcoin to meeting Arthur, Jed, and Chris and coding the XRP Ledger. I worked at Ripple for over 13 years, and it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.” Schwartz, who announced that he will step down as CTO at the end of the year, said he will focus on spending time with his family and returning to his long-delayed hobbies. However, he added that he will not withdraw from the XRPL ecosystem entirely: “Be warned, I’m not shying away from the XRP community. In recent months, I’ve been working on my own XRPL node, exploring non-Ripple-focused use cases for XRP. Writing code and interacting directly with developers has always been a thrill for me. There’s much more to come in this area.” Schwartz also announced that he will join Ripple’s Board of Directors. After stepping down as CTO, he will continue to contribute to the company as CTO Emeritus. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/unexpected-departure-at-ripple-xrp-legendary-name-leaves/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:24
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor

Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced Tuesday he will step down at the end of the year after more than a decade at the company. Schwartz, who helped code the XRP ledger, said in a post on X that he wanted to spend more time with his family and return to hobbies he had long set aside. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever),” he wrote. Although leaving his executive role, Schwartz will remain involved with Ripple. He will take a seat on the company’s board of directors and serve as CTO Emeritus, a position that will allow him to stay connected while pursuing personal projects. Ripple CEO Welcomes Schwartz’s Continued Role On Board He explained that in recent months, he has been running his own XRPL node, publishing data and exploring new use cases for XRP outside Ripple’s core business. He added he looked forward to spending more time coding, talking to developers and experimenting with applications that go beyond payments. “I’ll still be in and out of the Ripple office as CTO Emeritus, and as my last task at Ripple, Chris asked me to join Ripple’s Board of Directors to continue supporting the company’s mission and long-term vision…and I accept,” he said. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz in his own post, calling him a “true OG in crypto with the conviction and vision to see what others couldn’t.” He added that their regular check-ins would continue and showed relief that Schwartz would remain close as part of the board. Court Settlement Ends Shadow Of SEC’s $1.3B Lawsuit Schwartz’s departure marks the end of a chapter at Ripple. He worked closely with CEO Brad Garlinghouse during the company’s long legal battle with US regulators. The SEC had sued Ripple in 2020, claiming it raised US$1.3 billion by selling XRP as an unregistered security. That lawsuit weighed heavily on Ripple. It also shaped debate across the digital asset market about how cryptocurrencies should be regulated. After years of hearings and appeals, the case finally ended in Aug. 2025. A court approved a settlement between Ripple and the SEC, which many viewed as a milestone for the industry. Now, as Schwartz prepares to scale back, Ripple is looking ahead. The company is positioning itself for a post-litigation era with more regulatory clarity. At the same time, his continued role on the board signals that Ripple still values his technical expertise, even as he steps away from daily operations. XRP traded 1.5% lower on Tuesday at $2.84, bringing its losses over the past week to 6.5%.
CryptoNews2025/10/01 11:20
Stablecoin payment network Mesta completes $5.5 million seed round, led by Village Global

PANews reported on October 1st that Mesta, a stablecoin payment network, announced the completion of a $5.5 million seed round led by Village Global, with participation from Circle Ventures, Paxos, WTI - Western Technology Investment, Garuda Ventures, Canonical Crypto, Everywhere Ventures, and Inventum Ventures. The new funds will reportedly be used to expand its global payment capabilities, strengthen its international team, and accelerate global growth, further integrating the reliability of fiat payments with the efficiency of stablecoins.
PANews2025/10/01 11:10
Stablecoin Crackdown: European Central Bank Gathers Backing For Joint Issuance Ban

The European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly gaining traction in its pursuit of a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins across the European Union (EU). This move comes in light of recommendations from the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), which is tasked with safeguarding Europe’s financial integrity. Multi-Issuance Stablecoins Under Fire Last week, the ESRB approved a […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 11:00
SEC allows investment advisers to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

The US SEC is allowing investment advisors to rely on chartered trust companies as crypto custodians.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 11:00
XRP Price Eyes Recovery, TRON Volume Holds, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Top Crypto Today

The crypto market is in a decisive phase, with XRP (XRP) price today holding near $2.75 after flashing a TD Sequential buy signal that hints at weakening selling pressure. Analysts believe a push above $3.00 could trigger momentum toward $5, yet this relies on sentiment aligning with technical strength. At the same time, Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows traders defending the $0.30–$0.32 support zone, and a breakout past $0.36 could open the path to $0.42. Yet the most striking progress belongs to BlockDAG. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership, the project has raised nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. Starting from a Stage 1 price of $0.001, today’s $0.0013 Batch 30 presale offers unmatched entry before the $0.05 listing. XRP Locks In $2.75 Support XRP is holding steady near $2.75 support after recent volatility, and a TD Sequential buy signal has emerged, hinting that selling pressure may be weakening. If buyers maintain momentum above this level, some analysts expect a breakout toward $5 by October. The rebound gains strength as price action forms a descending triangle pattern, a formation that often precedes sharp upward moves. Still, this setup comes with risks. The token must break clear resistance near $3.00 to fuel further upside. Market sentiment remains cautious, with traders watching closely for how XRP interacts with both support and resistance zones in the coming days. For those seeking an entry point backed by technical strength and growing conviction, XRP’s rebound at $2.75 offers one of the more compelling setups currently. TRX Holds $0.30; Can It Climb to $0.42 This Rally? TRON (TRX) is firmly defending its $0.30–$0.32 support zone even amid broader market weakness, hinting at patience by buyers. That base has become an anchor for price action, giving room for upside as momentum builds. If TRX overcomes resistance near $0.36, analysts see room to test $0.42 and possibly higher. Still, risks remain. Whale concentration, where notable holders control large portions of supply, raises concerns about sudden sell pressure once resistance levels are hit. For investors watching popular crypto coins analysis, this balance of a strong base and looming resistance offers an opportunity with caution. Holding above $0.30 could set the stage for a breakout, while failing that zone may open a retracement toward deeper support. BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Proves It Is Built for Growth BlockDAG’s rise in 2025 is not just measured by presale numbers but by the company it keeps. The project has become the Exclusive Layer-1 Blockchain Partner of BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, a partnership that few crypto projects could ever secure. Formula 1® partnerships demand proof of compliance, financial strength, and global brand stability.  By passing that test, BlockDAG has shown it is not a speculative play but a network that can withstand institutional scrutiny. The partnership also opens BlockDAG to a global audience of more than one billion F1® fans, embedding its name into mainstream visibility before exchanges even open trading. While many projects still chase validation, BlockDAG already commands it. Its Stage 1 presale price began at $0.001, and today, Batch 30 sits at a special price of $0.0013, after raising nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. More than 20,000 miners have been shipped across 130 countries, 312,000 holders have joined, and the X1 mobile app now counts over 3 million users.  For anyone asking where the smart early entry is, the answer is clear. BlockDAG combines real partnerships, proven infrastructure, and institutional-grade credibility. At $0.0013, the window for buying before the confirmed $0.05 listing is closing fast. BlockDAG Proves Scarcity, Scale, and Trust Win the Race XRP (XRP) price today may signal recovery, and Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows steady support, but both depend on fragile conditions. BlockDAG, in contrast, delivers verifiable adoption and global exposure. Its Awakening Testnet is already live, miners are shipped to over 130 countries, and the X1 mobile miner app counts more than 3 million users, proving activity is seeded before launch.  The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership adds institutional-grade validation and visibility to over a billion fans worldwide, a milestone few blockchain projects achieve. With nearly $415 million raised and Batch 30 priced at $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, BlockDAG combines scarcity with credibility. For those asking what crypto to buy today, BlockDAG is the one option with scale, proof, and urgency. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu
Coinstats2025/10/01 10:00
